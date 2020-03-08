Key
GB — Greensboro
HP — High Point
JT — Jamestown
KV — Kernersville
FUNDRAISERS
Events
Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of High Point's Game Day Fundraiser: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 11, The High Point Country Club at Emerywood, 800 Country Club Road. $30. Includes lunch. Bring favorite card or board game. 336-802-9721.
"King & Queens" Charity Golf Tournament: noon-7 p.m. March 13, Gillespie Park Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St., GB. Benefits Sharpe Male Mentoring Foundation and scholarships. $60-$225. 336-543-4000, sharpemalementoring@gmail.com or www.eventbrite.com.
Annual Kiwanis Pancake Day: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3:30-8 p.m. March 17, National Guard Amory, 1430 S. Fayetteville St., Asheboro. $7. Drive through takeouts for lunch and supper only. Children 6 and younger eat free. www.asheborokiwanis.
11th Annual Restoration Runway: 8 p.m. March 19, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. Fashion show, surprise performances and inspiring testimonies. Benefits Restoration Place Counseling. $60-$100. 336-333-2605 or https://carolinatheatre.com/event/2020-restoration-runway.
Human Race: 10 a.m. March 21, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. With Volunteer Center of Asheboro. 336-626-6643.
Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving: March 25. One hundred percent of all sales will be donated to the American Cancer Society – Relay for Life.
Name That Tune: 7 p.m. March 27, Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., GB. Proceeds support Greensboro Symphony Orchestra’s education programs for more than 50,000 children. $200. https://greensborosymphony.org/support/name-that-tune.
Musical Moods Extravaganza: March 28, Greensboro Country Club, 410 Sunset Drive. With Sanctuary House. Live music by The Plaids, dancing, a silent auction, a wall of wine, desserts by A Sweet Success! Bakery and more. https://sanctuaryhouse.ejoinme.org/2020Sponsor.
Annual YWCA Greensboro Golf Tournament: 9 a.m. March 27, Bryan Park Champions Golf Course, 6275 Bryan Park Drive, Browns Summit. $110. https://ywcagsonc.org/golf/.
JDRF One Walk: 9 a.m. register, 10 a.m. begins, March 28, Elon University, 543 N. Williamson Ave., Elon. 5K. Benefits Piedmont Triad Chapter of JDRF. Register. Mitzi Ellis, 336-373-1768 or www2.jdrf.org.
Dance Project's Dance Marathon: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. March 28, Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St., GB. May dance all 12 hours or just for an hour or two. danceproject.org/DPDM2020.
College of Davidson and Davie Counties Holds 15th International Night: 5-7:30 p.m. April 2, Brinkley Gym of the Davidson Campus, 297 DCCC Road, Thomasville. Fundraiser for student study abroad scholarships. Activities for all ages. Students, $4; ages 6 and older, $5; 5 and younger, free. victoria_hundley@davidsonccc.edu.
Bar-B-Cure for Cancer: 4 p.m. April 4, Cadillac Service Garage, 304 E. Market St., GB. Benefits multiple myeloma research. Food from local barbecue restaurants and bakeries, beer from local breweries, music and more. $60. www.themmrf.org/barbcure.
High Point’s Fire and Police Departments Charity Softball Game: 7 p.m. April 4, BB&T Point, 301 N. Elm St., HP. $5. Benefits North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation and Angels in Blue. 336-888-1000 or info@highpointrockers.com.
Acapella Concert: 1-5 p.m. April 11, Deep River Church of Christ, 2067 Deep River Road, HP. With R. Allen Fuqua Foundation. In memory of Richard Allen Fuqua. Adults, $10; children 17 and younger, $5. Donations welcome. 919-672-6811 or rallenfuquafndn@gmail.com.
Hippity HOPpity 5K: 2 p.m. April 11, 2762 N.C. 68 North, Unit 111, HP. All registrants will receive a pair of pajama pants and for those over the age of 21, a beer. Proceeds benefit Go Out for a Run. Optional bunny costume contest. 336-858-5580.
Human Race: 9 a.m.-noon April 18, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. With Volunteer Center of Greensboro. 336-373-1633.
Spring Plant Sale: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. April 18, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. PJCBG members only pre-sale: 4:30-6 p.m. April 16. Plants for sun and shade, selected trees, shrubs, herbaceous perennials and more will be on sale. www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
2020 Future Fund 10 LIVE: April 21, Carolina Theatre, GB. Future Fund 10 LIVE employs a “ Shark Tank” format in which 10 select nonprofits pitch their organization’s mission and goals to a live audience. After hearing each pitch, attendees vote for their favorite presentation and monetary awards are granted to the nonprofits that receive the most votes. info@futurefundgso.org or https://futurefundgso.org/application.
Tuxedo Trot - Run for the Penguins: 5K, 8 a.m., Kids' Fun Run, 9 a.m., April 25, Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive. Benefits African penguin conservation efforts. May also park at Spencer Love Tennis Center, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive; participants are strongly encouraged to carpool. www.tuxedotrot.com.
Wheels on the Greenway: 10 a.m.-noon April 25, 100 E. Bragg St., GB. Laura Lorenz, 336-387-8355 or llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
Relay for Life of Guilford County: 6 p.m. May 1, Western Guilford High School, 409 Friendway Road, GB. Survivors lap, luminaria ceremony. Theme: “Game Over, Cancer.” Entertainment, live music, food, activities for kids and more. 336-834-3354 or www.relayforlife.org/guilfordnc.
G.O.F.A.R. Triad Family Event: 8:15 a.m. May 2, Piedmont Centre Business Park, 4050 Piedmont Parkway, HP. Students from more than 50 schools and clubs across the Triad train for eight to 10 weeks in preparation for this culminating event. 336-858-5580.
JDRF One Walk: 9 a.m. register, 10 a.m. begins, May 2, Pinnacle Financial Partners, 801 N. Elm St., HP. 5K. Benefits Piedmont Triad Chapter of JDRF. Register. Eric Durham, 336-373-1768 or www2.jdrf.org.
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina's Kentucky Derby Classic: 3-7 p.m. May 2, Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. $150. 336-778-2523 or https://nc.wish.org/.
Declan's Dash 5k and Fun Run: 8:30 a.m. May 9, Harmon Park, 152 S. Main St., KV. Proceeds will be used to build playgrounds. Runsignup.com.
Greater Guilford Heart & Stroke Walk: 9 a.m. May 16, UNCG, Kaplan Commons, 506 Stirling St., GB. Red & White Cap ceremony, kids zone, learn hands-only CPR, heart-healthy snacks, relax in the VIP Veteran’s Area, get moving with the community walk, Puppy Parade and more. Garet Beane, 336-542-4829.
Trailblaze Challenge: May 15-17 and May 29-31, Foothills Trail. 28.3 mile hike. Benefits Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina. 704-339-0311, cwebber@nc.wish.org, www.nc.wish.org.
Golfing for the Gals: 8 a.m. Sept. 13, 2020, Bryan Park Golf and Conference Center, The Champions Course, 6275 Bryan Park Road, Browns Summit. Benefits uterine cancer research and care at UNC Lineberger. https://give.classy.org/golfingforthegals.
Life Chain: Oct. 4, 2020. Donations are accepted to cover the costs of the local Life Chain. All proceeds after expenses are given to the area crisis pregnancy centers. 530-674-5068 or https://lifechain.net/.
NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad's 54th Annual Brotherhood/Sisterhood Citation Award Dinner, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11, Koury Convention Center, 3121 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.nccjtriad.org/citation.
Ongoing
Aluminum Can Collection: ACES office at Brooks Global Studies Elementary is collecting aluminum cans as a service project for Ronald McDonald House Charities. Bring cans to Nathalie at 1215 Westover Terrace, GB. 336-370-8347.
American Legion Post 386 Hot Dog Sales: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays, 1206 American Legion St., GB. Eat in or take out. For large orders, call ahead. 336-375-3265 or alpost386@gmail.com.
SPECIAL EVENTS
North Carolina Triad Jobs with Justice and League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad Celebrate International Working Women's Day: 3-5 p.m. March 8, Higher Ground Ministries, 107 W. Whittington St., GB. Keynote speaker: Cindy Sheehan, a California anti-war activist and leader of the March on the Pentagon. 919-272-2758.
Third Annual This CommUnity Sings: 3 p.m. March 8, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. Free. Doors open, 2 p.m. Features more than 1,000 voices singing together. 336-333-2605.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m. March 10, Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, GB. Doors open, 6:30 p.m. Free. Participants are encouraged to form team of up to six individuals. Trivia is divided into three rounds made up of 10 questions each. Each round is themed differently to cover a variety of topics, but science is always featured prominently. www.greensboroscience.org.
High Point Newcomers Club: 10 a.m. March 10, Community Bible Church, 4125 Johnson St., HP. Don Bullard will entertain members with stories of his travels across the United States. Bring food donations for West End Ministries. www.hpnewcomers.com.
Greensboro Stamp Club: 6:30 p.m. March 10, Lindley Park Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive, GB. Dennis Dyer will talk about flawed engravings that become U.S. stamps. 336-294-0326 or hgutman@att.net.
High Point Rockers Host Family Information Night: 6 p.m. March 10, BB&T Point, 301 N. Elm St., HP. The ball team is looking for host families for the 2020 season. Staff, coaches, and former/current host families will be on hand to answer questions. 336-888-1000 or info@highpointrockers.com.
Downtown Greenway Tours: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. March 12, 9-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. March 13-14, Woven Works Park, 401 Cumberland St., GB. $10 donation suggested. 336-387-8355 or llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society: 7 p.m. March 12, Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Melanie Stadler talks about sea turtles. www.tgpearsonaudubon.org.
Asheboro Sunset Series: 7 p.m. March 14, Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. With performance speed painter Tim Decker. Free. 336-318-6803.
The Spirit of Harriet Tubman: noon-1 p.m. March 14, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. Diane Faison performs one-woman play about the leader of the Underground Railroad. Free. Also, film about Tubman, 2-4 p.m. 336-885-1859.
Reading Connections Volunteer Training: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 14, eighth floor of the Self Help Building, 122 N. Elm St., GB. One hour break at 12:30 p.m. Register. 336-230-2223 or info@readingconnections.org.
