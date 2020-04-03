Achievers
The Arts & Humanities Jury of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International has announced the publication of the poem “The Sinking Pearl,” by Lisa Frissen, in the DKG Gallery of Fine Arts, an online gallery of works of art and letters at www.dkg.org.
Frissen, a resident of Greensboro, teaches at Southeast Guilford High School and is a member of the Beta Delta Chapter (Greensboro) of the North Carolina Organization of the Society.
The jury also announced the publication of the poem “Evening Song,” by Kelly White Arnold of Graham, in the online gallery.
Arnold teaches at Orange County High School and is also a member of the Beta Delta Chapter.
DKG is a professional honor society for women educators with more than 69,000 members. Established in 17 member countries around the world, the society defines its mission as promoting professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
Announcements
Family Services of the Piedmont and Kappa Delta’s annual Superhero 5K and Fun Run, a virtual event this year, will be Sunday, April 5.
Runners are encouraged to visit www.safeandhealthyfamilies.com to participate as a sponsor or as a “virtual runner.”
Participants will host a mini race at their homes. They also may post pictures of themselves and their children dressed up as superheroes and “participating” in this event page at www.facebook.com/events/2100927566719046.
Family Service of the Piedmont empowers individuals and families to restore hope, achieve stability and thrive through quality support services, advocacy and education.
***
The High Point Athletic Club is hosting a free virtual mile for people all around the globe on April 25. Runners have until midnight April 25 to submit their one mile time which gives runners about a month to post their best mile time.
On April 26, the club will announce the fastest male and female runners who will receive commemorative HPAC mugs for their efforts. Participants are encouraged to share pictures on social media, tag HPAC and use the hashtag #victorymile2020 and #HPAC. The club will share participants’ training and racing through social media outlets. Proceeds will benefit the Vasculitis Foundation.
To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=89445.
***
Healthy Communities A3 has canceled the hike to Walker’s Creek in the Uwharrie National Forest that was originally set for Sunday, April 5. Also, the organization has cancelled the May 3 hike to the Russell Gold Mine.
As such, Healthy Communities is encouraging everyone to hike on their own and observe social distancing.
Suggested hikes include:
- Franklinville Rail Trail: Riverside Park to the U.S. 64 bridge — 3.5 miles round trip.
- Faith Rock Trail: Franklinville Riverside Park to Faith Rock made famous by the horseback leap of Andrew Hunter — .75 mile loop.
- Uwharrie NF Tot Hill Trailhead to Cooler’s Knob — 2.5 miles round trip.
- Uwharrie NF Thrornburg Trailhead to intersection with Robbins Branch Trail — 3.5 miles round trip.
- Uwharrie NF Robbins Branch Trailhead to Bingham Plantation — 4 miles round trip.
- N.C. Zoo parking lot (North America) to summit of Purgatory Mountain — 2 miles.
For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com.
Awards
The Greensboro Symphony Guild presented Shawn Houck with the Barbara Cone Award for 2020. This award was established in 1984 by the guild’s board of directors to honor an individual for distinguished service in the advancement of music in the Greensboro community and for the promotion of the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra.
As a registered nurse and past healthcare marketing communications manager, Houck has refocused her career to include healthcare education and professional development for coordinating workforce development at the regional, state and national levels.
She currently is coordinator of regional education for Greensboro Area Health Education Center, which is part of the North Carolina AHEC system and is partnered regionally with Cone Health and eight surrounding counties.
Houck is committed to the power of music as a healing entity. She developed and works closely with the CaringSound music wellness program, a therapeutic program for children hospitalized at the Moses Cone Hospital Pediatrics Department in partnership with the Greensboro Symphony, Cone Health and the Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation.
Houck has been a board member of the Greensboro Symphony for 10 years. She currently serves as secretary on the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra’s executive committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.