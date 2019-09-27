Announcements
The McLeansville Lions Club will hold the 18th annual Lion Delbert Phillips Tractor Show and Fall Festival from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at 1124 Mount Hope Church Road in McLeansville.
There will be tractors, old and new cars, a petting zoo, crafters, activities for children, a yard sale, music, and more.
Spaces for the crafts and yard sale are $15.
For information about the event, call 704-439-6278. For tractor/car show information, call 336-314-8831. Vendors should call 336-289-3170.
Christopher Horrigan, parks division director for Guilford County, is the guest speaker of the next Piedmont Bird Club meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Library, 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m.
Horrigan will provide a brief overview of the history of Guilford County parks before discussing their value to residents, and existing and future parks division priorities.
The club will offer the workshop, Introduction to Bird Watching for Beginners, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Library. Older children accompanied by adults are welcome to attend. Pets should stay at home. This is a joint activity with the T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society.
Also, the club will participate in The Big Sit from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 12 near the end of the boardwalk at the Bog Garden on Hobbs Road in Greensboro. The event is open to all ages. The purpose is to identify as many bird species as possible during a 24-hour period. However, observers are limited to a circle 17 feet in diameter. Participants may stay as long as they want, from an hour to all day.
For information about these events, email piedmontbirdclub@gmail.com.
The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Library, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro.
Steve Windham, a local landscape designer and founder of Root and Branch Gardens, will present the program Landscape Design with Native Plants such as rhododendron periclymenoides or pinxterbloom azaleas.
For information, call 336-708-1196 or visit www.ncwildflower.org.
Lynne Zimmerman will present a program on English in eastern Europe at the next English Speaking Union Greensboro Branch meeting on Oct. 15 in the Haywood Duke Room, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Zimmerman is a teacher of English, a Peace Corps volunteer in Poland and Siberia and a Fulbright Scholar in Poland, Belarus and Moldova.
Social, dinner and program begins at 5:45 p.m. Reservations are required; call 336-288-2078.
The Triad Daylily Fans and Garden Club will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at Earth Fare, 2965 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
Members will discuss the Daylily Society National Convention, held July 10-13 in Madison, Wis.
Linda Barnes, a photographer and a scientific liaison with the American Daylily Society, will present.
For information, call 336-456-4509 or visit https://triadnc.weebly.com.
Activities
The Junior League of Greensboro held its first general membership meeting of the fiscal year Sept. 16 at the Colonnade at Revolution Mill and had food by Pepper Moon Catering. The meeting welcomed 150 members and was sponsored by Polliwogs Children’s Boutique.
The following women have been voted and approved by active membership to begin their provisional training with the intention of becoming active members during the 2019-2020 league year: Isabel Adams, Amanda Allen, Tiffany Barr, Stephanie Blair, Caitlin Braxton, Kayleigh Bullard, Amanda Clark, Austin Cox, Kathleen Duckworth, Lisa Graham, Carrie Henson, Catherine Hinken, Alexandria Kadolph, Ashley LeSane, Tori McGowan, Monet Marion, Margaret Sasser, Joy Stokes and Jennifer Turner.
