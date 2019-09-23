Key
GB — Greensboro
HP — High Point
JT — Jamestown
KV — Kernersville
FUNDRAISERS
Events
54th Freedom Fund Banquet of the Greensboro Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People: 5 p.m. Sept. 22, Joseph S. Koury Convention Center, 3121 Gate City Blvd., GB. Keynote speaker: The Rev. Leonzo Lynch. $75. 336-362-3260 or dianepbrown@gmail.com.
Second Annual Tennis to Tent to Tee: Sept. 22-23, Pinehurst Resort and Country Club of N.C. Benefits JDRF Piedmont Triad Chapter. Tennis tournament, barbecue and silent auction, golf tournament. 336-373-1768 or jdrf-triad.ejoinme.org/tennistenttee2019
High Point Crop Hunger Walk: 3 p.m. Sept. 22, High Point Rockers Ballpark, 301 Elm St. Sign in, 2 p.m. Community-wide event sponsored by Church World Service and organized by religious groups, businesses, schools and others to raise funds to end hunger. www.crophungerwalk.org/highpointnc.
Reading Connections Student and Volunteer Celebration: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 24, West Market Church, 302 W. Market St., GB. Painted Plate Catering provides supper. Awards and special presentation from Lucy Wellmaker. Transportation from the High Point Public Library is available. Register. Adult and Family Literacy Week is Sept. 22-28. 336-230-2223 or events@readingconnections.org.
13th Annual Pink in the Park: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 26, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. Launches Breast Cancer Awareness Month. pinkinthepark.com.
Kellin Foundation's Journey to Brave: 6 p.m. Sept. 27, Starmount Country Club, GB. Auctions, dinner and dessert and more. Host: Tracey McCain of the WFMY Good Morning Show. $75 through Aug. 15 and $85 thereafter. 336-429-5600 or https://kellinfoundation.ejoinme.org/tickets.
Brewseum: 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 27, Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. Beer from local brewers, live music and food trucks. www.greensborohistory.org.
Friends of the High Point Public Library Used Book Sale: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 28, 901 N. Main St., HP. $3 bag sale, 3-4:30 p.m. Preview sale limited to Friends, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Non-members may pay the $10 annual membership fee at the preview sale and shop. www.highpointnc.gov/927/Friends.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 28, Mount Hope Community Fire Department, 6651 Holts Store Road, Julian. www.mhfd38.com.
Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride: 11 a.m. Sept. 29, Select Cycle, 430 N. Eugene St., GB. Motorcycle riders will don tweed suits, bow ties, shine shoes, waxed mustaches and more to reflect the theme. Free. Donations will be used to increase awareness of prostrate cancer and male mental health/suicide prevention on behalf of The Movember Foundation. The ride, open to all genders, is held worldwide on the last Sunday of September every year. www.gentlemansride.com.
Holiday Bazaar: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 14, Providence Place Independent Senior Living, Westchester Village, 1701 Westchester Drive, HP. Vendors are needed; the set up fee is $10. Vendor registration deadline, Oct. 2. Rhonda McBride, 336-888-4564.
Links in Pink: 5-9 p.m. Oct. 3, Gia Drink Eat Listen, 1941 New Garden Road, GB. Wear pink. Presentations, music, appetizers, cocktails and/or supper. Ten percent of all proceeds go to local American Cancer Society. 336-907-7536.
Music Academy's Lessons for Life Gala: 7 p.m. Oct. 4, The Colonnade at Revolution Mill, 900 Revolution Mill Drive, GB. Live music, silent auction. $75. 336-379-8748, Ext. 109 or https://one.bidpal.net/mancgala19/welcome.
Lefty for Life CBG Memorial Tournament: 12:30 p.m. Oct. 4, Bryan Park Golf Course - Champions Course, 6275 Bryan Park Road in Browns Summit. With Mental Health Greensboro. leftyforlife.org.
Rotary Club of High Point's Second Chance Prom: Oct. 4. hprotary@northstate.net or highpointrotary.org.
Marine Corps League Detachment 260's 12th Annual Marine Corps League Charity Golf Tournament: 11 a.m. Oct. 4, Grandover Resort & Spa, 1000 Club Road, GB. Registration and warm up begins, 9:30 a.m. 202-285-4141 or www.mcl260.info.
Men Can Cook: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. Benefits Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro. Dishes cooked by more than 50 local men. Silent auction. Adults, $40; children 10 and younger, $10. 336-275-6090 or www.womenscentergso.org.
Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run: Oct. 5, Women's Hospital Education Center, 801 Green Valley Road, GB. Benefits the Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Cone Health Alight Program. $30 through Sept. 10 and $40 thereafter. Girls 6 years old and younger can register for the Girls’ Only Mini-Walk & Run - $10. womensonlyrun.com.
McLeansville Lions Club's Lion Delbert Phillips Tractor Show and Fall Festival: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 5, 1124 Mount Hope Church Road, McLeansville. Tractors, old and new cars, a petting zoo, crafters, activities for children, yard sale, music and more. 704-439-6278 or lionsclub@mcleansville.org.
Plant Sale: 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 5, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. Also, curated tour of the garden, 1-2 p.m. www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
A Walk to Paradise Garden: 3 p.m. Oct. 6, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. Musical fundraiser for the garden performed by the Salem Community Orchestra featuring the music of Strauss, Joplin and Vivaldi. Wine and cheese social begins at 3 p.m. followed by the concert from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. $15. 336-996-7888 or www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Greater Greensboro CROP Hunger Walk: 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Registration and entertainment begins, 1:30 p.m. 336-553-2641 or https://greatergreensborocropwalk.org/.
Fundraiser for Charleston Trippodo and Rett Syndrome Research: 4-7 p.m. Oct. 6, Double Oaks Bed and Breakfast, 204 N. Mendenhall St., GB. Music, silent auction, wide variety of food and more. With Charlie's Angels. $20. 336-587-1410.
Go Baci Pagliacci! Gala Fundraiser: 6:30-9:15 p.m. Oct. 10, Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, GB. With Greensboro Opera. Music, food, drink, clowns, puppets, etc. www.greensboroopera.org.
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina's Trailblaze Challenge: Oct. 11-13. 28.3 mile hike where participants can tackle the terrain of the Foothills Trail. 704-339-0311, cwebber@nc.wish.org, or www.nc.wish.org.
Quarter Auction: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 12, Mount Hope Community Fire Department, 6651 Holts Store Road, Julian. www.mhfd38.com.
Greensboro Arm Wrestling League's GRAWL Brawl XII: 7 p.m. Oct. 12, Gibb’s Hundred Brewing Company, 504 State St., GB. Benefits She ROCKS of the Triad. https://gibbshundred.com/.
Art Show: 2-7 p.m. Oct. 12, 3 Gwnedd Lane, Summerfield. Benefits New Garden Friends School. Tickets, $25 and include food, wine and the opportunity to hear guest speakers. ngfs.org/support-us/artshow.cfm.
Greensboro CROP Hunger Walk: 1:30 p.m. register, 2:30 p.m. walk, Oct. 14, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. 336-553-2641.
Room at the Inn's 20th Annual Benefit Banquet: 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Sheraton Greensboro, 3121 W. Gate City Blvd. Pam Tebow, the mother of pro-athlete Tim Tebow, is the guest speaker and "A Mother's Heart" is the banquet theme. Free. Donations will be requested. Registration required. 336-275-9566 or www.roominn.org.
Barbecue and Brunswick Stew: 4-8 p.m. Oct. 17, St. Francis Episcopal Church, 3506 Lawndale Drive, GB. Benefits Sanctuary House. High Cotton with Lisa Dames and Shawn Patch will perform. 336-275-7896 or www.sanctuaryhousegso.com.
Matty-Brenner Memorial Golf Tournament: 8:30 a.m. Oct. 18, The Revival at Crescent, 220 Laurel Valley Way, Salisbury. With The North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division III Community Corrections. Benefits Correctional Peace Officers Foundation. $65. Ashley.alley@ncdps.gov or www.mattybrenner.wixsite.com/tournament.
Walk to End Alzheimer's: 9 a.m. register, 10 a.m. ceremony, 10:30 a.m. walk, Oct. 19, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. 336-814-3722 or kiblanchard@alz.org.
Yard Sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 19 and Oct. 26, K-Marie Kare Production, 1107 Perry St., GB. Furniture items. A portion of the proceeds will be used to benefit women in homeless shelters. 336-693-0014.
Ardmore Run Against Hunger: 8 a.m. Oct. 19, 1046 Miller St., Winston-Salem. Fun run, 5K and 10K. Benefits Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/WinstonSalem/ArdmoreRAH10K5KFunRunandFoodDrive.
Quarter Auction: 10 a.m. Oct. 19, Mount Hope Community Fire Department, 6651 Holts Store Road, Julian. Doors open, 9 a.m. www.mhfd38.com.
17th Annual Brunson Invitational Golf Scholarship Tournament: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 24, Cardinal Country Club, 5818 Cardinal Way, GB. 336-457-2372, brunsongolfinvitation@gmail.com or www.eventbrite.com.
Walk to End Alzheimer's: 9 a.m. register, 10 a.m. ceremony, 10:30 a.m. walk, Oct. 26, Bailey Park, 445 Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem. 980-498-7733 or infonc@alz.org.
Ghoulash Festival: Oct. 26. With Greensboro Youth Council. www.greensboroyouthcouncil.com.
Yard Sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26, K-Marie Kare Production, 1107 Perry St., GB. Furniture items. A portion of the proceeds will be used to benefit women in homeless shelters. 336-693-0014.
Triad Team Hope Walk: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 27, Grimsley High School, 801 Westover Terrace, GB. With North Carolina Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. Register. hdsa.org/thwtriad.
36th Annual Cozy Cottage Craft Show: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 1 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 2, Kernersville Community House, 405 Salisbury St., KV. Unique hand-crafted gifts, home décor, jewelry, yard art, pottery, holiday decorations, baked goods and more. Proceeds from raffle benefit Trellis Supportive Care. No admission charge. 336-993-2260 or Facebook: CozyCottageChristmasCraftShow.
Shea's Chase 5K: 11 a.m. Nov. 2, The Stacks Courtyard at Revolution Mill, 2001 Yanceyville St., GB. Benefits Mental Health Greensboro. After party follows. Register. sheaschase.com.
JDRF One Walk: 9 a.m. register, 10 a.m. begins, Nov. 2, Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive, GB. 5K. Benefits Piedmont Triad Chapter of JDRF. Register. 336-373-1768, MEllis@jdrf.org or www2.jdrf.org.
Hospice of Randolph County’s Auction and Barbecue: 3:30-6 p.m. Nov. 2, Southwestern Randolph High School, 1641 Hopewell Friends Road, Asheboro. Silent auction during barbecue. Live auction begins at 6:45 p.m. $10 per plate. 336-672-9300.
Pigstock 2019: noon-5 p.m. Nov. 2, Shooting Star Farms, 5624 Davis Mill Road, GB. Wood smoked pork, ribs, brisket and chicken, along with a wide variety of sides, desserts, beer and wine. Live bluegrass music. Proceeds support Children of Vietnam (Educating, Healing, Sheltering and Nurturing) and RUSH (Rotarians Unite to Stop Hunger). $30-$55. https://pigstock2019tix.eventbee.com/.
Greensboro Symphony Guild's A Notable Night in Venice: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Nov. 2, Proximity Hotel, 704 Green Valley Road, GB. Music, Italian foods and wines, raffles and more. gsoguild.org.
