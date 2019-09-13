Activities
Pamela Haney, research and development director of the Canine Performance Sciences program at Auburn University, was the guest speaker at a Guilford Rotary Club meeting Aug. 27.
Haney shared how the program has developed Vapor Wake as its method and system for detecting explosives and other illicit substances. Vapor Wake working dogs are specifically trained to detect body-worn explosives on a moving target.
Guilford Rotary meets weekly for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Weir-Jordan House, 223 N. Edgeworth St. in Greensboro.
For information, contact Eugene Parker at 336-288-0159 or genmarpaul@aol.com. Also, visit https://homeofvaporwake.com/vapor-wake.
The Junior League of High Point recently held a Youth Empowerment Day celebration at the High Point Rockers’ ballpark. Youth from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater High Point, YWCA and Big Brothers, Big Sisters were invited to participate. All youth in attendance received books from High Point LEAP and participated in games, activities and a service project.
“We asked the boys and girls in attendance to help us create coloring books to be delivered to a children’s hospital,” said Sadie Leder Elder, league president. “It is important for us to help children understand that service can fit into their lives and be an empowering experience.”
Members of the league and community participated in the pre-game activities. Liz Shaver threw out the opening pitch, Addison Beane sang the national anthem, David Sweger met the umpires and Thomas and William Cusick gave the “Play Ball” call. In addition, a special Youth Empowerment Day jersey was created by the Rockers and raffled off to support the league’s youth initiatives.
High Point University assisted by donating its suite to the invited youth. Old Dominion helped secure seats for community members.
Four members of Eta Phi Beta Sorority, Alpha Rho Chapter were elected to serve on the regional executive board at the 24th biennial conference held July 10-13 in Raleigh: Brenda McLean, assistant regional director; Georgia Shepard, treasurer; Marissa Benton-Brown, director of education; and Joan Miller, guard.
Alpha Rho Chapter is part of the mid-eastern region which covers North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky. Also attending the conference were Rhonda Blue and Katie Hall, the chapter’s queen representative.
Also, Shepard, Miller and McLean, along with Patricia Posey and Fran Whitcomb, attended the Southeastern Regional Conference held July 25-27 in Jacksonville, Fla.
The first meeting for the upcoming sorority year will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
For information, contact Joan Miller at 336-370-6112 or jmiller4550 @yahoo.com or visit http://etaphibeta-alpharho.org.
Announcements
Healthy Communities A3 will take a hike into the Birkhead Wilderness on Sunday, Sept. 15. Hikers should meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Farmers Market, 134 S. Church St. in Asheboro. Hikers will carpool to Robbins Branch Trailhead at 5527 Lassiter Mill Road in Asheboro.
For information, call 336-625-2993 or email jrichjr@triad.rr.com.
YMCA of Greensboro locations will host Welcoming Week, a nationwide initiative focused on embracing diverse cultural backgrounds.
The effort, Monday, Sept. 16, through Friday,Sept. 20, gives an opportunity for neighbors — both immigrants and U.S.-born residents — to get to know one another and celebrate what unites us as a community.
A voter registration drive is planned from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the Alex W. Spears III YMCA, 3216 Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro.
Strangers to Neighbors Training will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Kathleen Price Bryan Family YMCA, 501 W. Market St. in Greensboro.
Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA will host One Community, One Voice: A Globally Diverse Conversation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at The Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, 2907 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The Piedmont Bird Club will go to Mayo River State Park on Sept. 21. The field trip is free and open to the public. Participants will meet at 8 a.m. near the park office at 500 Old Mayo Park Road in Mayodan. Around 8:15 a.m. participants will carpool to other areas in northwest Rockingham County.
Birders hope to see warblers, vireos, flycatchers, thrushes and raptors.
For information, email piedmontbirdclub@gmail.com.
USA Dance’s local chapter, Carolina Heartland, will hold a Kaleidoscope Dance Showcase and Ball on Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Bur-Mil Clubhouse, 5834 Bur-Mil Club Road in Greensboro.
Doors open at 3:45 p.m. with the first showcase at 4:30 p.m. The second showcase will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Attendees will enjoy exhibitions of multiple dances and there will be three sessions of social dancing interspersed with the two showcase sessions.
All proceeds go to student scholarships and to support the growth of dancing in the Triad.
Admission is $20.
For information, contact Lib Johnson at libsjohnson@triad.rr.com.
Friends of the High Point Public Library will have a used book sale from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Morgan Room and adjacent area, on the main floor of the library.
A $3 bag sale will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
A preview sale, limited to Friends members, will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27.
Non-members interested in supporting the library and participating in the pre-sale can join Friends that evening for the $10 annual membership fee.
The library is at 901 N. Main St. in High Point.
Nine area Rotary Clubs will hold Pigstock 2019 from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Shooting Star Farms, 5624 Davis Mill Road in Greensboro.
The event will feature wood-smoked pork, ribs, brisket and chicken, along with a wide variety of sides, desserts, beer and wine.
Live bluegrass music will be provided by Never Too Late and Can’t Hardly Play Boys and Gail.
Proceeds support Children of Vietnam (Educating, Healing, Sheltering and Nurturing) and RUSH (Rotarians Unite to Stop Hunger).
Tickets are $30-$40 and will be sold at the event and online at https://pigstock2019tix.eventbee.com. Children ages 11 and younger and accompanied by an adult may eat free.
Awards
The Gibsonville Friend O’ Rose Garden Club has named the home of Pat and James Allison at 226 Cotten Court in Gibsonville as the winner of the Yard of the Month for September. Their son Mark was recognized as well for his efforts in beautifying the property.
The Allisons’ property was commended for its manicured lawn, Japanese maples, mature trees, bird feeders and multiple flowers such as impatiens, periwinkle and hydrangeas.
