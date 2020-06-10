The College of Charleston in South Carolina awarded more than 1,500 undergraduate and graduate degrees in May 2020. The graduates will be recognized by the College during a special ceremony tentatively planned for Oct. 11.

The following local students earned degrees:

Elon College: Aidan Gibson, Bachelor of Science in marine biology

Greensboro: Elizabeth Ballin, Bachelor of Arts in English; Stephen Carlson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; and Hilla Edri, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science

