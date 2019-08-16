Announcements
The Greensboro Scottish Country Dance Society will hold its fall Open House at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Guilford Grange, 4920 Guilford School Road in Greensboro. Admission is free and dancers do not need a partner.
The society is part of the Carolinas Branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society, which has headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland.
The local society dances weekly on Tuesdays through the school year at the Grange. It sponsors an annual St. Andrews Ball in November (scheduled for Nov. 23 this year) and also performs Scottish dance demonstrations at schools, churches and festivals throughout the region.
Society dues begin at $25 per semester for the weekly dances and other events. The society also sponsors Robert Burns Dinners in January and Tartan Day events in April, and many of its members dance at area Highland Games.
For information, call 336-282-6507 or visit www.gsoscds.org.
***
The North Carolina Senior Democrats are celebrating the 84th birthday of Social Security in August. The Social Security Act was signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on Aug. 14, 1935.
In 2017, Social Security provided benefits to more than 2 million citizens. The entire annual report for Social Security is available at www.ncseniordemocrat.com.
Interested citizens can learn more at a meeting; the Alamance County Senior Democrats meets at noon on the second Wednesday of the month at Occasions, 286 E. Front St. in Burlington.
For information, contact Tom Rothrock at 704-577-9230.
***
The League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad will present the panel discussion, “Who Benefits from the War on Immigrants? Follow the Money,” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at College Park Baptist Church, 1601 Walker Ave. in Greensboro.
The league will share how companies and individuals across the United States are allegedly profiting from contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Panelists are Felicia Arrigia, Appalachian State University; Alissa Ellis, American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina; and P. Whitney Vanderwerff, independent researcher and moderator.
For information, visit www.lwvpt.org.
***
A Women in Rotary event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at Finks Jewelers, 1951 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
Held in honor of the visiting Rotary International director, Stephanie Urchick, there will be food, drinks, prizes and networking.
Supper will follow at Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen, 1421 Westover Terrace in Greensboro. Registration is due by Oct. 5. To confirm attendance, call 847-456-0462 or email cpr454@aol.com.
***
Andy McFee of The Art Shop will discuss restoration of art and photographs at the Greensboro History Museum Guild meeting on Sept. 16 at the museum, 130 Summit Ave.
The meeting begins with social time at 10 a.m. McFee will speak at 10:30 a.m. and a business meeting follows at 11:30 a.m.
For information, call 336-373-2043.