Greensboro Family History Day: 8:15 a.m.-noon March 14, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3719 Pinetop Road, GB. Three possible classes upon the hour starting at 9 a.m. Lunch follows. Register. GreensboroFHC.com.
Petty Museum and Petty’s Garage's Cruise-In: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 14, 309 Branson Mill Road, Randleman. All makes and models of cars are welcome. Free admission. No pets. Food trucks and vendors. Rain or shine. 336-799-4682.
Greensboro Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People: 4:27 p.m. March 15, Temple Emanuel, 713 N. Greensboro St., GB.
Greensboro Green Day: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 15, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. St. Patrick's Day festival. Bagpiper, fiddlers, dancers and more. events@greensborodowntownparks.org.
Celebrating Life Jazz Brunch: 1-4 p.m. March 15, Sedgefield Country Club, 3201 Forsyth Drive, GB. Will celebrate community members who have gone through challenges such as cancer, homelessness, rape, domestic violence and more. With Linease Washington of A Cream Affair Events. $50. www.eventbrite.com.
Greensboro History Museum Guild: 10 a.m. March 16, Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. Speaker: Gayle Fripp, a Guilford County historian. 336-373-2043.
Sensory Friendly Night: 6-8 p.m. March 17, Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive. For guests with sensory-related challenges, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder, and their families. www.greensboroscience.org.
United States Navy Band: 7 p.m. March 17, Special Events Center of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Free. Tickets required. Free tickets are available in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. or at the Greensboro Visitor Information Center at 2411 W. Gate City Blvd. 336-373-7400.
English Speaking Union Greensboro Branch: 5:45 p.m. March 17, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St., GB. Speaker: Janice Wassel on Republic of Korea. Social, dinner and program. Reservations required. 336-288-2017.
United Way of Greater High Point Campaign Finale and Reveal: 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 17, High Point University, Phillips Hall. Evening to honor the many companies and donors who help build a stronger community. 336-883-4127.
Live Streaming of Real Estate Revive Conference and Expo: noon-6 p.m. March 19, Joint School of Nanoscience & Nanoengineering, 2907 E. Gate City Blvd., GB. Speakers: Brande Roderick, Leigh Brown, Dan Smith, John Reyes. www.realestaterevive.com.
synerG Young Professionals' Lead Your City Summit: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. March 19, UNCG's Elliott University Center. Suitable for young professionals. Will focus on leadership through storytelling. Keynote speaker: Morgan Radford, Greensboro native and network correspondent for NBC and MSNBC. $45. synerg.org.
Opera Buffet: 6 p.m. March 26-27, Greensboro College's Lea Center in Main Building on campus. Buffet dinner with performances from various operas. $14. Make reservations by March 19. Cathy Jansen, 336-272-7102, Ext. 5242.
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 11 a.m. March 20, One Abe Brenner Place, 300 N. Elm St., GB. info@cfgg.org.
A Kaleidoscope of Quilts: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 20 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 21, Trotter Active Adult Center, 3906 Betula St., GB. $5. With Piedmont Quilters' Guild. www.piedmontquilts.org.
Love in Full Bloom Bridal Show: 1-5 p.m. March 22, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. Meet wedding vendors, tour garden. $10 at the door or $8 online. www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
A Long View of Reconstruction - From Appomattox to the Rise of the Second KKK: 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 23, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. With Lamar DeLoatch, founder of the local chapter of Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society. 336-885-1859.
NC Global Leadership's Annual Dinner: 6 p.m. March 23, O. Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, GB. Speaker: Diya Abdo $48.50 per person. www.ncgloballeadership.org/annual-dinner.
From a Fire on the Beach to a Diamond in the Sky - The Evolution of Lighthouses and Light-keeping in North Carolina: 6:30 p.m. March 23, Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. Speaker: North Carolina historical researcher Kevin Duffus. Free. 336-318-6803.
Piedmont Legacy Trails Summit: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. March 25, Noah's Event Venue, 4130 Mendenhall Oaks Parkway. Keynote Speaker: Chuck Flink, Greenways Incorporated. Register. www.piedmonttrails.org/summit2020/.
TEDxGreensboro Forum: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 26, VanDyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Theme: Risk. Speakers, lunch, selected TED videos and entertainment presentations. $70-$80. www.TEDxGreensboro.com.
Kernersville Goes Red: 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 26, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, 1750 Kernersville Medical Parkway, KV. Originally scheduled for Feb. 20. Join local physicians for an evening of networking, refreshments and a heart-to-heart chat. Wear red. RSVP. 336-564-4810 or rbooth@novanthealth.org.
Phoenix Scholarly Talk - “Reading/Romance”: 7 p.m. March 26, High Point University's Plato S. Wilson School of Commerce Ballroom. Free. With Scott Black, professor and chairman of English at the University of Utah.
Brass Extravaganza: 7:30 p.m. March 26, High Point University's Charles E. Hayworth Memorial Chapel. Free.
Downtown Greenway Tours: 9-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. March 27-28, Woven Works Park, 401 Cumberland St., GB. Golf cart tour. $10 donation suggested. 336-387-8355 or llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society's “Creek Week” Nature Walk: 10 a.m. March 28, Audubon Natural Area. Meet at the entrance of the ANA on Tankersley Drive behind Moses Cone Hospital. www.tgpearsonaudubon.org.
North Carolina Lions Vision Van: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 3, Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Free free vision and hearing screenings. No appointment is needed. With Hamilton Lakes Lions Club of Greensboro. 336-373-2471.
Lunch and Jazz: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. April 7, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Jazz in the 50’s Overflowing with Style. Free. Welcome to bring your lunch. 336-885-1859.
Woodwind Ensemble Concert: 7:30 p.m. April 7, High Point University's Charles E. Hayworth Memorial Chapel. Free. Includes classical, jazz and pop music. Will also showcase the talents of two HPU graduating clarinet majors. No tickets required.
It’s Music Day for Infants and Toddlers: 11 a.m. April 11, Kindermusik, 2606 Phoenix Drive, Suite 810, GB. Part of Week of the Young Child. https://snip.ly/c6euh5.
Music and Movement Showcase: 6:30 p.m. April 13, Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., GB. Many music groups expected to perform. Part of Week of the Young Child. 336-274-5437.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m. April 14, Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, GB. Doors open, 6:30 p.m. Free. Participants are encouraged to form team of up to six individuals. Trivia is divided into three rounds made up of 10 questions each. Each round is themed differently to cover a variety of topics, but science is always featured prominently. www.greensboroscience.org.
Asheboro Sunset Series: 7 p.m. April 14, Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. With Jeopardy champion and “Greatest of All Time” Ken Jennings. Free. 336-318-6803.
Family Village Community Resource Fair: 5-7 p.m. April 14, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., HP. Free. Part of Week of the Young Child. With Partnership for Children of Guilford County, UNCG Healthy Relationships Initiative and Guilford Child Development. 336-274-5437.
Greensboro Newcomers Club: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 23, Starmount Country Club, 1 Sam Snead Drive, GB. With guest authors: Max Carter, Larry Kelter, Steven Lindahl, Ellenor Shepherd. Includes hot brunch buffet and general meeting. $20-$25. RSVP by April 15. Barb Engel, Barbesc@gmail.com.
Arbor Day Celebration: 4 p.m. April 16, High Point University's Cottrell Amphitheater. Open to the public. Various speakers, including HPU First Lady Mariana Qubein, who has spearheaded the transformation of the campus Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Art Creation Stations: April 16, Hayes-Taylor YMCA, 2630 E. Florida St., GB. Families with children 5 and younger are welcome to come out to create fun and imaginative art together. RSVP. Part of Week of the Young Child. www.guilfordchildren.org/advocates/week-of-the-young-child-2020/.
Earth Day Celebration: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 18, Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive, GB. Explore trails, meet live animals and learn about sustainable gardening. Enter at Jaycee Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive. Free. www.greensboro-nc.gov/earthday.
Visitors from Heaven: 1-5 p.m. April 19, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. With Raymond Reid and his inspirational and dramatic depictions of cardinals. Raffle tickets for Reid’s original watercolor, “Come Fly With Me,” $25. www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Wind Ensemble Spring Concert: 7:30 p.m. April 20, High Point University's Charles E. Hayworth Memorial Chapel. Free.
Family Village Community Resource Fair: 5-7 p.m. April 21, Greensboro Central Public Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Free. UNCG Healthy Relationships Initiative and Guilford Child Development. 336-274-5437.
Earth Day: April 22. Great Global Cleanup. Earth Day Network, cleanup.earthday.org.
Spring Percussion Ensemble Concert: 7:30 p.m. April 23, High Point University's Charles E. Hayworth Memorial Chapel. Free.
Studio Art Senior Exhibition: 4-6 p.m. April 30, High Point University's Sechrest Art Gallery in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Free. Nine seniors represented.
Seventh Annual Ms. Senior Guilford County Pageant: 2 p.m. May 16, Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 W. Friendly Ave., GB. Event theme: Stepping Back into the Roaring Twenties. Sarah Daffron, 336-549-7249 or sdaffron@triad.rr.com.
Asheboro Sunset Series: 7 p.m. May 22, Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. With Top of the World, a Carpenters tribute band. Free. 336-318-6803.
Memorial Day Program: 2 p.m. May 24, Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Green Drive, GB. With Steve Millikin Black Caps Veterans Group. 336-288-8434.
Greensboro Pride Parade: 6 p.m. June 27, downtown GB. Ends with a block party on Lewis Street between Elm and Arlington Streets. With Alternative Resources of the Triad. greensboropride.org.
81st annual Wyndham Championship: Aug. 4-9, 2020.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Sept. 8, Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, GB. Doors open, 6:30 p.m. Free. Participants are encouraged to form team of up to six individuals. Trivia is divided into three rounds made up of 10 questions each. Each round is themed differently to cover a variety of topics, but science is always featured prominently. www.greensboroscience.org.
Sensory Friendly Night: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 15, Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive. For guests with sensory-related challenges, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder, and their families. www.greensboroscience.org.