“Clash of the Comedians” Comedy Game Show: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 9, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. Proceeds from the show will provide 10 Triad area elementary schools with free “I Can Make It” Youth Workshops. 336-333-2605.
National Conference for Community and Justice of the Piedmont Triad's Brotherhood/Sisterhood Citation Award Dinner: Nov. 13, Koury Convention Center, GB. Awardees: Judge Lawrence McSwain of Greensboro and Nido Qubein of High Point. ewilhite@nccjtriad.org or www.nccjtriad.org/citation.
Holiday Bazaar: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 14, Providence Place Independent Senior Living, Westchester Village, 1701 Westchester Drive, HP. Rhonda McBride, 336-888-4564.
JDRF One Walk: 9 a.m. register, 10 a.m. begins, Nov. 16, BB&T Field, 499 Deacon Blvd., Winston-Salem. Two miles. Benefits Piedmont Triad Chapter of JDRF. Register. Eric Durham, 336-373-1768 or www2.jdrf.org.
Triad Health Project's 5K: 3:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Joymongers Brewing Company, 576 N. Eugene St., GB. Registration and opening ceremonies, 2:30 p.m. For everyone who wants to help end the HIV epidemic and support those who are impacted by it. 336-275-1654 or www.triadhealthproject.com.
Elsewhere's Extravaganza: Nov. 16. Elsewhere is a museum and artist residency set in a 3-floor, former, thrift store. www.goelsewhere.org.
United Way of Greater Greensboro's Handbags for Hope: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Greensboro Country Club, 410 Sunset Drive, GB. Wine, food. Hundreds of designer new and vintage handbags, accessories, experiences and more to be auctioned. julie.longmire@unitedwaygso.org.
Randolph County Young Life 5K: 9 a.m. Dec. 7, Bicentennial Park, Asheboro. https://randolph.younglife.org/Pages/Winter-Sprinter-5k.aspx.
Jingle Jog 5K: Dec. 15, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., HP. Costumes, food, hot beverages and more. Dog friendly; dogs may wear costumes. Bring a non-perishable food item for Open Door Ministries. http://jinglejog5k.com/.
International Civil Rights Center & Museum's 60th Anniversary Gala: Feb. 1, 134 S. Elm St., GB. Black tie optional, awards gala. 336-274-9199.
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina's 2020 Wish Ball: 6 p.m. Feb. 21, The Westin Charlotte, 601 S. College St., Charlotte. Cocktail hour, live and silent auctions, raffles, entertainment and more. 704-251-7904 or https://one.bidpal.net/ncwishball/welcome.
2020 Future Fund 10 LIVE: April 21, Carolina Theatre, GB. Future Fund 10 LIVE employs a “ Shark Tank” format in which 10 select nonprofits pitch their organization’s mission and goals to a live audience. After hearing each pitch, attendees vote for their favorite presentation and monetary awards are granted to the nonprofits that receive the most votes. info@futurefundgso.org or https://futurefundgso.org/application.
JDRF One Walk: 9 a.m. register, 10 a.m. begins, May 2, 2020, Pinnacle Financial Partners, 801 N. Elm St., HP. 5K. Benefits Piedmont Triad Chapter of JDRF. Register. Eric Durham, 336-373-1768 or www2.jdrf.org.
Ongoing
Aluminum Can Collection: ACES office at Brooks Global Studies Elementary is collecting aluminum cans as a service project for Ronald McDonald House Charities. Bring cans to Nathalie at 1215 Westover Terrace, GB. 336-370-8347.
American Legion Post 386 Hot Dog Sales: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays, 1206 American Legion St., GB. Eat in or take out. For large orders, call ahead. 336-375-3265 or alpost386@gmail.com.
American Red Cross: Through Sept. 29, all 83 locations of Autobell Car Wash in five states will donate $1 from every sale of a Rain Repellent Special car wash to the American Red Cross disaster relief fund. autobell.com.
Shoe Drive: Through Oct. 31, First Lutheran Church, 3600 W. Friendly Ave., GB. Drop off new and gently used shoes, sneakers and boots between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Fridays and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sundays. Rubber-band shoes together; individual shoe boxes will not be accepted. 336-292-9125 or info@firstlutheran.com.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Greensboro Opportunity Zones: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Cadillac Service Garage, 304 E. Market St., GB. $15. Opportunity Zones are census tracts, consisting primarily of economically distressed communities, where new private investments may be eligible for preferential tax treatment under certain conditions. Register. www.eventbrite.com.
What's in Your Water: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Franklinville Public Library, 111 Sumner Place, Franklinville. Will visit the Deep River, perform water quality tests and other fun experiments. 336-685-3100.
Greensboro Newcomers Club's General Meeting: 10 a.m. Sept. 26, All-A-Flutter butterfly farm, 7850-B Clinard Farm Road, HP. Registration not required; members and guests are asked to arrive at 9:45 a.m. Do not wear perfumes, scented lotions or insect repellent. Greensboroncnewcomersclub@gmail.com or www.greensboronewcomersclub.com.
Town Hall Series about Guilford County Sheriff Department’s Reentry Program for Former Inmates of the County Detention Center: 6 p.m. Sept. 26, Macedonia Family Resource Center, 401 Lake Ave., HP. 336-641-5581.
Greensboro College Colloquium - “Tassels without Barriers”: 3-4:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Campbell Lyceum, 109 Proctor Hall West, 815 W. Market St., GB. With Brittany Hawley, the 2019-2020 Ms. Wheelchair USA. 336-272-7102, Ext. 5309 or email lesliep@greensboro.edu.
Barbershop Bingo: 3 p.m. Sept. 28, Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB. Greensboro Tarheel Chorus presents a cappella concert. Attendees will receive bingo-style game cards that challenge them to match song lyrics they hear early in the program to win prizes. $15. With Triad Harmony Express. Youth ages 17 and younger will be admitted free with a paying adult. http://brownpapertickets.com.
A House Divided - Tri-Racial Tensions at Historic Bethabara: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro. Free. With Andrew Gurstelle, director of the Museum of Anthropology at Wake Forest University. 336-318-6803.
Lunch and Jazz: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 1, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Jazz at Lincoln Center Songbook. Free. Welcome to bring your lunch. 336-885-1859.
Screening of "Broken Places": 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 2, Lusk Center, 2501 Summit Ave., GB. Documentary explores why some children are severely affected by early adversity while others are able to thrive. Register. melanie@kellinfoundation.org.
Big Brothers Big Sisters' Little Moments Luncheon: noon-1 p.m. Oct. 2, High Point Country Club, 800 Country Club Drive, HP. Register by Oct. 1. www.bbbscp.org.
High Point University's Wind Ensemble and Faculty Showcase: 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 4, HPU's Pauline Theatre in Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Free and open to the public.
Greensboro Newcomers Club's Meet and Mingle: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 4, private home. Bring snack to share. Contact Kimberly Marriott for location. 336-880-8768 or scottandkimberly@me.com.
11th Annual Art Lives Here Silent Auction: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 5, Revolution Mill, 1175 Revolution Mill Drive, GB. With Hirsch Wellness Network. Proceeds will be used to fund the network's programs which serve the emotional needs of cancer survivors, patients in treatment and caregivers. $30-$35. Music, light appetizers, desserts, wine and beer. www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
Westerwood Art & Sole Walking Tour: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5, Westerwood neighborhood, located to the west of downtown Greensboro between Benjamin Parkway to the north and Friendly Avenue to the south and between Hillside Drive/Railway Spur line to the east and Westover Terrace to the west. www.facebook.com/westerwoodartandsole.
An Apple a Day: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 5, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Learn more about this staple fruit of the Early American period. See demonstrations and learn special crafts. Free. Drop-in. 336-885-1859.
Twelfth Night: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 5, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. $15. With Shared Radiance Theatre. 336-601-1768 or www.sharedradiance.org/tickets.html.
Latino Festival: 2-6 p.m. Oct. 6, YWCA of High Point, 155 W. Westwood Ave. Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Latin American food vendors, Latin American artisanal crafts, regional dance performances. Also, Los Acoustics Guys Band, Los Primos del Este and Yanet La Regia de Monterrey. Free. 336-882-4126.
The Sound in Picture Concert: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 6, High Point University's Charles E. Hayworth Memorial Chapel. Free and open to the public. Movie Music Extravaganza featuring a variety of musical styles borrowed from film music, including classical, jazz and popular music and Broadway pieces.
Art in the Arboretum: noon-5 p.m. Oct. 6, Greensboro Arboretum, 401 Ashland Drive. Fifty artists, music on three stages, two food courts, gardening exhibits, art bark, etc. Free admission. 336-373-2199.
Michael Davidson Concert: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 7, High Point University's Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel. Davidson performs a varied program of solo works for the trombone. He will also be featuring pieces for the trombone with the piano.
Women in Rotary: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 8, Finks Jewelers, 1951 Battleground Ave., GB. Food, drink, prizes and networking. Supper follows at Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen, 1421 Westover Terrace, GB. Registration deadline, Oct. 5. 847-456-0462 or email cpr454@aol.com.
Domestic Violence Forum: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 5, Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd., GB. With Color of Reason-Women’s Community Council and Guilford County Family Justice Center. 336-706-2239.
Lunch and Learn: noon-1:30 p.m. Oct. 9, UNCG, Stone Building, Edwards' Lounge, Room 219. UNCG Gerontology Research, Outreach, Workforce & Teaching Hub. Sudha Shreeniwas and Sara Bailey. 336-256-1020 or gerontology.uncg.edu.
Fall Dance Concert: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25-27, High Point University's Empty Space Theater. Free and open to the public. Bring a school supply donation for Fairview Elementary School in High Point. Complimentary tickets can be reserved starting Oct. 10. 336-841-4636 or concierge@highpoint.edu.
Andy Griffith - Master of Mayberry with Elliot Engel: 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. Learn about Griffith's early life and little-known facts about the show’s production and its enduring fame. 336-318-6803.
Piedmont Bird Club: 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Social time, 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Christopher Horrigan, parks division director for Guilford County. piedmontbirdclub@gmail.com.
Washington Street Walking Tour: 8-9:30 a.m. Oct. 12, Changing Tides Cultural Center, 613 Washington St., HP. Glenn Chavis offers guided walking tour of historic Washington Street. 336-885-1859.
Sensory Friendly Nights: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 15, Nov. 19, Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, GB. For guests with sensory-related challenges, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families. $5. Children 2 and younger, free. 336-288-3769.
Masters of the Night: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. Two N.C. Zoo education specialists talk all about bats. Free. 336-318-6803.
High Point Historical Society Guild: 10 a.m. Oct. 16, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. “Celebrating a Century of Commerce." Sarah Tate, senior director events and marketing Business High Point: Chamber of Commerce, and Marian Inabinett, curator of collections, High Point Museum, discuss the 100th Anniversary of the Chamber of Commerce. Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the exhibit. 336-885-1859.
SummerPalooza! Summit: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 24, The Conference Center at Guilford Technical Community College, 7908 Leabourne Road, Colfax. Register by Oct. 17. Will explore ways to increase participation in and expand awareness of North Carolina’s Summer Nutrition Programs for children. 919-807-3568 or www.eventbrite.com.
Ghost Stories at Governor Morehead’s Blandwood: 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and Oct. 25, 447 W. Washington St., GB. $5. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. for first come, first served attendance. With Cynthia Moore Brown 336-272-5003 or jkastner@preservationgreensboro.org.
Ghost Stories in the Park: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 19, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. S’mores, pumpkin decorating, face painting (6-7 p.m.). Ghost stories told by professional storyteller Cynthia Brown, 7-8 p.m. 336-885-1859.
