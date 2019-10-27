Key
FUNDRAISERS
Events
Triad Team Hope Walk: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 27, Grimsley High School, 801 Westover Terrace, GB. With North Carolina Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. Register. hdsa.org/thwtriad.
Pottery Student Sale and Fundraiser: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 2, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., Room 203, GB. With Art Alliance Greensboro. Artist reception, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 1. Raku Firing, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 1, LeBauer Park. 336-373-2725.
Kiwanis Club of High Point's Annual Chicken Feed: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Nov. 1, First Baptist Church, 405 N. Main St., HP. $12. Diners strongly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. www.kiwanishighpoint.org.
36th Annual Cozy Cottage Craft Show: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 1 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 2, Kernersville Community House, 405 Salisbury St., KV. Unique hand-crafted gifts, home décor, jewelry, yard art, pottery, holiday decorations, baked goods and more. Proceeds from raffle benefit Trellis Supportive Care. No admission charge. 336-993-2260 or Facebook: CozyCottageChristmasCraftShow.
Corporation of Guardianship's “An Evening with Family and Friends”: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 1, Starmount Country Club, GB. Supper, drinks, music, raffle prizes and fellowship among the community partners and friends who have supported CoG throughout its 40 years. $50. https://corpguard.org/celebrate.
Shea's Chase 5K: 11 a.m. Nov. 2, The Stacks Courtyard at Revolution Mill, 2001 Yanceyville St., GB. Benefits Mental Health Greensboro. After party follows. Register. sheaschase.com.
JDRF One Walk: 9 a.m. register, 10 a.m. begins, Nov. 2, Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive, GB. 5K. Benefits Piedmont Triad Chapter of JDRF. Register. 336-373-1768, MEllis@jdrf.org or www2.jdrf.org.
Earthen Beef Roast: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 2, Fire District 28, 6619 N.C. 61 North, Gibsonville. Eat in or take out. Plates, $10 or $10 per pound. "Southern Sunday" performs, 5-7 p.m. 336-449-4933.
Heart of the Triad Choral Society's Chili Cook-off: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 2, Kernersville Moravian Church Fellowship Hall, 504 S. Main St., KV. All-you-can eat. Ages 11 and older, $10; ages 10 and younger, $5. Door prizes, live music. www.heartofthetriadmusic.com.
Reinhartsen 5K Run/Walk: 9 a.m. Nov. 2, Alamance Community College, parking lot outside Powell Building, 1247 Jimmie Kerr Road, Graham. $25-$30. Registration, 8-8:45 a.m. Volunteers needed. Benefits scholarships. 336-506-4102 or https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Graham/ACCReinhartsen5K.
Hospice of Randolph County’s Auction and Barbecue: 3:30-6 p.m. Nov. 2, Southwestern Randolph High School, 1641 Hopewell Friends Road, Asheboro. Silent auction during barbecue. Live auction begins at 6:45 p.m. $10 per plate. 336-672-9300.
Pigstock 2019: noon-5 p.m. Nov. 2, Shooting Star Farms, 5624 Davis Mill Road, GB. Wood smoked pork, ribs, brisket and chicken, along with a wide variety of sides, desserts, beer and wine. Live bluegrass music. Proceeds support Children of Vietnam (Educating, Healing, Sheltering and Nurturing) and RUSH (Rotarians Unite to Stop Hunger). $30-$55. https://pigstock2019tix.eventbee.com/.
Greensboro Symphony Guild's A Notable Night in Venice: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Nov. 2, Proximity Hotel, 704 Green Valley Road, GB. Music, Italian foods and wines, raffles and more. gsoguild.org.
“Clash of the Comedians” Comedy Game Show: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 9, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. Proceeds from the show will provide 10 Triad area elementary schools with free “I Can Make It” Youth Workshops. 336-333-2605.
National Conference for Community and Justice of the Piedmont Triad's Brotherhood/Sisterhood Citation Award Dinner: Nov. 13, Koury Convention Center, GB. Awardees: Judge Lawrence McSwain of Greensboro and Nido Qubein of High Point. ewilhite@nccjtriad.org or www.nccjtriad.org/citation.
Holiday Bazaar: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 14, Providence Place Independent Senior Living, Westchester Village, 1701 Westchester Drive, HP. Rhonda McBride, 336-888-4564.
JDRF One Walk: 9 a.m. register, 10 a.m. begins, Nov. 16, BB&T Field, 499 Deacon Blvd., Winston-Salem. Two miles. Benefits Piedmont Triad Chapter of JDRF. Register. Eric Durham, 336-373-1768 or www2.jdrf.org.
Triad Health Project's 5K: 3:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Joymongers Brewing Company, 576 N. Eugene St., GB. Registration and opening ceremonies, 2:30 p.m. For everyone who wants to help end the HIV epidemic and support those who are impacted by it. 336-275-1654 or www.triadhealthproject.com.
Elsewhere's Extravaganza: Nov. 16. Elsewhere is a museum and artist residency set in a 3-floor, former, thrift store. www.goelsewhere.org.
Early Childhood Engagement Center's Holiday Bazaar Fundraiser: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17, Temple Emanuel Social Hall, 1129 Jefferson Road, GB. Handcrafted items, baked goods, dog treats. $50 vendor fee. Louise, 336-292-7899.
United Way of Greater Greensboro's Handbags for Hope: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Greensboro Country Club, 410 Sunset Drive, GB. Wine, food. Hundreds of designer new and vintage handbags, accessories, experiences and more to be auctioned. julie.longmire@unitedwaygso.org.
Randolph County Young Life 5K: 9 a.m. Dec. 7, Bicentennial Park, Asheboro. https://randolph.younglife.org/Pages/Winter-Sprinter-5k.aspx.
Jingle Jog 5K: Dec. 15, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., HP. Costumes, food, hot beverages and more. Dog friendly; dogs may wear costumes. Bring a non-perishable food item for Open Door Ministries. http://jinglejog5k.com/.
International Civil Rights Center & Museum's 60th Anniversary Gala: Feb. 1, 134 S. Elm St., GB. Black tie optional, awards gala. 336-274-9199.
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina's 2020 Wish Ball: 6 p.m. Feb. 21, The Westin Charlotte, 601 S. College St., Charlotte. Cocktail hour, live and silent auctions, raffles, entertainment and more. 704-251-7904 or https://one.bidpal.net/ncwishball/welcome.
"King & Queens" Charity Golf Tournament: noon-7 p.m. March 13, Gillespie Park Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St., GB. Benefits Sharpe Male Mentoring Foundation and scholarships. $60-$225. 336-543-4000, sharpemalementoring@gmail.com or www.eventbrite.com.
2020 Future Fund 10 LIVE: April 21, Carolina Theatre, GB. Future Fund 10 LIVE employs a “ Shark Tank” format in which 10 select nonprofits pitch their organization’s mission and goals to a live audience. After hearing each pitch, attendees vote for their favorite presentation and monetary awards are granted to the nonprofits that receive the most votes. info@futurefundgso.org or https://futurefundgso.org/application.
JDRF One Walk: 9 a.m. register, 10 a.m. begins, May 2, 2020, Pinnacle Financial Partners, 801 N. Elm St., HP. 5K. Benefits Piedmont Triad Chapter of JDRF. Register. Eric Durham, 336-373-1768 or www2.jdrf.org.
Life Chain: Oct. 4, 2020. Donations are accepted to cover the costs of the local Life Chain. All proceeds after expenses are given to the area crisis pregnancy centers. 530-674-5068 or https://lifechain.net/.
Ongoing
Aluminum Can Collection: ACES office at Brooks Global Studies Elementary is collecting aluminum cans as a service project for Ronald McDonald House Charities. Bring cans to Nathalie at 1215 Westover Terrace, GB. 336-370-8347.
American Legion Post 386 Hot Dog Sales: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays, 1206 American Legion St., GB. Eat in or take out. For large orders, call ahead. 336-375-3265 or alpost386@gmail.com.
Guilford County 4-H Plant Sale: Ends Oct. 30. 336-641-2400 or www.guilford4h.com.
Shoe Drive: Through Oct. 31, First Lutheran Church, 3600 W. Friendly Ave., GB. Drop off new and gently used shoes, sneakers and boots between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Fridays and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sundays. Rubber-band shoes together; individual shoe boxes will not be accepted. 336-292-9125 or info@firstlutheran.com.
SPECIAL EVENTS
United Way of Greater Greensboro’s Trunk-or-Treat: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 27, 1500 Yanceyville St., GB. Hosted by Young Leaders. 336-378-5026.
Zombie Walk: 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 28, Glenwood Library, 1901 W. Florida St., GB. Free. Dress like a zombie with ghoulish make-up at the library, then zombie walk to the Glenwood Recreation Center for a pizza party and photo opportunitiess. For ages 11-17. greensboro-nc.gov.
Sensory-friendly Night: 4-7 p.m. Oct. 28, Greensboro Children’s Museum, 220 N. Church St. Guests can explore the museum’s exhibits in a calmer, less crowded environment as adjustments to sounds and lights are made. Costumes are welcome, but not required. Trick-or-Treat stations will be set up throughout the museum. $5.35 per person. Personal care assistants and nursing staff accompanying children can attend for free. Register. gcmuseum.com.
Martin Luther King Coalition of Alamance County Town Hall Meeting: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Mayco Bigelow Community Center, 849 Sharpe Road, Burlington. 336-437-2190.
Hype’s Halloween: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29, BB&T Point Stadium, 301 N. Elm St., HP. Kid-friendly event, including a costume contest, prizes, DJ, games and candy. Concessions including cider and beer will be for sale. Free. 336-888-1000 or highpointrockers.com.
Halloween Spooktacular Dance: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29, Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive, GB. Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation program hosts a Halloween dance for individuals of all abilities.
Jazz Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, High Point University's Empty Space Theatre.
New Garden Friends School's Lower School Open House: 8:30-10 a.m. Oct. 29, 1128 New Garden Road, GB. Visitors will learn more about the school's program, hear from faculty, take a tour and ask questions. 336-299-0964.
The Equitable City - Prosperity, Opportunity, Leadership with Henry Cisneros: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave., GB. Free. 336-379-0821.
