Curtis Jones and daughters Cayla and and Carmen attend The Color of Reason – Women’s Community Council fifth annual Father & Daughter Extraordinaire Dance Fundraiser Feb. 17, 2018, at The Empire Room.

The Color of Reason Women's Community Council will hold its seventh annual Father and Daughter Dance Extraordinaire from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Greensboro Marriott Downtown, 304 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.

The cost is $45 per adult. Admission is free to the first daughter younger than 18 and $20 for each additional daughter younger than 18.

Heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served at this semi-formal event.

For information, call 336-706-2239 or 336-706-0936.