Day Honoring Vestal Coffin Events: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 19, N.C. A&T, ACB 101. Presentation, noon, Benjamin Benson marker on February 1 Plaza, GB. Tour of New Garden woods, 3 p.m. Tour of the New Garden Friends graveyard, 4:30 p.m., 801 New Garden Road, GB. 336-292-7316 or email mcarter@guilford.edu.
N.C. A&T's Homecoming: Oct. 20-27. www.ncat.edu/homecoming. Volunteers needed; email alumni@ncat.edu.
African American Religiosity Lecture: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 22, High Point University's Wilson Ballroom inside the Plato S. Wilson School of Commerce. Free and open to the public. William D. Hart, religious studies professor at Macalester College, presents “Afterlives of Slavery.” HPU is partnering with the city of High Point for this event in commemoration of 400 Years of African American History.
Phoenix Reading Series Presents - Nicole Walker: 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 22, High Point University's ballroom in Webb Conference Center. Free and open to the public.
Ghost Stories at Governor Morehead’s Blandwood: 7 p.m. Oct. 25, 447 W. Washington St., GB. $5. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. for first come, first served attendance. With Cynthia Moore Brown. 336-272-5003 or jkastner@preservationgreensboro.org.
Photograph 51 Play Reading: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 26, High Point University's Wanek School of Natural Sciences. Free and open to the public.Reading of Anne Ziegler’s “Photograph 51,” which focuses on the role of the X-Ray crystallographer Rosalind Franklin in the discovery of the structure of DNA.
Ghoulash: 2-6 p.m. Oct. 26, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. Vendors needed; fees start at $50. events@greensborodowntownparks.org.
United Way of Greater Greensboro’s Trunk-or-Treat: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 27, 1500 Yanceyville St., GB. Hosted by Young Leaders. 336-378-5026.
Jazz Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, High Point University's Empty Space Theatre.
Halloween Bash: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29, BB&T Point, 301 N. Elm St., HP. Kid-friendly haunted trail throughout BB&T Point with candy, games, a costume contest and prizes. Music, concessions. 336-888-1000 or mbarnes@highpointrockers.com.
HPU Percussion Ensemble Concert: 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 1, High Point University's Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Free and open to the public. Blend of contemporary and classical percussion.
Thanksgiving Message Featuring Bruce Boguski and Donna Mack: 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 25, High Point University's Francis Auditorium in Phillips Hall. Free and open to the public. Complimentary tickets will be available for reserve starting Nov. 1. 336-841-4636 or concierge@highpoint.edu.
LEGO Showcase: 1-5 p.m. Nov. 2, High Point University Community Center, Mall Loop Road, HP. Free. Suitable for children in kindergarten through eighth-grades. Register. www.highpoint.edu/education/legoshowcase/.
HPUniverse Day: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 2, High Point University's Wanek School of Natural Sciences. Free and open to the public. Astronomy-themed outreach event for children.
Recital Series Featuring Aleks Romano and Kevin Miller: 2-3 p.m. Nov. 3, High Point University's Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel. Free and open to the public.
Lunch and Jazz: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 5, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Nursery Song Swing. Free. Welcome to bring your lunch. 336-885-1859.
Instrumental Chamber Ensembles Concert: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 7, High Point University's Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel. Free and open to the public.
Feast of Caring: Nov. 7, First Presbyterian Church, HP. Supports Open Door Ministries. Homemade soups, breads, desserts, live entertainment. https://opendoorministrieshp.org/events/
Lunch and Learn: 12:30-2 p.m. Nov. 7, UNCG, Stone Building, Edwards' Lounge, Room 219. UNCG Gerontology Research, Outreach, Workforce, & Teaching Hub. Laurie Kennedy-Malone and Friends. 336-256-1020 or gerontology.uncg.edu.
Phoenix Literary Festival Featuring Keynote - Maaza Mengiste: 5 p.m. Nov. 15 and 11 a.m. Nov. 16, High Point University's Francis Auditorium in Phillips Hall. Free and open to the public. Maaza Mengiste is a novelist and essayist.
Chamber Music Series Presents Annual Holiday Concert: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 17, High Point University's Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel. Free and open to the public. Faculty performances of holiday favorites, including Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite and arrangements from favorite Christmas carols around the world.
Sensory Friendly Nights: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 19, Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, GB. For guests with sensory-related challenges, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families. $5. Children 2 and younger, free. 336-288-3769.
Wind Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22, High Point University's Hayworth Fine Arts Center. The HPU Wind Ensemble will present its Winter Concert. Mixture of holiday favorites and traditional works for woodwind instruments.
Greensboro Scottish Country Dance Society's St. Andrews Ball: 8 p.m. Nov. 23, Guilford Grange, 4920 Guilford School Road, GB. $20. With Mara Shea and Pete Campbell. 336-282-6507 or www.gsoscds.org.
Thanksgiving Message Featuring Bruce Boguski and Donna Mack: 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 25, High Point University's Francis Auditorium in Phillips Hall. Free and open to the public. Reserve tickets. 336-841-4636 or concierge@highpoint.edu.
HPU Community Orchestra Concert: 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 25, High Point University's Pauline Theater in Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Free and open to the public.
North Carolina Symphony - Holiday Pops Concert: 3 p.m. Dec. 1, High Point University's Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Free and open to the public. Reserve tickets. 336-841-4636 or concierge@highpoint.edu.
Choral Concert: 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 3, High Point University's Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Free and open to the public. Reserve tickets. 336-841-4636 or concierge@highpoint.edu.
Lunch and Jazz: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 3, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Big Band Holidays. Free. Welcome to bring your lunch. 336-885-1859.
Lessons and Carols: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 4, High Point University's Charles E. Hayworth Memorial Chapel. Free and open to the public. Candlelight service, based on the traditional Festival of Lessons and Carols from King’s College in Cambridge.
49th Annual Prayer Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. Dec. 6, High Point University's James H. and Jesse E. Millis Athletic and Convocation Center. Confirm attendance. http://www.highpoint.edu/prayerbreakfast.
Community Christmas Celebration: Dec. 12-13, High Point University. Free and open to all ages. Experience thousands of Christmas lights and decorations on HPU’s campus, visits and free photos with Santa, complimentary hot food, Polar Express train rides, a life-size Nativity scene, performances from church choirs, falling snow and more.
Cookies with Santa: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 14, Mount Hope Community Fire Department, 6651 Holts Store Road, Julian. Fill the Truck ends. www.mhfd38.com.
Greensboro Symphony Guild’s 42nd Annual Symphony Debutante Ball: Dec. 28. https://gsoguild.org/.
Lunch and Jazz: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 4, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Black, Brown & Beige. Free. Welcome to bring your lunch. 336-885-1859.
Lunch and Learn: 12:30-2 p.m. Feb. 13, UNCG, Stone Building, Edwards' Lounge, Room 219. UNCG Gerontology Research, Outreach, Workforce, & Teaching Hub. Leandra Bedini and colleague. 336-256-1020 or gerontology.uncg.edu.
Lunch and Jazz: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. March 3, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. The Music of John Lewis & Gerry Mulligan . Free. Welcome to bring your lunch. 336-885-1859.
Lunch and Jazz: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. April 7, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Jazz in the 50’s Overflowing with Style. Free. Welcome to bring your lunch. 336-885-1859.
VETERANS DAY
Veterans Day Celebration: 8:30 a.m. Nov. 8, High Point University's James H. and Jesse E. Millis Athletic and Convocation Center. Free and open to the public. Features performances by the North Carolina Brass Band and the High Point University Chamber Singers, as well as a notable speaker. Complimentary tickets are available by contacting Campus Concierge. 336-841-4636 or concierge@highpoint.edu.
Veterans Day Program: 2 p.m. Nov. 10, Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive, GB. With Steve Millikin Black Caps Veterans Group. 336-288-8434.
UNIVERSITY GRADUATIONS
Elon Law’s Commencement: 11 a.m. Dec. 14, Elon University’s Alumni Gym. Speaker: Supreme Court of North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley.
High Point University’s 2020 Commencement: May 9. Speaker: Dr. Mae Jemison, an accomplished NASA astronaut, engineer and physician who became the first woman of color to travel to space. www.highpoint.edu/live.
BLOOD DRIVES
Red Cross at the Nussbaum Blood Center, 1501 Yanceyville St., GB. Hours and days of operation for whole blood and platelet donations: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; and 11:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
Those who come to give blood through Sept. 30 will receive a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut via email. The coupon is valid through Nov. 11.
Drives
8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., KV.
1:30-6 p.m. Sept. 25, Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road, HP.
2:30-7 p.m. Sept. 25, CrossFit Oak Ridge, 8309 Linville Road, Oak Ridge.
2:30-7 p.m. Sept. 26, Stokesdale United Methodist Church, 8305 Loyola Drive, Stokesdale.
2-7 p.m. Sept. 26, Calvary Church, 1665 Pleasant Ridge Road, GB.
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Hayworth Wesleyan Church, 1696 Westchester Drive, HP.
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 28, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 210 S. Chapman St., GB.
1-5:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Kersey Valley Attractions, 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale.
1:30-6 p.m. Sept. 29, Providence Wesleyan High Point, 1505 E. Fairfield Road, Archdale.
9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Northeast Guilford High School, 6700 McLeansville Road, McLeansville.
1:30-6 p.m. Sept. 30, Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Road, GB.
2:30-7 p.m. Sept. 30, Morehead United Methodist Church, 3214 Horse Pen Creek Road, GB.
2:30-7 p.m. Sept. 30, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 2715 Horse Pen Creek Road, GB.
2:30-7 p.m. Oct. 21, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. 336-996-7888 or www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 16, Mount Hope Community Fire Department, 6651 Holts Store Road, Julian. Fill the Truck begins. www.mhfd38.com.
CAREER
Job Fair: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 26, Women’s Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave., GB. Register. Free. 336-275-6090 or info@womenscentergso.org.
Hiring Event: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 16, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. With Triad Goodwill and News & Record. 336-544-5305.
Career and Transfer Fair: 1-5 p.m. Oct. 17, Randolph Community College, JB & Claire Davis Training Center, 629 Industrial Park Ave., Asheboro. More than 30 employers and five universities are expected. ewsill@randolph.edu.
Women to Work - Job Search Strategies for Success: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 21-24 and Oct. 28-31, Women’s Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave., GB. Free. Register. 336-275-6090.
Career Support Network: 8-9:30 a.m. Mondays, Flywheel Coworking, 450 Design Ave., Winston-Salem. 336-283-6121 or NCWiseman@BurrissConsulting.com.
Triad Goodwill: Offers workforce training, hiring events, programs to help people with a criminal background find employment, resume workshops, money management workshops, GED preparation, scholarships, military opportunities, real estate license training, and more. Greensboro locations: 1235 S. Eugene St., 336-544-5305 and 3519 N. Elm St., 336-282-7307. Open interviews for jobs, 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays, pre-apply at nowhiring.com/triadgoodwill/. www.triadgoodwill.org/train/.
Triad Job Search Network: 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays, Covenant Methodist Church, 1526 Skeet Club Road, HP. 336-298-1152 or http://tjsn.net.
Women’s Job Club: 9:30-11 a.m. first Wednesdays, Women’s Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave., GB. Employment tips from monthly guest speakers, participate in activities, network. 336-275-6090.
CLASSES
Parkinson’s and the Arts: 11 a.m. Tuesdays, through May 5, Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Free program allows individuals with Parkinson’s disease to use dance, art, music, drama and improv comedy as therapy. 336-373-2547 or music@greensboro-nc.gov.
