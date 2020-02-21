Grants
Lisa Frissen, a French teacher at Southeast Guilford High School and a member of the Beta Delta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, was awarded the Lynda Tamblyn Endowment Grant in November 2019.
Frissen applied for the grant to pursue continuing education for professional growth.
She has used the grant funding to pay for professional development and resources related to comprehensible input. Comprehensible input is based on research by Stephen Krashen about how languages are naturally acquired.
The Lynda Tamblyn Endowment Grant is awarded through the North Carolina Delta Kappa Gamma Educational Fund to teachers in Guilford County. Lynda Tamblyn was a teacher at Grimsley High School and was a treasured member of N.C. DKG, holding positions at both the local and state levels.
Achievers
The James Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has announced the winners of its annual American History Essay Contest: Kaitlin Bumgarner of Bethany, a sixth-grade student and the daughter of Brad and Ana Bumgarner; Nathaniel Saxer of Stokesdale, a seventh-grade student and the son of Robert and Sara Saxer; and Aden Hudson of Madison, an eighth-grade student and the son of Brandon and Sasha Hudson.
“The Voyage of the Mayflower” was the contest theme.
August Hall of Eden, a high school freshman and the daughter of Jennifer and Michael Hall, was the winner of the Christopher Columbus Essay Contest.
“A Sailor’s Experiences as part of Christopher Columbus’ First Expedition to the Americas” was the contest theme.
All students received a certificate from District V and a certificate with a medal from the James Hunter Chapter. The District V winners will go on to the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution state level to be judged.
Activities
The Euterpe Music Club held its Young Artists Recital on Feb. 9 at First Moravian Church in Greensboro.
Young artists included: Dew Adegoroye, Ashton Allbright (tenor), Mackenzie Berg, Mahi Bhati, Roma Desai, Kylie Guardado (guitar), Josiah Ijaola, AJ King, Andrew Mattern, Hannah Osborne (soprano), Tina Rcom-Nie, Samuel Song and Heather Wong.
Susan Young served as accompanist to Osborne and Allbright.
Euterpe teacher studios represented included: Jacqueline Canter, Lyn Gentry, Ginny Hotchkiss, Pat King, George Kiorpes and Anita Trumpler-Rich.
***
The Junior League of High Point recently concluded its Get-On-Board training series to help women learn how to serve in leadership positions on nonprofit boards. More than a dozen women, including both league and community members, completed this five-week workshop taught by Christine Cugliari, associate professor of nonprofit leadership and management at High Point University.
Training covered topics such as building a nonprofit board of directors and board assessment, board roles and responsibilities, strategic planning and community impact evaluation, as well as financial policies and fiduciary responsibilities. The series culminated in a panel of nonprofit board chairs and executive directors, which included Tom Blount, board chairman of the High Point Arts Council, Wil Elder, board chairman of the High Point Pubic Library Foundation, Molly Jordan, executive director of the Community Clinic of High Point, and Jane Leibscher, executive director of the United Way of Greater High Point.
Announcements
Greensboro’s Hamilton Lakes Lions Club is holding a food drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 21-22 in front of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Quaker Village (Friendly Avenue and Guilford College Road).
Food collected outside the store goes directly to the warehouse for BackPack Beginnings and local food banks.
Each shopper will be offered a separate shopping bag for food they want to donate. When finished shopping, customers will give that bag to Lions members outside the store.
For information, contact Jim Lumsden, 847-840-5302.
***
The Greensboro Downtown Residents’ Association will pick up litter from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 29 on the Downtown Greenway at the railroad underpass on East Bragg Street at the corner of Elm and Bragg streets. All supplies will be provided. All participants must sign a waiver prior to arriving; send an email to greensborodra@gmail.com for the details.
Residents who wish to pick up trash at an alternate time or location should contact Greensboro Beautiful and learn about the nonprofit’s Winter Wipeout program. Call 336-373-2199, email greensborobeautiful@gmail.com or visit greensborobeautiful.org for more information.
***
Christina Larson, past president of Greensboro Horticultural Society, will talk about gardening in the changing climate at the next Triad Daylily Fans Club meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. March 1 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro.
There will be a time for questions and answers and handouts will be distributed.
Also, plans are forming for the club’s third annual Daylily Flower and Design Show on June 27.
For information, call 336-456-4509.
***
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of High Point will host its annual Game Day Fundraiser to support the programs of The Salvation Army of High Point from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11 at The High Point Country Club at Emerywood, 800 Country Club Road in High Point.
Tickets are $30 and include lunch and the chance to win door prizes. Participants are encouraged to invite their friends and bring a favorite card or board game.
To purchase tickets, contact Betty Cadick at 336-802-9721 or Susan Hedgecock at 336-802-6836.
***
The Piedmont Quilters’ Guild will present its 2020 Quilt Show “A Kaleidoscope of Quilts” from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 20 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 21 at the Trotter Active Adult Center, 3906 Betula St. in Greensboro.
The center is in Hester Park and visitors can enter from Groometown or West Vandalia roads.
Admission is $5 per person.
More than 100 quilts featuring traditional and contemporary works by guild members will be on display.
Handmade items will be for sale along with raffle tickets. There will be a silent auction to benefit the Cone Health Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund.
March 21 is National Quilting Day; guild members will sit together to work on their quilting projects and talk to the public about the art of quilting.
For more information, visit www.piedmontquilts.org.
