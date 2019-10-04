Activities
The Junior League of High Point recently hosted Bett Williams, the incoming president of the Association of Junior Leagues International.
The league is one of 291 local leagues across four countries, which include the United States, Great Britain, Canada and Mexico. There are more than 130,000 women affiliated with the Junior League organization.
Williams will step into her role as president of the international association June 1.
During her visit, Williams gave a training at the league’s September general membership meeting, met with sustainer members, participated in a service project that honored local first responders and sat down with the current board of directors and management team members “to help them ensure that the Junior League of High Point is healthy, strong, and poised to make a meaningful impact on the community in the years ahead.”
Williams is a member and past-president of the Junior League of Columbia. Also, Williams is the chief communications officer for Children’s Trust of South Carolina and a graduate of Wake Forest University. She is also a wife and mother, as well as a volunteer for Girl Scouts of South Carolina — Mountains to Midlands.
Announcements
Magloire Lubika, executive director of Smell the Roses, will discuss understanding homelessness at the next High Point Newcomers Club meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Community Bible Church, 4125 Johnson St. in High Point. Attendees are asked to bring cans of food for West End Ministries.
Also, the club’s first big function of the 2019-2020 year, its annual fall picnic, will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive in High Point. The event is for members and their guests; people who wish to attend should sign up at the general meeting.
For information, visit www.hpnewcomers.com.
The Pullman Poet Society will be reviewing the work of Friedrich Nietzsche’s “The Parable of a Madman” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point.
Society members also will be reading their poems dedicated to High Point.
The society welcomes all ages, genres and styles.
For information, contact Sara Scott at 336-889-2787, Ext. 26 or programs@highpointarts.org.
Tom Richardson will talk about President Roosevelt’s stamp collection and his Postmaster General Farley at the next Greensboro Stamp Club meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Lindley Park Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive in Greensboro.
For information about this free event, contact Hank Gutman at 336-294-0326 or hgutman@att.net.
Awards
The Greensboro Symphony Guild has selected Linda Hiatt as this year’s recipient of the Bravo Award. Established in 2004, the Bravo Award recognizes a member in good standing who has been a member of the guild for five years or less and who has given extensive volunteer service.
Hiatt joined the guild in 2015 and immediately offered her time and talents for the benefit of the guild and the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra. She quickly assumed a leadership role by co-chairing the Feast and Follies fundraiser at LeBauer Park in the fall of 2016. Hiatt then became president of the guild in the 2017-2018 year.
For information about joining the guild, visit www.gsoguild.org.