Divine Mystery as Mother with Linda Brown: 1-3 p.m. Mondays, beginning Sept. 23, Second Breath Center, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St., GB. Six weeks. Why The Mother, and Why now? How did we lose our Mother? Why does it matter? Register. www.secondbreathcenter.com.
The Pressured Child - Helping Your Child Find Success in School and Life: 7 p.m. Sept. 25, Greensboro Day School, 5401 Lawndale Drive, GB. With Michael Thompson, an author, psychologist and international speaker whose work focuses on the emotional lives of adolescents, friendships and social challenges in children. Free. Register. greensboroday.org/McLendonSpeaker.
Diving into Diagnosis: 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 25, Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Suicide and self-harm. With Mental Health Greensboro. www.mhag.org/diving/.
Instagram: 3:30 p.m. Sept. 25, Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro. Digital Services Librarian Harris Mason will help participants become savvy users without becoming overwhelmed. 336-318-6803.
Women Owned Small Business Workshop: 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 26, Nussbaum Center For Entrepreneurship, 1451 S. Elm-Eugene St., GB. With SCORE - Greensboro Chapter. The presentation covers the Women Owned Small Business and Economically Disadvantaged Women Owned Small Business federal certifications. Guest speaker, Levi Kinnard. www.eventbrite.com.
Friends Against Fraud: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 2, First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro. 336-478-4724.
How to Avoid Fraud and Scammers: 3-5 p.m. Oct. 3, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. With Reading Connections. Assistant Attorney General Amalia Mercedes Restucha-Klem will share strategies for protecting personal and financial information. Free. 336-230-2223.
Caring for Your Family Photos: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 7, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., HP. Marian Inabinett, curator of collections at the High Point Museum, offers participants some ideas about how to store, preserve, scan, and restore old photographs. 336-885-1859.
Dance Mania: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9, Oct. 16, Nov. 6, Nov. 20, NC Cooperative Extension, 3309 Burlington Road, GB. $15 for all four sessions. Register. 336-641-2412 or vwebb@ncsu.edu.
Dementia and Care: 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 10, First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro. With Dr. Ed Shaw, gerontologist and director of counseling services at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. 336-478-4724.
Apples Canning Class: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10, Agriculture Center, 3309 Burlington Road, GB. $25. Register. https://guilford.ces.ncsu.edu/2019/05/food-preservation/.
Motorcycle Safety: 8:45 a.m. Oct. 11, Alamance Fire Department, 4108 Presbyterian Road, GB. Start time is subject to change. With Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and BikeSafe NC. 336-382-4994 or NSOUTHE@guilfordcountync.gov.
Introduction to Bird Watching for Beginners: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Older children accompanied by adults are welcome to attend. Pets should stay at home. Joint activity with the T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society. piedmontbirdclub@gmail.com.
Diving into Diagnosis: 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 23, Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Anxiety disorders. With Mental Health Greensboro. www.mhag.org/diving/.
NC Safe Plates Course: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 5-6, Agriculture Center, 3309 Burlington Road, GB. $115. Food safety certification course. 336-641-2412 or vwebb@ncsu.edu.
Motorcycle Safety: 8:45 a.m. Nov. 15, Alamance Fire Department, 4108 Presbyterian Road, GB. Start time is subject to change. With Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and BikeSafe NC. 336-382-4994 or NSOUTHE@guilfordcountync.gov.
Diving into Diagnosis: 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Mood disorders. With Mental Health Greensboro. www.mhag.org/diving/.
Motorcycle Safety: 8:45 a.m. Dec. 13, Alamance Fire Department, 4108 Presbyterian Road, GB. Start time is subject to change. With Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and BikeSafe NC. 336-382-4994 or NSOUTHE@guilfordcountync.gov.
Chair Yoga Classes: 11 a.m. Wednesdays, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1100 Curtis St., GB. Free, all fitness levels welcome. A free lunch-and-learn meal and class follows yoga on the third Wednesday of the month. Sharon Muckenfuss, 336-802-6819.
Crochet Classes: 10 a.m. Mondays and 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Stitch Point, 1614-C W. Friendly Ave., GB. $25 for four classes. Multiple knitting classes are offered as well. 336-272-2032.
Family Heritage Workshops: 3 or 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays or Thursdays; 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Wednesdays or Fridays; and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Gifts and Company Shop, 120 W. Lexington Ave., HP. Prepare printed, bound editions of family memories, recipes, etc. $20. 336-847-7892.
Healing Touch Clinic: Oct. 9, West Market United Methodist Church, 301 W. Market St., GB. Appointments available at 5:30, 6:30 or 7:30 p.m. Relieves pain, eases stress, assists in eliminating toxins. Love offerings accepted. Lundee Amos, 336-706-1048 or Lundeeht@gmail.com.
Hirsch Wellness Network: Offers a variety of art and yoga classes for cancer patients in treatment, survivors, caregivers and family members. www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/classes.
InSpire Meditation: noon Tuesdays, Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. Relax, refresh, enlighten. 336-275-6403.
Legal Aid of North Carolina Clinics: third Thursday of each month (except December). Legal Aid attorneys conduct clinics from a central location in the Triangle and broadcast them to locations across the state using interactive webcast software. 866-219-5262.
Oil Painting Classes with Peggy Barnes: 2-4 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, YWCA of High Point, 112 Gatewood Ave. $100, members; $125, non-members. 336-882-4126.
ShepNet Computer Center for Seniors: managed by Shepherd’s Center volunteers, small classes on multiple topics, low cost for people 50 and older.Classes listed at http://shepnetgreensboro.org/registration.html. For brochure, call 336-378-0766. Volunteers always needed, info@shepctrg.org.
Theatre Art Galleries: 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. Ongoing classes. 336-878-7850 or www.tagart.org.
Turbo Kick: 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, YWCA, 112 Gatewood Ave., HP. Combines group exercise and martial arts. $10 per class or $30 per month. 336-882-4126.
FARMERS’ MARKETS
Asheboro Downtown Farmers' Market: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, May-October, 134 S. Church St. 336-626-1240, Ext. 12.
Corner Farmers' Market: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Sticks and Stones, 2200 Walker Ave., GB. www.cornermarketgso.com.
Greensboro Farmers’ Curb Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays and 7 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 501 Yanceyville St., GB. Orange Card beneficiaries get $10 in tokens weekly to shop the Wednesday and Saturday market for fresh produce, milk, eggs, meat, poultry and seafood - 336-895-4900 or http://guilfordccn.org/. 336-373-2402.
Grove Street People's Market: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 3, 1417 Glenwood Ave., GB. Dinner, produce, crafts and more. Facebook: grovestpeoplesmarket.
High Point Farmers' Market: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 26, High Point Public Library parking lot, 901 N. Main St., HP. Rain or shine. Food, handmade crafts, healthy cooking demonstrations, health screenings and interactive kids’ corner. A local community partner is highlighted each week. Sept. 28, Featured Farmer. Community Partner, High Point LEAP. Oct. 5: Apple Jubilee – recipe contest. Judging starts at 10 a.m. High Point Fire Department expected. Oct. 26: Spooktacular Soiree - Wear costumes and have picture taken in a professional photo booth from 10 a.m. to noon. Trick or treat with vendors. Second annual Pet Costume Contest, 10 a.m. 336-883-3022 or www.highpointnc.gov/1753/High-Point-Farmers-Market.
Piedmont Triad Farmers' Market: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax. 336-605-9157.
GARDEN
The Bird Garden - Build It and They will Come: noon-1 p.m. Oct. 10, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. With Christina Larson. Free to PJCBG members, $2 for nonmembers. Drinks provided, bring lunch. www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Guilford County Beekeepers Association Meetings: 7 p.m. second Tuesday of each month, Guilford County Agricultural Center Barn Meeting Room, 3309 Burlington Road, GB. Visitors welcome. 336-740-1703 or robertjjacobs@aol.com.
Guilford County Plastic Pesticide Container Recycling Program: Guilford County Agricultural Center, 3309 Burlington Road, GB. Containers must be pesticide containers and must be plastic, triple-rinsed or pressure-rinsed and dry. Must call for an appointment: 336-641-2400.
Lawn or Garden Questions, contact Extension Master Gardener volunteers: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. 336-641-2404 or guilfordmg@gmail.com.
Legacy Demonstration Garden, sunrise to sunset daily, weather permitting. Guilford County Agricultural Center, behind the barn, 3309 Burlington Road, GB. Garden created and maintained by Extension Master Gardener volunteers and features herbs, roses, annuals, perennials, pollinator garden and vegetables. 336-641-2400.
Triad Daylily Fans and Garden Club: 2-4 p.m. first Sunday, Earth Fare, 2965 Battleground Ave., GB. 336-456-4509 or https://triadnc.weebly.com/.
HOME
Architectural Salvage of Greensboro: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment, 1028-B Huffman St., GB. Retail sale of architectural items salvaged from homes by volunteers of Preservation Greensboro. 336-389-9118 or asg@blandwood.org.
Household Hazardous-Waste Collection Center: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Ecoflo, 2750 Patterson St., GB. 336-373-7971 or www.greensboro-nc.gov/HHW.
Household Hazardous Waste Facility: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2, March 7, May 2, 1401 E. Martin Luther King Drive, HP. Bring items such as aerosols, batteries, antifreeze, brake fluid, pool chemicals, etc. 336-883-3681.
Recycle Right NC Campaign: Began in early September. The 10-week public education campaign is designed to encourage North Carolinians to recycle right by knowing which items are recyclable and which items go in the trash bin. www.recyclemorenc.org.
Serger Club: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. first Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m. first Wednesday of each month, Calla Lilly Quilts, 2917-E Battleground Ave., GB. Learn new tricks. $20. 336-763-0528.
RECREATION
Healthy Communities A3 Walks: Oct. 5, Creekside Park, Archdale; Oct. 12, Ramseur Rail Trails section of the Deep River State Trail, Ramseur; Oct. 19, Bicentennial Park, Asheboro; Oct. 26, Presnell Park, Seagrove; Nov. 2, Freedom Park, Liberty; Nov. 9, Randleman Greenway on the Deep River State Trail, Randleman. All walks begin at 9 a.m. 336-625-2993, jrichjr@triad.rr.com or www.healthycommunitiesa3.com.
The Big Sit: 5 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 12, Bog Garden, Hobbs Road, GB. Identify as many bird species as possible during a 24-hour period. Participants may stay as long as they want, from an hour to all day. piedmontbirdclub@gmail.com.
Healthy Communities A3 Hikes: Oct. 13, Franklinville Rail Trail to the historic Faith Rock; Oct. 20, Gold Mines in the Birkhead Wilderness in the Uwharrie Forest; Oct. 27, Ridge's Mountain Nature Preserve maintained by the N.C. Zoo; Nov. 3, Mount Shepherd Retreat Center to the highest Point in Randolph County; Nov. 10, Longarm Ridge Trail at Camp Caraway. All hikes will meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmer's Market, 134 S. Church St. to car caravan to the site of the hike. 336-625-2993, jrichjr@triad.rr.com or www.healthycommunitiesa3.com.
Ballroom Dance: 8-10 p.m. second Saturdays, Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive, GB. Free. E. Leggio, 336-643-6088.
Bingo: 7 p.m. Thursdays, New Garden Moose Lodge, 1800 New Garden Road, GB. Early birds, 6:30 p.m. Nonsmoking, full concessions. ATM onsite. 336-294-0383 or newgardenmoose@triad.rr.com.
Free Fitness: 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, May through September, Morehead Park Trailhead Parking Area, 475 Spring Garden St., GB. With Bryan YMCA. 336-379-0821.
