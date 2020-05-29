Announcements

The Servant Center and American Legion Post 53 will hold a food drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, May 29, at 729 Creek Ridge Road in Greensboro.

People may donate nonperishable food items and cleaning supplies directly from their car.

All donations will go toward the feeding and caring of homeless veterans living at Servant Center. For information, call 336-275-8585.

Donations

The Rotary Club of High Point recently presented a $10,000 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont. Wendy Rivers, BBBS CEO and president, accepted the check from Steve Ilderton, Rotary Club president. The donation will support BBBS’s mentoring program.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments