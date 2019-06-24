Key
GB — Greensboro
HP — High Point
JT — Jamestown
KV — Kernersville
FUNDRAISERS
Events
Beach Music Concert: 6-8 p.m. June 27, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. With Children’s Home Society and Bill Black Chevrolet. $10. Children 11 and younger, free. The Tams. 800-632-1400, Ext. 553.
International Civil Rights Center & Museum's George C. Simkins Jr. Golf Classic: 7:30 a.m. June 28, Forest Oaks Country Club, 4600 Forest Oaks Country Club, GB. Tee time, 8:30 a.m. 336-274-9199, Jswaine@sitinmovement.org or www.sitinmovement.org.
Food Protein-Induced Enterocolitis Syndrome Walk: 3-5 p.m. July 28, Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive, GB. With Katie Wall Podracky who has a 2-year-old daughter with the disease. www.katiewallart.com and fpiesfoundation.org.
Fellowship Hall's 18th Annual E. Raymond Alexander Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament: 8:30 a.m. Aug. 2, The Cardinal by Pete Dye, 5700 Cardinal Way, GB. Proceeds will be used to offset tuition costs for the nonprofit’s Family Therapy Program. 336-621-3381 or www.FellowshipHall.com/golf.
Last Dons School Supply Giveaway: Aug. 3, Reidsville High School. 336-394-3942.
Denim Ball: 6 p.m. Aug. 22, Cone Manor at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park at milepost 294 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. $125. Benefits Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. 866-308-2773, Ext. 364 or brpfoundation.org/denimball.
Bobby Labonte Foundation's Charity Bike Ride: 7:30 a.m. Sept. 7, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. Offers cyclists a 40 km, 60 km or 100 km route. A VIP ride and luncheon will be hosted by Labonte the morning of Sept. 6, followed by an evening silent auction and cocktail party. 336-434-1800 or www.bobbylabontefoundation.org.
Ilderton’s Harvest Fest: Sept. 12, High Point Public Library Plaza. Live music, food trucks, vendors and more. https://opendoorministrieshp.org/events/.
Walk to End Alzheimer's: 9 a.m. register, 10 a.m. ceremony, 10:30 a.m. walk, Sept. 14, Historic Train Depot, 200 S. Main St., Burlington. 336-814-3722 or kiblanchard@alz.org.
Downtown Greenway's 10th Annual Block Party and Run 4 the Greenway: 4-8 p.m. Sept. 14, LoFi (Lower Fisher) Park on the Downtown Greenway, 500 N. Eugene St., GB. One-Mile Fun Run/Doggie Jog, 4:30 p.m.; Four-Mile Run, 5 p.m. Post-race party, 4-8 p.m.. 336-387-8353 or downtowngreenway.org.
Victory Junction's 14th Annual Run to Victory: 7:30 a.m. register, 9 a.m. 10K begins, 9:15 a.m. 5K begins, Sept. 14, 4500 Adams Way, Randleman. runtovictory.org.
Greensboro Pride Festival: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 15, along South Elm Street. www.GreensboroPride.org.
Housing Authority of the City of High Point's Pillars of Fame and Rising Star Award Ceremony: noon Sept. 18, Astor Dowdy Towers. 336-878-2312 or www.hpha.net.
Fellowship Hall's Ride 4 Recovery: 9 a.m. Sept. 21, Riding High Harley Davidson, 3036 N.C. 68, HP. Benefits Fellowship Hall’s Partner Scholarship Program to provide substance use treatment for those in need. Rider registration, $25, includes lunch; passenger registration, $5. 800-659-3381 or www.fellowshiphall.com.
Second Annual Tennis to Tent to Tee: Sept. 22-23, Pinehurst Resort and Country Club of N.C. Benefits JDRF Piedmont Triad Chapter. Tennis tournament, barbecue and silent auction, golf tournament. 336-373-1768 or jdrf-triad.ejoinme.org/tennistenttee2019
High Point CROP Hunger Walk: 2 p.m. register, 3 p.m. walk, Sept. 23, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, HP. 336-841-9104.
Fish Fry: Sept. 28, Mount Hope Community Fire Department, 6651 Holts Store Road, Julian. www.mhfd38.com.
Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run: Oct. 5, Women's Hospital Education Center, 801 Green Valley Road, GB. Benefits the Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Cone Health Alight Program. $30 through Sept. 10 and $40 thereafter. Girls 6 years old and younger can register for the Girls’ Only Mini-Walk & Run - $10. womensonlyrun.com.
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina's Trailblaze Challenge: Oct. 11-13. 28.3 mile hike where participants can tackle the terrain of the Foothills Trail. 704-339-0311, cwebber@nc.wish.org, or www.nc.wish.org.
Quarter Auction: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 12, Mount Hope Community Fire Department, 6651 Holts Store Road, Julian. www.mhfd38.com.
Greensboro Arm Wrestling League's GRAWL Brawl XII: 7 p.m. Oct. 12, Gibb’s Hundred Brewing Company, 504 State St., GB. Benefits She ROCKS of the Triad. https://gibbshundred.com/.
Greensboro CROP Hunger Walk: 1:30 p.m. register, 2:30 p.m. walk, Oct. 14, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. 336-553-2641.
Matty-Brenner Memorial Golf Tournament: 8:30 a.m. Oct. 18, The Revival at Crescent, 220 Laurel Valley Way, Salisbury. With The North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division III Community Corrections. Benefits Correctional Peace Officers Foundation. $65. Ashley.alley@ncdps.gov or www.mattybrenner.wixsite.com/tournament.
Walk to End Alzheimer's: 9 a.m. register, 10 a.m. ceremony, 10:30 a.m. walk, Oct. 19, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. 336-814-3722 or kiblanchard@alz.org.
Walk to End Alzheimer's: 9 a.m. register, 10 a.m. ceremony, 10:30 a.m. walk, Oct. 26, Bailey Park, 445 Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem. 980-498-7733 or infonc@alz.org.
National Conference for Community and Justice of the Piedmont Triad's Brotherhood/Sisterhood Citation Award Dinner: Nov. 13, Koury Convention Center, GB. Awardees: Judge Lawrence McSwain of Greensboro and Nido Qubein of High Point. ewilhite@nccjtriad.org or www.nccjtriad.org/citation.
Randolph County Young Life 5K: 9 a.m. Dec. 7, Bicentennial Park, Asheboro. https://randolph.younglife.org/Pages/Winter-Sprinter-5k.aspx.
Jingle Jog 5K: Dec. 15, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., HP. Costumes, food, hot beverages and more. Dog friendly; dogs may wear costumes. Bring a non-perishable food item for Open Door Ministries. http://jinglejog5k.com/.
Ongoing
Aluminum Can Collection: ACES office at Brooks Global Studies Elementary is collecting aluminum cans as a service project for Ronald McDonald House Charities. Bring cans to Nathalie at 1215 Westover Terrace, GB. 336-370-8347.
American Legion Post 386 Hot Dog Sales: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays, 1206 American Legion St., GB. Eat in or take out. For large orders, call ahead. 336-375-3265.
Food Drive: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays through May 24, Humana, 1420 Westover Terrace, GB. 336-547-2701.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Snakes Alive: 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 6:30 p.m. June 24, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. Learn all about local snakes and more exotic snakes. Free. 336-883-3666.
Multiple Sclerosis Self Help: 6:15 p.m. June 25, Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., KV. Speaker: Kimberly Fasczewski, assistant professor and graduate program director in the department of health and exercise science at Appalachian State University. triad.ms.newlydiagnosed@gmail.com.
Health Fair: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. June 26, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., HP. Health screenings, exercise demonstrations, children's activities and more. 336-883-3646.
Downtown Greenway Golf Cart Tours: 4-5:30 p.m. June 27, 9:30-11 a.m. June 28, 4-5:30 p.m. June 28, 9:30-11 a.m. June 29, Woven Works Park, 401 Cumberland St., GB. Register. Laura Lorenz, 336-387-8355 or llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
Star Party – Astronomy for Everyone: 6:30 p.m. June 27, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. For school-age children (and adults). Astronomer Kevin Manning, a former consultant with NASA, will share his knowledge about the stars and planets. Free. 336-883-3666.
Greensboro College Pride Palooza: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 28. Will feature discussion by a panel of current students, a campus tour and lunch. Free. Register. www.greensboro.edu/admissions-info/pride-palooza-registration/.
Farmer Minor and Daisy the Pig: 11 a.m. June 29, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. Free. 336-883-3666.
“Drive-in” Movie: 5-8 p.m. June 29, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. HP. Decorate a cardboard car and watch "The Sandlot." 336-885-1859.
Independence Day Celebration: 6 p.m. June 29, Pleasant Garden Community Center, 5024 Alliance Church Road. Children's activities, music, dance performances and more. Fireworks display at sunset. Free. Rain date: June 30. 336-674-3002 or www.pleasantgarden.net.
Arts Splash Concerts: 6:30-8 p.m. June 30, High Point University Amphitheater, 905 Founders St., HP. West African musicians Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba. Free. Bring seating. Register by June 28. 336-841-4636 or concierge@highpoint.edu.
Summer Parks Series Concert: 5 p.m. June 30, Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., KV. NC Brass Band. Bring seating. Those who bring a non-perishable food item for Second Harvest Food Bank will receive a voucher for a free soft drink or bottle of water at the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County tent. 336-831-5788.
Greensboro Coin Club: 7 p.m. July 2, Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive, GB. 336-314-5126.
