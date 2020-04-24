Announcements
Graham Walks, a self-motivating walking program for ages 18 and older, will resume April 29.
Participants are encouraged to set personal goals for steps such as 7,500 or 10,000 for the day.
Graham Recreation & Parks will provide free pedometers to registered participants (while supplies last) or participants can use any fitness tracking device they already have.
The free program runs through June 3.
Participants may meet with parks staff between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. or 5:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Shamrock Nutrition, 146 S. Main St. in Graham.
Registration is required; call 336-570-6718 or visit www.cityofgraham.com/recreation-parks.
***
The Steve Millikin Black Cap Veterans Group will still hold its annual Memorial Day event at 2 p.m. May 24 at the Guilford County Veterans Memorial.
A speaker has not been reserved yet for this event.
While the group is solvent, it does not have enough reserves to make its usual donations to Camp Corral and the Servant Center.
To help, mail a check made payable to BCVG care of Bill Clingenpeel, 2 Kinlock Trail, Greensboro, NC 27410.
For information, call 336-423-8960.
***
In an effort to raise funds for sustaining its mission of rescue and adoption, H.E.R.O., the Horse Education Rescue Organization of Winston-Salem is making its adoptable horses available for Zoom meetings.
The fee to have a H.E.R.O. horse appear on a Zoom call is $60.
For information, contact Natalie Johnston at 336-907-9125.
***
The Humane Society of the Piedmont has a huge need for cat and dog food, both wet and dry.
A food drive will be held in the nonprofit’s parking lot from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at 4527 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.
Donations go to Greensboro Urban Ministry, the Salvation Army of High Point and the Guilford County Animal Services.
For information, call 336-299-3060 or visit www.hspiedmont.org.
***
The Guilford County Veterans Memorial has slots for memorial bricks that are now available for sale. The slots are in the “Flags and Heroes” section at the flagpole pad where there are existing bricks in place.
These bricks are $250 each. Contributions are tax deductible.
Each brick will be engraved with a maximum of three lines, each line having a total of 18 characters including spaces.
Checks for payment must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro and mailed to Memorial Brick, c/o Al Stewart, 307 Jordan Crossing Ave., Jamestown NC 27282.
For information, call Stewart at 336-423-8960 or email aliniraq@yahoo.com. Also, visit https://gcveteransmemorial.org.
***
The NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad will offer the virtual program, The Power of Language: Standing By What You Say in Tough Times, from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 28. To participate, visit https://zoom.us/j/98203568264 or www.facebook.com/nccjtriad.
Also, the NCCJ will offer Developing Our Moral Imagination: Learning from the Past to Envision the Future from noon to 1 p.m. May 5. To participate, visit https://zoom.us/j/92131674498 or www.facebook.com/nccjtriad.
For information, call 336-272-0359, Ext. 150.
***
The High Point Arts Council is looking for arts and craft vendors to participate in the 49th Day in the Park festival, set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at City Lake Park near Jamestown.
The registration fee is $45 through April 30 and $65 thereafter.
For information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26, or visit www.highpointarts.org/arts/community-outreach-programs/day-in-the-park.
