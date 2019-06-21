Achievers
Summit Rotary Club recognized Guilford County Schools students who logged the two highest service learning hours in the 2018-19 school year: Jaliah Singleton, Middle College at Guilford Technical Community College-Greensboro, 1,040 credited hours; and Geoyia Ragsdale-Polk, The Middle College of UNCG, 992.47 credited hours.
Students with the highest service learning hours in Summit-sponsored Interact clubs were also recognized: Early College at Guilford Interact, Ridge Ren and Vy Bui; and Northwest Guilford High School, Mary Alex Beverly, Robert Lawhorne and Alexandra Vlad.
***
The Burlington Writers Club recently celebrated and presented awards to the winners of its 63rd annual Adult Contest at a catered banquet at the Arts Center in Graham. Cash prizes and certificates of merit were awarded in eight categories to writers throughout the eight-county area covered by the contest.
The following are first place winners: Stories for Children, Elizabeth Solazzo; Poetry for Children, Alice E. Johansen; Fiction, Krysti McCandless; Short Non-Fiction, Jean Bailey Robor; Poetry, Martha Golensky; Light Verse, Karen Filipski; Long Non-Fiction, Anita Sherer; and Sally Svee Humorous Category, Carolyn Stuart.
Second place winners: Stories for Children, Becky Scarlett; Poetry for Children, Elizabeth Solazzo; Fiction, Leigh Ann Whittle; Short Non-Fiction, Carolyn Stuart; Poetry, Janet R. Sady; Light Verse, Jean Bailey Robor; and Long Non-Fiction, Elizabeth Solazzo.
Third Place Winners: Stories for Children, Alice E. Johansen; Poetry for Children, Lisa Smith Reittinger; Fiction, Warren Dixon; Short Non-Fiction, Alice E. Johansen; Poetry, Lisa Smith Reittinger; Light Verse, Lisa Smith Reittinger; and Long Non-Fiction, Lynn Veach Sadler.
Announcements
Triad Daylily Fans Club will hold its second annual Daylily Flower and Design Show from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 2005 New Garden Road in Greensboro.
This sanctioned flower show and plant sale, free and open to the public, displays the colorful diversity of daylillies. Competitors enter their named daylillies in the show atop bloom scapes (stalks).
Entries will be accepted from 8 to 10 a.m.
For information, call 336-456-4509.
Awards
Guilford County Top Ladies of Distinction recently elected its 2019-2021 officers: President and director of operations, Cynthia Carlton Thompson; first vice president, Vickie Hughes; second vice president, Sharon Mitchell; recording secretary, Melanie Palmer; assistant recording secretary, Ijeoma Uzokwe; treasurer, Gloria Jackson; financial secretary, Jacqueline White; Top Teen adviser, Lisa Hickey; Top Teen assistant adviser, Faye McRavion; corresponding secretary, Katetia Hargrove; historian, Katetia Bennett; chaplain, A. Rawiya Nash; parliamentarian, Jacqueline Pettiford; and sergeant-of -arms, Theldora Williams.
Established in 1964, the organization’s mission is to enhance and enrich the lives of youth and adults through National Program and Projects.
***
Summit Rotary Club named Saleem Shadee Latimore of Dudley High School and Elizabeth Spears of High Point Central High School as the Student Improvement Program Students the Year.
The winners were selected from the 2018-19 Students of the Month. All monthly winners and their nominators, family and friends were invited to a celebration brunch with keynote speaker Michelle Thigpen, Guilford County Schools 2018-19 Principal of the Year.
Students of the Month are nominated for recognition based on positive progress in academics, attendance and attitude. The program is a partnership between Summit Rotary, Greensboro Parks and Recreation, Southern Guilford Rotary, Guilford Education Alliance, Awards of Excellence and Carson-Dellosa Education.
***
Each year the Junior League of High Point marks the end of its league year with a celebratory dinner. This year’s festivities were at the High Point Country Club and included the annual Spirit of the League and Most Active Sustainer awards, induction of new members, and leadership transitions.
The league’s Spirit of the League Award was designed to recognize an active member who has contributed exceptional service through her placement and community work. This distinction honors an individual who exemplifies the true spirit of the league by going above and beyond to meet the needs of others. The 2019 winner is Zafeira Paradis for her leadership on the communication team.
The league’s Most Active Sustainer Award recognizes the ongoing dedication to the Junior League by a sustaining member. The winner demonstrates her pride for the league by continuing to advance its mission and support its current initiatives. This year’s winner is Holly Davis.
This year’s 2018-2019 new member class included: Lauren Bott, Rachael Cusick, Makeba Gregg, Molly Harris, Hannah Holcomb, Quineece Huntley, Alexandra O’Hare, Mary Ragan, Molly Ragan, Meredith Welch and Stephanie Young.
The outgoing 2018-2019 board of directors included: Sadie Leder Elder, president; Rebecca McCarter, executive vice president; Tracy Dixon, treasurer; Marilyn Nowell, secretary; Heather Rouse, nominating chairwoman; Liz Moore, board member; Hannah Weant, board member; and Cindy Jarrell, sustainer adviser.
The incoming 2019-2020 board of directors includes: Sadie Leder Elder, president; Rebecca McCarter, president-elect; Amanda LeFever, executive vice president; Tracy Dixon, treasurer; Hannah Weant, secretary; Ashley Lansford, nominating chairwoman; Liz Lynch, board member; Zafeira Paradis, board member; and Cindy Jarrell, sustainer adviser.