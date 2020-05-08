Announcements
The Steve Millikin Black Cap Veterans Group has canceled its Memorial Day event, originally set for May 24 at the Guilford County Veterans Memorial.
***
Share the Harvest Organization is asking community members to help meet the increasing need for fresh produce during the pandemic. Ways to help include:
- Donate produce from your garden or plant an extra row dedicated to Share the Harvest.
- Volunteer to pick up donations from collection sites in the greater Greensboro area.
- Volunteer to help distribute the produce to partner agencies.
In 2019, community and home gardeners donated more than 7,000 pounds of fresh produce to those experiencing hunger through Share the Harvest.
The nonprofit hopes to start collection and distribution in mid-June.
For information, email Linda Anderson at landersonsth20@gmail.com or visit http://sharetheharvestguilfordcounty.org.
***
Healthy Communities Randolph County canceled the hike originally scheduled for Sunday, May 3, at the Russell Gold Mine.
The organization hopes to celebrate National Trails Day with a hike June 7 at the Franklinville Rail Trail with a visit to Historic Faith Rock.
National Trails Day, always on the first Saturday in June, recognizes the benefits federal, state and local trails provide for recreation and exposure nature.
Those who would like to carpool should meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmer’s Market, 134 S. Church St.
For information, call 336-625-2993 or email jrichjr@triad.rr.com.
***
Although the Rockers and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will not be taking the field against one another this week, the two Atlantic League franchises are finding another way to compete while helping those in need.
Both teams will hold a food drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, May 8, at their respective home ballparks.
Donations will be accepted outside the team’s front office along Gatewood Avenue in High Point. Fans will be required to load their donations in the back of their vehicles prior to arriving at BB&T Point ballpark, remain in their vehicle while Rockers staff members unload the donations and wear a mask while waiting.
The Salvation Army of High Point will receive all items.
Activities
Members of the High Point Elk’s Lodge presented The Salvation Army of High Point with a $2,150 check to continue helping local families affected by COVID-19.
Locally, the nonprofit has adapted programs and services to ensure that immediate needs of community members are meet, they , including local men, women, children and families, have access to food, shelter and services.
To learn more about The Salvation Army of High Point’s response during COVID-19, visit www.tsahighpoint.org.