Free Community Yoga: 2 p.m. Sundays, Atvara Hot Yoga Lounge, 778-D Park Centre Drive, KV. 336-996-9642.
Gate City Horizons Jazz Band: 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays, The Music Center, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Jennifer Hance, 336-373-2549.
Gate City Horizons Concert Band: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, The Music Center, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB, GB. Jennifer Hance, 336-373-2549.
Gibsonville’s Garden Railroad: 9 a.m. to noon first Saturdays, through December, Town Green between Main and Burke Streets, Gibsonville. Features special themes linked to holidays, special events, featuring patriotic, whimsical and traditional trains in operation. www.gibsonville.net/gibsonvillegardenrailroad.
Green Queen Bingo: 7 p.m. Nov. 8, The Terrace at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 Gate City Blvd., GB. Doors open, 6 p.m. Bingo, drag performances and witty banter. For ages 15 and older. With Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center and Alternative Resources of the Triad (Greensboro Pride). guilfordgreenfoundation.org.
Heart of the Triad Choral Society: 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, September-May, Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., KV. Presents concerts and performs for various events throughout the year. No previous musical knowledge is necessary. $20-$60. www.heartofthetriadmusic.com.
Karate Classes: 7-8 p.m. Mondays and 10-11 a.m. Saturdays, Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, GB; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road, GB; 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive, GB; and 7-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, GB. With Bill Osterholt of Greensboro Karate Institute. For all ages. $50 a month. 336-209-9051 or http://greensborokarateinstitute.weebly.com/.
Line Dancing Classes: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays, Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., HP. $5 per class. 336-883-3506.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: hikes, ski trips, restaurant outings, and club programs, 52 weeks a year. www.piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
Pullman Poet Society: Meets for readings on the first Saturday of the month. Meets to critique and refine their work on the second Tuesday of the month. 336-889-2787 or programs@highpointarts.org.
Rock Steady Boxing Classes for Parkinson’s: 5:15-6:45 p.m. Mondays and noon-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, PurEnergy Fitness Center, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $20 per class. 336-282-4200 or www.julieluther.com.
Scottish Country Dancing: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays during school year, Guilford Grange, 4920 Guilford School Road, GB. $25 per semester, first time free, no partner necessary. 336-282-6507, 336-725-2760 or gsoscds.org.
Stepping Out of Line!” Beginner’s Line Dancing Classes: 12:45-1:45 p.m. Thursdays, Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, HP. $5 per person, per class. 336-883-3407.
Strong Moms GSO: 9:30-10:30 a.m. third Friday, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. GB. Free, accessible fitness community for every local mom to feel encouraged in their pursuit of motherhood and fitness. 336-373-7533.
TaiRoGa: 6:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Smith Recreation Center, 2401 Fairview St., GB. Free for ages 18 and older. Sample tai chi, moderate aerobics and yoga in one hour. 336-373-7564.
Ukulele Circle: 10 a.m. first Saturday of each month, Moore Music Company, 615 W. Market St., GB. 336-274-4636.
Yoga at the Ballet: 2:30-3:15 p.m. Mondays, Greensboro Ballet, Cultural Arts Center, 200 N. Davie St. Slow, mindful class suitable for all ages and abilities, with clear instruction for new yogis. Modifications available. Drop-ins welcome. $10. 336-643-8490 or 336-202-8513.
Zumba Classes: 7-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, HP. $5 per class drop-in fee. Special pricing packages: $20 for five classes, $30 for 10 classes, $50 for 20 classes. 336-883-3407.
Zumba Classes: 6:30-7:45 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., HP. $3 per class. 336-883-3506.
Zumba Classes: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road., HP. $5 per class, 10-class “punch card” available for $40. 336-883-3508.
Zumba Classes: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and every other Thursday, 2227 Pinecroft Road, GB. With certified Zumba instructor. $2, 18 and older; $1, 17 and younger. Erica, 336-272-4463.
REUNIONS
Other
29th Annual Old Tate Street Station Post Office Reunion: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 7, Golden Corral, 2419 Lawndale Drive, GB. Thomas Butler, 336-549-0787.
Schools
Ben L. Smith High, Class of 1984: Oct. 12, LaRue Elm Restaurant, 403 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Tonya Scales, tonyascales46@gmail.com.
Page High, Class of 1969: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 19, Greensboro Elks Lodge #602, 2201 W. Cornwallis Drive, Greensboro. $30 before Oct. 1 paid online to PayPal.Me/samspade1941; or by sending a check to Bill Cole, 4618-B Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC 27455, write "Page Class of 1969 Reunion" in the memo line. After Oct. 1, $40. Tour of Page, 11 a.m. Contact Cole at samspade1941@outlook.com with questions or with pertinent information, such as the death of any classmates since the 40th reunion.
Page High, Class of 1979: Oct. 25-27. www.classcreator.com/Greensboro-NC-Page-1979/. virginiagparker@gmail.com.
Page High, Class of 1989: Oct. 25-27. www.page1989.com.
Page High, Class of 1984: Nov. 8-10, plans in progress. Penny Smith, 336-987-7716 or penny.smith66@hotmail.com; Debbie West, 336-312-2665 or debbiewest2002@hotmail.com.
Kiser Middle - Hazelman Retro Jam: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 9, 716 Benjamin Parkway, GB. Celebrate Kiser's music legacy, dress your era, enjoy barbecue, memorabilia. Join the Kiser Alumni Association, kiseralumni@gmail.com.
Greensboro Senior, Class of 1957: 9 a.m. second Fridays, Golden Corral, 2419 Lawndale Drive, GB. Keith Olson, 336-288-2304 or jkolson@triad.rr.com.
N.C. A&T Alumni Association: Seeking class coordinators for all class years ending in 5s and 0s. alumni@ncat.edu.
Page High, Class of 1970: Oct. 3, 2020, Greensboro Science Center Aquarium. Send personal email and emails of any classmates. pagehigh1970@gmail.com.
SENIORS
Shepherd's Center of Greensboro Trips: Christmas in the Park, Dec. 3. Deadline is Oct. 18 - more than half the seats are already reserved. 336-378-0766 or www.shepctrg.org.
Let’s Go Seniors Tuesday Talk: 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 24, Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, 330 S. Greene St., GB. Speaker: Zack Matheny, president/CEO of Downtown Greensboro. Free. Open to adults 50 and older. letsgosrs@gmail.com.
ShepNet, variety of computer classes throughout the year, Shepherd's Center of Greensboro, 302 W. Market St., Greensboro. Organization also offers fun and educational trips throughout the year. 336-378-0766 or http://shepnetgreensboro.org/registration.html.
Adding Health To Our Years (AHOY) Exercise Class: 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, HP. Ages 55 and older. Basic exercise class for older adults to improve health and fitness. 336-883-3508.
Adding Health To Our Years (AHOY) Exercise Class: 11 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., HP. Ages 55 and older. Basic exercise class for older adults to improve health and fitness. This group also plans day trips to enjoy shopping, food, and fun getaways. 336-883-3506.
Adventures in Learning: Multiple classes, lunchtime forum speakers. Program designed to enrich the lives and learning of older adults. 336-378-0766 or www.shepctrg.org.
Creative Workshops: Creative Aging Network-NC at Bell House, 2400 Summit Ave., GB. Open to those who are aging (self-defined) as well as family and professional caregivers for the aging. $25, includes all the necessary supplies. 336-420-3916 or www.can-nc.org/classes-workshops.
Fitness Classes for Active and Aging Adults: Evergreens Lifestyle Center at Senior Resources of Guilford, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, lower level, GB. 55 years or better - AHOY, Tai Chi, Zumba Gold, chair yoga, better balance. Call or email to inquire for times and days. 336-373-4816, Ext. 237 or seniorcenter@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Free Bone Health Talks and Free Bone Density Screenings: 10 a.m. fourth Monday, Smith Senior Center, 2401 Fairview St., GB. With OsteoStrong. 336-763-2400 or www.osteostrong.me.
Glenwood Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. second Thursday, Captain Bill’s, 6108 W. Market St., GB. People who lived in Glenwood during the 1920s-1950s. Charles O’Brien, 336-664-9222.
Happytones Senior Chorus: 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays, Roy B. Culler Senior Center of Excellence, 600 N. Hamilton St., HP. Ages 50 and older. No tryouts necessary. 336-706-2503.
Humana: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 1420 Westover Terrace, Suite C, GB. Offers a variety of health and wellness classes, activities and programs to Humana Medicare members and the community. 336-547-2701.
Memory Cafe, 10 a.m.-noon first Thursday, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, HP; and second Tuesday, Senior Resources, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, GB. Gatherings provide friends and family with Alzheimer's (and other dementias) and their caregivers and family members a place to relax and socialize while enjoying discussion groups and more. 336-373-4816 or caregiver2@senior-resources-guilford.org.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Piedmont Triad Chapter 211: 11:45 a.m. second Thursday, Golden Corral, 4404 Landview Drive, GB. Lunch and speaker. All current federal employees as well as retired federal employees and their spouses welcome. 336-298-4014.
ResFit Club: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays during school year, Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 16th St., GB. With Adult Center for Enrichment. ResFit Club provides caregivers of older adults with structured exercise and fitness opportunities while the seniors participate in a respite program. Anita Brock-Carter, 336-274-3559 or acarter@ACEcare.org.
Seniors’ Notebook Group: 2-4 p.m. fourth Tuesday, Sternberger Artists’ Center, 712 Summit Ave., GB. For writers 50 and older. June Willson Read, jwrnc@aol.com or Emily Izzell, eizzell@bellsouth.net.
Rural Outreach Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. first Tuesday, Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, GB. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Rural Outreach Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. first Wednesday, Oak Ridge United Methodist Church, 2424 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Rural Outreach Program: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. second Tuesday, Center United Methodist Church, GB. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Rural Outreach Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Tuesday, Shady Grove Wesleyan Church, 119 N. Bunker Hill Road, Colfax. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Rural Outreach Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Thursday, Stokesdale United Methodist Church, 8305 Loyola St., Stokesdale. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Rural Outreach Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. third Tuesday, Pleasant Garden United Methodist Church, 4834 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Rural Outreach Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. third Thursday, Summerfield United Methodist Church, 2334 Scalesville Road, Summerfield. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Seniors’ Health Information Program: Assists people with Medicare, Medicare Part D, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans. Free counseling. Bob Boyd, Guilford County SHIIP Coordinator, 336-373-4816, Ext. 253.
Triad Senior Community Choir: 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, GB. $20 fee includes T-shirt and future transportation to performances and activities. 336-373-4816, Ext. 237.
SERVICE/FRATERNAL
Crescent Rotary: 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Greensboro Realtors Association, 23 Oak Branch Drive, GB. Abby Donnelly, 336-458-9939 or Abby@LeadershipLegacyGroup.com.
Edward R. Murrow Golden K Kiwanis Club: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Ted Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, GB. Ralph Lawrence, 336-340-8599 or Rlawrence4404@gmail.com.
Four Seasons Civitan Club: 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, Porterhouse Bar and Grill, 4608 W. Market St., GB. 336-621-4750 or bill-louise@triad.rr.com.
Furnitureland Rotary Club: noon Mondays, String & Splinter Club, 305 W. High Ave., HP. May vary during fall and spring furniture markets. Phil Morris, 336-887-7435 or PhilMorris@Rotary7690.org.
Gate City Civitan: 6 p.m. order meal, 6:30 p.m. program and meeting, second and fourth Tuesdays, Tex & Shirley’s Restaurant, Friendly Center, GB. Richard DeCoste, 336-288-5146 or rldec@mindspring.com.
