Announcements
The Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro is offering its Adventures in Learning classes this month via Zoom. The July classes are free thanks to the nonprofit’s Weikel Fund for New Initiatives. Classes range from making cheese to Buddhism from a Christian perspective to healthy brains, healthy bodies.
To see the options and register, visit www.shepctrg.org/what-we-do/adventures-in-learning.
***
The Healthy Communities A3 hike, originally set for Sunday, July 12, at the North Carolina Zoo’s Purgatory Mountain Trail, has been canceled.
The zoo is open to the public and hikers can access the Purgatory Mountain Trail without entering the zoo. The trailhead is located in the North America Parking Lot A.
In addition, the Middle Mountain Trail off the Purgatory Mountain Trail is now open at the new trailhead on Woodell Country Road off Humble Mill Road. Distance is about 1.5 miles one way.
Hikers are encouraged to enjoy these trails on their own.
Also, Piedmont Legacy Trails is working on a Randolph County Trail Guide using the updated information on the PLT interactive trail map at www.piedmonttrails.org/tfc.
For information, call 336-963-2715.
***
The AAUW Greensboro branch has announced the 2020-2021 board of directors: Dahlia Ashford, public policy and communications chairwoman; Felicia Cherry, co-vice president programming; Everlena Diggs, diversity chairwoman; Libby Haile, finance officer and treasurer; Tiffany Jacobs, women in nontraditional careers chairwoman; G. Elaine Morehead, co-vice president, programming; Lena Murrill-Chapman, past-president; Mary Fran Schickedantz, membership chairwoman; Laura Tew, president; Mary Woodrow, book browsers chairwoman; and Saundra Yates-Evans, college/university partnership chairwoman.
AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.
For information, visit https://greensboro-nc.aauw.net.
***
Downtown Greenway needs volunteers to perform garden work from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at the Bird, Bee and Butterfly Pollinator garden at Woven Works Park, 401 Cumberland St. in Greensboro.
Members from the Piedmont Bird Club and the Native Plant Society will guide volunteers who will assist with weeding and planting.
Volunteers are asked to bring their own water, mask and gardening gloves. To volunteer, contact Laura Lorenz at 336-387-8355 or llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
