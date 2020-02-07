Achievers
Jasmine Beard, president of the Greensboro Junior Chamber (Jaycees) represented her local chapter this January at the Junior Chamber International USA North American Academy in Washington, D.C.
The academy included more than 80 young Jaycee leaders from around the world who gathered for more than 30 hours of leadership training in a three-day period.
East Greensboro Now, in conjunction with N.C. A&T’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, is offering the R.E.A.L. Entrepreneurship program from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays, March 9-May 11 at A&T’s Webb Hall.
This interactive, 10-session, evening program will guide participants from business idea to completed business plan. Successful local entrepreneurs and subject-matter experts are featured guest speakers.
At the conclusion of the program, one-on-one mentoring is available.
The application deadline is March 6 and the cost is $75 through Feb. 28 and $100 thereafter.
To register, call 336-275-1101 or visit https://real-spring2020.eventbrite.com.
The High Point Newcomers Club will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Community Bible Church, 4125 Johnson St. in High Point.
Attendees will have a Valentine’s Day lunch and they will have a chance to purchase used purses for $2 each. Purse proceeds will benefit Leslie’s House.
Attendees should bring cans of food for the West End Ministries.
For information, visit www.hpnewcomers.com.
Making sense of the Fourth Bureau issues, 1922-1937, is the presentation topic of the next Greensboro Stamp Club meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Lindley Park Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive in Greensboro.
Throop Brown is the speaker.
For information, contact Hank Gutman at 336-294-0326 or hgutman@att.net.
Health care reform will be the focus of the next Lunch with the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad meeting, set for noon Feb. 18 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Speakers include Dr. Teresa Bratton, Dr. Wayne Hale and Rob Luisiana. They will share eight possible paths to health care reform with perspectives of physician groups and the insurance industry.
The program is free with an optional $12 buffet.
The registration deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 12; email reservations@lwvpt.org.
For information, visit www.lwvpt.org.
The T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society has planned a walk for Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Richardson-Taylor Preserve on Plainfield Road in Greensboro. Lynn Moseley will lead.
Walkers will meet at 1:45 p.m. in the Whole Foods parking lot under the Sears sign adjacent to Friendly Avenue to depart for the preserve at 2 p.m.
Also, the society will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro. This will be a joint meeting with the Piedmont Bird Club.
Ann Van Sant and Roberta Newton will present birds and marine life of Antarctica. Van Sant and Newton traveled to Antarctica on the National Geographic ship, Explorer, in January 2019.
For information, visit www.tgpearsonaudubon.org.