One City, One Book: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Central Library, 219 N. Church St, Greensboro. With a focus on domestic violence there will be a discussion of Trevor Noah's "Born a Crime." www.neverokayguilford.org.
Halloween Bash: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29, BB&T Point, 301 N. Elm St., HP. Kid-friendly haunted trail throughout BB&T Point with candy, games, a costume contest and prizes. Music, concessions. 336-888-1000 or mbarnes@highpointrockers.com.
Hallelujah Regale: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., GB. Free alternative to Halloween for families to enjoy music, games, face-painting, snacks, a non-scary costume contest, candy. All ages.
Halloween Celebration: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30, Regional Visitors Center, 1634 N Main St., HP. Part of High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau's Prime Time on Main event. Costume contests, free candy, etc. 336-884-5255.
Halloween Hoopla: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, GB. Free, family-friendly event with food vendors, candy, face-painting, games, bounce houses, vendors and more. For all ages.
New Garden Friends Meeting's Annual Hallowe'en Lantern Tour of Its Historic Graveyard: 8 p.m. Oct. 31, 801 New Garden Road, GB. With Max L. Carter. Occasional "interpreters" of some of the people whose graves will be visited. Stories of early settlement in the 1700s; the Revolutionary War skirmishes fought around the graveyard; the Underground Railroad; famous industrialists, reformers, and educators; battles for desegregation; famous athletes. Free. mcarter@guilford.edu.
HPU Percussion Ensemble Concert: 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 1, High Point University's Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Free and open to the public. Blend of contemporary and classical percussion.
Movie Night at the Museum: 6 p.m. Nov. 1, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Kick offs Day of the Dead celebration. Family friendly movie inspired by this Mexican holiday. Popcorn. Bring an indoor picnic dinner. Free. 336-885-1859.
Thanksgiving Message Featuring Bruce Boguski and Donna Mack: 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 25, High Point University's Francis Auditorium in Phillips Hall. Free and open to the public. Complimentary tickets will be available for reserve starting Nov. 1. 336-841-4636 or concierge@highpoint.edu.
Truly Terrifying Trailblaze: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 1, Lake Higgins, 4235 Hamburg Mill Road, Summerfield. Family-friendly hike on Bald Eagle Trail along the banks of Lake Higgins. Come in costume. Hear about about bats, snakes and creepy-crawlies, history of Halloween and the environmental aspects of the changing season. Fire, hot cider and faerie tales after the hike. Bring your own mug and your scariest ghost stories. Register. 336-373-3739.
Adult Recess - Halloween Edition: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 1, Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive, GB. For ages 21 and older. Hayrides, carnival games, costume contest, “Thriller” dance-off and more. Adult beverages for sale. Parking available at Jaycee Park.
Casa Azul’s Dia De Muertos (Day of the Dead): 6-9 p.m. Nov. 1, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Ofrenda exhibits will be on display at the Center for Visual Artists. Performances, which will be in Van Dyke Performance Space on the first floor, will include The Ballet Folklorico Mexican Tradition of Julio Ruiz, as well as a traditional dance by Los Viejitos Dance Company whose traditional “Old Men Dance” was once used ceremoniously by the Aztecs to bring a good harvest. casaazulgreensboro.org.
Author Fergus Bordewich: 1 p.m. Nov. 2, Guilford College, Dana Auditorium, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, GB. Bordewich presents "Still Bound for Canaan. The Underground Railroad, its History, and its Meaning for the Twenty-First Century." mcarter@guilford.edu.
Día De Los Muertos: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. With museum and YWCA Latino Family Center. Altars on display. Also, the museum is showing a family friendly movie inspired by this Mexican holiday, 6 p.m. Nov. 1. Popcorn will be available and visitors are invited to bring an indoor picnic dinner. Free. 336-885-1859.
Local Author Showcase: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 2, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. Features authors from various genres. 336-883-3646.
Resource Fair for Families in Transition and Experiencing Homelessness: noon-3 p.m. Nov. 2, The Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 1001 Freeman Mill Road, GB. Resources on education, health and wellness, family relationships, financial wellness, job preparation and childcare resources. Food, children's activities, winter coat giveaways. 336-279-7603 or loumecias@guilfordchildren.org.
Joyus Justus: 7 p.m. Nov. 2, N.C. A&T's Harrison Auditorium, 1009 Bluford St., GB. Part of the 40th Anniversary Commemoration of the Greensboro Massacre. With Contra-Tiempo. Free. greensboromassacrelessonstoday.org.
NeighborWoods Volunteer Event: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 2, Kings Forest Park, 1501 Larchmont Drive, GB. Help plant 160 trees. Volunteers should bring a shovel and a five-gallon bucket. Register. 336-373-2199 or https://form.jotform.com/92813265361962.
LEGO Showcase: 1-5 p.m. Nov. 2, High Point University Community Center, Mall Loop Road, HP. Free. Suitable for children in kindergarten through eighth-grades. Register. www.highpoint.edu/education/legoshowcase/.
Friends of the Library Annual Meeting: 11 a.m. Nov. 2, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., HP. With Chef Daniel Gray. Gray, owner of The Uncle Food Group, will share how he started his business, give tips for running a small business and discuss his experience competing on “Chopped” on the Food Network. 336-883-3649.
Fall Fest Early Childhood Resource Festival: noon-3 p.m. Nov. 2, Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 1001 Freeman Mill Road, GB. Food and children's activities along with free coats for children. Cash and coat donations accepted through Nov. 1. 336-907-3635 or desmond.greenland@uss.salvationarmy.org.
HPUniverse Day: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 2, High Point University's Wanek School of Natural Sciences. Free and open to the public. Astronomy-themed outreach event for children.
Recital Series Featuring Aleks Romano and Kevin Miller: 2-3 p.m. Nov. 3, High Point University's Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel. Free and open to the public.
The Science of Cave Diving: 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 3, Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, GB. Underwater explorer, Jill Heinerth will share stories from expeditions to faraway caves around the world from Egypt to Antarctica and Bermuda to the Bahamas. Enjoy a fast-paced multimedia show about tiny venomous creatures and stalagmites that tell the story of earth before man. www.greensboroscience.org.
Lunch and Jazz: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 5, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Nursery Song Swing. Free. Welcome to bring your lunch. 336-885-1859.
Greensboro College's Fall Brass Ensemble and Woodwind Ensemble Concert: 12:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Hannah Brown Finch Memorial Chapel. Free. Medieval dance music, folk songs, classical selections, ragtime, gospel and modern tunes. 336-272-7102, Ext. 5281.
News & Record’s Inaugural Taste of the Gate City Cooking Show: 7 p.m. Nov. 6, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. With Chef Brian Morris. Doors open, 5 p.m. $10. tasteofthegatecity.com.
Meet the Finalists for the Downtown Greenway Freedom Cornerstone: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6, Historic Magnolia House, 442 Gorrell St., GB. Free. David Wilson and Stephen Hayes of Durham. 336-387-8353.
Instrumental Chamber Ensembles Concert: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 7, High Point University's Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel. Free and open to the public.
Feast of Caring: Nov. 7, First Presbyterian Church, HP. Supports Open Door Ministries. Homemade soups, breads, desserts, live entertainment. https://opendoorministrieshp.org/events/
Lunch and Learn: 12:30-2 p.m. Nov. 7, UNCG, Stone Building, Edwards' Lounge, Room 219. UNCG Gerontology Research, Outreach, Workforce, & Teaching Hub. Laurie Kennedy-Malone and Friends. 336-256-1020 or gerontology.uncg.edu.
Reverse Pitch: 7:30-10:30 a.m. Nov. 7, N.C. A&T Alumni Center, 200 N. Benbow Road, GB. Free. Register. Networking breakfast and the return of the Triad's Reverse Pitch Event. www.eventbrite.com.
Greensboro Newcomers Club's Meet and Mingle: 4 to 6 p.m. Nov 10, members’ home. Confirm attendance by Nov. 7. Kimberly Marriott, scottandkimberly@me.com.
AAUW Greensboro Branch Program: 6 p.m. Nov. 12, Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Drive, GB. Refreshments at 5:30 p.m. Costumed reenactment of suffragists who, in 1917, protested and demonstrated by lighting watchfires. Guests from Vandalia Elementary School will provide an update on the branch members’ gifts of books toward their Books for Girls initiative. https://greensboro-nc.aauw.net/books-for-girls-an-initiative-of-aauw-greensboro/.
Greensboro College Department of Music's Musicians' Honors Convocation: 12:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Hannah Brown Finch Memorial Chapel. Free. Vocal and instrumental works. 336-272-7102, Ext. 5281.
Phoenix Literary Festival Featuring Keynote - Maaza Mengiste: 5 p.m. Nov. 15 and 11 a.m. Nov. 16, High Point University's Francis Auditorium in Phillips Hall. Free and open to the public. Maaza Mengiste is a novelist and essayist.
Greensboro Tri Delta Alumnae Chapter's Founders' Day/Holiday Luncheon: 11 a.m. Nov. 16, member's home. All Triad area Delta Delta Delta alumnae are welcome. Cathy, 336-887-5387.
Chamber Music Series Presents Annual Holiday Concert: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 17, High Point University's Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel. Free and open to the public. Faculty performances of holiday favorites, including Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite and arrangements from favorite Christmas carols around the world.
Sensory Friendly Nights: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 19, Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, GB. For guests with sensory-related challenges, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families. $5. Children 2 and younger, free. 336-288-3769.
Courtney Kittrell Reads "Unapologetically Favored: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Sunrise Books, 1101 N. Main St., Suite 202, HP. Memoir is the coming-of-age story of a black, lesbian leader in the U.S. Navy. www.unapologeticallyfavored.com.
Meet the Finalists for the Downtown Greenway Freedom Cornerstone: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Historic Magnolia House, 442 Gorrell St., GB. Free. Norman Lee and Shane Albritton of Houston, Texas. 336-387-8353.
Guilford Nonprofit Consortium's Annual Celebration of Nonprofits: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. Three annual awards presented, brief program, food, drink. 336-790-0707 or guilfordnonprofits.org.
Shaggin’ at the Station: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 16, Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Music with Special Occasion Band, open dance floor, cash bar, food trucks. $10. HighPointArts.org/events.
