The Color of Reason Women's Community Council will hold its seventh annual Father and Daughter Dance Extraordinaire from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Greensboro Marriott Downtown, 304 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The cost is $45 per adult. Admission is free to the first daughter younger than 18 and $20 for each additional daughter younger than 18.
Heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served at this semi-formal event.
For information, call 336-706-2239 or 336-706-0936.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.