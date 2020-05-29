Announcements
The Servant Center and American Legion Post 53 will hold a food drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, May 29, at 729 Creek Ridge Road in Greensboro.
People may donate nonperishable food items and cleaning supplies directly from their car.
All donations will go toward the feeding and caring of homeless veterans living at Servant Center. For information, call 336-275-8585.
Donations
The Rotary Club of High Point recently presented a $10,000 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont. Wendy Rivers, BBBS CEO and president, accepted the check from Steve Ilderton, Rotary Club president. The donation will support BBBS’s mentoring program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.