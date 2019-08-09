Activities
The James Hunter Chapter of Madison hosted the North Carolina Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s District V meeting on July 13 in Madison, with District Director Ann Mueller of Wilmington conducting. Madison Mayor David Myers, a retired USMC colonel, opened the meeting.
Anna Baird Choi, the state vice-regent, introduced the state officers. In attendance was Kimberly Norris Edds, chaplain; Mary Ellington Tatum, recording secretary; Susan Irene Hines, corresponding secretary; Donna Finnerty Rhyne, registrar; and Nancy McBride Wark, librarian.
Vice District Director Janice Tate, treasurer from the James Hunter Chapter, gave the registration report.
North Carolina District V consists of 12 chapters. Each regent from their corresponding chapter gave a brief report of their achievements, highlights and projects. The chapters are Colonel Andrew Balfour, Asheboro; Battle of Alamance, Burlington; George Reynolds, Eden; Colonel Arthur Forbis, Greensboro; Guilford Battle, Greensboro; Rachel Caldwell, Greensboro; Alexander Martin, High Point; James Hunter, Madison; Temperance Smith Alston, Pinehurst; William Bethell, Reidsville; Private John Grady, Sanford; and Alfred Moore, Southern Pines. A total of 80 people attended.
Awards were presented after a lunch catered by Debbie’s Restaurant and Catering of Stoneville. The meeting ended with the installation of next District V positions: Ann Yamrus, director; Adrienne Chafee, vice director; and Paula Weller, secretary/treasurer.
The 2020 District V meeting will be hosted by Temperance Smith Alston Chapter.
***
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro recently briefed the Nat Greene Kiwanis Club on the faith-based home building organization’s history, operations and plans for attaining 500 homes built in Greensboro.
Homeowners Rosalyn Posey and Penny Smith explained how they and volunteers built and paid for their own homes, as well as others to stabilize families and neighborhoods.
The Kiwanis club generally meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Starmount Country Club in Greensboro.
For information about the club, visit www.natgk.org.
Announcements
Eric Wile will present “The Least Known National Release First Day” at the next Greensboro Stamp Club meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Lindley Park Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive in Greensboro.
The club meets on the second Tuesday of each month. There are no dues or obligations.
For information, contact Hank Gutman at 336-294-0326 or hgutman@att.net.
***
Downtown Greenway needs volunteers to perform garden work at the Edible Orchard at Meeting Place and at the Bird, Bee and Butterfly Pollinator garden at Woven Works Park.
The Greensboro Permaculture Guild has maintained the orchard for the past five years. It needs two to three hours of monthly attention. Workdays will be scheduled monthly as determined by the volunteer schedules. Meeting Place is located at the corner of Smith and Prescott streets in Greensboro.
Members from the Piedmont Bird Club and the Native Plant Society will guide volunteers with weeding, planting and mulching the garden. Woven Works Park is at the corner of Lindsay Street and Murrow Boulevard in Greensboro. Workdays will be scheduled in September, October, March and May or June.
To volunteer, contact Laura Lorenz at 336-387-8355 or llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
Volunteers should indicate when they are available — weekdays or Saturdays — and if they have a preference for helping with the orchard or the garden.