UNCG's Cram and Scram: 2-6 p.m. July 2, Elliott University Center's Cone Ballroom. Free parking at Walker Parking Deck. All items are 50¢. Cash only. Correct change appreciated. 336-334-5192.
Independence Day Free Community Cookout: noon-4 p.m. July 4, Memorial Park, 800 S. Church St., Asheboro. Food, fun, games, giveaways, fellowship. Outreach ministry of Shekinah Glory Fellowship Center. 678-884-6655 or contact@shekinahgloryfc.com.
Tie-Dyeing: 10 a.m.-noon July 5, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Bring a cotton t-shirt to tie-dye. Music by Tracy Thornton. 336-885-1859.
Quill Pen Writing: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 6 and 1-4:30 p.m. July 7, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Practice your penmanship with quills and black walnut ink provided by costumed interpreters. Free. Drop-in. 336-885-1859.
Parkinson's Education Symposium: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 12, Well Spring Theatre, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB. With Cone Health LeBauer Neurology Movement Disorders. Free. Register. 336-832-3060 or Jessica.thomas3@conehealth.com.
Movie Night: 8:30 p.m. July 13, Mount Hope Community Fire Department, 6651 Holts Store Road, Julian. www.mhfd38.com.
Washington Street Walking Tour: 8-9:30 a.m. July 13, Changing Tides Cultural Center, 613 Washington St., HP. With Glenn Chavis, a local historian. 336-885-1859.
Arts Splash Concerts: 6:30-8 p.m. July 14, High Point Library Plaza, 901 N. Main St., HP. Bombadil. Free. Bring seating. 336-889-2787 or www.HighPointArts.org.North Carolina Folk Festival: Sept. 6-8, downtown Greensboro. 336-279-7086 or elodics@ncfolkfestival.com.
Songs of Faith, Songs of Freedom - Music of the Underground Railroad: 3 p.m. July 14, New Garden Friends Meeting, 801 New Garden Road, GB. Kim R. Harris performs. 336-292-5487.
Eastern Music Festival’s Young Artists Wind Ensemble Perform: 7:30 p.m. July 15, Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Free. Reserve seats. 336-841-4636 or concierge@highpoint.edu.
Village Fair: July 20, Mendenhall Homeplace.
Outdoor Games: 1-4:30 p.m. July 21, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Try out the rolling hoops, stilts, cup and ball, and other games played by early American children. Free. Drop-in. 336-885-1859.
Arts Splash Concerts: 6:30-8 p.m. July 21, Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St., HP. Shana Tucker. Free. Bring seating. 336-889-2787 or www.HighPointArts.org.
Greensboro Trails Day: 8 a.m.-noon July 27, Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive, GB. Use Jaycee Park Drive entrance. Guided walks, hikes, peddling and paddling opportunities, a kids adventure course, crafts, storytelling and more. Rescheduled from June 8. 336-373-3816 or www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation.
Arts Splash Concerts: 6:30-8 p.m. July 28, Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, HP. Victoria Victoria. Free. Bring seating. 336-889-2787 or www.HighPointArts.org.
Marvel Comics Artist John Czop Talks: 6 p.m. July 30, Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro. 336-318-6803.
Arts Splash Concerts: 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 4, High Point Museum & Historical Park, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Vaden Landers. Free. Bring seating. 336-889-2787 or www.HighPointArts.org.
Arts Splash Concerts: 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 11, Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, 220 E. Commerce Avenue, HP. Black & Blue. Free. Bring seating. 336-889-2787 or www.HighPointArts.org.
Sunset Signature Series: 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. With UNC Basketball Titan Eric Montross. 800-626-2672.
11th Annual Art Lives Here Silent Auction: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 5, Revolution Mill, GB. With Hirsch Wellness Network. www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
Lunch and Learn: noon-1:30 p.m. Oct. 9, UNCG, Stone Building, Edwards' Lounge, Room 219. UNCG Gerontology Research, Outreach, Workforce & Teaching Hub. Sudha Shreeniwas and Sara Bailey. 336-256-1020 or gerontology.uncg.edu.
Sensory Friendly Nights: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 15, Nov. 19, Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, GB. For guests with sensory-related challenges, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families. $5. Children 2 and younger, free. 336-288-3769.
Feast of Caring: Nov. 7, First Presbyterian Church, HP. Supports Open Door Ministries. Homemade soups, breads, desserts, live entertainment. https://opendoorministrieshp.org/events/
Lunch and Learn: 12:30-2 p.m. Nov. 7, UNCG, Stone Building, Edwards' Lounge, Room 219. UNCG Gerontology Research, Outreach, Workforce, & Teaching Hub. Laurie Kennedy-Malone and Friends. 336-256-1020 or gerontology.uncg.edu.
Veterans Day Program: 2 p.m. Nov. 10, Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive, GB. With Steve Millikin Black Caps Veterans Group. 336-288-8434.
Sensory Friendly Nights: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 19, Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, GB. For guests with sensory-related challenges, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families. $5. Children 2 and younger, free. 336-288-3769.
Cookies with Santa: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 14, Mount Hope Community Fire Department, 6651 Holts Store Road, Julian. Fill the Truck ends. www.mhfd38.com.
Greensboro Symphony Guild’s 42nd Annual Symphony Debutante Ball: Dec. 28. https://gsoguild.org/.
Lunch and Learn: 12:30-2 p.m. Feb. 13, UNCG, Stone Building, Edwards' Lounge, Room 219. UNCG Gerontology Research, Outreach, Workforce, & Teaching Hub. Leandra Bedini and colleague. 336-256-1020 or gerontology.uncg.edu.
BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAYS
Becoming Your Best You: 11 a.m. Aug. 10, Destiny Christian Center, 2401 Randleman Road, GB. Free school supplies and food. Children's activities. Local physicians and dentists will provide wellness information and health screenings. With Greensboro Medical Society. 336-235-0880, Ext. 4.
Early Bird Gets the Word “2019” Revival in the Park - Bridging the Gap with Christ: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 24, High Point City Lake, 602 W. Main St., JT. Various speakers. Free school supplies and lunch. Host church - Ignited Blue Apostolic Church International of Jamestown.
FALL GRADUATIONS
Elon Law’s Commencement: 11 a.m. Dec. 14, Elon University’s Alumni Gym. Speaker: Supreme Court of North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley.
BLOOD DRIVES
Red Cross at the Nussbaum Blood Center, 1501 Yanceyville St., GB. Hours and days of operation for whole blood and platelet donations: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; and 11:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
The Red Cross is experiencing a shortage of type O blood.
Drives
2-6:30 p.m. June 24, Kernersville Wesleyan Church/Family Life Center, 930 N. Main St., KV.
2:30-7 p.m. June 24, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV.
12-4:30 p.m. June 26, Pennybyrn at Maryfield, 109 Penny Road, HP.
2:30-7:30 p.m. June 26, Greensboro Elks Lodge, 2201 W. Cornwallis Drive, GB.
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. June 27, Bernard Robinson & Company, 1501 Highwoods Blvd., Suite 300, GB.
1:30-6 p.m. June 28, Ridgewood Swim & Tennis Club, 8088 James Doak Parkway, GB.
3-7:30 p.m. June 28, New Hope Community Development, 304 S. English St., GB.
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. June 29, Concord Friends Meeting, 5000 Old Randleman Road, GB.
11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 29, Union Cross Fire Department, 4401 High Point Road, KV.
12:30-5 p.m. June 30, Lowes Food, 2205 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 16, Mount Hope Community Fire Department, 6651 Holts Store Road, Julian. Fill the Truck begins. www.mhfd38.com.
CAREER
Resume Re-Design: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 25, Women's Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave., GB. Register. 336-275-6090.
Women to Work - Job Search Strategies for Success: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 9-11 and July 15-18, Women's Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave., GB. Free. Register. 336-275-6090.
Career Support Network: 8-9:30 a.m. Mondays, Flywheel Coworking, 450 Design Ave., Winston-Salem. 336-283-6121 or NCWiseman@BurrissConsulting.com.
Triad Goodwill: Offers workforce training, hiring events, programs to help people with a criminal background find employment, resume workshops, money management workshops, GED preparation, scholarships, military opportunities, real estate license training, and more. Greensboro locations: 1235 S. Eugene St., 336-544-5305 and 3519 N. Elm St., 336-282-7307. Open interviews for jobs, 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays, pre-apply at nowhiring.com/triadgoodwill/. www.triadgoodwill.org/train/.
Triad Job Search Network: 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays, Covenant Methodist Church, 1526 Skeet Club Road, HP. 336-298-1152 or http://tjsn.net.
Women’s Job Club: 9:30-11 a.m. first Wednesdays, Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro, 628 Summit Ave., GB. Employment tips from monthly guest speakers, participate in activities, network. 336-275-6090.
CLASSES
Lunch and Learn - Best Practices for a Family Friendly Workplace: noon-1:30 p.m. June 25, Union Square Campus, Room 166, 124 E. Gate City Blvd., GB. $15. Lunch provided. How to attract and retain top talent, increase productivity, positively affect the bottom line and improve child well-being. www.eventbrite.com.
Diving into Diagnosis: 1-2:30 p.m. June 26, Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. With Mental Health Greensboro. www.mhag.org/diving/.
Pop-Up Fitness Class: 5:45-6:45 p.m. June 27, Lo-Fi Park, 500 N. Eugene St., GB. With Emily Morris. Bring yoga mat and water bottle. llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
Fly Fishing 101 Classes: 8-10:30 a.m. June 29, July 13, July 20, July 27, Orvis, 627 Friendly Center Road, GB. Free. All equipment provided. Youth 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. 336-547-7898.