English Speaking Union Greensboro Branch Awards Program: 5:45 p.m. Nov. 19, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St., GB. Social, dinner, program. Award recipients: Beverly Hayse, Kate Miller, Holly Weaver. Reservations required. 336-288-2078.
High Point Historical Society Guild Series: 10 a.m. Nov. 20, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. High Point Preservation Society Photographs. 336-885-1859.
Meet the Finalists for the Downtown Greenway Freedom Cornerstone: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 21, Historic Magnolia House, 442 Gorrell St., GB. Free. Ayokunle Odeley of Stone Mountain, Ga., and Walt Havener of Durham. 336-387-8353.
Wind Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22, High Point University's Hayworth Fine Arts Center. The HPU Wind Ensemble will present its Winter Concert. Mixture of holiday favorites and traditional works for woodwind instruments.
Greensboro Scottish Country Dance Society's St. Andrews Ball: 8 p.m. Nov. 23, Guilford Grange, 4920 Guilford School Road, GB. $20. With Mara Shea and Pete Campbell. 336-282-6507 or www.gsoscds.org.
Author Open House: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 23, Archdale Public Library, 10433 S. Main St., Archdale. With 12 local writers. mshaw@randolphlibrary.org.
Thanksgiving Message Featuring Bruce Boguski and Donna Mack: 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 25, High Point University's Francis Auditorium in Phillips Hall. Free and open to the public. Reserve tickets. 336-841-4636 or concierge@highpoint.edu.
HPU Community Orchestra Concert: 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 25, High Point University's Pauline Theater in Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Free and open to the public.
North Carolina Symphony - Holiday Pops Concert: 3 p.m. Dec. 1, High Point University's Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Free and open to the public. Reserve tickets. 336-841-4636 or concierge@highpoint.edu.
Jamestown Christmas Parade: 3 p.m. Dec. 1, Main Street, JT. Float entry deadline, Nov. 8. 336-882-9622, Ext. 227 or kevin.bottomley@ymcagreensboro.org.
Choral Concert: 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 3, High Point University's Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Free and open to the public. Reserve tickets. 336-841-4636 or concierge@highpoint.edu.
Lunch and Jazz: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 3, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Big Band Holidays. Free. Welcome to bring your lunch. 336-885-1859.
Lessons and Carols: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 4, High Point University's Charles E. Hayworth Memorial Chapel. Free and open to the public. Candlelight service, based on the traditional Festival of Lessons and Carols from King’s College in Cambridge.
49th Annual Prayer Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. Dec. 6, High Point University's James H. and Jesse E. Millis Athletic and Convocation Center. Confirm attendance. http://www.highpoint.edu/prayerbreakfast.
Community Christmas Celebration: Dec. 12-13, High Point University. Free and open to all ages. Experience thousands of Christmas lights and decorations on HPU’s campus, visits and free photos with Santa, complimentary hot food, Polar Express train rides, a life-size Nativity scene, performances from church choirs, falling snow and more.
Cookies with Santa: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 14, Mount Hope Community Fire Department, 6651 Holts Store Road, Julian. Fill the Truck ends. www.mhfd38.com.
Greensboro Symphony Guild’s 42nd Annual Symphony Debutante Ball: Dec. 28. https://gsoguild.org/.
Lunch and Jazz: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 4, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Black, Brown & Beige. Free. Welcome to bring your lunch. 336-885-1859.
Lunch and Learn: 12:30-2 p.m. Feb. 13, UNCG, Stone Building, Edwards' Lounge, Room 219. UNCG Gerontology Research, Outreach, Workforce, & Teaching Hub. Leandra Bedini and colleague. 336-256-1020 or gerontology.uncg.edu.
Lunch and Jazz: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. March 3, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. The Music of John Lewis & Gerry Mulligan . Free. Welcome to bring your lunch. 336-885-1859.
Lunch and Jazz: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. April 7, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Jazz in the 50’s Overflowing with Style. Free. Welcome to bring your lunch. 336-885-1859.
81st annual Wyndham Championship: Aug. 4-9, 2020.
VETERANS DAY
American Heroes for North Carolina’s Veterans Recognition: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. 336-333-2605.
Veterans Day Celebration: 8:30 a.m. Nov. 8, High Point University's James H. and Jesse E. Millis Athletic and Convocation Center. Free and open to the public. Features performances by the North Carolina Brass Band and the High Point University Chamber Singers, as well as a notable speaker. Complimentary tickets are available by contacting Campus Concierge. 336-841-4636 or concierge@highpoint.edu.
Veterans Day Program: 2 p.m. Nov. 10, Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive, GB. With Steve Millikin Black Caps Veterans Group. 336-288-8434.
Veterans Day: 11 a.m. Nov. 11, Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., KV. With retired Marine Colonel Dan Camia, Sereh Haley, color guards, bagpipes, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities. Rain or shine. Bring seating. www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.
UNIVERSITY GRADUATIONS
Elon Law’s Commencement: 11 a.m. Dec. 14, Elon University’s Alumni Gym. Speaker: Supreme Court of North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley.
High Point University’s 2020 Commencement: May 9. Speaker: Dr. Mae Jemison, an accomplished NASA astronaut, engineer and physician who became the first woman of color to travel to space. www.highpoint.edu/live.
MLK
MLK Day of Service: Jan. 25, Western Rockingham Middle School. With Rockingham County Education Foundation.
BLOOD DRIVES
Red Cross at the Nussbaum Blood Center, 1501 Yanceyville St., GB. Hours and days of operation for whole blood and platelet donations: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; and 11:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
Drives
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 27, Christ United Methodist Church, 410 Holden Road, GB.
2:30-7 p.m. Oct. 28, Center United Methodist Church, 6142 Lake Brandt Road, GB.
2-6:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Community in Christ Presbyterian, 5401 Liberty Road, GB.
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 30, Bishop McGuiness Catholic High School, 1725 N.C. 66 S., KV.
2-6:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Salem One, 1155 Distribution Court, KV.
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Bryan Family YMCA, 501 W. Market St., GB.
10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 31, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, 7300 W. Friendly Ave., GB.
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Home Meridian/NTL, 2485 Penny Road, HP.
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 2, What Jesus Did Ministries International, 310 Circle Drive, Archdale.
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 2, Kernersville Area Tennis Association, Fourth of July Park, 702 W. Mountain St., KV.
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 4, State Employees' Credit Union, 2047 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge.
noon-5 p.m. Nov. 4, Greensboro Day School, 5401 Lawndale Drive, GB.
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Glenn High School, 1600 Union Cross Road, KV.
3-7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, First Christian Church, 1130 N. Main St., KV.
2-6:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Emerywood Baptist Church, 1300 Country Club Road, HP.
8 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 8, WFBH – High Point Medical Center, 601 N. Elm St., HP.
9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Nov. 8, St. Pius X Catholic Banquet Hall, 2210 N. Elm St., GB.
noon-4:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Junior League of High Point, 1103 N. Main St., HP.
noon-4:30 p.m. Nov. 10, McLeansville Fire Department, 5326 Frieden Church Road, McLeansville.
2-6:30 p.m. Nov. 11, Bales Wesleyan Church, 1001 Bales Chapel Road, JT.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 13, High Point University Slane Center, 833 Montlieu Ave., HP.
noon-4 p.m. Nov. 14, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., GB.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 16, Mount Hope Community Fire Department, 6651 Holts Store Road, Julian. Fill the Truck begins. www.mhfd38.com.
CAREER
Work Readiness Initiative: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Women's Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave., GB. Learn proper etiquette and professionalism when preparing for an interview or while at work. Register. Women only. 336-275-6090.
Career Support Network: 8-9:30 a.m. Mondays, Flywheel Coworking, 450 Design Ave., Winston-Salem. 336-283-6121 or NCWiseman@BurrissConsulting.com.
Triad Goodwill: Offers workforce training, hiring events, programs to help people with a criminal background find employment, resume workshops, money management workshops, GED preparation, scholarships, military opportunities, real estate license training, and more. Greensboro locations: 1235 S. Eugene St., 336-544-5305 and 3519 N. Elm St., 336-282-7307. Open interviews for jobs, 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays, pre-apply at nowhiring.com/triadgoodwill/. www.triadgoodwill.org/train/.
Triad Job Search Network: 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays, Covenant Methodist Church, 1526 Skeet Club Road, HP. 336-298-1152 or http://tjsn.net.
Women’s Job Club: 9:30-11 a.m. first Wednesdays, Women’s Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave., GB. Employment tips from monthly guest speakers, participate in activities, network. 336-275-6090.
CLASSES
Parkinson’s and the Arts: 11 a.m. Tuesdays, through May 5, Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Free program allows individuals with Parkinson’s disease to use dance, art, music, drama and improv comedy as therapy. 336-373-2547 or music@greensboro-nc.gov.
Greensboro Newcomers Club: 10 a.m. Oct. 31, The Mad Platter, 2921 Battleground Ave., GB. $4 covers studio fee, plus additional payment required for piece members select to paint. www.greensboronewcomersclub.com.
Advocating for Health - Yours, Mine and Ours: 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 2, Lusk Center, 2501 Summit Ave., GB. With Michelle Sanders, N.C. Secretary of Administration, for Greensboro Commission on the Status of Women. Register. 336-373-2038 or https://aarp.event.com/Health.
Reading Connections Volunteer Training: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 5-6, eighth floor conference room of the Self Help Building, 122 N. Elm St., GB. Adult literacy agent has more than 45 adults in Guilford County on its waiting list. Register. 336-230-2223 or info@readingconnections.org.
NC Safe Plates Course: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 5-6, Agriculture Center, 3309 Burlington Road, GB. $115. Food safety certification course. 336-641-2412 or vwebb@ncsu.edu.
Achieving Financial Security: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 5, East Market Street Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1802 E. Market St., GB. Free. With Greensboro Chapter of the Society of Financial Service Professionals. Financial guidance focused on the needs of teenagers, young adults and their parents. Register. ericagreggparker@gmail.com.
ServSafe Manager Class and Exam: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 14, High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau, 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, HP. Instructor: Josh Cooke from Raise-the-Grade. Cost for HPCVB attendees, $104.30 (30 percent discount). 844-704-3663 or www.RaiseTheGrade.com (discount code: HPCVB19).
