Announcements
Goose-Masters, a humane goose control service company, will participate in Greensboro Trails Day on Saturday, July 27, at Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive in Greensboro.
Goose-Masters’ border collies will entertain and educate audiences with live herding demonstrations from 10:30 to 11:55 a.m.
To learn more about humane herding of unwelcome Canada geese, call Goose-Masters at 336-653-4100.
Trails Day is from 8 a.m. to noon. For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/trails-greenways/greensboro-trails-day.
***
The Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro is offering through its ShepNet program a variety of computer, iPad, Android and iPhone classes in August and September.
The classes come with an emphasis on the needs and learning styles of older adults.
As there are only six seats available per class the classes fill quickly.
Class fees range from $15 to $45. To register, visit shepnetgreensboro.org.
For information, call 336-378-0766 or email info@shepctrg.org.
***
Women2Women, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to engaging women across the country in a discussion about shared concerns and goals, will bring its national conversations tour to Greensboro College on Sept. 12.
The event will feature Sarah Chamberlain, president and founder of the Women2Women Conversations Tour; Michelle Gethers-Clark, president and CEO of United Way Greensboro; Leigha Smith, regional bank president with Wells Fargo; and Emily Dickens of the Society of Human Resources Management.
The event opens with a reception at 6 p.m. and a discussion at 6:30 p.m.
The tour has traveled nationwide to engage with business leaders, entrepreneurs and community leaders.
For information, visit https://w2wtour.com/event/greensboro.
***
The 18th annual Guilford County Gardening Seminar, Fall for Gardening, sponsored by N.C. Cooperative Extension and N.C. Extension Master Gardener Volunteers, has sold out and registration is now closed.
Due to the large number of early registrants, the limited capacity has already been met. Registrants who have secured a place at the seminar will be notified by email. The registrar will void and return checks that were received after registration closed.
The event, with the theme of Gardening with a Conscience, features guest speakers from across the country and state. It is scheduled to take place Sept. 19.
For information, call 336-641-2400 or visit http://go.ncsu.edu/guilfordseminar.
Activities
The 2019 Greensboro Symphony Guild Debutantes recently visited several community service providers to say thank you for their service.
The debutantes delivered a baked ziti, homemade treats and healthy food items to the Pisgah Church Fire Station in Greensboro. They brought a gift card to a restaurant, as well.
They delivered 20 bags of cat and dog food to the Guilford Humane Society and visited with staff member Erin Stratford Owens, a former debutante. The girls brought animal treats and special items for the society employees as well.
They also delivered baked goods, healthy snacks, chicken Alfredo and pizza to the staff at the Greensboro Police Department.