Inspired Living Workshop - Tools for Fulfilling Our Dreams: 1-4 p.m. June 29, Hirsch Wellness Network, 1250 Revolution Mill Drive, Studio 130, GB. Free. For cancer survivors and caregivers. Register. 336-209-0259, Admin@hirschcenter.org or www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
The Caregiver Experience - Navigating Rough Waters: noon-1 p.m. July 11, Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro’s Lusk Center, 2501 Summit Ave. Ways caregivers can maintain - or regain - balance and hope. Free. Lunch provided. Register. www.hospicegso.org/learn.
QPR Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training: 1-2:30 p.m. July 11, Mental Health Greensboro, 700 Walter Reed Drive. Best-practices program offering training in suicide/crisis aversion. $30. 336-373-1402 or www.mhag.org.
Mental Health First Aid: noon-5 p.m. July 17-18, Mental Health Greensboro, 700 Walter Reed Drive. Five-step action plan to assess a situation, select and implement interventions and secure appropriate care for the individual. $75. 336-373-1402 or www.mhag.org.
Motorcycle Safety: 8:45 a.m. July 19, Alamance Fire Department, 4108 Presbyterian Road, GB. Start time is subject to change. With Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and BikeSafe NC. 336-382-4994 or NSOUTHE@guilfordcountync.gov.
Diving into Diagnosis: 1-2:30 p.m. July 24, Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Minority mental health. With Mental Health Greensboro. www.mhag.org/diving/.
Dementia Talk, Why Do They Do That … and What Can I Do About it: noon-1 p.m. Aug. 11, Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro’s Lusk Center, 2501 Summit Ave. Learn practical strategies for addressing the most difficult dementia behaviors, including bath wars, social problems, aggression and agitation. Register. Free. Lunch provided. www.hospicegso.org/learn.
Motorcycle Safety: 8:45 a.m. Aug. 23, Alamance Fire Department, 4108 Presbyterian Road, GB. Start time is subject to change. With Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and BikeSafe NC. 336-382-4994 or NSOUTHE@guilfordcountync.gov.
Diving into Diagnosis: 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 28, Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Schizophrenia and psychotic disorders. With Mental Health Greensboro. www.mhag.org/diving/.
Beyond the Casserole - How to Truly Support Grieving Persons: noon-1 p.m. Sept. 12, Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro’s Lusk Center, 2501 Summit Ave. Hear what deeply grieving persons wish others understood; learn how to be of support to friends and family in grief. Free. Lunch provided. Register. www.hospicegso.org/learn.
Motorcycle Safety: 8:45 a.m. Sept. 20, Alamance Fire Department, 4108 Presbyterian Road, GB. Start time is subject to change. With Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and BikeSafe NC. 336-382-4994 or NSOUTHE@guilfordcountync.gov.
Diving into Diagnosis: 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 25, Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Suicide and self-harm. With Mental Health Greensboro. www.mhag.org/diving/.
Motorcycle Safety: 8:45 a.m. Oct. 11, Alamance Fire Department, 4108 Presbyterian Road, GB. Start time is subject to change. With Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and BikeSafe NC. 336-382-4994 or NSOUTHE@guilfordcountync.gov.
Diving into Diagnosis: 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 23, Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Anxiety disorders. With Mental Health Greensboro. www.mhag.org/diving/.
Motorcycle Safety: 8:45 a.m. Nov. 15, Alamance Fire Department, 4108 Presbyterian Road, GB. Start time is subject to change. With Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and BikeSafe NC. 336-382-4994 or NSOUTHE@guilfordcountync.gov.
Diving into Diagnosis: 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Mood disorders. With Mental Health Greensboro. www.mhag.org/diving/.
Motorcycle Safety: 8:45 a.m. Dec. 13, Alamance Fire Department, 4108 Presbyterian Road, GB. Start time is subject to change. With Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and BikeSafe NC. 336-382-4994 or NSOUTHE@guilfordcountync.gov.
Chair Yoga Classes: 11 a.m. Wednesdays, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1100 Curtis St., GB. Free, all fitness levels welcome. A free lunch-and-learn meal and class follows yoga on the third Wednesday of the month. Sharon Muckenfuss, 336-802-6819.
Crafts and Chat: 1-3 p.m. last Wednesday of the month, YWCA, 112 Gatewood Ave., HP. Informal fellowship with people who enjoy making crafts and have experienced the death of a loved one. Co-sponsor, Hospice of the Piedmont. 336-882-4126.
Crochet Classes: 10 a.m. Mondays, Stitch Point, 1614-C W. Friendly Ave., GB. $25 for four classes. 336-272-2032.
Family Heritage Workshops: 3 or 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays or Thursdays; 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Wednesdays or Fridays; and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Gifts and Company Shop, 120 W. Lexington Ave., HP. Prepare printed, bound editions of family memories, recipes, etc. $20. 336-847-7892.
Healing Touch Clinic: July 10, West Market United Methodist Church, 301 W. Market St., GB. Appointments available at 5:30, 6:30 or 7:30 p.m. Relieves pain, eases stress, assists in eliminating toxins. Love offerings accepted. Lundee Amos, 336-706-1048 or Lundeeht@gmail.com.
Hirsch Wellness Network offers a variety of art and yoga classes for cancer patients in treatment, survivors, caregivers and family members. www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/classes.
InSpire Meditation: noon Tuesdays, Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. Relax, refresh, enlighten. 336-275-6403.
Legal Aid of North Carolina Clinics: third Thursday of each month (except December). Legal Aid attorneys conduct clinics from a central location in the Triangle and broadcast them to locations across the state using interactive webcast software. 866-219-5262.
Oil Painting Classes with Peggy Barnes: 2-4 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, YWCA of High Point, 112 Gatewood Ave. $100, members; $125, non-members. 336-882-4126.
ShepNet Computer Center for Seniors: managed by Shepherd’s Center volunteers, small classes on multiple topics, low cost for people 50 and older.Classes listed at http://shepnetgreensboro.org/registration.html. For brochure, call 336-378-0766. Volunteers always needed, info@shepctrg.org.
Theatre Art Galleries: 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. Ongoing classes. 336-878-7850 or www.tagart.org.
Turbo Kick: 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, YWCA, 112 Gatewood Ave., HP. Combines group exercise and martial arts. $10 per class or $30 per month. 336-882-4126.
FARMERS’ MARKETS
Asheboro Downtown Farmers' Market: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, May-October, 134 S. Church St. 336-626-1240, Ext. 12.
Corner Farmers' Market: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Sticks and Stones, 2200 Walker Ave., GB. www.cornermarketgso.com.
Greensboro Farmers’ Curb Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays and 7 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 501 Yanceyville St., GB. Orange Card beneficiaries get $10 in tokens weekly to shop the Wednesday and Saturday market for fresh produce, milk, eggs, meat, poultry and seafood - 336-895-4900 or http://guilfordccn.org/. 336-373-2402.
Grove Street People's Market: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 3, 1417 Glenwood Ave., GB. Dinner, produce, crafts and more. Facebook: grovestpeoplesmarket.
High Point Farmers' Market: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 26, High Point Public Library parking lot, 901 N. Main St., HP. Rain or shine. Food, handmade crafts, healthy cooking demonstrations, health screenings and interactive kids’ corner. A local community partner is highlighted each week. June 29: The ARC of High Point. July 6: Watermelon Mania – Watermelon seed spitting contest. Community Partner, Operation Christmas Child. July 13: Garden Day – garden troubleshooting. VISTA Day. July 20: Discover Your Library – Readers Services. Community Partner, High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau. July 27: Featured Farmer. Community Partner, Life on Lexington. 336-883-3022 or www.highpointnc.gov/1753/High-Point-Farmers-Market.
Piedmont Triad Farmers' Market: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax. 336-605-9157.
GARDEN
Preserving the Garden - Dried Arrangements: 6 p.m. July 11, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. PJCGB members, free; nonmembers, $5. Light refreshments. www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Artisans at the Garden Exhibition and Sale: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 19 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 20, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. Presented by Twin City Artisans. sunfire72@carolina.rr.com or www.twincityartisansnc.com.
Epiphytes - Life Out on a Limb: 6 p.m. Aug. 8, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. PJCGB members, free; nonmembers, $5. Light refreshments. www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Bee Friendly to Pollinators Day: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 17, Guilford County Cooperative Extension, 3309 Burlington Road, GB. Learn about all the different kinds of pollinators and the vital role they play in food production. How to protect and attract pollinators. Butterfly, bee and bug displays. Greensboro Eco-Bus. Monarch butterfly release. 336-641-2400 or Hanna_smith@ncsu.edu.
18th Annual Guilford County Gardening Seminar, “Fall for Gardening”: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 19, Guilford County Cooperative Extension, 3309 Burlington Road, GB. Registration ends Sept. 1 (or earlier if sold out). $45. 336-641-2400 or http://go.ncsu.edu/guilfordseminar.
The Bird Garden - Build It and They will Come: noon-1 p.m. Oct. 10, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. With Christina Larson. Free to PJCBG members, $2 for nonmembers. Drinks provided, bring lunch. www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Guilford County Beekeepers Association Meetings: 7 p.m. second Tuesday of each month, Guilford County Agricultural Center, 3309 Burlington Road, GB. Visitors welcome. 336-454-2331.
Guilford County Plastic Pesticide Container Recycling Program: Guilford County Agricultural Center, 3309 Burlington Road, GB. Containers must be pesticide containers and must be plastic, triple-rinsed or pressure-rinsed and dry. Must call for an appointment: 336-641-2400.
