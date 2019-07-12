Awards
More than 200 people came to see and buy daylilies at the Triad Daylily Fans Club’s second annual daylily show, held June 22 at Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Greensboro.
The show was sanctioned by the American Hemerocallis Society.
Kathy Robinson of Winston-Salem won first place of the entire design section.
Raymond Quinn of Windy Hill Daylily Gardens in Fuquay-Varnia won the Best in Show award.
For information about the Triad Daylily Fans Club, visit http://triad.weebly.com.
Activities
The Rotary Club of High Point held the first Second Chance Prom earlier this year as a fundraiser for the Rotary Foundation. More than 200 people came in their best prom attire to enjoy an evening of fellowship, dancing and silent auctions. The event raised more than $18,000.
The foundation will use the money on a project to benefit the city of High Point and celebrate the Rotary Club of High Point’s 100th anniversary. The project will be unveiled in the upcoming months.
The next Second Chance Prom will be Oct. 4.
For information, email hprotary@northstate.net or visit highpointrotary.org.
Announcements
Historic Körner’s Folly at 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville will present Historical Botany: A Collaboration with Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13. This event is part of the Körner’s Folly Victorian Parlor Series.
During the Victorian period, the parlor represented a gathering of people, partly to amuse one another and partly to increase the knowledge of guests through conversation.
The series reimagines the parlor, as facilitators explore topics related to Historic Körner’s Folly and popular culture of the Victorian era, all while sipping, snacking and socializing.
This program will begin with a lecture at the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St., presented by Adrienne Roethling, director of curation and mission delivery, and Josh Williams, garden manager. Based on examination of historical photos of Körner’s Folly interiors, Roethling and Williams will present their findings on historic houseplants, kitchen gardens and botany of the Victorian era.
The lecture will be followed by a flora-focused tour of Körner’s Folly Historic House Museum highlighting architectural details and paintings, as well as species and locations of the Körner family’s favorite plants. The program will end with tea and scones.
Tickets are $15 per person.
For information, call 336-996-7922 or visit www.kornersfolly.org.
***
The McLeansville Lions Club will hold a yard sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 20 at 1124 Mount Hope Church Road in McLeansville.
Spaces are $15. Call 336-289-3170 to reserve a space.
Breakfast and lunch items will be sold.
The next yard sale will be Aug. 17.