Activities
The Open World Leadership Center, an agency of the U.S. Congress, recently sent a delegation of Moldovan medical faculty to Greensboro.
The delegation consisted of six physician and nursing professionals and was accompanied by a bicultural facilitator and an interpreter. While in Greensboro, the Open World program participants were hosted by the UNCG School of Nursing and Guilford Rotary Chapter.
In Greensboro, delegates collaborated on best practices for educating Bachelor of Science nursing students. Delegates met UNCG School of Nursing faculty and registered nurses at Cone Health. They also met with members of the N.C. State Board of Nursing in Raleigh to gain understanding of the regulation of nursing practice. Additional activities included meeting with the Guilford Rotary Club, interacting with state representatives and visiting the International Civil Rights Museum in Greensboro. The delegation stayed in the homes of local residents who served as hospitality hosts.
***
Usually the Rachel Caldwell Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter celebrates the anniversary of the founding of the DAR in early October with a service project it calls, “Spread A Little Cheer Day.”
This year the organization reached a milestone when Amy Dickinson, who writes “Ask Amy,” became the 1,000,000th member of the DAR.
Ten members of the Caldwell chapter, with veteran David Layton, spent three hours at the new Kernersville VA Outpatient Hospital, distributing snacks, water bottles, flags, “Thank a Vet” poems, magazines and lots of conversation. Augusta Johnston played her four-note harmonica while Charlotte and David Layton wheeled around a cart full of goodies.
Caldwell ladies brought homemade cookies, bakery treats and doughnuts to first responders and presented certificates of appreciation signed by North Carolina State Regent Carole Weiss.
For the chapter’s “Spread a Little Cheer Day,” daughters donated to the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Walk, Wounded Warriors and Brenner’s Hospital. They brought bags of used jewelry and beads for cancer patients to make earrings and bracelets, gave clothing for students from under developed countries and visited retirement centers. Many contacted old friends, volunteered, wrote thank-you notes, left surprises for postal workers and school bus drivers, brought food to church ministries, opened doors for people, arranged flowers for shut-ins and gave money to the homeless. One member reported telling jokes at aerobics that brought smiles and another baked apple strudel for people needing a little cheer, made cookies for a sick friend and sent a card with a check inside for someone with lung cancer. Several picked up tabs at places to “Pay it Forward” and another took homemade soup to a friend.
***
The James Hunter chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated a national day of service Oct. 11. Members of the local chapter delivered home baked goods to the Madison and Mayodan Police and Fire Departments and Rockingham County EMS, Madison — Rockingham Rescue squad workers.
The efforts were also a way to observe the 125th anniversary of the organization’s founding.
For information, email kimthompsondar@gmail.com or visit www.DAR.org.
Announcements
The Greensboro Tri Delta Alumnae Chapter is hosting its annual Founders’ Day/Holiday Luncheon at 11 a.m. Nov. 16 at a member’s home. The chapter meets to celebrate its founders, exchange gifts, support local philanthropy (Kids Path Hospice) and to support the Tri Deltas at Elon University.
All Triad alumnae are welcome.
For information, call Cathy at 336-887-5387.
***
The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Library, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro.
Mark Garland will present “Those Dn Yellow Composites”or asteraceae. He will review the biology of the flower heads, how to tell whether or not a plant is a “comp” and recognize some of the major groups within the family.
Garland is a botanist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s national plant data team in Greensboro.
For information, call 336-708-1196 or visit www.ncwildflower.org.
***
AAUW Greensboro Branch continues its celebration of empowered women — past, present, future — with a program Nov. 12 at Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Drive in Greensboro.
Refreshments will be offered at 5:30 p.m. The program starts at 6 p.m. with a welcome from Branch President Lena Murrill-Chapman followed by a costumed reenactment of suffragists who, in 1917, protested and demonstrated by lighting watchfires. AAUW Greensboro member Sue Metz wrote and narrates the 30-minute play which features other members acting out the importance of women getting the right to vote. Audience participation is encouraged.
After the theatrical presentation, attendees will discuss their combined efforts to go beyond philanthropy in giving back to the community. Guests from Vandalia Elementary School will provide an update on the branch members’ gift of books toward their Books for Girls initiative.
Attendees are encouraged to bring donations from the list of locally available children’s books listed at https://greensboro-nc.aauw.net/books-for-girls-an-initiative-of-aauw-greensboro.
***
The English Speaking Union Greensboro Branch will recognize its three award winners during a program Nov. 19 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Winners include:
- Kate Miller, a freshman at Caldwell Academy, who won first place at the Shakespeare high school competition and participated in the National Shakespeare competition in New York.
- Holly Weaver, an English teacher at Page High School, is the T-Lab winner who spent three weeks in London at the Globe Theatre.
- Beverly Hayse, also a T-Lab winner and English teacher at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, participated in a three day teacher workshop at the American Shakespeare Center in Stanton, Va.
Social, dinner and program begins at 5:45 p.m. Reservations are required; call 336-288-2078.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.