Motorcycle Safety: 8:45 a.m. Nov. 15, Alamance Fire Department, 4108 Presbyterian Road, GB. Start time is subject to change. With Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and BikeSafe NC. 336-382-4994 or NSOUTHE@guilfordcountync.gov.
Notary Public Workshop: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 16, Greensboro College. $139, includes a copy of the current Notary Public Guidebook. Register. http://empowerweb.greensboro.edu/community.
Diving into Diagnosis: 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Mood disorders. With Mental Health Greensboro. www.mhag.org/diving/.
Motorcycle Safety: 8:45 a.m. Dec. 13, Alamance Fire Department, 4108 Presbyterian Road, GB. Start time is subject to change. With Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and BikeSafe NC. 336-382-4994 or NSOUTHE@guilfordcountync.gov.
Chair Yoga Classes: 11 a.m. Wednesdays, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1100 Curtis St., GB. Free, all fitness levels welcome. A free lunch-and-learn meal and class follows yoga on the third Wednesday of the month. Sharon Muckenfuss, 336-802-6819.
Crochet Classes: 10 a.m. Mondays and 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Stitch Point, 1614-C W. Friendly Ave., GB. $25 for four classes. Multiple knitting classes are offered as well. 336-272-2032.
Family Heritage Workshops: 3 or 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays or Thursdays; 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Wednesdays or Fridays; and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Gifts and Company Shop, 120 W. Lexington Ave., HP. Prepare printed, bound editions of family memories, recipes, etc. $20. 336-847-7892.
Healing Touch Clinic: Nov. 13, West Market United Methodist Church, 301 W. Market St., GB. Appointments available at 5:30, 6:30 or 7:30 p.m. Relieves pain, eases stress, assists in eliminating toxins. Love offerings accepted. Lundee Amos, 336-706-1048 or Lundeeht@gmail.com.
Hirsch Wellness Network: Offers a variety of art and yoga classes for cancer patients in treatment, survivors, caregivers and family members. www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/classes.
InSpire Meditation: noon Tuesdays, Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. Relax, refresh, enlighten. 336-275-6403.
Legal Aid of North Carolina Clinics: third Thursday of each month (except December). Legal Aid attorneys conduct clinics from a central location in the Triangle and broadcast them to locations across the state using interactive webcast software. 866-219-5262.
Oil Painting Classes with Peggy Barnes: 2-4 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, YWCA of High Point, 112 Gatewood Ave. $100, members; $125, non-members. 336-882-4126.
ShepNet Computer Center for Seniors: managed by Shepherd’s Center volunteers, small classes on multiple topics, low cost for people 50 and older.Classes listed at http://shepnetgreensboro.org/registration.html. For brochure, call 336-378-0766. Volunteers always needed, info@shepctrg.org.
Theatre Art Galleries: 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. Ongoing classes. 336-878-7850 or www.tagart.org.
Turbo Kick: 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, YWCA, 112 Gatewood Ave., HP. Combines group exercise and martial arts. $10 per class or $30 per month. 336-882-4126.
FARMERS’ MARKETS
Asheboro Downtown Farmers' Market: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, May-October, 134 S. Church St. 336-626-1240, Ext. 12.
Corner Farmers' Market: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Sticks and Stones, 2200 Walker Ave., GB. www.cornermarketgso.com.
Greensboro Farmers’ Curb Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays and 7 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 501 Yanceyville St., GB. Orange Card beneficiaries get $10 in tokens weekly to shop the Wednesday and Saturday market for fresh produce, milk, eggs, meat, poultry and seafood - 336-895-4900 or http://guilfordccn.org/. Made 4 the Holidays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10 and Dec. 8. More than 100 artisans, music, food trucks. Area's largest juried holiday showcase of emerging and established artists. 336-373-2402.
Piedmont Triad Farmers' Market: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax. 336-605-9157.
GARDEN
Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society: 7 p.m. Nov. 6, Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Library, 1420 Price Park Drive, GB. Mark Garland presents "Those D**n Yellow Composites"or Asteraceae. 336-708-1196 or visit www.ncwildflower.org.
Ask a Garden Expert: noon-1 p.m. Nov. 14, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. With Toby Bost, horticulturist, retired Forsyth County Extension agent and author. Members, free; non-members, $2. Bring lunch. Drinks provided. 336-996-7888.
Guilford County Beekeepers Association Meetings: 7 p.m. second Tuesday of each month, Guilford County Agricultural Center Barn Meeting Room, 3309 Burlington Road, GB. Visitors welcome. 336-740-1703 or robertjjacobs@aol.com.
Guilford County Plastic Pesticide Container Recycling Program: Guilford County Agricultural Center, 3309 Burlington Road, GB. Containers must be pesticide containers and must be plastic, triple-rinsed or pressure-rinsed and dry. Must call for an appointment: 336-641-2400.
Lawn or Garden Questions, contact Extension Master Gardener volunteers: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. 336-641-2404 or guilfordmg@gmail.com.
Legacy Demonstration Garden, sunrise to sunset daily, weather permitting. Guilford County Agricultural Center, behind the barn, 3309 Burlington Road, GB. Garden created and maintained by Extension Master Gardener volunteers and features herbs, roses, annuals, perennials, pollinator garden and vegetables. 336-641-2400.
Triad Daylily Fans and Garden Club: 2-4 p.m. first Sunday, Earth Fare, 2965 Battleground Ave., GB. 336-456-4509 or https://triadnc.weebly.com/.
HOME
Architectural Salvage of Greensboro: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment, 1028-B Huffman St., GB. Retail sale of architectural items salvaged from homes by volunteers of Preservation Greensboro. 336-389-9118 or asg@blandwood.org.
Household Hazardous-Waste Collection Center: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Ecoflo, 2750 Patterson St., GB. 336-373-7971 or www.greensboro-nc.gov/HHW.
Household Hazardous Waste Facility: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2, March 7, May 2, 1401 E. Martin Luther King Drive, HP. Bring items such as aerosols, batteries, antifreeze, brake fluid, pool chemicals, etc. 336-883-3681.
Recycle Right NC Campaign: Began in early September. The 10-week public education campaign is designed to encourage North Carolinians to recycle right by knowing which items are recyclable and which items go in the trash bin. www.recyclemorenc.org.
Serger Club: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. first Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m. first Wednesday of each month, Calla Lilly Quilts, 2917-E Battleground Ave., GB. Learn new tricks. $20. 336-763-0528.
RECREATION
Healthy Communities A3 Hikes: Oct. 27, Ridge's Mountain Nature Preserve maintained by the N.C. Zoo; Nov. 3, Mount Shepherd Retreat Center to the highest Point in Randolph County; Nov. 10, Longarm Ridge Trail at Camp Caraway. All hikes will meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmer's Market, 134 S. Church St. to car caravan to the site of the hike. 336-625-2993, jrichjr@triad.rr.com or www.healthycommunitiesa3.com.
Doctor-led Walk: 8:30 a.m. Nov. 16, Country Park, GB. Leashed pets are welcome. With Triad Foot & Ankle Center. Meet at the back of Jaycee Park’s parking lot, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive. triadfoot.com/walk.
Ballroom Dance: 8-10 p.m. second Saturdays, Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive, GB. Free. E. Leggio, 336-643-6088.
Bingo: 7 p.m. Thursdays, New Garden Moose Lodge, 1800 New Garden Road, GB. Early birds, 6:30 p.m. Nonsmoking, full concessions. ATM onsite. 336-294-0383 or newgardenmoose@triad.rr.com.
Free Community Yoga: 2 p.m. Sundays, Atvara Hot Yoga Lounge, 778-D Park Centre Drive, KV. 336-996-9642.
Gate City Horizons Jazz Band: 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays, The Music Center, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Jennifer Hance, 336-373-2549.
Gate City Horizons Concert Band: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, The Music Center, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB, GB. Jennifer Hance, 336-373-2549.
Gibsonville’s Garden Railroad: 9 a.m. to noon first Saturdays, through December, Town Green between Main and Burke Streets, Gibsonville. Features special themes linked to holidays, special events, featuring patriotic, whimsical and traditional trains in operation. www.gibsonville.net/gibsonvillegardenrailroad.
Green Queen Bingo: 7 p.m. Nov. 8, The Terrace at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 Gate City Blvd., GB. Doors open, 6 p.m. Bingo, drag performances and witty banter. For ages 15 and older. With Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center and Alternative Resources of the Triad (Greensboro Pride). guilfordgreenfoundation.org.
Heart of the Triad Choral Society: 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, September-May, Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., KV. Presents concerts and performs for various events throughout the year. No previous musical knowledge is necessary. $20-$60. www.heartofthetriadmusic.com.
Karate Classes: 7-8 p.m. Mondays and 10-11 a.m. Saturdays, Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, GB; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road, GB; 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive, GB; and 7-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, GB. With Bill Osterholt of Greensboro Karate Institute. For all ages. $50 a month. 336-209-9051 or http://greensborokarateinstitute.weebly.com/.
Line Dancing Classes: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays, Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., HP. $5 per class. 336-883-3506.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: hikes, ski trips, restaurant outings, and club programs, 52 weeks a year. www.piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
Pullman Poet Society: Meets for readings on the first Saturday of the month. Meets to critique and refine their work on the second Tuesday of the month. 336-889-2787 or programs@highpointarts.org.
Rock Steady Boxing Classes for Parkinson’s: 5:15-6:45 p.m. Mondays and noon-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, PurEnergy Fitness Center, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $20 per class. 336-282-4200 or www.julieluther.com.
Scottish Country Dancing: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays during school year, Guilford Grange, 4920 Guilford School Road, GB. $25 per semester, first time free, no partner necessary. 336-282-6507, 336-725-2760 or gsoscds.org.
Stepping Out of Line!” Beginner’s Line Dancing Classes: 12:45-1:45 p.m. Thursdays, Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, HP. $5 per person, per class. 336-883-3407.
Strong Moms GSO: 9:30-10:30 a.m. third Friday, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. GB. Free, accessible fitness community for every local mom to feel encouraged in their pursuit of motherhood and fitness. 336-373-7533.
TaiRoGa: 6:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Smith Recreation Center, 2401 Fairview St., GB. Free for ages 18 and older. Sample tai chi, moderate aerobics and yoga in one hour. 336-373-7564.
