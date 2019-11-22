Announcements
A Pontoon Boat Birding event will take place at 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Lake Townsend Marina, 6332 Townsend Road in Browns Summit. Participants will search for migratory waterfowl.
The fee is $7; Piedmont Bird Club members will receive a $1 discount.
Register by Dec. 12; call 336-373-3741.
Activities
Henry K. Burtner Post 53 celebrated its centennial anniversary Nov. 16.
Founded Nov. 20, 1919, the post is the oldest American Legion post in Greensboro. It was founded by returning World War I veterans and named for the first Guilford County soldier to die in WWI, Henry K. Burtner.
The post also celebrated the American Legion Auxiliary centennial birthday which was founded Nov. 10, 1919, to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of veterans, military and their families, both at home and abroad.
The evening was attended by members of the American Legion family including North Carolina’s American Legion national executive committeeman, Jeff Joyner; alternate national executive committeeman, Patricia Harris; department (state) commander, James Moore; vice department commander, Jerry McClough; American Legion auxiliary department (state) president, Julie Smith; Sons of The American Legion Detachment (state) commander, Eugene Bellando; and many post members. The event also was attended by Kay Cashion, Guilford County commissioner at-large; and Sharon Hightower and Marikay Abuzuaiter, city of Greensboro councilwomen.
Cashion presented the post with proclamations from Gov. Roy Cooper and the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. Abuzuaiter and Hightower presented a proclamation from Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn and the City Council, as well.
The American Legion was founded in 1919 on four pillars: Veterans’ rehabilitation and education, Americanism, national defense, and children and youth. It is the world’s largest veteran service organization and advocates for veterans and their families.
For information, call 336-299-6716 or visit www.legion.org.
Grants
The Piedmont Bird Club is accepting applications through Dec. 6 for its minigrant program, which offers an opportunity for individuals, nonprofits, educators and youth to do a project that supports the appreciation and conservation of birds in the Piedmont.
Past recipients have included local beautification and conservation groups, schools, churches, youth groups and college students.
Grants for amounts up to $250 will be awarded in January for projects to be completed by Aug. 1, 2020. Projects can be conducted in the late winter, spring or summer.
For information, visit www.piedmontbirdclub.org.
