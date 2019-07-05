Scholarships
The N.C. Triad Chapter of the Virginia Tech Alumni Association has announced the recipients of the 2019 Freshman Scholarships:
- Binay Rijal is the son of Shanta Acharya and Narayan Rijal and a graduate of Northwest Guilford High School. He plans to major in computer science.
• Zackery Risdon is the son of Zane Hembree and Scott Risdon and a graduate of Greensboro Day School. He plans to major in industrial design.
Both will attend Virginia Tech in the fall.
These young men and their families, along with all new and current Virginia Tech students and alumni, are invited to attend the Student Send-Off and Family Picnic on Aug. 1 at Triad Park.
For information, email allenlvt@gmail.com.
Announcements
The High Point Arts Council’s Pullman Poet Society will hold a reading from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Sunrise Books, 1101 N. Main St., Suite 202 in High Point. This free event is open to the public.
The society is open to all ages and experience levels. In addition to the poetry reading on the first Saturday of each month, the society meets at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Centennial Station Arts Center to critique, refine and experiment with their craft. There are no fees associated with joining the group.
For information, call 336-889-2787 or email programs@highpointarts.org.
***
Pete Evenson will present “The Stamps of the Century of Progress — The Chicago World’s Fair of 1933-1934” at the next Greensboro Stamp Club meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the Lindley Park Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive in Greensboro.
For information about this free meeting, contact Hank Gutman at 336-294-0326 or hgutman@att.net.
***
The Historic Jamestown Society will present the 17th annual Village Fair at Mendenhall Homeplace from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20 at 603 W. Main St. in Jamestown.
The fair will feature a number of exhibitors and vendors who will share their talents in various heritage-based trades, crafts and artistic endeavors such as: 18th-century chair making, wood turning, wool spinning and smithing. Antique engines will bring old farm implements to life and local musicians will give live performances throughout the day. Costumed interpreters from the High Point Museum will lead free children’s activities.
Admission is free.
For information, call 336-454-3819 or visit www.mendenhallhomeplace.com.
***
Greensboro Beautiful’s Christmas in July sale, a 15% discount off all holiday greenery such as wreaths, garland, light balls and poinsettias, ends July 31.
Customers may order by calling 336-373-2199 or at greensborobeautiful.org. Use the code SAVE15.
Orders may be picked up at Greensboro Beautiful’s Holiday Greenery Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 8.
Awards
The Friend O’ Rose Garden Club’s Yard-Of-the-Month winner for July is the home of Robert and Delores Garmer of 110 Still Water Circle in Gibsonville. The Garmers have lived in the house for seven years and have added lots of color and warmth to the yard.
The neatness of the lawn and the stone borders surrounding the mailbox and the Bradford Pear catch pull the attention to the flowers and shrubs weaving around the front of the house. A white railing and container holding violets greet guests at the front door. The border to the right of the house are azaleas and large red and white vincas. The color pattern continues with red and white geraniums and red begonias.
White Crepe Myrtles shade the way over slate stones. A screen porch is surrounded by huge containers, which hold coleus and butterfly bushes.
The Garmers have planted a Golden Maple and a small magnolia as centerpieces in the backyard.