Greensboro Pride: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 11. With Alternative Resources of the Triad. greensboropride.org.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Oct. 13, Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, GB. Doors open, 6:30 p.m. Free. Participants are encouraged to form team of up to six individuals. Trivia is divided into three rounds made up of 10 questions each. Each round is themed differently to cover a variety of topics, but science is always featured prominently. www.greensboroscience.org.
Sensory Friendly Night: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 20, Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive. For guests with sensory-related challenges, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder, and their families. www.greensboroscience.org.
Rock the Runway - Shock the Runway: Oct. 24. Goodwill's Halloween inspired fashion show. goodwillrocktherunway.org/designer2020/.
Veterans Day Program: 2 p.m. Nov. 8, Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive, GB. With Steve Millikin Black Caps Veterans Group. 336-288-8434.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Nov. 10, Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, GB. Doors open, 6:30 p.m. Free. Participants are encouraged to form team of up to six individuals. Trivia is divided into three rounds made up of 10 questions each. Each round is themed differently to cover a variety of topics, but science is always featured prominently. www.greensboroscience.org.
Wreaths Across America: Dec. 19. www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
UNIVERSITY GRADUATIONS
High Point University’s 2020 Commencement: May 9. Speaker: Dr. Mae Jemison, an accomplished NASA astronaut, engineer and physician who became the first woman of color to travel to space. www.highpoint.edu/live.
N.C. A&T - Undergraduates: 8:30 a.m. May 9, Greensboro Coliseum. Speaker: Former U.S. Ambassador Susan Rice.
N.C. A&T - Master's and Doctoral Graduates: 1 p.m. May 9, Greensboro Coliseum. Speaker: Dr. Nicole Calloway Rankins.
Elon University's 2020 Commencement: 8:45 a.m. May 22, in front of Alamance Building. Speaker: Leonard Dick, a television writer and producer. www.elon.edu/commencement.
BLOOD DRIVES
Red Cross at the Nussbaum Blood Center, 1501 Yanceyville St., GB. Hours and days of operation for whole blood and platelet donations: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; and 11:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
Drives
9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 8, Holy Cross Catholic Church, 616 S. Cherry St., KV.
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 9, Archdale Recreation Center, 214 Park Drive, Archdale.
3-7:30 p.m. March 9, Gospel Baptist Church, 9042 U.S. 311, Archdale.
2-6:30 p.m. March 9, Bales Wesleyan Church, 1001 Bales Chapel Road, JT.
2:30-7 p.m. March 9, Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Road, GB.
9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 10, Southeast Guilford High School, 4530 S. E. School Road, GB.
9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 11, Northern Guilford High School, 7101 Spencer Dixon Road, GB.
noon-6 p.m. March 11, Oak Ridge Elementary School, 2050 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge.
noon-5 p.m. March 13, Greensboro Day School, 5401 Lawndale Drive, GB.
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 14, Faith Baptist Church, 5744 Mendenhall Road, Archdale.
8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 15, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut St., HP.
CAREER
Women to Work - Job Search Strategies for Success: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 17-19 and March 23-26, Women's Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave., GB. Free. Register. 336-275-6090.
Interviewing Techniques: 2-3 p.m. March 20, Randolph Community College, Student Services Center, Armadillo Room, 629 Industrial Park Ave., Asheboro. With Tammy Horne, human resources manager for Plastics Color Corporation in Asheboro. 336-633-0200.
GROW Agribusiness Summit: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 25, Randolph Community College, Continuing Education & Industrial Center, Asheboro. For “agripreneurs” interested in starting or growing an agriculture-based business. Designed for the specific needs of current and prospective agribusinesses. Register. www.ncsbc.net/workshop.aspx?ekey=390400032.
Career Growth and Development: 2-3 p.m. March 27, Randolph Community College, Student Services Center, Armadillo Room, 629 Industrial Park Ave., Asheboro. With Davis Jackson, human resources manager for Oliver Rubber Company in Asheboro. 336-633-0200.
Spring Job Fair: April 9, Randolph Community College, Student Services Center, 629 Industrial Park Ave., Asheboro. 336-633-0200.
Career Support Network: 8-9:30 a.m. Mondays, Flywheel Coworking, 450 Design Ave., Winston-Salem. 336-283-6121 or NCWiseman@BurrissConsulting.com.
Triad Goodwill: Offers workforce training, hiring events, programs to help people with a criminal background find employment, resume workshops, money management workshops, GED preparation, scholarships, military opportunities, real estate license training, and more. Greensboro locations: 1235 S. Eugene St., 336-544-5305 and 3519 N. Elm St., 336-282-7307. Open interviews for jobs, 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays, pre-apply at nowhiring.com/triadgoodwill/. www.triadgoodwill.org/train/.
Triad Job Search Network: 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays, Covenant Methodist Church, 1526 Skeet Club Road, HP. 336-298-1152 or http://tjsn.net.
Women’s Job Club: 9:30-11 a.m. first Wednesdays, Women’s Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave., GB. Employment tips from monthly guest speakers, participate in activities, network. 336-275-6090.
CLASSES
Landlord/Tenant Rights and Responsibilities: 5:30-6:45 p.m. March 10, Women's Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave., GB. Open to men and women. Free. Register. 336-275-6090.
Digital Marketing - Increase Your Digital Footprint: 9-11 a.m. March 11 and March 25, Triad Goodwill’s Charles and Betty Younce Digital Skills Center, 3519 N. Elm St., GB. Learn how to utilize free resources to create graphics, educate, engage, and market your product/services to potential customers and increase your digital footprint through free Google products. Register. 336-282-7307 or triadgoodwill.org/dscclasses.
R.E.A.L. Entrepreneurship Program: 6-9 p.m. Mondays, March 9-May 11, N.C. A&T's Webb Hall. Guides participants from business idea to completed business plan. With East Greensboro Now and N.C. A&T’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. $100. Register. 336-275-1101 or https://real-spring2020.eventbrite.com.
WHAM - Whole Health Action Management: 1-3 p.m. March 11, Mental Health Greensboro, 700 Walter Reed Drive. 336-373-1402.
How to Start a Blog: 1-3 p.m. March 12 and March 26, Triad Goodwill’s Charles and Betty Younce Digital Skills Center, 3519 N. Elm St., GB. Learn how to choose the right hosting, register a domain name, customize blog with templates, design graphics and find images. Register. 336-282-7307 or triadgoodwill.org/dscclasses.
WRAP - Wellness Recovery Action Plan: 1-3 p.m. March 12, Mental Health Greensboro, 700 Walter Reed Drive. 336-373-1402.
Notary Public Workshop: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 28, Greensboro College. Must be 19 or older, have a high-school diploma or GED and have never been convicted of a felony. Bring current driver's license. $139. Register. Was originally scheduled for March 7. http://empowerweb.greensboro.edu/community.
Project Management Professional Certification: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays, March 31-June 23, Greensboro College. $1,788. Register. http://empowerweb.greensboro.edu/community.
Parkinson’s and the Arts: 11 a.m. Tuesdays, through May 5, Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Free program allows individuals with Parkinson’s disease to use dance, art, music, drama and improv comedy as therapy. 336-373-2547 or music@greensboro-nc.gov.
Crochet Classes: 10 a.m. Mondays and 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Stitch Point, 1614-C W. Friendly Ave., GB. $25 for four classes. Multiple knitting classes are offered as well. 336-272-2032.
Family Heritage Workshops: 3 or 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays or Thursdays; 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Wednesdays or Fridays; and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Gifts and Company Shop, 120 W. Lexington Ave., HP. Prepare printed, bound editions of family memories, recipes, etc. $20. 336-847-7892.
Healing Touch Clinic: April 8, West Market United Methodist Church, 301 W. Market St., GB. Appointments available at 5:30, 6:30 or 7:30 p.m. Relieves pain, eases stress, assists in eliminating toxins. Love offerings accepted. Lundee Amos, 336-706-1048 or Lundeeht@gmail.com.
Hirsch Wellness Network: Offers a variety of art and yoga classes for cancer patients in treatment, survivors, caregivers and family members. www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/classes.
InSpire Meditation: noon Tuesdays, Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. Relax, refresh, enlighten. 336-275-6403.
Legal Aid of North Carolina Clinics: third Thursday of each month (except December). Legal Aid attorneys conduct clinics from a central location in the Triangle and broadcast them to locations across the state using interactive webcast software. 866-219-5262.
Oil Painting Classes with Peggy Barnes: 2-4 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, YWCA of High Point, 112 Gatewood Ave. $100, members; $125, non-members. 336-882-4126.
ShepNet Computer Center for Seniors: managed by Shepherd’s Center volunteers, small classes on multiple topics, low cost for people 50 and older.Classes listed at http://shepnetgreensboro.org/registration.html. For brochure, call 336-378-0766. Volunteers always needed, info@shepctrg.org.
Theatre Art Galleries: 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. Ongoing classes. 336-878-7850 or www.tagart.org.
Turbo Kick: 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, YWCA, 112 Gatewood Ave., HP. Combines group exercise and martial arts. $10 per class or $30 per month. 336-882-4126.
FARMERS’ MARKETS
Corner Farmers' Market: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Sticks and Stones, 2200 Walker Ave., GB. www.cornermarketgso.com.
Greensboro Farmers’ Curb Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays and 7 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 501 Yanceyville St., GB. Orange Card beneficiaries get $10 in tokens weekly to shop the Wednesday and Saturday market for fresh produce, milk, eggs, meat, poultry and seafood - 336-895-4900 or http://guilfordccn.org/. 336-373-2402.
Piedmont Triad Farmers' Market: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax. 336-605-9157.
GARDEN
Grow Your Best Vegetable Garden: 4 p.m. March 8, Greensboro Arboretum, 401 Ashland Drive, GB. Learn how to prepare soil, select vegetables, the timing to plant different varieties and methods for weed and pest control. Register. 336-641-2400 or lauren_taubert@ncsu.edu.
Evolving Styles and Trends in Floral Designs: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 28, Starmount Forest Country Club, 1 Sam Snead Drive, GB. $50. Register by March 10. With Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs. Linda Taft, 336-558-5959 or gcgc.laura.dowling.event@gmail.com.
