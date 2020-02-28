Activities
The Greensboro Club of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs sponsored its annual Suited for Business program Feb. 13. This event is a collaborative effort between the club and the Women to Work Program at the Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro.
Women to Work provides pre-employment training and placement case management for women seeking employment to increase their preparedness for a successful job search. Suited for Business is an activity designed to help the participants get one step closer to reaching their goals by providing an inspirational message, tips for a successful job search and donations of professional clothing and accessories.
Club members Sharon Goins and Yvetta Grier provided the inspirational message, “Mind, Body and Soul.” Lunch was provided by Funderburk Restaurant.
Lizzie Alston-Reeder and Grier served as chairwomen for this event. Gwendolyn Lee serves as the first vice president for programming with the Greensboro Club and Amryl Ward is the club’s president. Heather Schneck is the director of the Women to Work program.
Achievers
The Furnitureland Rotary Club has announced the Fairview Elementary School Students of the Month: Jesse Ramirez (January) and Rosalinda Perez (February).
Each month the faculty at Fairview nominates a fifth-grade student who has demonstrated good citizenship and academic growth during the year. These students are recognized at a club meeting where the teacher’s letter of nomination is read. Students who receive the Furnitureland Rotary Club Student of the Month award are eligible to participate in a drawing to receive a Shirlee Carda Scholarship at the end of the school year.
Announcements
Randall Quillian of the Greensboro Permaculture Guild and New Garden Nursery will lead a pruning workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 29 at 801 W. Smith St. in Greensboro.
Attendees are encouraged to give a $5 to $10 donation and to help pull weeds at the Edible Orchard after the workshop.
For information, call Laura Lorenz at 336-387-8355.
***
A Simple Gesture, a food collection initiative, will present a 2020 Leap Day Bar Crawl from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Irving Park Shops — Gate City Growlers, 1724 Battleground Ave., Suite 103 in Greensboro. The crawl will progress to the Speakeasy Tavern and Tap Room.
Admission is $10 or $10 worth of food donations. Admission provides one free Pabst Blue Ribbon and A Simple Gesture tote bag.
For information, call 336-547-7000 or asimplegesturegso.org.
***
Marie Noel will present “Medicinal and Edible Uses for Native Plants” at the next Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Library, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro.
Noel is a retired registered nurse. She became interested in herbalism in 2015 and studied with Heart of Herbs School for three years to gain a master herbalist certification.
Historical medicinal uses and edible options will be discussed as well as methods for creating easy preparations for practical use. Resources will be shared.
For information, call 336-708-1196 or visit www.ncwildflower.org.
***
The Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs is sponsoring the event Evolving Styles and Trends in Floral Design from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 28 at Starmount Forest Country Club, 1 Sam Snead Drive in Greensboro.
This event, which includes lectures, floral arrangement demonstrations and lunch, features author and floral designer Laura Dowling, plus local designers Cindy Tole and Stacy Curtis. Registration forms can be obtained by contacting Linda Taft by email at gcgc.laura.dowling.event@gmail.com or by calling 336-558-5959. The registration deadline is March 10.
For information, visit www.thegreensborocouncilofgardenclubs.com.
Grants
The Crescent Rotary Club Foundation recently gave $20,000 to the Carolina Theatre of Greensboro’s Setting the Stage capital campaign.
The gift, one of the largest in the foundation’s history, will be directed toward the renovation of The Crown, a performance space that opened in 2013 on the theater’s third floor.
The Rotary gift — plus recent contributions from local families and businesses — pushes the theater’s campaign total to $2,531,000. When the campaign was launched in 2017, the original fundraising goal was $2.5 million. Last year that number was extended to $2.8 million in order to cover unexpected projects and additional capital needs identified by the theater’s board of directors.
The work in the Crown will be completed in phases, beginning this summer with renovation of the decommissioned fourth floor projection booth that once served the main auditorium. Nearly 1,500 square feet, the space is no longer needed for film projection and will be renovated as dressing rooms for Crown performers. To start that project, a steel bridge catwalk must be installed to connect the projection room to the stairwell and elevator.
The dressing room renovation will make way for upgrades to audience restrooms, expanding their capacity and updating them with new fixtures and finishes, including sinks and vanities given by Greensboro-based manufacturer, Thompson Traders. The Crown entrance lobbies will be updated, and the bar and concessions area will be reconfigured with new equipment and renovated with fresh décor. Enhancements will be made to sound and lighting equipment, and the technical production booth will be elevated to a fourth floor catwalk in order to free up space for event attendees.