Lawn or Garden Questions, contact extension master gardener volunteers: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays or 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. 336-641-2404 or guilfordmg@gmail.com.
Legacy Demonstration Garden, sunrise to sunset daily, weather permitting. Guilford County Agricultural Center, behind the barn, 3309 Burlington Road, GB. Garden created and maintained by master gardeners features herbs, roses, annuals, perennials, butterfly garden and vegetables. Master gardeners available for questions Wednesdays. 336-641-2400.
Triad Daylily Fans and Garden Club: 2-4 p.m. first Sunday, Earth Fare, 2965 Battleground Ave., GB. 336-456-4509 or https://triadnc.weebly.com/.
HOME
Architectural Salvage of Greensboro: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment, 1028-B Huffman St., GB. Retail sale of architectural items salvaged from homes by volunteers of Preservation Greensboro. 336-389-9118 or asg@blandwood.org.
Household Hazardous-Waste Collection Center: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Ecoflo, 2750 Patterson St., GB. 336-373-7971 or www.greensboro-nc.gov/HHW.
Serger Club: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. first Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m. first Wednesday of each month, Calla Lilly Quilts, 2917-E Battleground Ave., GB. Learn new tricks. $20. 336-763-0528.
RECREATION
Ballroom Dance: 7:30-9:30 p.m. second Saturdays, Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive, GB. Free. E. Leggio, 336-643-6088.
Bingo: 7 p.m. Thursdays, New Garden Moose Lodge, 1800 New Garden Road, GB. Early birds, 6:30 p.m. Nonsmoking, full concessions. ATM onsite. 336-294-0383 or newgardenmoose@triad.rr.com.
Cardio Kickboxing and Self-defense Class: 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Allen Jay Recreational Center, 1073 E. Springfield Road, HP. $60 each month per person. Combines mid- to high-impact aerobics with martial arts for increased coordination, flexibility, weight loss and overall fitness. Register. 336-883-3509.
Free Fitness: 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, May through September, Morehead Park Trailhead Parking Area, 475 Spring Garden St., GB. With Bryan YMCA. 336-379-0821.
Free Community Yoga: 2 p.m. Sundays, Atvara Hot Yoga Lounge, 778-D Park Centre Drive, KV. 336-996-9642.
Free Couples Bootcamp: 8-9 a.m. Saturdays, Black Dog Athletics, 4361 Federal Drive, Suite 180, GB. Register. Exercise and nutrition tips for married couples. 336-257-9151.
Gate City Horizons Jazz Band: 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays, The Music Center, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Jennifer Hance, 336-373-2549.
Gate City Horizons Concert Band: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, The Music Center, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB, GB. Jennifer Hance, 336-373-2549.
Gibsonville’s Garden Railroad: 9 a.m. to noon first Saturdays, through December, Town Green between Main and Burke Streets, Gibsonville. Features special themes linked to holidays, special events, featuring patriotic, whimsical and traditional trains in operation. www.gibsonville.net/gibsonvillegardenrailroad.
Green Queen Bingo: 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Nov. 8, The Terrace at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 Gate City Blvd., GB. Doors open, 6 p.m. Bingo, drag performances and witty banter. For ages 15 and older. With Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center and Alternative Resources of the Triad (Greensboro Pride). guilfordgreenfoundation.org.
Karate Classes: 7-8 p.m. Mondays and 10-11 a.m. Saturdays, Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, GB; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road, GB; 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive, GB; and 7-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, GB. With Bill Osterholt of Greensboro Karate Institute. For all ages. $50 a month. 336-209-9051 or http://greensborokarateinstitute.weebly.com/.
Line Dancing Classes: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays, Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., HP. $3 per class. 336-883-3506.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: hikes, ski trips, restaurant outings, and club programs, 52 weeks a year. www.piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
Rock Steady Boxing Classes for Parkinson’s: 5:15-6:45 p.m. Mondays and noon-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, PurEnergy Fitness Center, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $20 per class. 336-282-4200 or www.julieluther.com.
Scottish Country Dancing: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays during school year, Guilford Grange, 4920 Guilford School Road, GB. $25 per semester, first time free, no partner necessary. The Greensboro Scottish Country Dance Society will take its customary summer break after the Tuesday evening dance session on June 18. The society will resume weekly sessions with an Open House on Sept. 17 at the Guilford Grange in Greensboro. 336-282-6507, 336-725-2760 or gsoscds.org.
Stepping Out of Line!” Beginner’s Line Dancing Classes: 12:45-1:45 p.m. Thursdays, Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, HP. $5 per person, per class. 336-883-3407.
Strong Moms GSO: 9:30-10:30 a.m. third Friday, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. GB. Free, accessible fitness community for every local mom to feel encouraged in their pursuit of motherhood and fitness. 336-373-7533.
TaiRoGa: 6:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Smith Recreation Center, 2401 Fairview St., GB. Free for ages 18 and older. Sample tai chi, moderate aerobics and yoga in one hour. 336-373-7564.
Ukulele Circle: 10 a.m. Saturdays, Moore Music Company, 615 W. Market St., GB. 336-274-4636.
Yoga at the Ballet: 2:30-3:15 p.m. Mondays, Greensboro Ballet, Cultural Arts Center, 200 N. Davie St. Slow, mindful class suitable for all ages and abilities, with clear instruction for new yogis. Modifications available. $10. 336-643-8490.
Zumba Classes: 7-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, HP. $5 per class drop-in fee. Special pricing packages: $20 for five classes, $30 for 10 classes, $50 for 20 classes. 336-883-3407.
Zumba Classes: 6:30-7:45 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., HP. $3 per class. 336-883-3506.
Zumba Classes: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road., HP. $5 per class, 10-class “punch card” available for $40. 336-883-3508.
Zumba Classes: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and every other Thursday, 2227 Pinecroft Road, GB. With certified Zumba instructor. $2, 18 and older; $1, 17 and younger. Erica, 336-272-4463.
REUNIONS
Schools
Dudley High School, Class of 1979: July 19-21. Early Bird registration ends soon. Debbie Benton, dudleyclassof79@gmail.com.
Greensboro Senior, Class of 1957: 9 a.m. second Fridays, Golden Corral, 2419 Lawndale Drive, GB. Keith Olson, 336-288-2304 or jkolson@triad.rr.com.
The N.C. A&T Alumni Association is seeking class coordinators for all class years ending in 4s and 9s. alumni@ncat.edu.
SENIORS
Legal Eldercare Issues and How VA Benefits Can Help: 10:30 a.m. June 20, The Toman Learning Center, 403/405 W. Fisher Ave., GB. Free. With Well∙Spring Solutions. Register. 336-274-3559 or www.well-springsolutions.org/registration.
ShepNet, variety of computer classes throughout the year, Shepherd's Center of Greensboro, 302 W. Market St., Greensboro. Organization also offers fun and educational trips throughout the year. 336-378-0766 or http://shepnetgreensboro.org/registration.html.
Adding Health To Our Years (AHOY) Exercise Class: 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, HP. Ages 55 and older. Basic exercise class for older adults to improve health and fitness. 336-883-3508.
Adding Health To Our Years (AHOY) Exercise Class: 11 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., HP. Ages 55 and older. Basic exercise class for older adults to improve health and fitness. This group also plans day trips to enjoy shopping, food, and fun getaways. 336-883-3506.
Adventures in Learning: Multiple classes, lunchtime forum speakers. Program designed to enrich the lives and learning of older adults. 336-378-0766 or www.shepctrg.org.
Creative Workshops: Creative Aging Network-NC at Bell House, 2400 Summit Ave., GB. Open to those who are aging (self-defined) as well as family and professional caregivers for the aging. $25, includes all the necessary supplies. 336-420-3916 or www.can-nc.org/classes-workshops.
Fitness Classes for Active and Aging Adults: Evergreens Lifestyle Center at Senior Resources of Guilford, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, lower level, GB. 55 years or better - AHOY, Tai Chi, Zumba Gold, chair yoga, better balance. Call or email to inquire for times and days. 336-373-4816, Ext. 237 or seniorcenter@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Free Bone Health Talks and Free Bone Density Screenings: 10 a.m. fourth Monday, Smith Senior Center, 2401 Fairview St., GB. With OsteoStrong. 336-763-2400 or www.osteostrong.me.
Glenwood Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. second Thursday, Captain Bill’s, 6108 W. Market St., GB. People who lived in Glenwood during the 1920s-1950s. Charles O’Brien, 336-664-9222.
Happytones Senior Chorus: 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays, Roy B. Culler Senior Center of Excellence, 600 N. Hamilton St., HP. Ages 50 and older. No tryouts necessary. 336-706-2503.
Humana: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 1420 Westover Terrace, Suite C, GB. Offers a variety of health and wellness classes, activities and programs to Humana Medicare members and the community. 336-547-2701.
Memory Cafe, 10 a.m.-noon first Thursday, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, HP; and second Tuesday, Senior Resources, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, GB. Gatherings provide friends and family with Alzheimer's (and other dementias) and their caregivers and family members a place to relax and socialize while enjoying discussion groups and more. 336-373-4816 or caregiver2@senior-resources-guilford.org.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Piedmont Triad Chapter 211: 11:45 a.m. second Thursday, Golden Corral, 4404 Landview Drive, GB. Lunch and speaker. All current federal employees as well as retired federal employees and their spouses welcome. 336-298-4014.