Ingleside Garden Club: 10:15-11:30 a.m. March 18, Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs, 222 Swing Road, #4, GB. Clark Goodin of Plants and Answers will talk about spring floral arrangements. Free. RSVP. 336-282-4940.
Unusual, Interesting and Uncommon Herbs to Discover and Enjoy: 2-4 p.m. March 19, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. With Theresa Mieseler. Learn reasons to grow herbs beyond the favorite basil, mint, rosemary, oregano and thyme. Free to members of the NC Unit of the Herb Society of America and PJCBG. Non-members are $10 at the door. Register. HSAlecture2020@gmail.com.
Backyard Gardening: 6:30 p.m. March 19, Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. With Ben Grandon, agriculture-horticulture agent with Randolph County Cooperative Extension. Free. 336-318-6803.
Volunteer Workday, 9 a.m.-noon March 21, Bird, Bee and Butterfly Pollinator Garden at Woven Works Park, 401 Cumberland St., GB. Assist with weeding and planting. Bring garden gloves and garden tools. Laura Lorenz, 336-387-8355.
Wetland Plans: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 26, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. Learn about the wetland plans for the garden. Drop in for a “before” tour of the future wetland and stream restoration planned. A creek through the garden catches runoff from surrounding streets and the garden and makes a mess. Creating a wetland and possibly a pond would control erosion and filter out pollutants in the stormwater. View the plans, hear how they plan to execute the stream restoration and walk the site. 336-996-7888.
How to Save the World with Plants: noon-1 p.m. March 26, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. Learn what plants clean the air, prevent erosion and improve water quality. Free-$2. Bring lunch. Drinks provided. 336-996-7888.
Spectacular Spring Tulip Bloom: Through April, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. More than 20,000 bulbs. 336-996-7888.
Extension Master Gardener Volunteers Hold Spring Gardening Open House: 9 a.m.-noon April 18, N.C. Cooperative Extension Guilford County Center, 3309 Burlington Road, GB. Gardening advice, activities for children, plants and starters for sale and more. 336-641-2400 or www.guilfordextension.com.
Wildflowers of the Atlantic Southeast: noon-1 p.m. April 23, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. With Damon Waitt, director of the North Carolina Botanical Garden. Free-$2. Bring lunch. Drinks provided. RSVP. 336-996-7888.
Bonsai for Fun: noon May 21, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. How to care, cultivate, maintain and train Bonsai trees with easy to understand and step-by-step guides. Members, free; non-members, $2. Bring lunch, drinks provided. 336-996-7888.
Guilford County Beekeepers Association Meetings: 7 p.m. second Tuesday of each month, Guilford County Agricultural Center Barn Meeting Room, 3309 Burlington Road, GB. Visitors welcome. 336-740-1703 or robertjjacobs@aol.com.
Guilford County Plastic Pesticide Container Recycling Program: Guilford County Agricultural Center, 3309 Burlington Road, GB. Containers must be pesticide containers and must be plastic, triple-rinsed or pressure-rinsed and dry. Must call for an appointment: 336-641-2400.
Lawn or Garden Questions, contact Extension Master Gardener volunteers: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. 336-641-2404 or guilfordmg@gmail.com.
Legacy Demonstration Garden, sunrise to sunset daily, weather permitting. Guilford County Agricultural Center, behind the barn, 3309 Burlington Road, GB. Garden created and maintained by Extension Master Gardener volunteers and features herbs, roses, annuals, perennials, pollinator garden and vegetables. 336-641-2400.
Triad Daylily Fans and Garden Club: 2-4 p.m. first Sunday, Earth Fare, 2965 Battleground Ave., GB. 336-456-4509 or https://triadnc.weebly.com/.
HOME
Architectural Salvage of Greensboro: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment, 1028-B Huffman St., GB. Retail sale of architectural items salvaged from homes by volunteers of Preservation Greensboro. 336-389-9118 or asg@blandwood.org.
Household Hazardous-Waste Collection Center: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Ecoflo, 2750 Patterson St., GB. 336-373-7971 or www.greensboro-nc.gov/HHW.
Household Hazardous Waste Facility: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 2, 1401 E. Martin Luther King Drive, HP. Bring items such as aerosols, batteries, antifreeze, brake fluid, pool chemicals, etc. 336-883-3681.
Serger Club: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. first Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m. first Wednesday of each month, Calla Lilly Quilts, 2917-E Battleground Ave., GB. Learn new tricks. $20. 336-763-0528.
RECREATION
Healthy Communities A3 Hikes: 2 p.m. March 8, Meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmer's Market, 134 S. Church St. to car caravan to the site of the hike at Mount Shepherd Retreat Center. Loop trail, 3.8 miles. Difficult hike. 336-625-2993, jrichjr@triad.rr.com or www.healthycommunitiesa3.com.
T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society's Sunday Afternoon Walk: 2:30 p.m. March 8, Iron Ore Belt Access section of Haw River State Park, 6068 N. Church St, GB. Hike the Great Blue Heron Loop Trail. May meet near the Sears Plaza Sign at the back of the parking lot of Whole Foods facing Friendly Avenue at 1:45 p.m. to carpool. www.tgpearsonaudubon.org.
No-Frills Trail 5K: 10 a.m. March 14, Guilford Mackintosh Park & Marina, 1345 N.C. 61, Whitsett. $2-$5. For ages 5 and older. www.BurlingtonNC.gov/Outdoors.
Winter Hike: 1 p.m. March 14, Haw River State Park, Iron Ore Belt Access trailhead, 6068 N. Church St., GB. Admission is one donated bag of food for cats or dogs which will be delivered to the Humane Society of the Piedmont. Meet at 12:30 to park and hand off donations. Register. https://web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&primarycode=LKBNHS.
Short Story Writers Round Table Group: 2-4 p.m. March 28, Deep Roots Market, 600 N. Eugene St., GB. Write short stories in advance of meetings. Writers will receive helpful critiques and constructive ideas at the meetings. Roger Pike, 336-887-8001.
Short Story Writers Round Table Group: 2-4 p.m. April 25, Deep Roots Market, 600 N. Eugene St., GB. Write short stories in advance of meetings. Writers will receive helpful critiques and constructive ideas at the meetings. Roger Pike, 336-887-8001.
Short Story Writers Round Table Group: 2-4 p.m. May 23, Deep Roots Market, 600 N. Eugene St., GB. Write short stories in advance of meetings. Writers will receive helpful critiques and constructive ideas at the meetings. Roger Pike, 336-887-8001.
Short Story Writers Round Table Group: 2-4 p.m. June 27, Deep Roots Market, 600 N. Eugene St., GB. Write short stories in advance of meetings. Writers will receive helpful critiques and constructive ideas at the meetings. Roger Pike, 336-887-8001.
Ballroom Dance: 8-10 p.m. second Saturdays, Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive, GB. Free. E. Leggio, 336-643-6088.
Bingo: 7 p.m. Thursdays, New Garden Moose Lodge, 1800 New Garden Road, GB. Early birds, 6:30 p.m. Nonsmoking, full concessions. ATM onsite. 336-294-0383 or newgardenmoose@triad.rr.com.
Free Community Yoga: 2 p.m. Sundays, Atvara Hot Yoga Lounge, 778-D Park Centre Drive, KV. 336-996-9642.
Gate City Horizons Jazz Band: 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays, The Music Center, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Jennifer Hance, 336-373-2549.
Gate City Horizons Concert Band: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, The Music Center, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB, GB. Jennifer Hance, 336-373-2549.
Gibsonville’s Garden Railroad: 9 a.m. to noon first Saturdays, through December, Town Green between Main and Burke Streets, Gibsonville. Features special themes linked to holidays, special events, featuring patriotic, whimsical and traditional trains in operation. www.gibsonville.net/gibsonvillegardenrailroad.
Greensboro Woodcarvers: 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, GB. All experience levels invited. Free instruction provided to new carvers. 336-285-5796 or donsjensen@triad.rr.com.
Heart of the Triad Choral Society: 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, September-May, Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., KV. Presents concerts and performs for various events throughout the year. No previous musical knowledge is necessary. $20-$60. www.heartofthetriadmusic.com.
Karate Classes: 7-8 p.m. Mondays and 10-11 a.m. Saturdays, Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, GB; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road, GB; 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive, GB; and 7-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, GB. With Bill Osterholt of Greensboro Karate Institute. For all ages. $50 a month. 336-209-9051 or http://greensborokarateinstitute.weebly.com/.
Line Dancing Classes: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays, Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., HP. $5 per class. 336-883-3506.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Four free outdoor (primarily hiking, but also biking and kayaking) outings each week. Annual membership, $20, includes year-long receipt of a bi-monthly newsletter by mail and email. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org/.
Pullman Poet Society: Meets for readings on the first Saturday of the month. Meets to critique and refine their work on the second Tuesday of the month. 336-889-2787 or programs@highpointarts.org.
Rock Steady Boxing Classes for Parkinson’s: 5:15-6:45 p.m. Mondays and noon-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, PurEnergy Fitness Center, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $20 per class. 336-282-4200 or www.julieluther.com.
Scottish Country Dancing: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays during school year, Guilford Grange, 4920 Guilford School Road, GB. $25 per semester, first time free, no partner necessary. 336-282-6507, 336-725-2760 or gsoscds.org.
Stepping Out of Line!” Beginner’s Line Dancing Classes: 12:45-1:45 p.m. Thursdays, Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, HP. $5 per person, per class. 336-883-3407.
Strong Moms GSO: 9:30-10:30 a.m. third Friday, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. GB. Free, accessible fitness community for every local mom to feel encouraged in their pursuit of motherhood and fitness. 336-373-7533.
TaiRoGa: 6:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Smith Recreation Center, 2401 Fairview St., GB. Free for ages 18 and older. Sample tai chi, moderate aerobics and yoga in one hour. 336-373-7564.
Ukulele Circle: 10 a.m. first Saturday of each month, Moore Music Company, 615 W. Market St., GB. 336-274-4636.
Winter Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 203. All levels yoga class taught by rotating teachers from Greensboro Downtown Yoga. Bring a mat. 336-373-7533.