Ukulele Circle: 10 a.m. first Saturday of each month, Moore Music Company, 615 W. Market St., GB. 336-274-4636.
Yoga at the Ballet: 2:30-3:15 p.m. Mondays, Greensboro Ballet, Cultural Arts Center, 200 N. Davie St. Slow, mindful class suitable for all ages and abilities, with clear instruction for new yogis. Modifications available. Drop-ins welcome. $10. 336-643-8490 or 336-202-8513.
Zumba Classes: 7-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, HP. $5 per class drop-in fee. Special pricing packages: $20 for five classes, $30 for 10 classes, $50 for 20 classes. 336-883-3407.
Zumba Classes: 6:30-7:45 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., HP. $3 per class. 336-883-3506.
Zumba Classes: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road., HP. $5 per class, 10-class “punch card” available for $40. 336-883-3508.
Zumba Classes: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and every other Thursday, 2227 Pinecroft Road, GB. With certified Zumba instructor. $2, 18 and older; $1, 17 and younger. Erica, 336-272-4463.
REUNIONS
Schools
Page High, Class of 1984: Nov. 8-10, plans in progress. Penny Smith, 336-987-7716 or penny.smith66@hotmail.com; Debbie West, 336-312-2665 or debbiewest2002@hotmail.com.
Kiser Middle - Hazelman Retro Jam: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 9, 716 Benjamin Parkway, GB. Celebrate Kiser's music legacy, dress your era, enjoy barbecue, memorabilia. Join the Kiser Alumni Association, kiseralumni@gmail.com.
Greensboro Senior, Class of 1957: 9 a.m. second Fridays, Golden Corral, 2419 Lawndale Drive, GB. Keith Olson, 336-288-2304 or jkolson@triad.rr.com.
N.C. A&T Alumni Association: Seeking class coordinators for all class years ending in 5s and 0s. alumni@ncat.edu.
SENIORS
ShepNet, variety of computer classes throughout the year, Shepherd's Center of Greensboro, 302 W. Market St., Greensboro. Organization also offers fun and educational trips throughout the year. 336-378-0766 or http://shepnetgreensboro.org/registration.html.
Adding Health To Our Years (AHOY) Exercise Class: 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, HP. Ages 55 and older. Basic exercise class for older adults to improve health and fitness. 336-883-3508.
Adding Health To Our Years (AHOY) Exercise Class: 11 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., HP. Ages 55 and older. Basic exercise class for older adults to improve health and fitness. This group also plans day trips to enjoy shopping, food, and fun getaways. 336-883-3506.
Adventures in Learning: Multiple classes, lunchtime forum speakers. Program designed to enrich the lives and learning of older adults. 336-378-0766 or www.shepctrg.org.
Creative Workshops: Creative Aging Network-NC at Bell House, 2400 Summit Ave., GB. Open to those who are aging (self-defined) as well as family and professional caregivers for the aging. $25, includes all the necessary supplies. 336-420-3916 or www.can-nc.org/classes-workshops.
Fitness Classes for Active and Aging Adults: Evergreens Lifestyle Center at Senior Resources of Guilford, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, lower level, GB. 55 years or better - AHOY, Tai Chi, Zumba Gold, chair yoga, better balance. Call or email to inquire for times and days. 336-373-4816, Ext. 237 or seniorcenter@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Free Bone Health Talks and Free Bone Density Screenings: 10 a.m. fourth Monday, Smith Senior Center, 2401 Fairview St., GB. With OsteoStrong. 336-763-2400 or www.osteostrong.me.
Glenwood Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. second Thursday, Captain Bill’s, 6108 W. Market St., GB. People who lived in Glenwood during the 1920s-1950s. Charles O’Brien, 336-664-9222.
Happytones Senior Chorus: 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays, Roy B. Culler Senior Center of Excellence, 600 N. Hamilton St., HP. Ages 50 and older. No tryouts necessary. 336-706-2503.
Humana: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 1420 Westover Terrace, Suite C, GB. Offers a variety of health and wellness classes, activities and programs to Humana Medicare members and the community. 336-547-2701.
Memory Cafe, 10 a.m.-noon first Thursday, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, HP; and second Tuesday, Senior Resources, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, GB. Gatherings provide friends and family with Alzheimer's (and other dementias) and their caregivers and family members a place to relax and socialize while enjoying discussion groups and more. 336-373-4816 or caregiver2@senior-resources-guilford.org.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Piedmont Triad Chapter 211: 11:45 a.m. second Thursday, Golden Corral, 4404 Landview Drive, GB. Lunch and speaker. All current federal employees as well as retired federal employees and their spouses welcome. 336-298-4014.
Outdoor Adventure Recreation: Weekly hikes and outdoor activities for ages 55 and older through Kernodle Senior Center. Typical hike, three miles. A medical form signed by a doctor and a waiver must be completed prior to participation in any SOAR activities. 336-222-5135 or www.BurlingtonNC.gov/SOAR.
ResFit Club: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays during school year, Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 16th St., GB. With Adult Center for Enrichment. ResFit Club provides caregivers of older adults with structured exercise and fitness opportunities while the seniors participate in a respite program. Anita Brock-Carter, 336-274-3559 or acarter@ACEcare.org.
Seniors’ Notebook Group: 2-4 p.m. fourth Tuesday, Sternberger Artists’ Center, 712 Summit Ave., GB. For writers 50 and older. June Willson Read, jwrnc@aol.com or Emily Izzell, eizzell@bellsouth.net.
Rural Outreach Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. first Tuesday, Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, GB. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Rural Outreach Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. first Wednesday, Oak Ridge United Methodist Church, 2424 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Rural Outreach Program: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. second Tuesday, Center United Methodist Church, GB. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Rural Outreach Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Tuesday, Shady Grove Wesleyan Church, 119 N. Bunker Hill Road, Colfax. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Rural Outreach Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Thursday, Stokesdale United Methodist Church, 8305 Loyola St., Stokesdale. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Rural Outreach Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. third Tuesday, Pleasant Garden United Methodist Church, 4834 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Rural Outreach Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. third Thursday, Summerfield United Methodist Church, 2334 Scalesville Road, Summerfield. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Seniors’ Health Information Program: Assists people with Medicare, Medicare Part D, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans. Free counseling. Bob Boyd, Guilford County SHIIP Coordinator, 336-373-4816, Ext. 253.
Triad Senior Community Choir: 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, GB. $20 fee includes T-shirt and future transportation to performances and activities. 336-373-4816, Ext. 237.
SERVICE/FRATERNAL
Crescent Rotary: 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Greensboro Realtors Association, 23 Oak Branch Drive, GB. Abby Donnelly, 336-458-9939 or Abby@LeadershipLegacyGroup.com.
Edward R. Murrow Golden K Kiwanis Club: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Ted Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, GB. Ralph Lawrence, 336-340-8599 or Rlawrence4404@gmail.com.
Four Seasons Civitan Club: 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, Porterhouse Bar and Grill, 4608 W. Market St., GB. 336-621-4750 or bill-louise@triad.rr.com.
Furnitureland Rotary Club: noon Mondays, String & Splinter Club, 305 W. High Ave., HP. May vary during fall and spring furniture markets. Phil Morris, 336-887-7435 or PhilMorris@Rotary7690.org.
Gate City Civitan: 6 p.m. order meal, 6:30 p.m. program and meeting, second and fourth Tuesdays, Tex & Shirley’s Restaurant, Friendly Center, GB. Richard DeCoste, 336-288-5146 or rldec@mindspring.com.
Gate City Kiwanis Club: noon Tuesdays, Sedgefield Country Club, 3201 Forsyth Drive, GB. GCKCGSO@gmail.com or www.gatecitykiwanis.com.
Gate City 694 Masonic Lodge: 7:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, Masonic Temple, 426 W. Market St., GB. Dinner, 6:15 p.m. All Master Masons welcome. Arthur Marshall, 336-288-0449.
Gate City Rotary: 7 a.m. Thursdays, O. Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, GB. Jonathan Smith, 336-272-9488.
Gibsonville Lions Club: 7 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Clubhouse, 716 Steele St., Gibsonville. Food served on third Tuesday. 336-380-1953.
Greensboro Jaycees Membership Meeting: 6:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, 401 N. Greene St., GB. 336-379-1570.
Greensboro Kiwanis: 11:45 a.m. Thursdays, Greensboro Marriott Downtown, 304 N. Greene St., GB. Lunch, $15. www.greensborokiwanis.org.
Greensboro Host Lions: noon first and third Mondays, First Baptist Church, 1000 Friendly Ave., GB. Russell Hall, 336-549-3100.
Guilford Lodge 656 AF&AM: 7:30 p.m. first and third Mondays, Masonic Temple, 426 W. Market St., GB. Dinner served, 6:15 p.m. 336-621-7731 or https://656-nc.ourlodgepage.com/.
Guilford Rotary: 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Weir-Jordan House, 223 N. Edgeworth St., GB. Eugene Parker, 336-288-0159 or genmarpaul@aol.com.
Jamestown Lions Club: 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Thursday, Parkwood Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 2107 Penny Road, HP. jfaircloth@northstate.net.
Jamestown Rotary Club: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Jamestown Town Hall, 301 E. Main St., JT. Jo Anne Lovette, 336-885-9808.
New Generations Lions: 6:30 p.m. first Wednesday, Southern Lights, 2415 Lawndale Drive, GB. Sergio Maturino, 336-937-5504 or sergiomaturino@yahoo.com.
Northwest Guilford Kiwanis: noon first and third Tuesdays, Bill’s Pizza, 1431-A N.C. 68 North, Oak Ridge. Annette Joyce, 336-382-8629.
Optimist Club of Greensboro: noon Mondays, Elks Lodge, 2201 W. Cornwallis Drive, GB. Steve Bailor, 851-1003, Sbailor@aol.com.
Piedmont Triad Chapter Association of Fundraising Professionals: noon buffet, 12:30-1 p.m. meeting, last Tuesday of month, Magnolia Manor, GB. 336-286-4582.
Rotary Club of Greensboro: 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue Room, between War Memorial Auditorium and arena, GB. Parking in the Carlyle parking area. 336-292-4806.
Sierra Club, Piedmont Plateau Group: 7 p.m. second Tuesday, Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. September-June. Guests welcome. 336-275-6403.
