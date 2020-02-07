Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN WILL BRING A GOOD CHANCE OF FLOODING... .A POWERFUL LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL MOVE THROUGH THE CAROLINAS AND SOUTHERN MIDDLE ATLANTIC THROUGH TONIGHT. BANDS OF HEAVY SHOWERS PASSING REPEATEDLY OVER THE SAME AREAS WILL INCREASE THE RISK FOR FLOODING THROUGH EARLY TONIGHT, ESPECIALLY OVER THE PIEDMONT. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ALAMANCE, ANSON, CHATHAM, DAVIDSON, DURHAM, FORSYTH, FRANKLIN, GRANVILLE, GUILFORD, LEE, MONTGOMERY, MOORE, ORANGE, PERSON, RANDOLPH, RICHMOND, STANLY, VANCE, WAKE, AND WARREN. * UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY * A POWERFUL STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING PERIODS OF HEAVY DOWNPOURS THROUGH EARLY TONIGHT, ESPECIALLY OVER THE PIEDMONT. STORM TOTAL RAINFALL OF 2 TO 4 INCHES IS EXPECTED IN THIS AREA, WITH THE HIGHEST TOTALS LIKELY TO BE IN THE TRIAD REGION. * RAPID RISES ON CREEKS ARE LIKELY, ALONG WITH FLOODING IN LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. FLOODING IS ALSO EXPECTED ON SOME MAIN STEM RIVERS IN THE PIEDMONT. WET PAVEMENT AND CONSIDERABLE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADS WILL RAISE THE RISK OF HYDROPLANING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&