ResFit Club: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays during school year, Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 16th St., GB. With Adult Center for Enrichment. ResFit Club provides caregivers of older adults with structured exercise and fitness opportunities while the seniors participate in a respite program. Anita Brock-Carter, 336-274-3559 or acarter@ACEcare.org.
Seniors’ Notebook Group: 2-4 p.m. fourth Tuesday, Sternberger Artists’ Center, 712 Summit Ave., GB. For writers 50 and older. June Willson Read, jwrnc@aol.com or Emily Izzell, eizzell@bellsouth.net.
Rural Outreach Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. first Tuesday, Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, GB. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Rural Outreach Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. first Wednesday, Oak Ridge United Methodist Church, 2424 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Rural Outreach Program: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. second Tuesday, Center United Methodist Church, GB. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Rural Outreach Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Tuesday, Shady Grove Wesleyan Church, 119 N. Bunker Hill Road, Colfax. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Rural Outreach Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Thursday, Stokesdale United Methodist Church, 8305 Loyola St., Stokesdale. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Rural Outreach Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. third Tuesday, Pleasant Garden United Methodist Church, 4834 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Rural Outreach Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. third Thursday, Summerfield United Methodist Church, 2334 Scalesville Road, Summerfield. Enjoy a hot catered lunch with entertainment. Ages 55 and better. RSVP 48 hours in advance at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265 or RuralOutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Seniors’ Health Information Program: Assists people with Medicare, Medicare Part D, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans. Free counseling. Bob Boyd, Guilford County SHIIP Coordinator, 336-373-4816, Ext. 253.
Triad Senior Community Choir: 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, GB. $20 fee includes T-shirt and future transportation to performances and activities. 336-373-4816, Ext. 237.
SERVICE/FRATERNAL
Crescent Rotary: 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Greensboro Realtors Association, 23 Oak Branch Drive, GB. Abby Donnelly, 336-458-9939 or Abby@LeadershipLegacyGroup.com.
Edward R. Murrow Golden K Kiwanis Club: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Ted Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, GB. Ralph Lawrence, 336-340-8599 or Rlawrence4404@gmail.com.
Four Seasons Civitan Club: 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, Porterhouse Bar and Grill, 4608 W. Market St., GB. 336-621-4750 or bill-louise@triad.rr.com.
Furnitureland Rotary Club: noon Mondays, String & Splinter Club, 305 W. High Ave., HP. May vary during fall and spring furniture markets. Phil Morris, 336-887-7435 or PhilMorris@Rotary7690.org.
Gate City Civitan: 6 p.m. order meal, 6:30 p.m. program and meeting, second and fourth Tuesdays, Tex & Shirley’s Restaurant, Friendly Center, GB. Richard DeCoste, 336-288-5146 or rldec@mindspring.com.
Gate City Kiwanis Club: noon Tuesdays, Sedgefield Country Club, 3201 Forsyth Drive, GB. GCKCGSO@gmail.com or www.gatecitykiwanis.com.
Gate City 694 Masonic Lodge: 7:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, Masonic Temple, 426 W. Market St., GB. Dinner, 6:15 p.m. All Master Masons welcome. Arthur Marshall, 336-288-0449.
Gate City Rotary: 7 a.m. Thursdays, O. Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, GB. Jonathan Smith, 336-272-9488.
Gibsonville Lions Club: first and third Tuesdays, 716 Steele St., Gibsonville. Food served on third Tuesday. 336-380-1953.
Greensboro Jaycees Membership Meeting: 6:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, 401 N. Greene St., GB. 336-379-1570, Ext. 13309.
Greensboro Kiwanis: 11:45 a.m. Thursdays, Greensboro Marriott Downtown, 304 N. Greene St., GB. Lunch, $15. www.greensborokiwanis.org.
Greensboro Host Lions: noon first and third Mondays, First Baptist Church, 1000 Friendly Ave., GB. September: Meet second and third Mondays. www.gsohostlions.org.
Guilford College Community Civitan Club: 6 p.m. first and third Thursdays, New Garden Friends Meeting, 801 New Garden Road, GB. Visitors welcome. Kay Pegram, 336-668-1088 or pppppp33@bellsouth.net.
Guilford College Kiwanis Club: 1 p.m. Mondays, Captain Bill’s Seafood & Steak Restaurant, 6108 W. Market St., GB. Don Cunningham, 336-852-6811.
Guilford County Civitan Council: noon first Monday, Libby Hill Seafood Restaurant, 3920 Cotswold Ave. GB. Zelma Higgins, zelma_higgins@yahoo.com.
Guilford Lodge 656 AF&AM: 7:30 p.m. first and third Mondays, Masonic Temple, 426 W. Market St., GB. Dinner served, 6:15 p.m. 336-621-7731.
Jamestown Lions Club: 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Thursday, Parkwood Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 2107 Penny Road, HP. jfaircloth@northstate.net.
Jamestown Rotary Club: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Jamestown Town Hall, 301 E. Main St., JT. Jo Anne Lovette, 336-885-9808.
New Generations Lions: 6:30 p.m. first Wednesday, Southern Lights, 2415 Lawndale Drive, GB. Sergio Maturino, 336-937-5504 or sergiomaturino@yahoo.com.
Northwest Guilford Kiwanis: noon first and third Tuesdays, Bill’s Pizza, 1431-A N.C. 68 North, Oak Ridge. Annette Joyce, 336-382-8629.
Optimist Club of Greensboro: noon Mondays, Elks Lodge, 2201 W. Cornwallis Drive, GB. Steve Bailor, 851-1003, Sbailor@aol.com.
Piedmont Triad Chapter Association of Fundraising Professionals: noon buffet, 12:30-1 p.m. meeting, last Tuesday of month, Magnolia Manor, GB. 336-286-4582.
Rotary Club of Greensboro: 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue Room, between War Memorial Auditorium and arena, GB. Parking in the Carlyle parking area. 336-292-4806.
Sierra Club, Piedmont Plateau Group: 7 p.m. second Tuesday, Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. September-June. Guests welcome. 336-275-6403.
Summit Rotary Club: 12:30 p.m. Fridays, Starmount Forest Country Club, 1 Sam Snead Drive, GB. 336-617-0152 or www.summitrotary.org.
Tabasco Lodge No. 271: 7:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, 2071/2 E. Main St., Gibsonville. Rapidrespo@aol.com.
Whitsett Ruritan Club: 7 p.m. first Tuesday, Whitsett Town Hall. Terry Call, 336-449-1362, pugcall@aol.com.
SPECIAL INTEREST
Aextreme Toastmasters: 7 a.m. Thursdays except last Thursday of the month, Aetna Insurance, 4050 Piedmont Parkway, HP. Visitors and new members welcome. kellykrantz@triad.rr.com.
Aggie Toastmasters: 5 p.m. Mondays, N.C. A&T, Craig Hall, Room 111, 1601 E. Market St., GB. aggie.toastmasters1112@gmail.com.
Al-Anon/Alateen: 12-step support group for families and friends of alcoholics. 800-449-1287 or www.greensboroalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous: fellowship of men and women who meet to attain and maintain sobriety. No fees. Locations and times: 336-854-4278 day or night. www.aagreensboronc.com.
Alpha Chi Omega: Theta Rho Theta alumnae chapter, collecting books and gently used toys for victims of domestic violence. Recent college graduates invited to join. Candice Tickle, 336-472-6636, ctickle@northstate.net or Nikki Neuman, 336-656-0041, alphachialum@triad.rr.com.
American Association of University Women: 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday, Congregational United Church of Christ, Radiance Drive, GB. September-April. 336-294-0050.
American Business Women’s Association's Heart of the Piedmont Chapter: 6:30 p.m. first Thursday, Sheraton Four Seasons, 3121 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. Sandra Tincher, 704-236-8132 or sandratincher@gmail.com.
Bank of America Toastmasters: noon first and third Wednesday, Bank Of America, The NAX (3rd Floor - Blue Wing), 4161 Piedmont Parkway, GB. 336-987-9022 or taryn.j.mitchell@bankofamerica.com. Also, toastmastersclubs.org.
Bennett College Alumnae Association: noon-2 p.m. second Saturday, St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church, 600 E. Florida St., GB. September-May. Gina Jordan, kalexj@bellsouth.net.
Blue Moon Advanced Toastmasters: 1 p.m. first Saturday, PB & Java, 616 S. Elm St., GB. 336-687-1933 or vpm-585095@toastmastersclubs.org.
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. second Monday, Ragsdale YMCA, 900 Bonner Drive, JT. 336-882-9622.
Bus Masters: noon first and third Wednesday, Thomas Built Buses, 1408 Courtesy Road, HP. 336-878-4844 or kennard.frazier_jr@daimler.com.
Cafe Mortal: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. first Thursday, usually at Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. With Creative Aging Network-NC, Lambeth-Troxler Community Care. 336-253-0856.
Carolina Christian Toastmasters: 7:15-8:15 a.m. Tuesdays (except holiday weeks), Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale, GB. Founded on Christian principles. Open to new members and visitors. angelguerrero3@gmail.com or http://carolinachristian.toastmastersclubs.org/.
Carolina Model Railroaders, looking for new members, any scale model railroading. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 2-5 p.m. Sundays. REA Building (near The Depot), East Washington Street, GB. 336-540-1543.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. Thursdays, West Market Street UMC, 302 W. Market St., GB. Bill Ellison, 336-275-4587, Ext. 17, bellison@wmsumc.org.
Central Chapter of the North Carolina Society of Accountants: 6 p.m. fourth Mondays, Sagebrush Steakhouse, Asheboro. 336-996-7405, kevrob@triad.rr.com, or www.ncsa1947.org.