Summit Rotary Club: 12:30 p.m. Fridays, Starmount Forest Country Club, 1 Sam Snead Drive, GB. 336-617-0152 or www.summitrotary.org.
Tabasco Lodge No. 271: 7:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, 2071/2 E. Main St., Gibsonville. Rapidrespo@aol.com.
Whitsett Ruritan Club: 7 p.m. first Tuesday, Whitsett Town Hall. Terry Call, 336-449-1362, pugcall@aol.com.
SPECIAL INTEREST
Aextreme Toastmasters: 7 a.m. Thursdays except last Thursday of the month, Aetna Insurance, 4050 Piedmont Parkway, HP. Visitors and new members welcome. kellykrantz@triad.rr.com.
Aggie Toastmasters: 5 p.m. Mondays, N.C. A&T, Craig Hall, Room 111, 1601 E. Market St., GB. aggie.toastmasters1112@gmail.com.
Al-Anon/Alateen: 12-step support group for families and friends of alcoholics. 800-449-1287 or www.greensboroalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous: fellowship of men and women who meet to attain and maintain sobriety. No fees. Locations and times: 336-854-4278 day or night. www.aagreensboronc.com.
Alpha Chi Omega: Theta Rho Theta alumnae chapter, collecting books and gently used toys for victims of domestic violence. Recent college graduates invited to join. Candice Tickle, 336-472-6636, ctickle@northstate.net or Nikki Neuman, 336-656-0041, alphachialum@triad.rr.com.
American Association of University Women: 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday, Congregational United Church of Christ, Radiance Drive, GB. September-April. 336-294-0050.
American Business Women’s Association's Heart of the Piedmont Chapter: 6:30 p.m. first Thursday, Sheraton Four Seasons, 3121 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. Sandra Tincher, 704-236-8132 or sandratincher@gmail.com.
Bank of America Toastmasters: noon first and third Wednesday, Bank Of America, The NAX (3rd Floor - Blue Wing), 4161 Piedmont Parkway, GB. 336-987-9022 or taryn.j.mitchell@bankofamerica.com. Also, toastmastersclubs.org.
Bennett College Alumnae Association: noon-2 p.m. second Saturday, St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church, 600 E. Florida St., GB. September-May. Gina Jordan, kalexj@bellsouth.net.
Blue Moon Advanced Toastmasters: 1 p.m. first Saturday, PB & Java, 616 S. Elm St., GB. 336-687-1933 or vpm-585095@toastmastersclubs.org.
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. second Monday, Ragsdale YMCA, 900 Bonner Drive, JT. 336-882-9622.
Bus Masters: noon first and third Wednesday, Thomas Built Buses, 1408 Courtesy Road, HP. 336-878-4844 or kennard.frazier_jr@daimler.com.
Cafe Mortal: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. first Thursday, usually at Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. With Creative Aging Network-NC, Lambeth-Troxler Community Care. 336-253-0856.
Carolina Christian Toastmasters: 7:15-8:15 a.m. Tuesdays (except holiday weeks), Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale, GB. Founded on Christian principles. Open to new members and visitors. angelguerrero3@gmail.com or http://carolinachristian.toastmastersclubs.org/.
Carolina Model Railroaders, looking for new members, any scale model railroading. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 2-5 p.m. Sundays. REA Building (near The Depot), East Washington Street, GB. 336-540-1543.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. Thursdays, West Market Street UMC, 302 W. Market St., GB. Bill Ellison, 336-275-4587, Ext. 17, bellison@wmsumc.org.
Central Chapter of the North Carolina Society of Accountants: 6 p.m. fourth Mondays, Sagebrush Steakhouse, Asheboro. 336-996-7405, kevrob@triad.rr.com, or www.ncsa1947.org.
Chair City Toastmasters: noon Tuesdays, Thomasville Library, 14 Randolph St., Thomasville. Meets when the library is open; meetings last for one hour. http://6391.toastmastersclubs.org/.
City Talkers Toastmasters: noon Thursdays, High Point Municipal Building - Council Chambers, 211 S. Hamilton St., HP. 336-883-3113 or nina.mcneilly@highpointnc.gov.
Debtors Anonymous: 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 W. Friendly Ave., GB. Doors lock at 6:10 p.m. 336-917-0901 or www.debtorsanonymous.org.
Delta Gamma Alumnae Association of Greensboro/High Point, meets throughout the year and welcomes all area DGs. Marcia House, 336-852-1598, portraithouse@juno.com.
Dudley Alumni, Greensboro Chapter: 4 p.m. second Sunday, St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 600 E. Florida St., GB. Laverne Carter, 336-272-2161.
Elite of the Triad, Social Capital Collaboration Group: 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Boston’s House of Jazz, 422 N. Edgeworth St., GB. Mission: Fostering collaboration among professionals to create opulence through networking and charity. $5 admission. Bring canned food item for Salvation Army Food Drive. 336-508-6416, elitecollab@yahoo.com.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: 7 p.m. Thursdays, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 W. Friendly Ave., Room 200, GB. 336-554-4529 or foodaddicts.org.
Free Dinner and Program: 5:30 p.m. second Tuesdays, Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, GB. 336-202-8003.
Friendly Toastmasters: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Edward McKay's Book Store, 1607 Battleground Ave., GB. 336-908-4549 or n_mcn@yahoo.com.
Furniture City Kennel Club: 6:30 p.m. second Monday, Boardroom at YMCA of Greater High Point, 150 W. Hartley Drive, HP. www.furniturecitykennelclub.com.
Gate City Chapter of N.C. A&T Alumni Association: 6:30 p.m. third Tuesday, N.C. A&T Memorial Student Union, Room 101. All Triad N.C. A&T alumni and associates welcome. 336-294-6354.
Gate City Quilt Guild: 7 p.m. first Thursday, New Garden Friends Meeting, 801 New Garden Road, GB. Socializing begins at 6:30 p.m. gatecityquiltguild.org.
Gate City Vineyard Toastmasters: 6:45 p.m. first and third Monday, Gate City Vineyard Church, 204 S. Westgate Drive, GB. 336-681-1061 or hone9351@bellsouth.net.
Gateway Civitan Club: 6 p.m. second Thursday, Mimi's Cafe in Friendly Center, 3322 W. Friendly Ave., GB. 336-621-4750 or bill-louise@triad.rr.com.
Gibsonville Museum: open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. the third Saturday. Private tours can be arranged by calling 336-449-7680 or 336-656-3303.
Golden Triad Chorus, a chapter of Sweet Adelines International and a member of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem. Rehearsal, 7 p.m. Mondays, First Presbyterian Church of Kernersville, 611 Oakhurst St., KV. 336-996-3152 or www.goldentriadchorus.org.
Greater Greensboro Leads Group: 8 a.m. Tuesdays, Emerald Events Center, 2000 Wendover Ave., GB. First-timers begin by announcing name and business only, then everyone presents a 40-second commercial. $5 a week. 336-226-7400 or vansadv@bellsouth.net.
Greater Greensboro/Reidsville Club of the National Association of Negro Business & Professional Women’s Club: 10 a.m. second Saturday, Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Lee St., GB. 336-475-7216.
Green Drinks Greensboro: 5:30-7 p.m. third Wednesdays, location varies. Free monthly networking for people interested in the environment. www.greendrinks.org/NC/Greensboro.
Greensboro Area of Narcotics Anonymous, Freedom from Active Addiction. 866-375-1272 or www.greensborona.org.
Greensboro Chapter of the N.C. Society of Medical Assistants: 6 p.m. bring your own dinner, 6:30 p.m. business meeting, 7 p.m. speaker, second Tuesday, Murphy/ Wainer, 1130 N. Church St., GB. Brenda Durham, 336-349-9982.
Greensboro Chapter National Railway Historical Society: 7 p.m. third Monday, former Railway Express Agency building, 236 E. Washington St. 336-884-5164 or davidm@northstate.net.
Greensboro Chapter-American Sewing Guild: 7 p.m. third Monday of each month. Arts and Crafts Room, River Landing at Sandy Ridge, Colfax. All levels welcome. First two meetings free, then membership required. 336-852-0033.
Greensboro Coin Club: 7 p.m. first Tuesday of the month, Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive, GB. The nonprofit educational organization was created to promote numismatics (coin collecting). The club serves as an organized tool to promote friendly relations among collectors both young and old. The club also conducts auctions where all in attendance are encouraged to buy and sell coins. Free appraisal of fair market prices can be obtained. The club also provides speakers to schools and civic groups. 336-314-5126.
Greater Greensboro Republican Women’s Club: 11 a.m. fourth Tuesday, Starmount Forest Country Club, 1 Sam Snead Drive, GB. Guests welcome. Optional lunch. www.ggrwc.org.
Greensboro Amateur Radio Association: 6:30 p.m. dinner; 7 p.m. meeting, fourth Monday, Captain Bill’s, 6108 W. Market St., GB. For anyone interested in amateur radio and related subjects. info@w4gso.org or www.w4gso.org.
Greensboro Historical Museum Guild: 10 a.m. fellowship and refreshments, 10:30 a.m. meeting, third Monday, Greensboro Historical Museum, 130 Summit Ave., GB. September-May (no January meeting). $12. To make reservations, contact Kathy Ramsay at 336-617-0698. Betty K. Phipps, 336-378-1531 or www.greensborohistory.org.
Greensboro Host Lions Club: noon, first and third Mondays, PorterHouse Bar & Grill, GB. Mark Gaylord, 336-282-2936 or www.gsohostlions.org.
Greensboro Junior Woman’s Club: 7 p.m. second Wednesday, Weir-Jordan Clubhouse, 223 N. Edgeworth St., GB. Volunteer service group for women ages 21-40. September-May. Nichole, 336-254-7231 or Kimberly, 336-254-4458.
Greensboro Landlords Association: 6 p.m. second Tuesday, First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave., GB. www.greensborolandlord.com.
Greensboro Newcomers Club: meets September to May. www.greensboronewcomersclub.com.
Greensboro Quota Club: 6 p.m. first Monday, Mimi’s Restaurant in Friendly Shopping Center, GB. Participates in many civic projects both locally and internationally. 336-687-7082.
Greensboro Stamp Club: 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday, Lindley Park Recreation Center, 3907 Springwood Drive, GB. Collectors of all stamps and specialties are welcome. No dues. Hank Gutman, 336-294-0326 or hgutman@att.net.
Greensboro Tarheel Barbershop Chorus Rehearsals: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Mondays, Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, GB. Guests welcome, no music experience required. 855-789-7464.
Greensboro Toastmasters Club: 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday, Grace United Methodist Church, Education Building - Basement, 438 W. Friendly Ave., GB. 336-483-4722.
Greensboro Woman’s Club: 7 p.m. first Wednesday, Historic Weir-Jordan House, 223 N. Edgeworth St., GB. September-May. Volunteer service projects. www.greensborowomansclub.com.
Greensboro Woodcarvers: 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, GB. 336-299-4999.
Guilford Battle Chapter National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution: 11:45 a.m. second Thursday, Greensboro Country Club, 410 Sunset Drive, GB. September-May. Regent Dot Freeman, 336-288-6451.
Guilford County Amateur Radio Emergency Services: 7 p.m. first Monday, Guilford County Emergency Services, 1002 Meadowood St., GB. Jim Waynick, Guilford County emergency coordinator. jwayn26534@gmail.com.
High Point Newcomers Club: 10 a.m. second Tuesday, Community Bible Church, 4125 Johnson St., HP. Lunch optional, $8, reservations requested. Meets September to May. www.hpnewcomers.com.
High Point Quilt Guild: 6:15 p.m. second Thursday, Westchester Baptist Church, 135 Westchester Drive, HP. Angie Pelle, mommapeele@aol.com.
High Point Toastmasters Club: 8:30 a.m. first and third Tuesday, High Point Chamber of Commerce, 1634 N. Main St., HP. 336-687-1933.
High Point City Talkers Toastmasters: 5:30 p.m. first and third Thursday, City of High Point Municipal Building in the Council Chambers, Third Floor, 211 S. Hamilton St., HP. Tom Loughlin, etl704@yahoo.com.
High Point University Toastmasters: 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Wilson School of Commerce, Room 307, 833 Montlieu Ave., HP. toastmasters@highpoint.edu.
Institute for Supply Management: 5:30-7:45 p.m. date varies, The Royal House, 703 E. Mountain St., KV. Register. http://triad.ism-cv.org/.
Italian-American Social Club: 7:30 p.m. second Thursday, Knights of Columbus Social Hall, 2780 Horse Pen Creek Road, GB. 336-282-5363.
Knitting: 2 or 6:30 p.m. Monday, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. Friday. Stitch Point, 1614-C W. Friendly Ave., GB. $50 for six classes. 336-272-2032.
Knitting Classes: noon Monday, Rockingham County Agriculture Building, 525 N.C. 65, Reidsville. 336-342-8230.
Knitting and Handcrafts for All: 10 a.m. Monday, Panera Bread, 4203 W. Wendover Ave., GB. Beginners welcome. 336-855-0455.
“Last Tuesday” Community Vendor Fair: 5-7 p.m. last Tuesday of the month, High Point Convention and Visitors Bureau, 1634 Main St., HP. Opportunity for smaller High Point businesses to gain exposure in the community and promote any seminars, exhibits, camps and other special events that they have planned for the coming month. 336-884-5255.
League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad: noon third Tuesday, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Haywood Duke Room, 607 N. Greene St., GB. Free. Lunch (optional) $11; reserve in advance: http://lwvpt.org or 336-294-6156.
Lincoln Financial Toastmasters: noon second and fourth Thursday, Lincoln Financial Group, 100 N. Greene St., GB. lfg.toastmastersclubs.org.
Lupus Support: 6-7:30 p.m. third Wednesday, Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 877-849-8271, Ext. 2, info@lupusnc.org or www.lupusnc.org.
Mainstream Toastmasters Club: 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Thursday, Main Street United Methodist Church, JC Grose Classroom, 300 S. Main St., KV. 336-404-1188 or tvaught@triad.rr.com.
Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition of Alamance County: 6 p.m. second Monday, Mayco Bigelow Community Center, 849 Sharpe Road, Burlington. 336-512-3474.
Mprovmasters: 10 a.m.-noon first and third Saturday, PB & Java, 614 S. Elm St., GB. 336-587-3380 or d37hudson@gmail.com.
Monday Morning Forum: 10:15-11:30 a.m. Mondays, Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Literary discussion group, alternating readings of short stories, essays, travel, food writing. wilmabates@triad.rr.com.
Mood Disorders: 6-7 p.m. Mondays, 910 Mill Ave., HP. 336-822-2826 or cdaye@mha-triad.org.
Mount Hope Fire Department Auxiliary: 7 p.m. first Monday, 6651 Holts Store Road, Julian. 336-697-0532.
NAACP: 5 p.m. third Sunday, New Light Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center, 1105 Willow Road, GB. Open to all ages. sharon@fisherpark.com.
Narconon New Life Retreat, screenings or referrals, 800-431-1754. Also, http://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/drug-abuse-information/signs-of-methamphetamine-abuse.html.
Narcotics Anonymous: 12-step fellowship for recovery from drug addiction. Call for meeting times and locations. 866-375-1272 or www.greensborona.org.
Nar-Anon Family Groups, newcomers - 7 p.m., regular meeting - 8 p.m., Tuesdays, St. Johns United Methodist Church, 1304 Merritt Drive, GB.
National Alliance on Mental Illness, mission is to promote recovery and optimize the quality of life of those living with mental illness by providing education, advocacy and support for individuals, their families and others living in Guilford County. 336-370-4264 or namihelp@aol.com.
New Way/Nar-Anon: newcomers meeting, 7 p.m., regular meeting, 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Saint John United Methodist Church, 1304 Merritt Drive, GB. Twelve-step support group for families and friends of addicts. No dues or fees. jhmurray5@gmail.com.
N.C. Preceptor Beta Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi: 7-9 p.m. second Tuesday, St. John’s UMC, 1304 Merritt Drive, GB or president’s home. Service-oriented sorority. Yearly dues, $25. Seeking new members. Joy Ellison, 336-854-6082 or gsojoync1@aol.com.
O. Henry Chapter of the International Association of Administrative Professionals: 6 p.m. fourth Tuesday, meeting locations vary. Patricia McLaurin, pat.mclaurin@greensboro-nc.gov.
Old North State Detectorists: 9 a.m. last Saturday of the month, Madison Lindsay House, Mendenhall Plantation, 305 W. Main St., JT. Metal-detecting hobbyist club. For anyone interested in treasure hunting. The club finds lost valuables at no cost as a public service. 336-855-7034 or www.onsdclub.com.
Old L. Richardson Neighborhood Watch Association: third Saturday morning, Windsor Recreation Center, GB. Discuss neighborhood challenges and ways to improve the community. Betty Watson, 336-274-2063.
Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays: second Tuesday, Elon Community Church library, 271 N. Williamson Ave., Elon. Confidential meetings. 336-584-3366 or www.pflagalamance.org.
Piedmont Bird Club: 7 p.m. third Thursday, Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. October-April. 336-288-1447 or www.piedmontbirdclub.org.
Piedmont Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America: 7 p.m. third Thursday of each month. First Lutheran Church, 3600 Friendly Ave., GB. piedmontega@ymail.com.
Piedmont Quilters’ Guild: 6:45 p.m. doors open, 7:15 p.m. begin, second Thursday of each month, Starmount Presbyterian Church, 3501 W. Market St., GB. www.piedmontquilts.org.
Piedmont Triad Chapter of the International Facility Management Association: 11:30 a.m. second Thursday, 7800 Airport Center Drive, GB. Steve Weeks, SWeeks@keyrisk.com.
Piedmont Triad Chapter Association for Operations Management, www.triadapics.org.
Piedmont Triad N.C. Chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council: 5:30-7:30 second Thursday, Volvo Communication Building, 7900 National Service Road, GB. www.usgbc-ptnc.org.
Preservation Oak Ridge: fourth Wednesday, Oak Ridge Town Hall, 8315 Linville Road, Oak Ridge. 644-1777.
Postmasters Toastmasters: 6-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday, U.S. Postal Facility, 1120 Pleasant Ridge Road, GB. 336-420-6515 or DBALD995@aol.com.
Public Relations Society of America, Tar Heel chapter. www.prsatarheel.org.
Rachel Caldwell Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: 11:30 a.m. fourth Tuesday, Greensboro Country Club, 410 Sunset Drive, GB. Betty Nichols, 336-282-4355.
Randolph Composite Squadron: 7 p.m. Thursdays, Asheboro Regional Airport, 2224 Pilot’s View Road, Asheboro. pao@capnc107.org or www.capnc107.org.
Randolph Quilters Guild: 7 p.m. first Thursday, First Presbyterian Church, 420 W. Walker Ave., Asheboro. All level of quilters welcome. RandolphQuiltersGuild@yahoo.com.
Refuge Recovery: 7 p.m. Thursdays (first floor) and 11 a.m. Saturdays (third floor), Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., Greensboro. Non-theistic, Buddhist-approach to treating and recovery from all forms of addictive behavior. Free, donations welcome. RefugeRecovery.org.
Rockingham Rangers Camp 1835 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans in Mayodan: 7 p.m. first Thursday, locations vary. Visitors welcome. 336-949-4209.
Saturday Craft-Away: 11 a.m. Saturdays, Turntable, 209 W. Main St., JT. Gathering of local craftspeople. 336-937-7578.
Saturday Spiritual Practices: 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St., GB. 336-275-0447 or www.servantleader greensboro.com.
SCOTT (Secular Community of the Triad): 11 a.m. Sundays, Earth Fare, 2965 Battleground Ave, Greensboro. https://www.meetup.com/The-Group-Formerly-Known-As-FAACT/.
Sex Addicts Anonymous. 800-477-8191, info@saa-recovery.org or www.saarecovery.org.
SMART Recovery: 6 p.m. Saturdays, Faith Action International House, 705 N. Greene St., GB. Secular substance abuse support group. 336-855-6754.
Social Capital Network: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays except third Thursday, Cup of Serenity, 3729-A Farmington Drive, GB. $5. 336-508-6416 or elitecollab@yahoo.com.
