NCCJ, an organization that works to build compassionate and just communities free of bias, bigotry and racism, has launched a new initiative, “Open Minds, Respectful Voices.”
The initiative encourages individuals and organizations to practice listening respectfully and with patience to people who have views different than their own; to speak with empathy and without malice; and to encourage and support efforts to bring people of different points of view together in the community to have empathetic and respectful conversations.
For more information, visit www.nccjtriad.org/community-practices.
Also, NCCJ will hold its Brotherhood/Sisterhood Citation Award Dinner on Nov. 11 at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro with options for attendees to participate in person or online.
Denny Kelly and Lou Bouvier of Greensboro and Ann and Jim Morgan of High Point will chair the event together.
To purchase tickets or serve as a sponsor, visit www.nccjtriad.org/citation.
Thanks to Kitty Congdon and others, the Junior League of High Point has reached its goal of securing pledges and payments necessary to eliminate the debt on its headquarters at 1103 N. Main St. in High Point which was built in 1907 by Lee and Bertie Briles. The home is one of the first residences constructed along Main Street and among the few remaining original homes built during that era.
For nearly 100 years, the home remained in the Briles family until the death of daughter Ruth Briles in 2002. It was then purchased by the Junior League of High Point. After extensive renovations, the league moved its headquarters into the Briles House in 2007 and continues to operate there today.
The home is named The Junior League of High Point — Mary Strickland Froelich Headquarters — The Briles House in memory of Mary Strickland Froelich (Maize), a past president of the league and a former member of the board of directors of the Association of Junior Leagues International.
At the start of the 2018-2019 league year, the remaining mortgage balance was a little less than $250,000. This spurred then-league president, Sadie Leder Elder, to launch the Legacy Investor Initiative, designed to help eliminate the remaining debt.
Legacy Investors include Donna and Rob Blakely, the Covington family, Sadie and Wil Elder, Sally and Ken Hughes, Ann and Jim Morgan, Rena and Mark Norcross, Karen McNeill Pond and Steve Pond, Jordan Washburn, and Doug Witcher.
Congdon joined the league in 1962 shortly after she and her husband, Earl, moved their young family to High Point from Richmond, Va., when they relocated the Old Dominion Freight Line corporate office.
The High Point Farmers Market will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 31, including July 4, at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St.
Masks are required for all attendees and vendors; free masks will be available for those who forget their masks.
Market staff is still collecting food donations for local shelters. Drop items off at the Farmers Market table.
For information, call 336-689-4463.
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville will host “Bonsai for Fun” from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9.
Josh Williams, garden manager, will present.
The event is free for members of the garden or $5 for non-members. Light snacks and drinks will be provided.
Registration is required; register or get more information by calling 336-996-7888 or visiting www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