Chair City Toastmasters: noon Tuesdays, Thomasville Library, 14 Randolph St., Thomasville. Meets when the library is open; meetings last for one hour. http://6391.toastmastersclubs.org/.
City Talkers Toastmasters: noon Thursdays, High Point Municipal Building - Council Chambers, 211 S. Hamilton St., HP. 336-883-3113 or nina.mcneilly@highpointnc.gov.
Debtors Anonymous: 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 W. Friendly Ave., GB. Doors lock at 6:10 p.m. 336-917-0901 or www.debtorsanonymous.org.
Delta Gamma Alumnae Association of Greensboro/High Point, meets throughout the year and welcomes all area DGs. Marcia House, 336-852-1598, portraithouse@juno.com.
Dudley Alumni, Greensboro Chapter: 4 p.m. second Sunday, St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 600 E. Florida St., GB. Laverne Carter, 336-272-2161.
Elite of the Triad, Social Capital Collaboration Group: 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Boston’s House of Jazz, 422 N. Edgeworth St., GB. Mission: Fostering collaboration among professionals to create opulence through networking and charity. $5 admission. Bring canned food item for Salvation Army Food Drive. 336-508-6416, elitecollab@yahoo.com.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: 7 p.m. Thursdays, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 W. Friendly Ave., Room 200, GB. 336-554-4529 or foodaddicts.org.
Free Dinner and Program: 5:30 p.m. second Tuesdays, Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, GB. 336-202-8003.
Freethinkers Atheists Agnostics’ Community of the Triad Secular Sunday: 11 a.m. Sundays, Geeksboro, 2134 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. Atheists and atheist-friendly persons discuss everything from philosophy to science, from religion to the group's volunteer work. Topic suggestions welcome. https://www.meetup.com/herdingcats/.
Friendly Toastmasters: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Edward McKay's Book Store, 1607 Battleground Ave., GB. 336-908-4549 or n_mcn@yahoo.com.
Furniture City Kennel Club: 6:30 p.m. second Monday, Boardroom at YMCA of Greater High Point, 150 W. Hartley Drive, HP. www.furniturecitykennelclub.com.
Gate City Chapter of N.C. A&T Alumni Association: 6:30 p.m. third Tuesday, N.C. A&T Memorial Student Union, Room 101. All Triad N.C. A&T alumni and associates welcome. 336-294-6354.
Gate City Quilt Guild: 7 p.m. first Thursday, New Garden Friends Meeting, 801 New Garden Road, GB. Socializing begins at 6:30 p.m. gatecityquiltguild.org.
Gate City Vineyard Toastmasters: 6:45 p.m. first and third Monday, Gate City Vineyard Church, 204 S. Westgate Drive, GB. 336-681-1061 or hone9351@bellsouth.net.
Gateway Civitan Club: 6 p.m. second Thursday, Mimi's Cafe in Friendly Center, 3322 W. Friendly Ave., GB. 336-621-4750 or bill-louise@triad.rr.com.
Gibsonville Museum: open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. the third Saturday. Private tours can be arranged by calling 336-449-7680 or 336-656-3303.
Golden Triad Chorus, a chapter of Sweet Adelines International and a member of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem. Rehearsal, 7 p.m. Mondays, First Presbyterian Church of Kernersville, 611 Oakhurst St., KV. 336-996-3152 or www.goldentriadchorus.org.
Greater Greensboro Leads Group: 8 a.m. Tuesdays, Emerald Events Center, 2000 Wendover Ave., GB. First-timers begin by announcing name and business only, then everyone presents a 40-second commercial. $5 a week. 336-226-7400 or vansadv@bellsouth.net.
Greater Greensboro/Reidsville Club of the National Association of Negro Business & Professional Women’s Club: 10 a.m. second Saturday, Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Lee St., GB. 336-475-7216.
Green Drinks Greensboro: 5:30-7 p.m. third Wednesdays, location varies. Free monthly networking for people interested in the environment. www.greendrinks.org/NC/Greensboro.
Greensboro Area of Narcotics Anonymous, Freedom from Active Addiction. 866-375-1272 or www.greensborona.org.
Greensboro Chapter of the N.C. Society of Medical Assistants: 6 p.m. bring your own dinner, 6:30 p.m. business meeting, 7 p.m. speaker, second Tuesday, Murphy/ Wainer, 1130 N. Church St., GB. Brenda Durham, 336-349-9982.
Greensboro Chapter National Railway Historical Society: 7 p.m. third Monday, former Railway Express Agency building, 236 E. Washington St. 336-884-5164 or davidm@northstate.net.
Greensboro Chapter-American Sewing Guild: 7 p.m. third Monday of each month. Arts and Crafts Room, River Landing at Sandy Ridge, Colfax. All levels welcome. First two meetings free, then membership required. 336-852-0033.
Greensboro Coin Club: 7 p.m. July 2, Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive, GB. The nonprofit educational organization was created to promote numismatics (coin collecting). The club serves as an organized tool to promote friendly relations among collectors both young and old. The club also conducts auctions where all in attendance are encouraged to buy and sell coins. Free appraisal of fair market prices can be obtained. The club also provides speakers to schools and civic groups. 336-314-5126.
Greater Greensboro Republican Women’s Club: 11 a.m. fourth Tuesday, Starmount Forest Country Club, 1 Sam Snead Drive, GB. Guests welcome. Optional lunch. www.ggrwc.org.
Greensboro Amateur Radio Association: 6:30 p.m. dinner; 7 p.m. meeting, fourth Monday, Captain Bill’s, 6108 W. Market St., GB. For anyone interested in amateur radio and related subjects. info@w4gso.org or www.w4gso.org.
Greensboro Historical Museum Guild: 10 a.m. fellowship and refreshments, 10:30 a.m. meeting, third Monday, Greensboro Historical Museum, 130 Summit Ave., GB. September-May (no January meeting). $12. To make reservations, contact Kathy Ramsay at 336-617-0698. Betty K. Phipps, 336-378-1531 or www.greensborohistory.org.
Greensboro Host Lions Club: noon, first and third Mondays, PorterHouse Bar & Grill, GB. Mark Gaylord, 336-282-2936 or www.gsohostlions.org.
Greensboro Junior Woman’s Club: 7 p.m. second Wednesday, Weir-Jordan Clubhouse, 223 N. Edgeworth St., GB. Volunteer service group for women ages 21-40. September-May. Nichole, 336-254-7231 or Kimberly, 336-254-4458.
Greensboro Landlords Association: 6 p.m. second Tuesday, First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave., GB. www.greensborolandlord.com.
Greensboro Newcomers Club: meets September to May. www.greensboronewcomersclub.com.
Greensboro Quota Club: 6 p.m. first Monday, Mimi’s Restaurant in Friendly Shopping Center, GB. Participates in many civic projects both locally and internationally. 336-687-7082.
Greensboro Stamp Club: 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday, Lindley Park Recreation Center, 3907 Springwood Drive, GB. Collectors of all stamps and specialties are welcome. No dues. Hank Gutman, 336-294-0326 or hgutman@att.net.
Greensboro Tarheel Barbershop Chorus Rehearsals: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Mondays, Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, GB. Guests welcome, no music experience required. 855-789-7464.
Greensboro Toastmasters Club: 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday, Grace United Methodist Church, Education Building - Basement, 438 W. Friendly Ave., GB. 336-483-4722.
Greensboro Woman’s Club: 7 p.m. first Wednesday, Historic Weir-Jordan House, 223 N. Edgeworth St., GB. September-May. Volunteer service projects. www.greensborowomansclub.com.
Greensboro Woodcarvers: 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, GB. 336-299-4999.
Guilford Battle Chapter National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution: 11:45 a.m. second Thursday, Greensboro Country Club, 410 Sunset Drive, GB. September-May. Regent Dot Freeman, 336-288-6451.
Guilford County Amateur Radio Emergency Services: 7 p.m. first Monday, Guilford County Emergency Services, 1002 Meadowood St., GB. Jim Waynick, Guilford County emergency coordinator. jwayn26534@gmail.com.
High Point Newcomers Club: 10 a.m. second Tuesday, Community Bible Church, 4125 Johnson St., HP. Lunch optional, $8, reservations requested. Meets September to May. www.hpnewcomers.com.
High Point Quilt Guild: 6:15 p.m. second Thursday, Westchester Baptist Church, 135 Westchester Drive, HP. Angie Pelle, mommapeele@aol.com.
High Point Toastmasters Club: 8:30 a.m. first and third Tuesday, High Point Chamber of Commerce, 1634 N. Main St., HP. 336-687-1933.
High Point City Talkers Toastmasters: 5:30 p.m. first and third Thursday, City of High Point Municipal Building in the Council Chambers, Third Floor, 211 S. Hamilton St., HP. Tom Loughlin, etl704@yahoo.com.
High Point University Toastmasters: 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Wilson School of Commerce, Room 307, 833 Montlieu Ave., HP. toastmasters@highpoint.edu.
Institute for Supply Management: 5:30-7:45 p.m. date varies, The Royal House, 703 E. Mountain St., KV. Register. http://triad.ism-cv.org/.
Italian-American Social Club: 7:30 p.m. second Thursday, Knights of Columbus Social Hall, 2780 Horse Pen Creek Road, GB. 336-282-5363.
Knitting: 2 or 6:30 p.m. Monday, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. Friday. Stitch Point, 1614-C W. Friendly Ave., GB. $50 for six classes. 336-272-2032.