Society of Financial Service Professionals: 7:30 a.m. third Tuesday, Starmount Forest Country Club. Register. 336-292-5088 or SFSPgreensboro@triad.rr.com.
Sons of Confederate Veterans Lt. F.C. Frazier Camp 668: 6 p.m. second Monday, Elks Lodge, 700 Old Mill Road, HP. With Above and Beyond Catering. $12. 336-882-5677.
Suicide Support Group: second and fourth Mondays, Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 W. Friendly Ave., GB. For those struggling with the loss of a family member or friend due to suicide. 336-373-1402, Ext. 209.
Sunrise Toastmasters Club: 7 a.m. Fridays, Moses Cone Memorial Hospital, Room NT102A, 1200 N. Elm St., GB. 336-643-8648 or tim@abetterweb.com.
Survivors Anonymous: Private Meetup group with weekly meetings based on the principles and resources of the Adult Survivors of Child Abuse Program, a Morris Center program for healing from the trauma of childhood abuse. For anyone healing from the trauma of childhood physical, sexual, verbal, mental abuse and/or neglect. www.survivorsanonymousgroup.com.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 5120 Burlington Road, GB. $26 per year to the TOPS organization, $5 a month to the chapter. 336-697-0444.
T. Gilbert Pearson Chapter of the National Audubon Society: 7 p.m. second Thursday, Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Free. Everyone welcome. 336-299-4342.
The Progressive Toastmasters: 5:45-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays, General Classroom Building - Room A116, 1601 E. Market St., GB. 336-334-7616 or theprogressivetoatmasters@gmail.com.
Triad A Cappella Connection: 7-10 p.m. most Mondays, First Presbyterian Church, 611 Oakhurst St., KV. Look for the group on meetup.com.
Triad Association of Health Underwriters: Serita Faison, atires1.sf@gmail.com.
Triad Overeaters Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. Mondays, First Lutheran Church, 3600 W. Friendly Ave., GB; noon Wednesdays and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Christ Lutheran Church, 3600 Lawndale Drive, GB. 877-366-4605.
Triad Toastmasters Club: noon Wednesdays, Leonard Recreation Center - Meeting Room #4, 6324 Ballinger Road, GB. www.3132.toastmastersclubs.org or email vpm-3132@toastmastersclubs.org.
Visually Impaired Persons Family and Friends Support Group: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Fridays, meeting locations vary. Velveeta Reid-Hairston, 336-641-3349 or Helen Graves, 336-275-3061.
Voices of Leadership Toastmasters Club: noon Thursdays, Aetna, 4050 Piedmont Parkway, HP. 336-801-7205.
Volkswagen Club: 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Herbie's Place, 3136 Battleground Ave., GB. All Volkswagen enthusiasts and their family members are welcome to attend. GoodOleVolks.club.
Xi Beta Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi: meets at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays, various members’ homes. The chapter is a social sorority and new members are welcome. Kathy Kilbride, 336-841-8520.
VETERANS
22nd Anniversary Women Veterans Historical Project Luncheon: noon-2:30 p.m. Nov. 8, UNCG's Alumni House. Guest speaker: Jacquelyn Hayes-Byrd, executive director of the Center for Women Veterans U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. Register. bakoelsc@uncg.edu or visit https://forms.gle/SvhezdWbTWPvhWiv5.
American Merchant Marine Veterans: seeks younger Merchant Mariner members and those interested to help preserve the traditions of Merchant Marine history and to help move into the future. 707-546-6349, saaren@sonic.net or www.ammv.us.
Guilford County Veterans Memorial memorial bricks, $250 each. www.gcveteransmemorial.org.
Honorably Discharged Veterans Needed for Honor Guard, provide complimentary military honors to veterans families. Fifty percent of honors in Guilford County. Transportation, uniforms and accessories furnished. Monthly meetings. Vern Sieg, 336-420-1697l or www.randolphcountyhonorguard.vpweb.com.
American Ex-Prisoners of War, Greater Greensboro Chapter: noon third Saturday, Captain Bill’s Seafood, 6108 W. Market St. GB. Virginia Cudworth, 336-299-2981.
Coffee with Veterans: Various times and dates. With UNCG Alumni Association/Office of Alumni Engagement. 336-334-5696 or alumni@uncg.edu.
Cone American Legion Post 386: 7 p.m. first Tuesday, 1206 American Legion St., GB. All veterans of WWII, Korea, Vietnam and other areas of conflict including the Gulf War since 9/11 who served honorably are invited, especially Gulf War and women veterans. 336-375-3265 or Post386@bellsouth.net.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 of Guilford County: 7 p.m. third Tuesday, American Legion Building, 729 Creek Ridge Road, GB. Except December. 336-340-5454.
Henry K. Burtner American Legion Post 53, seeks new members. www.nclegion.org. Bob Davis, 336-299-8281.
Gibsonville W.D. Hammer Post 2972 — Veterans of Foreign Wars, seeks new members. All military members, active, retired, Reserves and National Guard who have served in combat theaters are eligible. Spouses eligible to join auxiliary. John Marion, 336-449-4967.
Greater Greensboro Marine Corps League 260: 6:30 p.m. social hour and meal, 7:30 p.m. meeting begins, second Monday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 2780 Horse Pen Creek Road, GB. Scott Matthews, detachment commandant, 336-210-4090 or www.mcl260.org.
Pfc. Jerry L. McKinney Detachment 1232 Marine Corps League: 6 p.m. second Thursday, Agricultural Building, 525 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Visitors welcome. 336-627-4505.
Sons of the Legion Squadron 386: 7 p.m. first Wednesday, 1206 American Legion St., GB. Open to sons or grandsons of Legionnaires or veterans who have passed away and served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam and other areas of conflict including the Gulf War. 336-375-3265 or post386@bellsouth.net.
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Maj. Gen. George Stoneman, Camp No. 6. Actively seeking to recruit members throughout the central and western counties of North Carolina. 704-310-0382, robertalvincrum@gmail.com or www.suvcw.org and follow the link to North Carolina, then Stoneman Camp No. 6.
United American Patriots, 121-F Shield’s Park Drive, KV. Defends soldiers wrongly accused during combat. Corey Clagett, 336-497-5001.
Veterans Transportation Network, operating out of DAV Chapter 20: Needs volunteer drivers to transport veterans to the VA facilities in Durham, Kernersville and Salisbury. Betsy Carty, 336-706-8047 or betsycarty@att.net.
Vietnow Piedmont Chapter: 6-7 p.m. last Monday, Goodwill Workforce Center, 719 W. Center St., Lexington. Open to men and women. Dennis L. Cave, 336-410-2511 or cavedl2511@gmail.com.
WOMEN
Becoming a Homeowner: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 5, Women's Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave., GB. Lunch provided. Free. Register. With James D. Williams of BB&T. 336-275-6090.
Thanks a Lot: 10-11 a.m. Nov. 12, Women's Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave., GB. With Linda Stell, You Defined Life Coaching. Fun and profound twist on gratitude. Free. Register. 336-275-6090.
Five Money Questions for Women: 5:45-6:45 p.m. Nov. 14, Women's Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave., GB. With Lisa Hemby, Edward Jones Investments. Free. Register. 336-275-6090.
Commission on the Status of Women: 6 p.m. third Tuesdays, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., Room 203, GB. 336-373-2489.
Women in Transition: 6-7 p.m. first Thursday, YWCA, 112 Gatewood Ave., HP. Child care provided, light meal served. Monthly theme, motivational speakers, women’s empowerment series. Networking opportunities and fellowship. 336-882-4126 or dblunder@ywcahp.com.
YOUTHS
Story Time for Toddlers and Preschool-age Children: 10:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Dec. 6, New Garden Friends School, 1128 New Garden Road, GB. Stories, songs and crafts. Free, open to the public. 336-299-0964 or cskidmore@ngfs.org.
Sprouts: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 14, Wonderland Bookshop, 409 State St., GB. With Kellin Foundation. Story time for children 5 and younger and their caregivers. 336-429-5600.
Story Time for Toddlers and Preschool-age Children: 10:30-11:30 p.m. Dec. 6, New Garden Friends School, 1128 New Garden Road, GB. Stories, songs and crafts. Free, open to the public. 336-299-0964 or cskidmore@ngfs.org.
Sprouts: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 12, Wonderland Bookshop, 409 State St., GB. With Kellin Foundation. Story time for children 5 and younger and their caregivers. 336-429-5600.
Arts and Crafts Weekend Classes: dates and times vary, Michaels stores. www.michaels.com, click on events.
General Nathaniel Greene Young Marines: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Brown Recreational Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, GB. Girls and boys, ages 8 through completion of high school. 336-395-8816 or commander@gngym.org. Also, www.youngmarines.com.
Girls Incorporate of Guilford County’s After School Homework Club: 2:45-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, call for location. For girls in kindergarten through eighth grade. $30 weekly fee. 336-790-2763 or www.girlsincgc.org.
Black and Latino Achievers Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. first and third Saturdays, Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA, 1101 E. Market St., GB. Mentors needed. 336-272-2131.
FIRST High School Robotics Team 1533, Triple Strange Meets: 4-7 p.m. Fridays, 624-D Guilford College Road, GB. New students welcome. cathy.gorton@gmail.com or www.usfirst.org.
International Order of Rainbow for Girls, Assembly 23: 7 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Revolution Lodge AF & AM, 802 16th St., GB. Ages 11-20. www.ncrainbows.org or 336-253-3557.
Kids Knit: 4:30 p.m. Fridays, Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Bring needles. Yarn provided. 336-373-2925.
Quad Fusion Co-Ed Jr. Roller Derby: noon-3 p.m. Sundays and 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Kernersville Parks and Recreation Center, 125 E. Bodenhamer St., KV. Ages, 10-17. quadfusioninfo@yahoo.com.
Saturday Story Hour: 11 a.m. Saturdays, International Civil Rights Center and Museum, 134 S. Elm St., GB. Free. Dynamic leaders and educators from the community narrate stories and interact with participants. Register. 336-274-9199 or kniblett@sitinmovement.org.
Y Leaders Club: 6:15 p.m. third Tuesday, Bryan Family YMCA, 501 W. Market St., GB. Ages 12-18. Volunteer-based program. Julie Brannon, 336-478-9622.