Gate City Kiwanis Club: noon Tuesdays, Sedgefield Country Club, 3201 Forsyth Drive, GB. GCKCGSO@gmail.com or www.gatecitykiwanis.com.
Gate City 694 Masonic Lodge: 7:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, Masonic Temple, 426 W. Market St., GB. Dinner, 6:15 p.m. All Master Masons welcome. Arthur Marshall, 336-288-0449.
Gate City Rotary: 7 a.m. Thursdays, O. Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, GB. Jonathan Smith, 336-272-9488.
Gibsonville Lions Club: 7 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Clubhouse, 716 Steele St., Gibsonville. Food served on third Tuesday. 336-380-1953.
Greensboro Jaycees Membership Meeting: 6:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, 401 N. Greene St., GB. 336-379-1570.
Greensboro Kiwanis: 11:45 a.m. Thursdays, Greensboro Marriott Downtown, 304 N. Greene St., GB. Lunch, $15. www.greensborokiwanis.org.
Greensboro Host Lions: noon first and third Mondays, First Baptist Church, 1000 Friendly Ave., GB. Russell Hall, 336-549-3100.
Guilford Lodge 656 AF&AM: 7:30 p.m. first and third Mondays, Masonic Temple, 426 W. Market St., GB. Dinner served, 6:15 p.m. 336-621-7731 or https://656-nc.ourlodgepage.com/.
Guilford Rotary: 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Weir-Jordan House, 223 N. Edgeworth St., GB. Eugene Parker, 336-288-0159 or genmarpaul@aol.com.
Jamestown Lions Club: 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Thursday, Parkwood Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 2107 Penny Road, HP. jfaircloth@northstate.net.
Jamestown Rotary Club: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Jamestown Town Hall, 301 E. Main St., JT. Jo Anne Lovette, 336-885-9808.
New Generations Lions: 6:30 p.m. first Wednesday, Southern Lights, 2415 Lawndale Drive, GB. Sergio Maturino, 336-937-5504 or sergiomaturino@yahoo.com.
Northwest Guilford Kiwanis: noon first and third Tuesdays, Bill’s Pizza, 1431-A N.C. 68 North, Oak Ridge. Annette Joyce, 336-382-8629.
Optimist Club of Greensboro: noon Mondays, Elks Lodge, 2201 W. Cornwallis Drive, GB. Steve Bailor, 851-1003, Sbailor@aol.com.
Piedmont Triad Chapter Association of Fundraising Professionals: noon buffet, 12:30-1 p.m. meeting, last Tuesday of month, Magnolia Manor, GB. 336-286-4582.
Rotary Club of Greensboro: 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue Room, between War Memorial Auditorium and arena, GB. Parking in the Carlyle parking area. 336-292-4806.
Sierra Club, Piedmont Plateau Group: 7 p.m. second Tuesday, Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. September-June. Guests welcome. 336-275-6403.
Summit Rotary Club: 12:30 p.m. Fridays, Starmount Forest Country Club, 1 Sam Snead Drive, GB. 336-617-0152 or www.summitrotary.org.
Tabasco Lodge No. 271: 7:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, 2071/2 E. Main St., Gibsonville. Rapidrespo@aol.com.
Whitsett Ruritan Club: 7 p.m. first Tuesday, Whitsett Town Hall. Terry Call, 336-449-1362, pugcall@aol.com.
SPECIAL INTEREST
Aextreme Toastmasters: 7 a.m. Thursdays except last Thursday of the month, Aetna Insurance, 4050 Piedmont Parkway, HP. Visitors and new members welcome. kellykrantz@triad.rr.com.
Aggie Toastmasters: 5 p.m. Mondays, N.C. A&T, Craig Hall, Room 111, 1601 E. Market St., GB. aggie.toastmasters1112@gmail.com.
Al-Anon/Alateen: 12-step support group for families and friends of alcoholics. 800-449-1287 or www.greensboroalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous: fellowship of men and women who meet to attain and maintain sobriety. No fees. Locations and times: 336-854-4278 day or night. www.aagreensboronc.com.
Alpha Chi Omega: Theta Rho Theta alumnae chapter, collecting books and gently used toys for victims of domestic violence. Recent college graduates invited to join. Candice Tickle, 336-472-6636, ctickle@northstate.net or Nikki Neuman, 336-656-0041, alphachialum@triad.rr.com.
American Association of University Women: 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday, Congregational United Church of Christ, Radiance Drive, GB. September-April. 336-294-0050.
American Business Women’s Association's Heart of the Piedmont Chapter: 6:30 p.m. first Thursday, Sheraton Four Seasons, 3121 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. Sandra Tincher, 704-236-8132 or sandratincher@gmail.com.
Bank of America Toastmasters: noon first and third Wednesday, Bank Of America, The NAX (3rd Floor - Blue Wing), 4161 Piedmont Parkway, GB. 336-987-9022 or taryn.j.mitchell@bankofamerica.com. Also, toastmastersclubs.org.
Bennett College Alumnae Association: noon-2 p.m. second Saturday, St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church, 600 E. Florida St., GB. September-May. Gina Jordan, kalexj@bellsouth.net.
Blue Moon Advanced Toastmasters: 1 p.m. first Saturday, PB & Java, 616 S. Elm St., GB. 336-687-1933 or vpm-585095@toastmastersclubs.org.
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. second Monday, Ragsdale YMCA, 900 Bonner Drive, JT. 336-882-9622.
Bus Masters: noon first and third Wednesday, Thomas Built Buses, 1408 Courtesy Road, HP. 336-878-4844 or kennard.frazier_jr@daimler.com.
Cafe Mortal: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. first Thursday, usually at Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. With Creative Aging Network-NC, Lambeth-Troxler Community Care. 336-253-0856.
Carolina Christian Toastmasters: 7:15-8:15 a.m. Tuesdays (except holiday weeks), Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale, GB. Founded on Christian principles. Open to new members and visitors. angelguerrero3@gmail.com or http://carolinachristian.toastmastersclubs.org/.
Carolina Model Railroaders, looking for new members, any scale model railroading. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 2-5 p.m. Sundays. REA Building (near The Depot), East Washington Street, GB. 336-540-1543.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. Thursdays, West Market Street UMC, 302 W. Market St., GB. Bill Ellison, 336-275-4587, Ext. 17, bellison@wmsumc.org.
Central Chapter of the North Carolina Society of Accountants: 6 p.m. fourth Mondays, Sagebrush Steakhouse, Asheboro. 336-996-7405, kevrob@triad.rr.com, or www.ncsa1947.org.
Chair City Toastmasters: noon Tuesdays, Thomasville Library, 14 Randolph St., Thomasville. Meets when the library is open; meetings last for one hour. http://6391.toastmastersclubs.org/.
City Talkers Toastmasters: noon Thursdays, High Point Municipal Building - Council Chambers, 211 S. Hamilton St., HP. 336-883-3113 or nina.mcneilly@highpointnc.gov.
Debtors Anonymous: 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 W. Friendly Ave., GB. Doors lock at 6:10 p.m. 336-917-0901 or www.debtorsanonymous.org.
Delta Gamma Alumnae Association of Greensboro/High Point, meets throughout the year and welcomes all area DGs. Marcia House, 336-852-1598, portraithouse@juno.com.
Dudley Alumni, Greensboro Chapter: 4 p.m. second Sunday, St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 600 E. Florida St., GB. Laverne Carter, 336-272-2161.
Elite of the Triad, Social Capital Collaboration Group: 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Boston’s House of Jazz, 422 N. Edgeworth St., GB. Mission: Fostering collaboration among professionals to create opulence through networking and charity. $5 admission. Bring canned food item for Salvation Army Food Drive. 336-508-6416, elitecollab@yahoo.com.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: 7 p.m. Thursdays, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 W. Friendly Ave., Room 200, GB. 336-554-4529 or foodaddicts.org.
Free Dinner and Program: 5:30 p.m. second Tuesdays, Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, GB. 336-202-8003.
Freethinkers Atheists Agnostics’ Community of the Triad Secular Sunday: 11 a.m. Sundays, Geeksboro, 2134 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. Atheists and atheist-friendly persons discuss everything from philosophy to science, from religion to the group's volunteer work. Topic suggestions welcome. https://www.meetup.com/herdingcats/.
Friendly Toastmasters: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Edward McKay's Book Store, 1607 Battleground Ave., GB. 336-908-4549 or n_mcn@yahoo.com.
Furniture City Kennel Club: 6:30 p.m. second Monday, Boardroom at YMCA of Greater High Point, 150 W. Hartley Drive, HP. www.furniturecitykennelclub.com.
Gate City Chapter of N.C. A&T Alumni Association: 6:30 p.m. third Tuesday, N.C. A&T Memorial Student Union, Room 101. All Triad N.C. A&T alumni and associates welcome. 336-294-6354.
Gate City Quilt Guild: 7 p.m. first Thursday, New Garden Friends Meeting, 801 New Garden Road, GB. Socializing begins at 6:30 p.m. gatecityquiltguild.org.
Gate City Vineyard Toastmasters: 6:45 p.m. first and third Monday, Gate City Vineyard Church, 204 S. Westgate Drive, GB. 336-681-1061 or hone9351@bellsouth.net.
Gateway Civitan Club: 6 p.m. second Thursday, Mimi's Cafe in Friendly Center, 3322 W. Friendly Ave., GB. 336-621-4750 or bill-louise@triad.rr.com.
Gibsonville Museum: open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. the third Saturday. Private tours can be arranged by calling 336-449-7680 or 336-656-3303.
Golden Triad Chorus, a chapter of Sweet Adelines International and a member of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem. Rehearsal, 7 p.m. Mondays, First Presbyterian Church of Kernersville, 611 Oakhurst St., KV. 336-996-3152 or www.goldentriadchorus.org.
Greater Greensboro Leads Group: 8 a.m. Tuesdays, Emerald Events Center, 2000 Wendover Ave., GB. First-timers begin by announcing name and business only, then everyone presents a 40-second commercial. $5 a week. 336-226-7400 or vansadv@bellsouth.net.
Greater Greensboro/Reidsville Club of the National Association of Negro Business & Professional Women’s Club: 10 a.m. second Saturday, Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Lee St., GB. 336-475-7216.
Green Drinks Greensboro: 5:30-7 p.m. third Wednesdays, location varies. Free monthly networking for people interested in the environment. www.greendrinks.org/NC/Greensboro.
Greensboro Area of Narcotics Anonymous, Freedom from Active Addiction. 866-375-1272 or www.greensborona.org.
Greensboro Chapter of the N.C. Society of Medical Assistants: 6 p.m. bring your own dinner, 6:30 p.m. business meeting, 7 p.m. speaker, second Tuesday, Murphy/ Wainer, 1130 N. Church St., GB. Brenda Durham, 336-349-9982.
Greensboro Chapter National Railway Historical Society: 7 p.m. third Monday, former Railway Express Agency building, 236 E. Washington St. 336-884-5164 or davidm@northstate.net.
Greensboro Chapter-American Sewing Guild: 7 p.m. third Monday of each month. Arts and Crafts Room, River Landing at Sandy Ridge, Colfax. All levels welcome. First two meetings free, then membership required. 336-852-0033.
Greensboro Coin Club: 7 p.m. first Tuesday of the month, Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive, GB. The nonprofit educational organization was created to promote numismatics (coin collecting). The club serves as an organized tool to promote friendly relations among collectors both young and old. The club also conducts auctions where all in attendance are encouraged to buy and sell coins. Free appraisal of fair market prices can be obtained. The club also provides speakers to schools and civic groups. 336-314-5126.