Knitting Classes: noon Monday, Rockingham County Agriculture Building, 525 N.C. 65, Reidsville. 336-342-8230.
Knitting and Handcrafts for All: 10 a.m. Monday, Panera Bread, 4203 W. Wendover Ave., GB. Beginners welcome. 336-855-0455.
“Last Tuesday” Community Vendor Fair: 5-7 p.m. last Tuesday of the month, High Point Convention and Visitors Bureau, 1634 Main St., HP. Opportunity for smaller High Point businesses to gain exposure in the community and promote any seminars, exhibits, camps and other special events that they have planned for the coming month. 336-884-5255.
League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad: noon third Tuesday, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Haywood Duke Room, 607 N. Greene St., GB. Free. Lunch (optional) $11; reserve in advance: http://lwvpt.org or 336-294-6156.
Lincoln Financial Toastmasters: noon second and fourth Thursday, Lincoln Financial Group, 100 N. Greene St., GB. lfg.toastmastersclubs.org.
Lupus Support: 6-7:30 p.m. third Wednesday, Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 877-849-8271, Ext. 2, info@lupusnc.org or www.lupusnc.org.
Mainstream Toastmasters Club: 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Thursday, Main Street United Methodist Church, JC Grose Classroom, 300 S. Main St., KV. 336-404-1188 or tvaught@triad.rr.com.
Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition of Alamance County: 6 p.m. second Monday, Mayco Bigelow Community Center, 849 Sharpe Road, Burlington. 336-512-3474.
Mprovmasters: 10 a.m.-noon first and third Saturday, PB & Java, 614 S. Elm St., GB. 336-587-3380 or d37hudson@gmail.com.
Monday Morning Forum: 10:15-11:30 a.m. Mondays, Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Literary discussion group, alternating readings of short stories, essays, travel, food writing. wilmabates@triad.rr.com.
Mood Disorders: 6-7 p.m. Mondays, 910 Mill Ave., HP. 336-822-2826 or cdaye@mha-triad.org.
Mount Hope Fire Department Auxiliary: 7 p.m. first Monday, 6651 Holts Store Road, Julian. 336-697-0532.
NAACP: 5 p.m. third Sunday, New Light Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center, 1105 Willow Road, GB. Open to all ages. sharon@fisherpark.com.
Narconon New Life Retreat, screenings or referrals, 800-431-1754. Also, http://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/drug-abuse-information/signs-of-methamphetamine-abuse.html.
Narcotics Anonymous: 12-step fellowship for recovery from drug addiction. Call for meeting times and locations. 866-375-1272 or www.greensborona.org.
Nar-Anon Family Groups, newcomers - 7 p.m., regular meeting - 8 p.m., Tuesdays, St. Johns United Methodist Church, 1304 Merritt Drive, GB.
National Alliance on Mental Illness, mission is to promote recovery and optimize the quality of life of those living with mental illness by providing education, advocacy and support for individuals, their families and others living in Guilford County. 336-370-4264 or namihelp@aol.com.
New Way/Nar-Anon: newcomers meeting, 7 p.m., regular meeting, 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Saint John United Methodist Church, 1304 Merritt Drive, GB. Twelve-step support group for families and friends of addicts. No dues or fees. jhmurray5@gmail.com.
N.C. Preceptor Beta Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi: 7-9 p.m. second Tuesday, St. John’s UMC, 1304 Merritt Drive, GB or president’s home. Service-oriented sorority. Yearly dues, $25. Seeking new members. Joy Ellison, 336-854-6082 or gsojoync1@aol.com.
O. Henry Chapter of the International Association of Administrative Professionals: 6 p.m. fourth Tuesday, meeting locations vary. Patricia McLaurin, pat.mclaurin@greensboro-nc.gov.
Old North State Detectorists: 9 a.m. last Saturday of the month, Madison Lindsay House, Mendenhall Plantation, 305 W. Main St., JT. Metal-detecting hobbyist club. For anyone interested in treasure hunting. The club finds lost valuables at no cost as a public service. 336-855-7034 or www.onsdclub.com.
Old L. Richardson Neighborhood Watch Association: third Saturday morning, Windsor Recreation Center, GB. Discuss neighborhood challenges and ways to improve the community. Betty Watson, 336-274-2063.
Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays: second Tuesday, Elon Community Church library, 271 N. Williamson Ave., Elon. Confidential meetings. 336-584-3366 or www.pflagalamance.org.
Piedmont Bird Club: 7 p.m. third Thursday, Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. October-April. 336-288-1447 or www.piedmontbirdclub.org.
Piedmont Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America: 7 p.m. third Thursday of each month. First Lutheran Church, 3600 Friendly Ave., GB. piedmontega@ymail.com.
Piedmont Quilters’ Guild: 6:45 p.m. doors open, 7:15 p.m. begin, second Thursday of each month, Starmount Presbyterian Church, 3501 W. Market St., GB. www.piedmontquilts.org.
Piedmont Triad Chapter of the International Facility Management Association: 11:30 a.m. second Thursday, 7800 Airport Center Drive, GB. Steve Weeks, SWeeks@keyrisk.com.
Piedmont Triad Chapter Association for Operations Management, www.triadapics.org.
Piedmont Triad N.C. Chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council: 5:30-7:30 second Thursday, Volvo Communication Building, 7900 National Service Road, GB. www.usgbc-ptnc.org.
Preservation Oak Ridge: fourth Wednesday, Oak Ridge Town Hall, 8315 Linville Road, Oak Ridge. 644-1777.
Postmasters Toastmasters: 6-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday, U.S. Postal Facility, 1120 Pleasant Ridge Road, GB. 336-420-6515 or DBALD995@aol.com.
Public Relations Society of America, Tar Heel chapter. www.prsatarheel.org.
Rachel Caldwell Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: 11:30 a.m. fourth Tuesday, Greensboro Country Club, 410 Sunset Drive, GB. Betty Nichols, 336-282-4355.
Randolph Composite Squadron: 7 p.m. Thursdays, Asheboro Regional Airport, 2224 Pilot’s View Road, Asheboro. pao@capnc107.org or www.capnc107.org.
Randolph Quilters Guild: 7 p.m. first Thursday, First Presbyterian Church, 420 W. Walker Ave., Asheboro. All level of quilters welcome. RandolphQuiltersGuild@yahoo.com.
Refuge Recovery: 7 p.m. Thursdays (first floor) and 11 a.m. Saturdays (third floor), Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., Greensboro. Non-theistic, Buddhist-approach to treating and recovery from all forms of addictive behavior. Free, donations welcome. RefugeRecovery.org.
Rockingham Rangers Camp 1835 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans in Mayodan: 7 p.m. first Thursday, locations vary. Visitors welcome. 336-949-4209.
Saturday Craft-Away: 11 a.m. Saturdays, Turntable, 209 W. Main St., JT. Gathering of local craftspeople. 336-937-7578.
Saturday Spiritual Practices: 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St., GB. 336-275-0447 or www.servantleader greensboro.com.
Sex Addicts Anonymous. 800-477-8191, info@saa-recovery.org or www.saarecovery.org.
SMART Recovery: 6 p.m. Saturdays, Faith Action International House, 705 N. Greene St., GB. Secular substance abuse support group. 336-855-6754.
Social Capital Network: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays except third Thursday, Cup of Serenity, 3729-A Farmington Drive, GB. $5. 336-508-6416 or elitecollab@yahoo.com.
Society of Financial Service Professionals: 7:30 a.m. third Tuesday, Starmount Forest Country Club. Register. 336-292-5088 or SFSPgreensboro@triad.rr.com.
Sons of Confederate Veterans Lt. F.C. Frazier Camp 668: 6 p.m. second Monday, Elks Lodge, 700 Old Mill Road, HP. With Above and Beyond Catering. $12. 336-882-5677.
Suicide Support Group: second and fourth Mondays, Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 W. Friendly Ave., GB. For those struggling with the loss of a family member or friend due to suicide. 336-373-1402, Ext. 209.
Sunrise Toastmasters Club: 7 a.m. Fridays, Moses Cone Memorial Hospital, Room NT102A, 1200 N. Elm St., GB. 336-643-8648 or tim@abetterweb.com.
Survivors Anonymous: Private Meetup group with weekly meetings based on the principles and resources of the Adult Survivors of Child Abuse Program, a Morris Center program for healing from the trauma of childhood abuse. For anyone healing from the trauma of childhood physical, sexual, verbal, mental abuse and/or neglect. www.survivorsanonymousgroup.com.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 5120 Burlington Road, GB. $26 per year to the TOPS organization, $5 a month to the chapter. 336-697-0444.
T. Gilbert Pearson Chapter of the National Audubon Society: 7 p.m. second Thursday, Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Free. Everyone welcome. 336-299-4342.
The Progressive Toastmasters: 5:45-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays, General Classroom Building - Room A116, 1601 E. Market St., GB. 336-334-7616 or theprogressivetoatmasters@gmail.com.
Triad A Cappella Connection: 7-10 p.m. most Mondays, First Presbyterian Church, 611 Oakhurst St., KV. Look for the group on meetup.com.
Triad Association of Health Underwriters: Serita Faison, atires1.sf@gmail.com.
Triad Overeaters Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. Mondays, First Lutheran Church, 3600 W. Friendly Ave., GB; noon Wednesdays and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Christ Lutheran Church, 3600 Lawndale Drive, GB. 877-366-4605.
Triad Toastmasters Club: noon Wednesdays, Leonard Recreation Center - Meeting Room #4, 6324 Ballinger Road, GB. www.3132.toastmastersclubs.org or email vpm-3132@toastmastersclubs.org.