Yoga at the Ballet: 2:30-3:15 p.m. Mondays, Greensboro Ballet, Cultural Arts Center, 200 N. Davie St. Slow, mindful class suitable for all ages and abilities, with clear instruction for new yogis. Modifications available. Drop-ins welcome. $10. 336-643-8490 or 336-202-8513.
Zumba Classes: 7-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, HP. $5 per class drop-in fee. Special pricing packages: $20 for five classes, $30 for 10 classes, $50 for 20 classes. 336-883-3407.
Zumba Classes: 6:30-7:45 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., HP. $3 per class. 336-883-3506.
Zumba Classes: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road., HP. $5 per class, 10-class “punch card” available for $40. 336-883-3508.
Zumba Classes: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and every other Thursday, 2227 Pinecroft Road, GB. With certified Zumba instructor. $2, 18 and older; $1, 17 and younger. Erica, 336-272-4463.
REUNIONS
Schools
Greensboro Senior, Class of 1957: 9 a.m. second Fridays, Golden Corral, 4404 Landview Drive, GB. Keith Olson, 336-288-2304 or jkolson@triad.rr.com.
N.C. A&T Alumni Association: Seeking class coordinators for all class years ending in 5s and 0s. alumni@ncat.edu.
Page High, Class of 1970: Oct. 3, Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, GB. Submit email addresses for classmates and any other pertinent information to Pagehigh1970@gmail.com.
SENIORS
Let’s Go Seniors Tuesday Talk: 10-11:30 a.m. March 24, Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, 330 S. Greene St., GB. Speaker: Tim Vangel, assistant general manager of Greensboro Grasshoppers Baseball. Free. For ages 50 and older. letsgosrs@gmail.com.
ShepNet, variety of computer classes throughout the year, Shepherd's Center of Greensboro, 302 W. Market St., Greensboro. Organization also offers fun and educational trips throughout the year. 336-378-0766 or http://shepnetgreensboro.org/registration.html.
Adding Health To Our Years (AHOY) Exercise Class: 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, HP. Ages 55 and older. Basic exercise class for older adults to improve health and fitness. 336-883-3508.
Adding Health To Our Years (AHOY) Exercise Class: 11 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., HP. Ages 55 and older. Basic exercise class for older adults to improve health and fitness. This group also plans day trips to enjoy shopping, food, and fun getaways. 336-883-3506.
Creative Workshops: Creative Aging Network-NC at Bell House, 2400 Summit Ave., GB. Open to those who are aging (self-defined) as well as family and professional caregivers for the aging. $25, includes all the necessary supplies. 336-420-3916 or www.can-nc.org/classes-workshops.
Fitness Classes for Active and Aging Adults: Evergreens Lifestyle Center at Senior Resources of Guilford, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, lower level, GB. 55 years or better - AHOY, Tai Chi, Zumba Gold, chair yoga, better balance. Call or email to inquire for times and days. 336-373-4816, Ext. 237 or seniorcenter@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Free Bone Health Talks and Free Bone Density Screenings: 10 a.m. fourth Monday, Smith Senior Center, 2401 Fairview St., GB. With OsteoStrong. 336-763-2400 or www.osteostrong.me.
Glenwood Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. second Thursday, Captain Bill’s, 6108 W. Market St., GB. People who lived in Glenwood during the 1920s-1950s. Charles O’Brien, 336-664-9222.
Happytones Senior Chorus: 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays, Roy B. Culler Senior Center of Excellence, 600 N. Hamilton St., HP. Ages 50 and older. No tryouts necessary. 336-706-2503.
Humana: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 1420 Westover Terrace, Suite C, GB. Offers a variety of health and wellness classes, activities and programs to Humana Medicare members and the community. 336-547-2701.
Memory Cafe, 10 a.m.-noon first Thursday, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, HP; and second Tuesday, Senior Resources, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, GB. Gatherings provide friends and family with Alzheimer's (and other dementias) and their caregivers and family members a place to relax and socialize while enjoying discussion groups and more. 336-373-4816 or caregiver2@senior-resources-guilford.org.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Piedmont Triad Chapter 211: 11:45 a.m. second Thursday, Golden Corral, 4404 Landview Drive, GB. Lunch and speaker. All current federal employees as well as retired federal employees and their spouses welcome. 336-298-4014.
Outdoor Adventure Recreation: Weekly hikes and outdoor activities for ages 55 and older through Kernodle Senior Center. Typical hike, three miles. A medical form signed by a doctor and a waiver must be completed prior to participation in any SOAR activities. 336-222-5135 or www.BurlingtonNC.gov/SOAR.
Seniors’ Notebook Group: 2-4 p.m. fourth Tuesday, Sternberger Artists’ Center, 712 Summit Ave., GB. For writers 50 and older. June Willson Read, jwrnc@aol.com or Emily Izzell, eizzell@bellsouth.net.
Rural Outreach Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. first Tuesday, Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, GB. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Rural Outreach Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. first Wednesday, Oak Ridge United Methodist Church, 2424 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Rural Outreach Program: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. second Tuesday, Center United Methodist Church, GB. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Rural Outreach Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Tuesday, Shady Grove Wesleyan Church, 119 N. Bunker Hill Road, Colfax. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Rural Outreach Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Thursday, Stokesdale United Methodist Church, 8305 Loyola St., Stokesdale. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Rural Outreach Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. third Tuesday, Pleasant Garden United Methodist Church, 4834 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Rural Outreach Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. third Thursday, Summerfield United Methodist Church, 2334 Scalesville Road, Summerfield. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Seniors’ Health Information Program: Assists people with Medicare, Medicare Part D, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans. Free counseling. Bob Boyd, Guilford County SHIIP Coordinator, 336-373-4816, Ext. 253.
Triad Senior Community Choir: 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, GB. $20 fee includes T-shirt and future transportation to performances and activities. 336-373-4816, Ext. 237.
SERVICE/FRATERNAL
Crescent Rotary: 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Greensboro Realtors Association, 23 Oak Branch Drive, GB. Abby Donnelly, 336-458-9939 or Abby@LeadershipLegacyGroup.com.
Edward R. Murrow Golden K Kiwanis Club: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Ted Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, GB. Ralph Lawrence, 336-340-8599 or Rlawrence4404@gmail.com.
Four Seasons Civitan Club: 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, Porterhouse Bar and Grill, 4608 W. Market St., GB. 336-621-4750 or bill-louise@triad.rr.com.
Furnitureland Rotary Club: noon Mondays, String & Splinter Club, 305 W. High Ave., HP. May vary during fall and spring furniture markets. Phil Morris, 336-887-7435 or PhilMorris@Rotary7690.org.
Gate City Civitan: 6 p.m. order meal, 6:30 p.m. program and meeting, second and fourth Tuesdays, Tex & Shirley’s Restaurant, Friendly Center, GB. Richard DeCoste, 336-288-5146 or rldec@mindspring.com.
Gate City Kiwanis Club: noon Tuesdays, Sedgefield Country Club, 3201 Forsyth Drive, GB. GCKCGSO@gmail.com or www.gatecitykiwanis.com.
Gate City 694 Masonic Lodge: 7:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, Masonic Temple, 426 W. Market St., GB. Dinner, 6:15 p.m. All Master Masons welcome. Arthur Marshall, 336-288-0449.
Gate City Rotary: 7 a.m. Thursdays, O. Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, GB. Jonathan Smith, 336-272-9488.
Gibsonville Lions Club: 7 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Clubhouse, 716 Steele St., Gibsonville. Food served on third Tuesday. 336-380-1953.
Greensboro Jaycees Membership Meeting: 6:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, 401 N. Greene St., GB. 336-379-1570.
Greensboro Kiwanis: 11:45 a.m. Thursdays, Greensboro Marriott Downtown, 304 N. Greene St., GB. Lunch, $15. www.greensborokiwanis.org.
Greensboro Host Lions: noon first and third Mondays, First Baptist Church, 1000 Friendly Ave., GB. Russell Hall, 336-549-3100.
Guilford Lodge 656 AF&AM: 7:30 p.m. first and third Mondays, Masonic Temple, 426 W. Market St., GB. Dinner served, 6:15 p.m. 336-621-7731 or https://656-nc.ourlodgepage.com/.
Guilford Rotary: 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Weir-Jordan House, 223 N. Edgeworth St., GB. Eugene Parker, 336-288-0159 or genmarpaul@aol.com.
Jamestown Lions Club: 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Thursday, Parkwood Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 2107 Penny Road, HP. jfaircloth@northstate.net.
Jamestown Rotary Club: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Jamestown Town Hall, 301 E. Main St., JT. Jo Anne Lovette, 336-885-9808.
New Generations Lions: 6:30 p.m. first Wednesday, Southern Lights, 2415 Lawndale Drive, GB. Sergio Maturino, 336-937-5504 or sergiomaturino@yahoo.com.
Northwest Guilford Kiwanis: noon first and third Tuesdays, Bill’s Pizza, 1431-A N.C. 68 North, Oak Ridge. Annette Joyce, 336-382-8629.
Optimist Club of Greensboro: noon Mondays, Elks Lodge, 2201 W. Cornwallis Drive, GB. Steve Bailor, 851-1003, Sbailor@aol.com.
Piedmont Triad Chapter Association of Fundraising Professionals: noon buffet, 12:30-1 p.m. meeting, last Tuesday of month, Magnolia Manor, GB. 336-286-4582.
Rotary Club of Greensboro: 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue Room, between War Memorial Auditorium and arena, GB. Parking in the Carlyle parking area. 336-292-4806.
Sierra Club, Piedmont Plateau Group: 7 p.m. second Tuesday, Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. September-June. Guests welcome. 336-275-6403.
Summit Rotary Club: 12:30 p.m. Fridays, Starmount Forest Country Club, 1 Sam Snead Drive, GB. 336-617-0152 or www.summitrotary.org.
Tabasco Lodge No. 271: 7:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, 2071/2 E. Main St., Gibsonville. Rapidrespo@aol.com.
Whitsett Ruritan Club: 7 p.m. first Tuesday, Whitsett Town Hall. Terry Call, 336-449-1362, pugcall@aol.com.