Greater Greensboro Republican Women’s Club: 11 a.m. fourth Tuesday, Starmount Forest Country Club, 1 Sam Snead Drive, GB. Guests welcome. Optional lunch. www.ggrwc.org.
Greensboro Amateur Radio Association: 6:30 p.m. dinner; 7 p.m. meeting, fourth Monday, Captain Bill’s, 6108 W. Market St., GB. For anyone interested in amateur radio and related subjects. info@w4gso.org or www.w4gso.org.
Greensboro Historical Museum Guild: 10 a.m. fellowship and refreshments, 10:30 a.m. meeting, third Monday, Greensboro Historical Museum, 130 Summit Ave., GB. September-May (no January meeting). $12. To make reservations, contact Kathy Ramsay at 336-617-0698. Betty K. Phipps, 336-378-1531 or www.greensborohistory.org.
Greensboro Host Lions Club: noon, first and third Mondays, PorterHouse Bar & Grill, GB. Mark Gaylord, 336-282-2936 or www.gsohostlions.org.
Greensboro Junior Woman’s Club: 7 p.m. second Wednesday, Weir-Jordan Clubhouse, 223 N. Edgeworth St., GB. Volunteer service group for women ages 21-40. September-May. Nichole, 336-254-7231 or Kimberly, 336-254-4458.
Greensboro Landlords Association: 6 p.m. second Tuesday, First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave., GB. www.greensborolandlord.com.
Greensboro Newcomers Club: meets September to May. www.greensboronewcomersclub.com.
Greensboro Quota Club: 6 p.m. first Monday, Mimi’s Restaurant in Friendly Shopping Center, GB. Participates in many civic projects both locally and internationally. 336-687-7082.
Greensboro Stamp Club: 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday, Lindley Park Recreation Center, 3907 Springwood Drive, GB. Collectors of all stamps and specialties are welcome. No dues. Hank Gutman, 336-294-0326 or hgutman@att.net.
Greensboro Tarheel Barbershop Chorus Rehearsals: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Mondays, Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, GB. Guests welcome, no music experience required. 855-789-7464.
Greensboro Toastmasters Club: 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday, Grace United Methodist Church, Education Building - Basement, 438 W. Friendly Ave., GB. 336-483-4722.
Greensboro Woman’s Club: 7 p.m. first Wednesday, Historic Weir-Jordan House, 223 N. Edgeworth St., GB. September-May. Volunteer service projects. www.greensborowomansclub.com.
Greensboro Woodcarvers: 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, GB. 336-299-4999.
Guilford Battle Chapter National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution: 11:45 a.m. second Thursday, Greensboro Country Club, 410 Sunset Drive, GB. September-May. Regent Dot Freeman, 336-288-6451.
Guilford County Amateur Radio Emergency Services: 7 p.m. first Monday, Guilford County Emergency Services, 1002 Meadowood St., GB. Jim Waynick, Guilford County emergency coordinator. jwayn26534@gmail.com.
High Point Newcomers Club: 10 a.m. second Tuesday, Community Bible Church, 4125 Johnson St., HP. Lunch optional, $8, reservations requested. Meets September to May. www.hpnewcomers.com.
High Point Quilt Guild: 6:15 p.m. second Thursday, Westchester Baptist Church, 135 Westchester Drive, HP. Angie Pelle, mommapeele@aol.com.
High Point Toastmasters Club: 8:30 a.m. first and third Tuesday, High Point Chamber of Commerce, 1634 N. Main St., HP. 336-687-1933.
High Point City Talkers Toastmasters: 5:30 p.m. first and third Thursday, City of High Point Municipal Building in the Council Chambers, Third Floor, 211 S. Hamilton St., HP. Tom Loughlin, etl704@yahoo.com.
High Point University Toastmasters: 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Wilson School of Commerce, Room 307, 833 Montlieu Ave., HP. toastmasters@highpoint.edu.
Institute for Supply Management: 5:30-7:45 p.m. date varies, The Royal House, 703 E. Mountain St., KV. Register. http://triad.ism-cv.org/.
Italian-American Social Club: 7:30 p.m. second Thursday, Knights of Columbus Social Hall, 2780 Horse Pen Creek Road, GB. 336-282-5363.
Knitting: 2 or 6:30 p.m. Monday, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. Friday. Stitch Point, 1614-C W. Friendly Ave., GB. $50 for six classes. 336-272-2032.
Knitting Classes: noon Monday, Rockingham County Agriculture Building, 525 N.C. 65, Reidsville. 336-342-8230.
Knitting and Handcrafts for All: 10 a.m. Monday, Panera Bread, 4203 W. Wendover Ave., GB. Beginners welcome. 336-855-0455.
“Last Tuesday” Community Vendor Fair: 5-7 p.m. last Tuesday of the month, High Point Convention and Visitors Bureau, 1634 Main St., HP. Opportunity for smaller High Point businesses to gain exposure in the community and promote any seminars, exhibits, camps and other special events that they have planned for the coming month. 336-884-5255.
League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad: noon third Tuesday, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Haywood Duke Room, 607 N. Greene St., GB. Free. Lunch (optional) $11; reserve in advance: http://lwvpt.org or 336-294-6156.
Lincoln Financial Toastmasters: noon second and fourth Thursday, Lincoln Financial Group, 100 N. Greene St., GB. lfg.toastmastersclubs.org.
Lupus Support: 6-7:30 p.m. third Wednesday, Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 877-849-8271, Ext. 2, info@lupusnc.org or www.lupusnc.org.
Mainstream Toastmasters Club: 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Thursday, Main Street United Methodist Church, JC Grose Classroom, 300 S. Main St., KV. 336-404-1188 or tvaught@triad.rr.com.
Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition of Alamance County: 6 p.m. second Monday, Mayco Bigelow Community Center, 849 Sharpe Road, Burlington. 336-512-3474.
Mprovmasters: 10 a.m.-noon first and third Saturday, PB & Java, 614 S. Elm St., GB. 336-587-3380 or d37hudson@gmail.com.
Monday Morning Forum: 10:15-11:30 a.m. Mondays, Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Literary discussion group, alternating readings of short stories, essays, travel, food writing. wilmabates@triad.rr.com.
Mood Disorders: 6-7 p.m. Mondays, 910 Mill Ave., HP. 336-822-2826 or cdaye@mha-triad.org.
Mount Hope Fire Department Auxiliary: 7 p.m. first Monday, 6651 Holts Store Road, Julian. 336-697-0532.
NAACP: 5 p.m. third Sunday, New Light Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center, 1105 Willow Road, GB. Open to all ages. sharon@fisherpark.com.
Narconon New Life Retreat, screenings or referrals, 800-431-1754. Also, http://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/drug-abuse-information/signs-of-methamphetamine-abuse.html.
Narcotics Anonymous: 12-step fellowship for recovery from drug addiction. Call for meeting times and locations. 866-375-1272 or www.greensborona.org.
Nar-Anon Family Groups, newcomers - 7 p.m., regular meeting - 8 p.m., Tuesdays, St. Johns United Methodist Church, 1304 Merritt Drive, GB.
National Alliance on Mental Illness, mission is to promote recovery and optimize the quality of life of those living with mental illness by providing education, advocacy and support for individuals, their families and others living in Guilford County. 336-370-4264 or namihelp@aol.com.
New Way/Nar-Anon: newcomers meeting, 7 p.m., regular meeting, 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Saint John United Methodist Church, 1304 Merritt Drive, GB. Twelve-step support group for families and friends of addicts. No dues or fees. jhmurray5@gmail.com.
N.C. Preceptor Beta Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi: 7-9 p.m. second Tuesday, St. John’s UMC, 1304 Merritt Drive, GB or president’s home. Service-oriented sorority. Yearly dues, $25. Seeking new members. Joy Ellison, 336-854-6082 or gsojoync1@aol.com.
O. Henry Chapter of the International Association of Administrative Professionals: 6 p.m. fourth Tuesday, meeting locations vary. Patricia McLaurin, pat.mclaurin@greensboro-nc.gov.
Old North State Detectorists: 9 a.m. last Saturday of the month, Madison Lindsay House, Mendenhall Plantation, 305 W. Main St., JT. Metal-detecting hobbyist club. For anyone interested in treasure hunting. The club finds lost valuables at no cost as a public service. 336-855-7034 or www.onsdclub.com.
Old L. Richardson Neighborhood Watch Association: third Saturday morning, Windsor Recreation Center, GB. Discuss neighborhood challenges and ways to improve the community. Betty Watson, 336-274-2063.
Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays: second Tuesday, Elon Community Church library, 271 N. Williamson Ave., Elon. Confidential meetings. 336-584-3366 or www.pflagalamance.org.
Piedmont Bird Club: 7 p.m. third Thursday, Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. October-April. 336-288-1447 or www.piedmontbirdclub.org.
Piedmont Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America: 7 p.m. third Thursday of each month. First Lutheran Church, 3600 Friendly Ave., GB. piedmontega@ymail.com.
Piedmont Quilters’ Guild: 6:45 p.m. doors open, 7:15 p.m. begin, second Thursday of each month, Starmount Presbyterian Church, 3501 W. Market St., GB. www.piedmontquilts.org.
Piedmont Triad Chapter of the International Facility Management Association: 11:30 a.m. second Thursday, 7800 Airport Center Drive, GB. Steve Weeks, SWeeks@keyrisk.com.
Piedmont Triad Chapter Association for Operations Management, www.triadapics.org.
Piedmont Triad N.C. Chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council: 5:30-7:30 second Thursday, Volvo Communication Building, 7900 National Service Road, GB. www.usgbc-ptnc.org.
Preservation Oak Ridge: fourth Wednesday, Oak Ridge Town Hall, 8315 Linville Road, Oak Ridge. 644-1777.
Postmasters Toastmasters: 6-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday, U.S. Postal Facility, 1120 Pleasant Ridge Road, GB. 336-420-6515 or DBALD995@aol.com.
Public Relations Society of America, Tar Heel chapter. www.prsatarheel.org.
Rachel Caldwell Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: 11:30 a.m. fourth Tuesday, Greensboro Country Club, 410 Sunset Drive, GB. Betty Nichols, 336-282-4355.
Randolph Composite Squadron: 7 p.m. Thursdays, Asheboro Regional Airport, 2224 Pilot’s View Road, Asheboro. pao@capnc107.org or www.capnc107.org.
Randolph Quilters Guild: 7 p.m. first Thursday, First Presbyterian Church, 420 W. Walker Ave., Asheboro. All level of quilters welcome. RandolphQuiltersGuild@yahoo.com.
Refuge Recovery: 7 p.m. Thursdays (first floor) and 11 a.m. Saturdays (third floor), Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., Greensboro. Non-theistic, Buddhist-approach to treating and recovery from all forms of addictive behavior. Free, donations welcome. RefugeRecovery.org.
Rockingham Rangers Camp 1835 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans in Mayodan: 7 p.m. first Thursday, locations vary. Visitors welcome. 336-949-4209.
Saturday Craft-Away: 11 a.m. Saturdays, Turntable, 209 W. Main St., JT. Gathering of local craftspeople. 336-937-7578.
Saturday Spiritual Practices: 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St., GB. 336-275-0447 or www.servantleader greensboro.com.
Sex Addicts Anonymous. 800-477-8191, info@saa-recovery.org or www.saarecovery.org.
SMART Recovery: 6 p.m. Saturdays, Faith Action International House, 705 N. Greene St., GB. Secular substance abuse support group. 336-855-6754.