Visually Impaired Persons Family and Friends Support Group: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Fridays, meeting locations vary. Velveeta Reid-Hairston, 336-641-3349 or Helen Graves, 336-275-3061.
Voices of Leadership Toastmasters Club: noon Thursdays, Aetna, 4050 Piedmont Parkway, HP. 336-801-7205.
Volkswagen Club: 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Herbie's Place, 3136 Battleground Ave., GB. All Volkswagen enthusiasts and their family members are welcome to attend. GoodOleVolks.club.
Xi Beta Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi: meets at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays, various members’ homes. The chapter is a social sorority and new members are welcome. Kathy Kilbride, 336-841-8520.
VETERANS
Nine Ways Con Artists Target Veterans: 8:30-9:45 a.m. June 20, Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2501 Summit Ave., GB. Free. With AARP’s Fraud Watch Network. 336-375-2357 or www.hospicegso.org/protectvets.
American Merchant Marine Veterans: seeks younger Merchant Mariner members and those interested to help preserve the traditions of Merchant Marine history and to help move into the future. 707-546-6349, saaren@sonic.net or www.ammv.us.
Guilford County Veterans Memorial memorial bricks, $250 each. www.gcveteransmemorial.org.
Honorably Discharged Veterans Needed for Honor Guard, provide complimentary military honors to veterans families. Fifty percent of honors in Guilford County. Transportation, uniforms and accessories furnished. Monthly meetings. Vern Sieg, 336-420-1697l or www.randolphcountyhonorguard.vpweb.com.
American Ex-Prisoners of War, Greater Greensboro Chapter: noon third Saturday, Captain Bill’s Seafood, 6108 W. Market St. GB. Virginia Cudworth, 336-299-2981.
Coffee with Veterans: Various times and dates. With UNCG Alumni Association/Office of Alumni Engagement. 336-334-5696 or alumni@uncg.edu.
Cone American Legion Post 386: 7 p.m. first Tuesday, 1206 American Legion St., GB. All veterans of WWII, Korea, Vietnam and other areas of conflict including the Gulf War since 9/11 who served honorably are invited, especially Gulf War and women veterans. 336-375-3265 or Post386@bellsouth.net.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 of Guilford County: 7 p.m. third Tuesday, American Legion Building, 729 Creek Ridge Road, GB. Except December. 336-340-5454.
Henry K. Burtner American Legion Post 53, seeks new members. www.nclegion.org. Bob Davis, 336-299-8281.
Gibsonville W.D. Hammer Post 2972 — Veterans of Foreign Wars, seeks new members. All military members, active, retired, Reserves and National Guard who have served in combat theaters are eligible. Spouses eligible to join auxiliary. John Marion, 336-449-4967.
Greater Greensboro Marine Corps League 260: 6:30 p.m. social hour and meal, 7:30 p.m. meeting begins, second Monday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 2780 Horse Pen Creek Road, GB. Scott Matthews, detachment commandant, 336-210-4090 or www.mcl260.org.
Pfc. Jerry L. McKinney Detachment 1232 Marine Corps League: 6 p.m. second Thursday, Agricultural Building, 525 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Visitors welcome. 336-627-4505.
Sons of the Legion Squadron 386: 7 p.m. first Wednesday, 1206 American Legion St., GB. Open to sons or grandsons of Legionnaires or veterans who have passed away and served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam and other areas of conflict including the Gulf War. 336-375-3265 or post386@bellsouth.net.
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Maj. Gen. George Stoneman, Camp No. 6. Actively seeking to recruit members throughout the central and western counties of North Carolina. 704-310-0382, robertalvincrum@gmail.com or www.suvcw.org and follow the link to North Carolina, then Stoneman Camp No. 6.
Steve Millikin Black Caps: 8 a.m. Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Golden Corral, 2419 Lawndale Drive, GB. Breakfast optional. 336-288-8434 or clingenpeel@triad.rr.com.
United American Patriots, 121-F Shield’s Park Drive, KV. Defends soldiers wrongly accused during combat. Corey Clagett, 336-497-5001.
Veterans Transportation Network, operating out of DAV Chapter 20: Needs volunteer drivers to transport veterans to the VA facilities in Durham, Kernersville and Salisbury. Betsy Carty, 336-706-8047 or betsycarty@att.net.
Vietnow Piedmont Chapter: 6-7 p.m. last Monday, Goodwill Workforce Center, 719 W. Center St., Lexington. Open to men and women. Dennis L. Cave, 336-410-2511 or cavedl2511@gmail.com.
WOMEN
Breaking Up and Moving On: 5:45-6:45 p.m. June 20, Women's Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave., GB. With Jackie Stanley, an attorney. Register. 336-275-6090.
Ladies Only Fishing Seminar: 9-11 a.m. June 22, Oak Hollow Marina, 3431 N. Centennial St., HP. Learn basic fishing techniques. Ages 18 and older. Register. 336-883-3494.
A Journey of Self-Development - Establishing Your Identity in Motherhood: 9:30-11 a.m. June 26, Women's Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave., GB. Presented by Olivia Gordon. Self-development workshop. Register. 336-275-6090.
Commission on the Status of Women: 6 p.m. third Tuesdays, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., Room 203, GB. 336-373-2489.
Women in Transition: 6-7 p.m. first Thursday, YWCA, 112 Gatewood Ave., HP. Child care provided, light meal served. Monthly theme, motivational speakers, women’s empowerment series. Networking opportunities and fellowship. 336-882-4126 or dblunder@ywcahp.com.
YOUTHS
Movie Mondays: 1 p.m. Mondays, June 24-Aug. 5, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., HP. Free. For teens. 336-883-3674.
ENERGY at the Park: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, June 24-Aug. 8. Rising first graders through 15-year-olds are invited for supervised sports, games, crafts and free lunch. Parents or guardians can register their children at any participating playground. Greensboro locations: Arlington Park, 1201 Bellevue St.; Douglas Park, 705 Douglas Park St.; Eastside Park, 429 Gillespie St.; Hampton Park, 3111 Four Seasons Blvd.; Hannaford Park, 1701 Hannaford St.; Heath Park, 3750 Holts Chapel Road; Rosewood Park, 1400 Mayfield Ave.; and Woodmere Park, 2100 Autumn Drive. 336-373-7502 or www.greensboro-nc.gov/energy.
Story Time: 9:30-1:30 a.m. Wednesdays, through July 31, New Garden Friends School Library, 1128 New Garden Road, GB. July 3: Closed. For toddlers and preschoolers. Stories, crafts and more. cskidmore@ngfs.org.
Community Service Night: 5 p.m. June 27, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., HP. Teens can earn two hours of community service volunteer hours by participating in this event. 336-883-3674.
Crafty Teens: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, July 3, 17 and 31, and Aug. 7, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., HP. Supplies provided. Free. 336-883-3674.
Coding for Teens and Tweens: 3 p.m. July 5, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., HP. With Code Ninjas of High Point. Register. 336-883-3674.
Drawing Event with Marvel Comics Artist John Czop: noon-3 p.m. July 18, North Asheboro Park, 1939 Canoy Drive, Asheboro. For teens. 336-318-6803.
Escape Room for Teens: 1 p.m. July 20, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., HP. 336-883-3674.
Car Care: 10 a.m. July 25, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., HP. Common car care tips. Hands-on demonstration. 336-883-3674.
Teen Trivia Night: 4 p.m. July 26, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., HP. Groups of teens will be competing against other teen teams for a grand prize. 336-883-3674.
Back to School Wrap-Up Party: 4 p.m. Aug. 6, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., HP. Games and snacks. 336-883-3674.
Arts and Crafts Weekend Classes: dates and times vary, Michaels stores. www.michaels.com, click on events.
General Nathaniel Greene Young Marines: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Brown Recreational Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, GB. Girls and boys, ages 8 through completion of high school. 336-395-8816 or commander@gngym.org. Also, www.youngmarines.com.
Girls Incorporate of Guilford County’s After School Homework Club: 2:45-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, call for location. For girls in kindergarten through eighth grade. $30 weekly fee. 336-790-2763 or www.girlsincgc.org.
Black and Latino Achievers Program: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. first and third Saturdays, Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA, 1101 E. Market St., GB. Mentors needed. 336-272-2131.
FIRST High School Robotics Team 1533, Triple Strange Meets: 4-7 p.m. Fridays, 624-D Guilford College Road, GB. New students welcome. cathy.gorton@gmail.com or www.usfirst.org.
International Order of Rainbow for Girls, Assembly 23: 7 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Revolution Lodge AF & AM, 802 16th St., GB. Ages 11-20. www.ncrainbows.org or 336-253-3557.
Kids Knit: 4:30 p.m. Fridays, Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Bring needles. Yarn provided. 336-373-2925.
Quad Fusion Co-Ed Jr. Roller Derby: noon-3 p.m. Sundays and 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Kernersville Parks and Recreation Center, 125 E. Bodenhamer St., KV. Ages, 10-17. quadfusioninfo@yahoo.com.
Saturday Story Hour: 11 a.m. Saturdays, International Civil Rights Center and Museum, 134 S. Elm St., GB. Free. Dynamic leaders and educators from the community narrate stories and interact with participants. March readers - The National Hook up of Black Women (Triad Chapter). Register. 336-274-9199 or kniblett@sitinmovement.org.
Y Leaders Club: 6:15 p.m. third Tuesday, Bryan Family YMCA, 501 W. Market St., GB. Ages 12-18. Volunteer-based program. Julie Brannon, 336-478-9622.