SPECIAL INTEREST
Aextreme Toastmasters: 7 a.m. Thursdays except last Thursday of the month, Aetna Insurance, 4050 Piedmont Parkway, HP. Visitors and new members welcome. kellykrantz@triad.rr.com.
Aggie Toastmasters: 5 p.m. Mondays, N.C. A&T, Craig Hall, Room 111, 1601 E. Market St., GB. aggie.toastmasters1112@gmail.com.
Al-Anon/Alateen: 12-step support group for families and friends of alcoholics. 800-449-1287 or www.greensboroalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous: fellowship of men and women who meet to attain and maintain sobriety. No fees. Locations and times: 336-854-4278 day or night. www.aagreensboronc.com.
Alpha Chi Omega: Theta Rho Theta alumnae chapter, collecting books and gently used toys for victims of domestic violence. Recent college graduates invited to join. Candice Tickle, 336-472-6636, ctickle@northstate.net or Nikki Neuman, 336-656-0041, alphachialum@triad.rr.com.
American Association of University Women: 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday, Congregational United Church of Christ, Radiance Drive, GB. September-April. 336-294-0050.
American Business Women’s Association's Heart of the Piedmont Chapter: 6:30 p.m. first Thursday, Sheraton Four Seasons, 3121 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. Sandra Tincher, 704-236-8132 or sandratincher@gmail.com.
Bank of America Toastmasters: noon first and third Wednesday, Bank Of America, The NAX (3rd Floor - Blue Wing), 4161 Piedmont Parkway, GB. 336-987-9022 or taryn.j.mitchell@bankofamerica.com. Also, toastmastersclubs.org.
Bennett College Alumnae Association: noon-2 p.m. second Saturday, St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church, 600 E. Florida St., GB. September-May. Gina Jordan, kalexj@bellsouth.net.
Blue Moon Advanced Toastmasters: 1 p.m. first Saturday, PB & Java, 616 S. Elm St., GB. 336-687-1933 or vpm-585095@toastmastersclubs.org.
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. second Monday, Ragsdale YMCA, 900 Bonner Drive, JT. 336-882-9622.
Bus Masters: noon first and third Wednesday, Thomas Built Buses, 1408 Courtesy Road, HP. 336-878-4844 or kennard.frazier_jr@daimler.com.
Cafe Mortal: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. first Thursday, usually at Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. With Creative Aging Network-NC, Lambeth-Troxler Community Care. 336-253-0856.
Carolina Christian Toastmasters: 7:15-8:15 a.m. Tuesdays (except holiday weeks), Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale, GB. Founded on Christian principles. Open to new members and visitors. angelguerrero3@gmail.com or http://carolinachristian.toastmastersclubs.org/.
Carolina Model Railroaders, looking for new members, any scale model railroading. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 2-5 p.m. Sundays. REA Building (near The Depot), East Washington Street, GB. 336-540-1543.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. Thursdays, West Market Street UMC, 302 W. Market St., GB. Bill Ellison, 336-275-4587, Ext. 17, bellison@wmsumc.org.
Central Chapter of the North Carolina Society of Accountants: 6 p.m. fourth Mondays, Sagebrush Steakhouse, Asheboro. 336-996-7405, kevrob@triad.rr.com, or www.ncsa1947.org.
Chair City Toastmasters: noon Tuesdays, Thomasville Library, 14 Randolph St., Thomasville. Meets when the library is open; meetings last for one hour. http://6391.toastmastersclubs.org/.
City Talkers Toastmasters: noon Thursdays, High Point Municipal Building - Council Chambers, 211 S. Hamilton St., HP. 336-883-3113 or nina.mcneilly@highpointnc.gov.
Debtors Anonymous: 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 W. Friendly Ave., GB. Doors lock at 6:10 p.m. 336-917-0901 or www.debtorsanonymous.org.
Delta Gamma Alumnae Association of Greensboro/High Point, meets throughout the year and welcomes all area DGs. Marcia House, 336-852-1598, portraithouse@juno.com.
Dudley Alumni, Greensboro Chapter: 4 p.m. second Sunday, St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 600 E. Florida St., GB. Laverne Carter, 336-272-2161.
Elite of the Triad, Social Capital Collaboration Group: 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Boston’s House of Jazz, 422 N. Edgeworth St., GB. Mission: Fostering collaboration among professionals to create opulence through networking and charity. $5 admission. Bring canned food item for Salvation Army Food Drive. 336-508-6416, elitecollab@yahoo.com.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: 7 p.m. Thursdays, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 W. Friendly Ave., Room 200, GB. 336-554-4529 or foodaddicts.org.
Free Dinner and Program: 5:30 p.m. second Tuesdays, Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, GB. 336-202-8003.
Friendly Toastmasters: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Edward McKay's Book Store, 1607 Battleground Ave., GB. 336-908-4549 or n_mcn@yahoo.com.
Furniture City Kennel Club: 6:30 p.m. second Monday, Boardroom at YMCA of Greater High Point, 150 W. Hartley Drive, HP. www.furniturecitykennelclub.com.
Gate City Chapter of N.C. A&T Alumni Association: 6:30 p.m. third Tuesday, N.C. A&T Memorial Student Union, Room 101. All Triad N.C. A&T alumni and associates welcome. 336-294-6354.
Gate City Quilt Guild: 7 p.m. first Thursday, New Garden Friends Meeting, 801 New Garden Road, GB. Socializing begins at 6:30 p.m. gatecityquiltguild.org.
Gate City Vineyard Toastmasters: 6:45 p.m. first and third Monday, Gate City Vineyard Church, 204 S. Westgate Drive, GB. 336-681-1061 or hone9351@bellsouth.net.
Gateway Civitan Club: 6 p.m. second Thursday, Mimi's Cafe in Friendly Center, 3322 W. Friendly Ave., GB. 336-621-4750 or bill-louise@triad.rr.com.
Gibsonville Museum: open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. the third Saturday. Private tours can be arranged by calling 336-449-7680 or 336-656-3303.
Golden Triad Chorus, a chapter of Sweet Adelines International and a member of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem. Rehearsal, 7 p.m. Mondays, First Presbyterian Church of Kernersville, 611 Oakhurst St., KV. 336-996-3152 or www.goldentriadchorus.org.
Greater Greensboro Leads Group: 8 a.m. Tuesdays, Emerald Events Center, 2000 Wendover Ave., GB. First-timers begin by announcing name and business only, then everyone presents a 40-second commercial. $5 a week. 336-226-7400 or vansadv@bellsouth.net.
Greater Greensboro/Reidsville Club of the National Association of Negro Business & Professional Women’s Club: 10 a.m. second Saturday, Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Lee St., GB. 336-475-7216.
Green Drinks Greensboro: 5:30-7 p.m. third Wednesdays, location varies. Free monthly networking for people interested in the environment. www.greendrinks.org/NC/Greensboro.
Greensboro Area of Narcotics Anonymous, Freedom from Active Addiction. 866-375-1272 or www.greensborona.org.
Greensboro Chapter of the N.C. Society of Medical Assistants: 6 p.m. bring your own dinner, 6:30 p.m. business meeting, 7 p.m. speaker, second Tuesday, Murphy/ Wainer, 1130 N. Church St., GB. Brenda Durham, 336-349-9982.
Greensboro Chapter National Railway Historical Society: 7 p.m. third Monday, former Railway Express Agency building, 236 E. Washington St. 336-884-5164 or davidm@northstate.net.
Greensboro Chapter-American Sewing Guild: 7 p.m. third Monday of each month. Arts and Crafts Room, River Landing at Sandy Ridge, Colfax. All levels welcome. First two meetings free, then membership required. 336-852-0033.
Greensboro Coin Club: 7 p.m. first Tuesday of the month, Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive, GB. The nonprofit educational organization was created to promote numismatics (coin collecting). The club serves as an organized tool to promote friendly relations among collectors both young and old. The club also conducts auctions where all in attendance are encouraged to buy and sell coins. Free appraisal of fair market prices can be obtained. The club also provides speakers to schools and civic groups. 336-314-5126.
Greater Greensboro Republican Women’s Club: 11 a.m. fourth Tuesday, Starmount Forest Country Club, 1 Sam Snead Drive, GB. Guests welcome. Optional lunch. www.ggrwc.org.
Greensboro Amateur Radio Association: 6:30 p.m. dinner; 7 p.m. meeting, fourth Monday, Captain Bill’s, 6108 W. Market St., GB. For anyone interested in amateur radio and related subjects. info@w4gso.org or www.w4gso.org.
Greensboro Historical Museum Guild: 10 a.m. fellowship and refreshments, 10:30 a.m. meeting, third Monday, Greensboro Historical Museum, 130 Summit Ave., GB. September-May (no January meeting). $12. To make reservations, contact Kathy Ramsay at 336-617-0698. Betty K. Phipps, 336-378-1531 or www.greensborohistory.org.
Greensboro Host Lions Club: noon, first and third Mondays, PorterHouse Bar & Grill, GB. Mark Gaylord, 336-282-2936 or www.gsohostlions.org.
Greensboro Junior Woman’s Club: 7 p.m. second Wednesday, Weir-Jordan Clubhouse, 223 N. Edgeworth St., GB. Volunteer service group for women ages 21-40. September-May. Nichole, 336-254-7231 or Kimberly, 336-254-4458.
Greensboro Landlords Association: 6 p.m. second Tuesday, First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave., GB. www.greensborolandlord.com.
Greensboro Newcomers Club: meets September to May. www.greensboronewcomersclub.com.
Greensboro Quota Club: 6 p.m. first Monday, Mimi’s Restaurant in Friendly Shopping Center, GB. Participates in many civic projects both locally and internationally. 336-687-7082.
Greensboro Stamp Club: 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday, Lindley Park Recreation Center, 3907 Springwood Drive, GB. Collectors of all stamps and specialties are welcome. No dues. Hank Gutman, 336-294-0326 or hgutman@att.net.
Greensboro Tarheel Barbershop Chorus Rehearsals: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Mondays, Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, GB. Guests welcome, no music experience required. 855-789-7464.
Greensboro Toastmasters Club: 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday, Grace United Methodist Church, Education Building - Basement, 438 W. Friendly Ave., GB. 336-483-4722.