Social Capital Network: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays except third Thursday, Cup of Serenity, 3729-A Farmington Drive, GB. $5. 336-508-6416 or elitecollab@yahoo.com.
Society of Financial Service Professionals: 7:30 a.m. third Tuesday, Starmount Forest Country Club. Register. 336-292-5088 or SFSPgreensboro@triad.rr.com.
Sons of Confederate Veterans Lt. F.C. Frazier Camp 668: 6 p.m. second Monday, Elks Lodge, 700 Old Mill Road, HP. With Above and Beyond Catering. $12. 336-882-5677.
Suicide Support Group: second and fourth Mondays, Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 W. Friendly Ave., GB. For those struggling with the loss of a family member or friend due to suicide. 336-373-1402, Ext. 209.
Sunrise Toastmasters Club: 7 a.m. Fridays, Moses Cone Memorial Hospital, Room NT102A, 1200 N. Elm St., GB. 336-643-8648 or tim@abetterweb.com.
Survivors Anonymous: Private Meetup group with weekly meetings based on the principles and resources of the Adult Survivors of Child Abuse Program, a Morris Center program for healing from the trauma of childhood abuse. For anyone healing from the trauma of childhood physical, sexual, verbal, mental abuse and/or neglect. www.survivorsanonymousgroup.com.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 5120 Burlington Road, GB. $26 per year to the TOPS organization, $5 a month to the chapter. 336-697-0444.
T. Gilbert Pearson Chapter of the National Audubon Society: 7 p.m. second Thursday, Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Free. Everyone welcome. 336-299-4342.
The Progressive Toastmasters: 5:45-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays, General Classroom Building - Room A116, 1601 E. Market St., GB. 336-334-7616 or theprogressivetoatmasters@gmail.com.
Triad A Cappella Connection: 7-10 p.m. most Mondays, First Presbyterian Church, 611 Oakhurst St., KV. Look for the group on meetup.com.
Triad Association of Health Underwriters: Serita Faison, atires1.sf@gmail.com.
Triad Overeaters Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. Mondays, First Lutheran Church, 3600 W. Friendly Ave., GB; noon Wednesdays and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Christ Lutheran Church, 3600 Lawndale Drive, GB. 877-366-4605.
Triad Toastmasters Club: noon Wednesdays, Leonard Recreation Center - Meeting Room #4, 6324 Ballinger Road, GB. www.3132.toastmastersclubs.org or email vpm-3132@toastmastersclubs.org.
Visually Impaired Persons Family and Friends Support Group: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Fridays, meeting locations vary. Velveeta Reid-Hairston, 336-641-3349 or Helen Graves, 336-275-3061.
Voices of Leadership Toastmasters Club: noon Thursdays, Aetna, 4050 Piedmont Parkway, HP. 336-801-7205.
Volkswagen Club: 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Herbie's Place, 3136 Battleground Ave., GB. All Volkswagen enthusiasts and their family members are welcome to attend. GoodOleVolks.club.
Xi Beta Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi: meets at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays, various members’ homes. The chapter is a social sorority and new members are welcome. Kathy Kilbride, 336-841-8520.
VETERANS
Greensboro Parks and Recreation Hosts Free, Veterans Archery Clinics: 5-6 p.m. Mondays, through Oct. 14, Hester Park Archery Range, 3615 Deutzia St., GB. Learn the fundamentals of archery. All physical abilities and skill levels are welcome. Equipment provided. Register. 336-373-2626 or sharon.williams@greensboro-nc.gov.
Greensboro Parks and Recreation Hosts Free, Instructional Golf Clinics For Veterans: 1-3 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 27-Oct. 25, Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St., GB. Will teach military veterans of any ability adaptive techniques to introduce them to the game or to get them back into the game of golf. Register. Bob Brooks, 336-373-5852 or bob.brooks@greensboro-nc.gov.
American Merchant Marine Veterans: seeks younger Merchant Mariner members and those interested to help preserve the traditions of Merchant Marine history and to help move into the future. 707-546-6349, saaren@sonic.net or www.ammv.us.
Guilford County Veterans Memorial memorial bricks, $250 each. www.gcveteransmemorial.org.
Honorably Discharged Veterans Needed for Honor Guard, provide complimentary military honors to veterans families. Fifty percent of honors in Guilford County. Transportation, uniforms and accessories furnished. Monthly meetings. Vern Sieg, 336-420-1697l or www.randolphcountyhonorguard.vpweb.com.
American Ex-Prisoners of War, Greater Greensboro Chapter: noon third Saturday, Captain Bill’s Seafood, 6108 W. Market St. GB. Virginia Cudworth, 336-299-2981.
Coffee with Veterans: Various times and dates. With UNCG Alumni Association/Office of Alumni Engagement. 336-334-5696 or alumni@uncg.edu.
Cone American Legion Post 386: 7 p.m. first Tuesday, 1206 American Legion St., GB. All veterans of WWII, Korea, Vietnam and other areas of conflict including the Gulf War since 9/11 who served honorably are invited, especially Gulf War and women veterans. 336-375-3265 or Post386@bellsouth.net.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 of Guilford County: 7 p.m. third Tuesday, American Legion Building, 729 Creek Ridge Road, GB. Except December. 336-340-5454.
Henry K. Burtner American Legion Post 53, seeks new members. www.nclegion.org. Bob Davis, 336-299-8281.
Gibsonville W.D. Hammer Post 2972 — Veterans of Foreign Wars, seeks new members. All military members, active, retired, Reserves and National Guard who have served in combat theaters are eligible. Spouses eligible to join auxiliary. John Marion, 336-449-4967.
Greater Greensboro Marine Corps League 260: 6:30 p.m. social hour and meal, 7:30 p.m. meeting begins, second Monday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 2780 Horse Pen Creek Road, GB. Scott Matthews, detachment commandant, 336-210-4090 or www.mcl260.org.
Pfc. Jerry L. McKinney Detachment 1232 Marine Corps League: 6 p.m. second Thursday, Agricultural Building, 525 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Visitors welcome. 336-627-4505.
Sons of the Legion Squadron 386: 7 p.m. first Wednesday, 1206 American Legion St., GB. Open to sons or grandsons of Legionnaires or veterans who have passed away and served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam and other areas of conflict including the Gulf War. 336-375-3265 or post386@bellsouth.net.
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Maj. Gen. George Stoneman, Camp No. 6. Actively seeking to recruit members throughout the central and western counties of North Carolina. 704-310-0382, robertalvincrum@gmail.com or www.suvcw.org and follow the link to North Carolina, then Stoneman Camp No. 6.
United American Patriots, 121-F Shield’s Park Drive, KV. Defends soldiers wrongly accused during combat. Corey Clagett, 336-497-5001.
Veterans Transportation Network, operating out of DAV Chapter 20: Needs volunteer drivers to transport veterans to the VA facilities in Durham, Kernersville and Salisbury. Betsy Carty, 336-706-8047 or betsycarty@att.net.
Vietnow Piedmont Chapter: 6-7 p.m. last Monday, Goodwill Workforce Center, 719 W. Center St., Lexington. Open to men and women. Dennis L. Cave, 336-410-2511 or cavedl2511@gmail.com.
WOMEN
Community Resource Specialists Training: 1:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 8-24, Women's Resource Center, GB. Application deadline, Sept. 30. Must be 25 or older. 336-275-6090 or Chewan@WomensCenterGSO.org.
Commission on the Status of Women: 6 p.m. third Tuesdays, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., Room 203, GB. 336-373-2489.
Women in Transition: 6-7 p.m. first Thursday, YWCA, 112 Gatewood Ave., HP. Child care provided, light meal served. Monthly theme, motivational speakers, women’s empowerment series. Networking opportunities and fellowship. 336-882-4126 or dblunder@ywcahp.com.
YOUTHS
Time for Technique: 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 23-Nov. 18, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. For ages 13 and older. Learn Stanislavski’s Method for acting. $95. 336-335-6426 or www.thedramacenter.com.
Comedy and Combat: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 28-Nov. 16, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. For ages 9 and older. Learn the art of stage combat. $95. 336-335-6426 or www.thedramacenter.com.
Mini-Musical, Willy Wonka: 10-11 a.m. Saturdays, Sept. 28-Nov. 16, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. For ages 9-15. Students will enjoy learning singing techniques, Broadway dancing and acting. $90. 336-335-6426 or www.thedramacenter.com.
Taste of Reality Fair: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 28, Woodland Hall, 9652 W. Market St., KV. With Summit Credit Union. Free. Register. For ages 13-22. www.eventbrite.com.
Story Theatre: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays, Sept. 28-Nov. 16, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. For ages 6-8. Will introduce children to acting, expression, ensemble work and movement. Students will create a script and turn it into a performance. $90. 336-335-6426 or www.thedramacenter.com.
Story Time for Toddlers and Preschool-age Children: 10:30-11:30 p.m. Oct. 4, Nov. 1, Dec. 6, New Garden Friends School, 1128 New Garden Road, GB. Stories, songs and crafts. Free, open to the public. 336-299-0964 or cskidmore@ngfs.org.
Story Time for Toddlers and Preschool-age Children: 10:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Dec. 6, New Garden Friends School, 1128 New Garden Road, GB. Stories, songs and crafts. Free, open to the public. 336-299-0964 or cskidmore@ngfs.org.
Story Time for Toddlers and Preschool-age Children: 10:30-11:30 p.m. Dec. 6, New Garden Friends School, 1128 New Garden Road, GB. Stories, songs and crafts. Free, open to the public. 336-299-0964 or cskidmore@ngfs.org.
Arts and Crafts Weekend Classes: dates and times vary, Michaels stores. www.michaels.com, click on events.
General Nathaniel Greene Young Marines: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Brown Recreational Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, GB. Girls and boys, ages 8 through completion of high school. 336-395-8816 or commander@gngym.org. Also, www.youngmarines.com.
Girls Incorporate of Guilford County’s After School Homework Club: 2:45-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, call for location. For girls in kindergarten through eighth grade. $30 weekly fee. 336-790-2763 or www.girlsincgc.org.
Black and Latino Achievers Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. first and third Saturdays, Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA, 1101 E. Market St., GB. Mentors needed. 336-272-2131.
FIRST High School Robotics Team 1533, Triple Strange Meets: 4-7 p.m. Fridays, 624-D Guilford College Road, GB. New students welcome. cathy.gorton@gmail.com or www.usfirst.org.
International Order of Rainbow for Girls, Assembly 23: 7 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Revolution Lodge AF & AM, 802 16th St., GB. Ages 11-20. www.ncrainbows.org or 336-253-3557.
Kids Knit: 4:30 p.m. Fridays, Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Bring needles. Yarn provided. 336-373-2925.
Quad Fusion Co-Ed Jr. Roller Derby: noon-3 p.m. Sundays and 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Kernersville Parks and Recreation Center, 125 E. Bodenhamer St., KV. Ages, 10-17. quadfusioninfo@yahoo.com.
Saturday Story Hour: 11 a.m. Saturdays, International Civil Rights Center and Museum, 134 S. Elm St., GB. Free. Dynamic leaders and educators from the community narrate stories and interact with participants. Sept. 28: Special guests are Cone Elementary School students and families. Jessica Richmond, owner and operator of Bonita Button Books. Register. 336-274-9199 or kniblett@sitinmovement.org.
Y Leaders Club: 6:15 p.m. third Tuesday, Bryan Family YMCA, 501 W. Market St., GB. Ages 12-18. Volunteer-based program. Julie Brannon, 336-478-9622.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.