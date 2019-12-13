Achievers
The Furnitureland Rotary Club has announced new Fairview Elementary School Students of the Month: Onijah Heilig, November; and Christofer Gomez, December.
Each month the school faculty nominate a fifth-grade student who has demonstrated good citizenship and academic growth during the year. These students are recognized at a club meeting where the teacher’s letter of nomination is read. Students who receive the Furnitureland Rotary Club Student of the Month Award are eligible to participate in a drawing to receive a Shirlee Carda Scholarship at the end of the school year.
Announcements
The Triad Daylily Fans Club will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 5 at Earth Fare, 2965 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
Trish Sumner of the North Carolina National Garden Club’s Judges Council will talk about arranging flowers and making it fun.
For information, call 336-456-4509.
***
The T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society will hold its Sunday Nature Walk on Jan. 12. The event is a field trip to lakes and ponds in and near Greensboro to look for ducks and geese.
Participants will meet at 1:45 p.m. in the Whole Foods parking lot facing Friendly Avenue to carpool to the destination.
For information, visit www.tgpearsonaudubon.org.
