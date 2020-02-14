Announcements
Brent Christensen will speak at the next Let’s So Seniors Tuesday Talk from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, 330 S. Greene St.
Christensen is president and CEO of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce where he leads the organization that includes Greensboro’s lead economic development organization as well as Launch Greensboro and ActionGreensboro.
Tuesday Talks are free and open to adults 50 and older.
For information, email letsgosrs@gmail.com.
Guilford County Board of Elections is looking for responsible young adults with a positive attitude to assist in the upcoming presidential primary election. Responsibilities include helping voters with the new voting machines from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 3. There will be one-hour of training the night before and attendance is mandatory.
The board will pay $110.
To apply, send a resume to shilpasphilips@gmail.com by Wednesday, Feb. 19.
The Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will hold its annual spring gardening open house from 9 a.m. to noon April 18 at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Guilford County Center, 3309 Burlington Road in Greensboro.
Activities include: Ask a Master Gardener Booth, gardening and landscaping advice, garden tours, soil preparation demonstrations, small space gardening, vegetable gardening, growing herbs, soil testing kits, tools sharping demonstration, pond care, gardening with worms, rose care simplified, and information about growing plants in the shade.
There will be activities for children, and plants, vegetable starts and flowers for sale.
For information, call 336-641-2400 or visit www.guilfordextension.com.
The Piedmont Triad Alumni Chapter of Saint Augustine’s University will hold a Jazz Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28 at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 810 N. Highland Ave. in Winston-Salem.
Reggie Buie and Friends will entertain. There will be door prizes and a silent auction.
The cost is $25; proceeds benefit the university’s scholarship fund.
To purchase tickets, contact Sidney Morgan 336-617-7926 or elumell@triad.rr.com.
The Carolina Theatre, located at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro, will be the setting for the Greensboro Newcomers’ general meeting Feb. 27.
Participants will tour the newly renovated theatre beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Lunch will be held at 11 a.m. at Natty Greene’s, 345 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The RSVP deadline is Thursday, Feb. 20. Those attending should send an email to barbesc@gmail.com and let her know if they will be joining members for lunch and tour or just the tour.
The African American Caucus of Guilford County will host a forum for democratic candidates who are running for lieutenant governor with a Meet & Greet starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. The moderator will start the forum at 7 p.m.
Also, the caucus will host the candidates for the 7th District school board with a Meet & Greet starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, and a forum following at 7 p.m.
Both events will be held at the Democratic Headquarters, Wrightsville Building, 2300 Meadowview Road, Suite 110 in Greensboro.
For information, call 336-286-6196.
The Greensboro Newcomers Club will hold its annual birthday party from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 12 at the Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Park Ave. in Greensboro. There will be a cake raffle, business meeting and more.
Internationally celebrated artist Victoria Milstein will join club members at lunch and share her experiences.
The RSVP deadline is March 3. Contact Cheryl Kersky at 847-217-3884 for additional information and cost.
Central Carolina Bridge Association, Unit 169, is in District 7 of the American Contract Bridge League and is sponsoring the regional tournament coming March 5-8 at the High Point University Community Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, in High Point.
All duplicate bridge players are invited to play. Active ACBL membership required. A monthly trial membership will be available to purchase at the tournament. Session fees apply.
For information, visit www.ccbaunit169.org.
The city of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful are hosting the fourth annual Winter Wipeout litter cleanup campaign, which focuses on litter cleanup of city roadways and intersections.
The campaign kicked off Monday, Feb. 10, and will run through March 8. During this time frame, volunteers can pick up their supplies and clean up when it works best for their schedule.
For information, call 336-883-3520 or visit www.highpointnc.gov/khpb.
Awards
Summit Rotary Club has announced its Student Improvement Awards winners for November and December:
- November: Christopher Munn Jr., Dean B. Pruette Scale Academy; Cameron Newell, Southeast Guilford High School
- December: Shameria Legrande, Ferndale Middle School; Jordan Little, Andrews High School
Students are nominated for recognition based on positive progress in academics, attendance and attitude.
At the end of the school year, two of the monthly winners are chosen as Students of the Year and will receive up to $1,000 in cash and prizes.
The Student of the Month program is a partnership between Summit and Southern Guilford Rotary Clubs, Greensboro Parks and Recreation, Guilford Education Alliance and Awards of Excellence.
