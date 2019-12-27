Activities
Guilford County Top Ladies of Distinction and Guilford County Top Teens of America Chapter members kicked off their Founders’ Day Program by contributing six boxes of books to Jefferson Elementary School in Greensboro.
Tijuana Greene, regional behavior support educator, was on site to receive the donations.
A luncheon program was held Dec. 7 at Sheraton Four Seasons with a tribute to the chapter organizer, the late Rebecca Graves. The program was planned around the chapter’s literacy program.
The mistress of ceremony was Cynthia Carlton Thompson, president of Guilford County Top Ladies of Distinction.
The welcome address was given by Sukiana Abderrhaman, president of Top Teens America, occasion by Divine Uzokwe, financial secretary of Top Teens, innovation and grace by Alton Thompson.
Other presenters were Vickie Hughes, Sharon Mitchell, Pearlie Bryan and A. Rawiya Nash. Nash and Gwendolyn Parker received the chapter’s leadership award. Members of the committee were Dahlia Ashford, Pearlie Bryan, Malinda Carmon, Nash (chairwoman), Parker (co-chairwoman), Cynthia Carlton Thompson (president), Tammy Williams and Jacqueline White (financial secretary).
Announcements
The Guilford County Beekeepers Association will offer a Beginner Beekeeping Course from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 16-Feb. 27, at the barn kitchen meeting room in the Guilford County Cooperative Extension Center, 3309 Burlington Road in Greensboro.
The plan is for five teaching sessions, an optional question and answer/test review session and the administration of the optional written portion of the North Carolina State Beekeepers Association certified beekeepers examination.
The cost is $25 for individuals or $35 per family. The cost includes one book, handouts and membership in the GCBA.
North Carolina State Beekeepers Association membership ($15 per person) is required for those wanting to participate in the Master Beekeeper program and take the certified beekeepers examination. It is not required to take the beginners course or join the Guilford Beekeepers, but it is strongly encouraged.
To register, visit guilfordbeekeepers.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.