Announcements
In response to COVID-19, the Rachel Caldwell Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Jamestown Veterans Committee have canceled this year’s 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War flag raising ceremony, originally set for Sunday, March 29, at Wren Miller Park in Jamestown.
The governor and the mayors of both Jamestown and Greensboro made proclamations for Vietnam Veterans Day. Gerald Peek and members of the Jamestown Veterans Committee will raise the flag early Sunday, March 29, so the flag will still fly all day.
The first Vietnam Veterans Day was held March 29, 1974. President Richard Nixon chose March 29 as an appropriate date for the occasion as that was the day the last troops left Vietnam the year before.
Achievers
The English Speaking Union Greensboro Branch, in partnership with UNCG, sponsored the high school Shakespeare competition Feb. 15 at UNCG’s Alumni House.
Each student presented a monologue and sonnet.
Two judges, Bob Moyer and Lynne Murray, selected three winners: first place, Sarah Stephens; second place, Cat Beck; and third place, Skylar Hatch. Stephens and Hatch both attend Weaver Academy and their teacher is Lindsey Clinton-Kraack.
Beck is a student at Page High School. Ethan Roberts is her teacher.
Stephens and Clinton-Kraack will compete in New York’s national competition later in the spring.
Each student and teacher received a cash award.