Greensboro Woman’s Club: 7 p.m. first Wednesday, Historic Weir-Jordan House, 223 N. Edgeworth St., GB. September-May. Volunteer service projects. www.greensborowomansclub.com.
Guilford Battle Chapter National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution: 11:45 a.m. second Thursday, Greensboro Country Club, 410 Sunset Drive, GB. September-May. Regent Dot Freeman, 336-288-6451.
Guilford County Amateur Radio Emergency Services: 7 p.m. first Monday, Guilford County Emergency Services, 1002 Meadowood St., GB. Jim Waynick, Guilford County emergency coordinator. jwayn26534@gmail.com.
High Point Newcomers Club: 10 a.m. second Tuesday, Community Bible Church, 4125 Johnson St., HP. Lunch optional, $8, reservations requested. Meets September to May. www.hpnewcomers.com.
High Point Quilt Guild: 6:15 p.m. second Thursday, Westchester Baptist Church, 135 Westchester Drive, HP. Angie Pelle, mommapeele@aol.com.
High Point Toastmasters Club: 8:30 a.m. first and third Tuesday, High Point Chamber of Commerce, 1634 N. Main St., HP. 336-687-1933.
High Point City Talkers Toastmasters: 5:30 p.m. first and third Thursday, City of High Point Municipal Building in the Council Chambers, Third Floor, 211 S. Hamilton St., HP. Tom Loughlin, etl704@yahoo.com.
High Point University Toastmasters: 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Wilson School of Commerce, Room 307, 833 Montlieu Ave., HP. toastmasters@highpoint.edu.
Institute for Supply Management: 5:30-7:45 p.m. date varies, The Royal House, 703 E. Mountain St., KV. Register. http://triad.ism-cv.org/.
Italian-American Social Club: 7:30 p.m. second Thursday, Knights of Columbus Social Hall, 2780 Horse Pen Creek Road, GB. 336-282-5363.
Knitting: 2 or 6:30 p.m. Monday, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. Friday. Stitch Point, 1614-C W. Friendly Ave., GB. $50 for six classes. 336-272-2032.
Knitting Classes: noon Monday, Rockingham County Agriculture Building, 525 N.C. 65, Reidsville. 336-342-8230.
Knitting and Handcrafts for All: 10 a.m. Monday, Panera Bread, 4203 W. Wendover Ave., GB. Beginners welcome. 336-855-0455.
“Last Tuesday” Community Vendor Fair: 5-7 p.m. last Tuesday of the month, High Point Convention and Visitors Bureau, 1634 Main St., HP. Opportunity for smaller High Point businesses to gain exposure in the community and promote any seminars, exhibits, camps and other special events that they have planned for the coming month. 336-884-5255.
League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad: noon third Tuesday, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Haywood Duke Room, 607 N. Greene St., GB. Free. Lunch (optional) $11; reserve in advance: http://lwvpt.org or 336-294-6156.
Lincoln Financial Toastmasters: noon second and fourth Thursday, Lincoln Financial Group, 100 N. Greene St., GB. lfg.toastmastersclubs.org.
Lupus Support: 6-7:30 p.m. third Wednesday, Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 877-849-8271, Ext. 2, info@lupusnc.org or www.lupusnc.org.
Mainstream Toastmasters Club: 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Thursday, Main Street United Methodist Church, JC Grose Classroom, 300 S. Main St., KV. 336-404-1188 or tvaught@triad.rr.com.
Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition of Alamance County: 6 p.m. second Monday, Mayco Bigelow Community Center, 849 Sharpe Road, Burlington. 336-512-3474.
Mprovmasters: 10 a.m.-noon first and third Saturday, PB & Java, 614 S. Elm St., GB. 336-587-3380 or d37hudson@gmail.com.
Monday Morning Forum: 10:15-11:30 a.m. Mondays, Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Literary discussion group, alternating readings of short stories, essays, travel, food writing. wilmabates@triad.rr.com.
Mood Disorders: 6-7 p.m. Mondays, 910 Mill Ave., HP. 336-822-2826 or cdaye@mha-triad.org.
Mount Hope Fire Department Auxiliary: 7 p.m. first Monday, 6651 Holts Store Road, Julian. 336-697-0532.
NAACP: 5 p.m. third Sunday, New Light Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center, 1105 Willow Road, GB. Open to all ages. sharon@fisherpark.com.
Narconon New Life Retreat, screenings or referrals, 800-431-1754. Also, http://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/drug-abuse-information/signs-of-methamphetamine-abuse.html.
Narcotics Anonymous: 12-step fellowship for recovery from drug addiction. Call for meeting times and locations. 866-375-1272 or www.greensborona.org.
Nar-Anon Family Groups, newcomers - 7 p.m., regular meeting - 8 p.m., Tuesdays, St. Johns United Methodist Church, 1304 Merritt Drive, GB.
National Alliance on Mental Illness, mission is to promote recovery and optimize the quality of life of those living with mental illness by providing education, advocacy and support for individuals, their families and others living in Guilford County. 336-370-4264 or namihelp@aol.com.
New Way/Nar-Anon: newcomers meeting, 7 p.m., regular meeting, 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Saint John United Methodist Church, 1304 Merritt Drive, GB. Twelve-step support group for families and friends of addicts. No dues or fees. jhmurray5@gmail.com.
N.C. Preceptor Beta Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi: 7-9 p.m. second Tuesday, St. John’s UMC, 1304 Merritt Drive, GB or president’s home. Service-oriented sorority. Yearly dues, $25. Seeking new members. Joy Ellison, 336-854-6082 or gsojoync1@aol.com.
O. Henry Chapter of the International Association of Administrative Professionals: 6 p.m. fourth Tuesday, meeting locations vary. Patricia McLaurin, pat.mclaurin@greensboro-nc.gov.
Old North State Detectorists: 9 a.m. last Saturday of the month, Madison Lindsay House, Mendenhall Plantation, 305 W. Main St., JT. Metal-detecting hobbyist club. For anyone interested in treasure hunting. The club finds lost valuables at no cost as a public service. 336-855-7034 or www.onsdclub.com.
Old L. Richardson Neighborhood Watch Association: third Saturday morning, Windsor Recreation Center, GB. Discuss neighborhood challenges and ways to improve the community. Betty Watson, 336-274-2063.
Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays: second Tuesday, Elon Community Church library, 271 N. Williamson Ave., Elon. Confidential meetings. 336-584-3366 or www.pflagalamance.org.
Piedmont Bird Club: 7 p.m. third Thursday, Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. October-April. 336-288-1447 or www.piedmontbirdclub.org.
Piedmont Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America: 7 p.m. third Thursday of each month. First Lutheran Church, 3600 Friendly Ave., GB. piedmontega@ymail.com.
Piedmont Quilters’ Guild: 6:45 p.m. doors open, 7:15 p.m. begin, second Thursday of each month, Starmount Presbyterian Church, 3501 W. Market St., GB. www.piedmontquilts.org.
Piedmont Triad Chapter of the International Facility Management Association: 11:30 a.m. second Thursday, 7800 Airport Center Drive, GB. Steve Weeks, SWeeks@keyrisk.com.
Piedmont Triad Chapter Association for Operations Management, www.triadapics.org.
Piedmont Triad N.C. Chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council: 5:30-7:30 second Thursday, Volvo Communication Building, 7900 National Service Road, GB. www.usgbc-ptnc.org.
Preservation Oak Ridge: fourth Wednesday, Oak Ridge Town Hall, 8315 Linville Road, Oak Ridge. 644-1777.
Postmasters Toastmasters: 6-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday, U.S. Postal Facility, 1120 Pleasant Ridge Road, GB. 336-420-6515 or DBALD995@aol.com.
Public Relations Society of America, Tar Heel chapter. www.prsatarheel.org.
Rachel Caldwell Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: 11:30 a.m. fourth Tuesday, Greensboro Country Club, 410 Sunset Drive, GB. Betty Nichols, 336-282-4355.
Randolph Composite Squadron: 7 p.m. Thursdays, Asheboro Regional Airport, 2224 Pilot’s View Road, Asheboro. pao@capnc107.org or www.capnc107.org.
Randolph Quilters Guild: 7 p.m. first Thursday, First Presbyterian Church, 420 W. Walker Ave., Asheboro. All level of quilters welcome. RandolphQuiltersGuild@yahoo.com.
Refuge Recovery: 7 p.m. Thursdays (first floor) and 11 a.m. Saturdays (third floor), Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., Greensboro. Non-theistic, Buddhist-approach to treating and recovery from all forms of addictive behavior. Free, donations welcome. RefugeRecovery.org.
Rockingham Rangers Camp 1835 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans in Mayodan: 7 p.m. first Thursday, locations vary. Visitors welcome. 336-949-4209.
Saturday Craft-Away: 11 a.m. Saturdays, Turntable, 209 W. Main St., JT. Gathering of local craftspeople. 336-937-7578.
Saturday Spiritual Practices: 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St., GB. 336-275-0447 or www.servantleader greensboro.com.
SCOTT (Secular Community of the Triad): 11 a.m. Sundays, Earth Fare, 2965 Battleground Ave, Greensboro. All are welcome to their far-ranging discussions. https://www.meetup.com/The-Group-Formerly-Known-As-FAACT/.
Sex Addicts Anonymous. 800-477-8191, info@saa-recovery.org or www.saarecovery.org.
SMART Recovery: 6 p.m. Saturdays, Faith Action International House, 705 N. Greene St., GB. Secular substance abuse support group. 336-855-6754.
Social Capital Network: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays except third Thursday, Cup of Serenity, 3729-A Farmington Drive, GB. $5. 336-508-6416 or elitecollab@yahoo.com.
Society of Financial Service Professionals: 7:30 a.m. third Tuesday, Starmount Forest Country Club. Register. 336-292-5088 or SFSPgreensboro@triad.rr.com.
Sons of Confederate Veterans Lt. F.C. Frazier Camp 668: 6 p.m. second Monday, Elks Lodge, 700 Old Mill Road, HP. With Above and Beyond Catering. $12. 336-882-5677.
Suicide Support Group: second and fourth Mondays, Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 W. Friendly Ave., GB. For those struggling with the loss of a family member or friend due to suicide. 336-373-1402, Ext. 209.
Sunrise Toastmasters Club: 7 a.m. Fridays, Moses Cone Memorial Hospital, Room NT102A, 1200 N. Elm St., GB. 336-643-8648 or tim@abetterweb.com.
Survivors Anonymous: Private Meetup group with weekly meetings based on the principles and resources of the Adult Survivors of Child Abuse Program, a Morris Center program for healing from the trauma of childhood abuse. For anyone healing from the trauma of childhood physical, sexual, verbal, mental abuse and/or neglect. www.survivorsanonymousgroup.com.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 5120 Burlington Road, GB. $26 per year to the TOPS organization, $5 a month to the chapter. 336-697-0444.
T. Gilbert Pearson Chapter of the National Audubon Society: 7 p.m. second Thursday, Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Free. Everyone welcome. 336-299-4342.
The Progressive Toastmasters: 5:45-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays, General Classroom Building - Room A116, 1601 E. Market St., GB. 336-334-7616 or theprogressivetoatmasters@gmail.com.
Triad A Cappella Connection: 7-10 p.m. most Mondays, First Presbyterian Church, 611 Oakhurst St., KV. Look for the group on meetup.com.
Triad Association of Health Underwriters: Serita Faison, atires1.sf@gmail.com.
Triad Overeaters Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. Mondays, First Lutheran Church, 3600 W. Friendly Ave., GB; noon Wednesdays and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Christ Lutheran Church, 3600 Lawndale Drive, GB. 877-366-4605.
Triad Toastmasters Club: noon Wednesdays, Leonard Recreation Center - Meeting Room #4, 6324 Ballinger Road, GB. www.3132.toastmastersclubs.org or email vpm-3132@toastmastersclubs.org.
Visually Impaired Persons Family and Friends Support Group: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Fridays, meeting locations vary. Velveeta Reid-Hairston, 336-641-3349 or Helen Graves, 336-275-3061.
Voices of Leadership Toastmasters Club: noon Thursdays, Aetna, 4050 Piedmont Parkway, HP. 336-801-7205.
Volkswagen Club: 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Herbie's Place, 3136 Battleground Ave., GB. All Volkswagen enthusiasts and their family members are welcome to attend. GoodOleVolks.club.
Xi Beta Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi: meets at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays, various members’ homes. The chapter is a social sorority and new members are welcome. Kathy Kilbride, 336-841-8520.
VETERANS
Veterans Mental Health Briefing: 7 p.m. March 10, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church's Parish Life and Education Center, 4145 Johnson St., HP. Focused on suicide awareness and prevention. Suitable for those who work with, live with or care for service members, veterans and military and veteran families. 336-289-9353 or ihm.mvfo@gmail.com.
American Merchant Marine Veterans: seeks younger Merchant Mariner members and those interested to help preserve the traditions of Merchant Marine history and to help move into the future. 707-546-6349, saaren@sonic.net or www.ammv.us.
Guilford County Veterans Memorial memorial bricks, $250 each. www.gcveteransmemorial.org.
Honorably Discharged Veterans Needed for Honor Guard, provide complimentary military honors to veterans families. Fifty percent of honors in Guilford County. Transportation, uniforms and accessories furnished. Monthly meetings. Vern Sieg, 336-420-1697l or www.randolphcountyhonorguard.vpweb.com.
American Ex-Prisoners of War, Greater Greensboro Chapter: noon third Saturday, Captain Bill’s Seafood, 6108 W. Market St. GB. Virginia Cudworth, 336-299-2981.
Coffee with Veterans: Various times and dates. With UNCG Alumni Association/Office of Alumni Engagement. 336-334-5696 or alumni@uncg.edu.
Cone American Legion Post 386: 7 p.m. first Tuesday, 1206 American Legion St., GB. All veterans of WWII, Korea, Vietnam and other areas of conflict including the Gulf War since 9/11 who served honorably are invited, especially Gulf War and women veterans. 336-375-3265 or Post386@bellsouth.net.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 of Guilford County: 7 p.m. third Tuesday, American Legion Building, 729 Creek Ridge Road, GB. Except December. 336-340-5454.
Henry K. Burtner American Legion Post 53, seeks new members. www.nclegion.org. Bob Davis, 336-299-8281.
Gibsonville W.D. Hammer Post 2972 — Veterans of Foreign Wars, seeks new members. All military members, active, retired, Reserves and National Guard who have served in combat theaters are eligible. Spouses eligible to join auxiliary. John Marion, 336-449-4967.
Greater Greensboro Marine Corps League 260: 6:30 p.m. social hour and meal, 7:30 p.m. meeting begins, second Monday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 2780 Horse Pen Creek Road, GB. Scott Matthews, detachment commandant, 336-210-4090 or www.mcl260.org.
Pfc. Jerry L. McKinney Detachment 1232 Marine Corps League: 6 p.m. second Thursday, Agricultural Building, 525 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Visitors welcome. 336-627-4505.
Sons of the Legion Squadron 386: 7 p.m. first Wednesday, 1206 American Legion St., GB. Open to sons or grandsons of Legionnaires or veterans who have passed away and served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam and other areas of conflict including the Gulf War. 336-375-3265 or post386@bellsouth.net.
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Maj. Gen. George Stoneman, Camp No. 6. Actively seeking to recruit members throughout the central and western counties of North Carolina. 704-310-0382, robertalvincrum@gmail.com or www.suvcw.org and follow the link to North Carolina, then Stoneman Camp No. 6.
United American Patriots, 121-F Shield’s Park Drive, KV. Defends soldiers wrongly accused during combat. Corey Clagett, 336-497-5001.
Veterans Transportation Network, operating out of DAV Chapter 20: Needs volunteer drivers to transport veterans to the VA facilities in Durham, Kernersville and Salisbury. Betsy Carty, 336-706-8047 or betsycarty@att.net.
Vietnow Piedmont Chapter: 6-7 p.m. last Monday, Goodwill Workforce Center, 719 W. Center St., Lexington. Open to men and women. Dennis L. Cave, 336-410-2511 or cavedl2511@gmail.com.
VITA
Free Tax Services: 9:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 14, 218 W. Friendly Ave., GB. With AARP TaxAide volunteers and Elon law students. By appointment only. 336-252-8755 or www.elontaxapp.com.
WOMEN
Calmly Navigating: 10-11 a.m. March 12, Women's Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave., GB. With Linda Stell. Free. Register. 336-275-6090.
Family Budgeting: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 19, Women's Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave., GB. Free lunch. With James Williams of Truist. Register. 336-275-6090.
Breaking Up and Moving On: 5:30-6:45 p.m. March 19, Women's Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave., GB. With Jackie Stanley, a divorce attorney. Free. Register. 336-275-6090.
Introduction to Benefits - Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, Disability: 2-3:30 p.m. March 24, Women's Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave., GB. Free. Register. 336-275-6090.
Commission on the Status of Women: 6 p.m. third Tuesdays, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., Room 203, GB. 336-373-2489.
Women in Transition: 6-7 p.m. first Thursday, YWCA, 112 Gatewood Ave., HP. Child care provided, light meal served. Monthly theme, motivational speakers, women’s empowerment series. Networking opportunities and fellowship. 336-882-4126 or dblunder@ywcahp.com.
YOUTHS
Time to Craft! In Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-noon March 19, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Free, for ages 12 and younger. 336-885-1859.
Time to Craft! In Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-noon March 28, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Free, for ages 12 and younger. 336-885-1859.
Women in Finance & Philanthropy Seminar: "Creating Financial Freedom": 8 a.m.-4 p.m. April 18, N.C. A&T's Student Center, Ballroom. Help women make improved financial decisions and sustainable change. With N.C. A&T's Division of University Advancement and LOAT (aka Ladies of A&T). $50- $65. alumni@ncat.edu or www.eventbrite.com.
High Point University’s Mathematical Sciences Department Hosts First Annual Sonia Kovalevsky Mathematics Day: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. April 25, HPU Community Center. Free. Lunch provided. Register. www.highpoint.edu/mathematics/sonia-kovalevsky-day.
Hit My Life Conference: 4-7 p.m. April 25, Rise and Flow, 1109 Coliseum Blvd., GB. For girls in the sixth- through eighth-grades. $30, includes dinner. Register. chaseschance13@gmail.com.
Arts and Crafts Weekend Classes: dates and times vary, Michaels stores. www.michaels.com, click on events.
General Nathaniel Greene Young Marines: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Brown Recreational Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, GB. Girls and boys, ages 8 through completion of high school. 336-395-8816 or commander@gngym.org. Also, www.youngmarines.com.
Girls Incorporate of Guilford County’s After School Homework Club: 2:45-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, call for location. For girls in kindergarten through eighth grade. $30 weekly fee. 336-790-2763 or www.girlsincgc.org.
Black and Latino Achievers Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. first and third Saturdays, Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA, 1101 E. Market St., GB. Mentors needed. 336-272-2131.
FIRST High School Robotics Team 1533, Triple Strange: Meeting space needed. Companies with available space to donate may contact frc1533@ecgrobotics.org.
International Order of Rainbow for Girls, Assembly 23: 7 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Revolution Lodge AF & AM, 802 16th St., GB. Ages 11-20. www.ncrainbows.org or 336-253-3557.
Kids Knit: 4:30 p.m. Fridays, Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Bring needles. Yarn provided. 336-373-2925.
Quad Fusion Co-Ed Jr. Roller Derby: noon-3 p.m. Sundays and 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Kernersville Parks and Recreation Center, 125 E. Bodenhamer St., KV. Ages, 10-17. quadfusioninfo@yahoo.com.
Saturday Story Hour: 11 a.m. Saturdays, International Civil Rights Center and Museum, 134 S. Elm St., GB. Free. Dynamic leaders and educators from the community narrate stories and interact with participants. Register. 336-274-9199 or kniblett@sitinmovement.org.
Y Leaders Club: 6:15 p.m. third Tuesday, Bryan Family YMCA, 501 W. Market St., GB. Ages 12-18. Volunteer-based program. Julie Brannon, 336-478-9622.
