The Greensboro Newcomers Club will hold a Meet & Mingle at 4 p.m. Sept. 5, for a tour of Revolution Mill in Greensboro. After the tour, participants will visit the Bearded Goat. To attend, call 336-880-8768 or email scottandkimberly@me.com.
Also, the club will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 26 at All-A-Flutter butterfly farm, 7850-B Clinard Farm Road in High Point. Registration is not required, but members and guests are asked to arrive at 9:45 a.m. Visitors should not wear perfumes, scented lotions or insect repellent.
For information, email greensboroncnewcomersclub@gmail.com or visit www.greensboronewcomersclub.com.
The Heart of the Triad Choral Society’s first rehearsal of the 2019-20 season was Aug. 29 at Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
The choir, which rehearses from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at the church, presents concerts and performs for various events throughout the year.
All who love to sing are welcome to join; no previous musical knowledge is necessary.
Membership dues are $60 for one season (September-May) or $40 per semester (September-December, January-May).
Full-time students are $30 for one season or $20 per semester.
Open sign-up ends Sept. 12.
For information, visit www.heartofthetriadmusic.com.
The Piedmont Triad Area Council of the American Business Women’s Association will celebrate American Business Women’s Day with events Sept. 14-15.
The weekend kicks off with a casual covered dish social and activities at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Greensboro Marriott Airport, 1 Marriott Drive in Greensboro. This event is free.
A commemoration luncheon will be held Sept. 15 at the Greensboro Marriott Airport. Networking begins at noon and the luncheon starts at 1 p.m. Cost of the luncheon is $50. This year’s speakers include ABWA national president Felicia Johnson and District Vice President Jacqueline Morgan. To register, visit https://checkout.square.site/buy/6FRVTH65KHF NASZR76VCHBYQ.
American Business Women’s Day, nationally recognized Sept. 22, is a day set aside to honor the contributions and accomplishments of the millions of women in the workforce and women business owners in the U.S.
For information, contact Debbi Parsley at 336-210-0955 or visit www.abwa.org.
The AAUW Greensboro Branch will hold its AAUW Book Browsers discussion at 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro.
Participants will discuss “Still Life” by Louise Penny. For information, contact Mary Woodrow at aauwgreensboro@gmail.com.
Also, the AAUW Salad Supper is planned for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Drive in Greensboro.
Meetings are free and open to the public. To attend, send an email with the number of guests to aauwgreensboro@gmail.com.
The AAUW Greensboro Branch Board will offer a look at plans for 2019-2020 as they “Celebrate Empowered Women — past, present and future.”
September honorees include:
- Sally Curtis Askew, retired lawyer-librarian, University of Georgia Law School, is recognized for her active leadership in the Methodist Women Organization and advocacy for racial equality and reproductive rights.
- Tiffany N. Jacobs, apprenticeship coordinator for Guilford Technical Community College. In this role and as an active member of AAUW, she continues to aid in creating a better-educated workforce to increase economic opportunities.
• Kathy Allen, senior at Bennett College and recipient of AAUW Greensboro scholarship for the 2019 National Conference of College Women Student Leaders.
The English Speaking Union Greensboro Branch will meet Sept. 17 in the Haywood Duke Room, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.
As the organization continues to explore countries with ESU branches, its focus will be on a former British colony, the Bahamas, which became an independent country in 1973. The archipelago is an ecological oasis on the northwestern edge of the West Indies. The Bahamas is comprised of 700-plus islands and some 2,000 rocks and cays sprinkled over more than 100,000 square miles of ocean.
Anne and T.G. Daniel will present the program, having for seven years kept a boat in the Bahamas. “Sailing the Bahama Islands” is about what they learned about the Bahamas and its people.
Social, dinner and program begins at 5:45 p.m. Reservations are required; call 336-288-2078.
The Girls Leadership Edge, an initiative created by the Women’s Professional Forum Foundation in collaboration with the Center for Creative Leadership, is accepting applications through Sept. 20 for facilitators to deliver the program to girls ages 13 to 15 in Guilford County. Ideal candidates are individuals who currently work with girls in this age range for organizations who have the capacity to serve the diverse populations within Guilford County.
Accepted facilitator applicants will participate in a four-day training program from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17-18 and Oct. 24-25 at the Center for Creative Leadership, 1 Leadership Place in Greensboro.
Facilitators will be asked to deliver the full five-module program at least once, free of charge, prior to December 2020.
For information, visit https://wpforum.org/girls-leadership-initiative/application.
Healthy Communities A3 will hold a kickoff presentation for its 2019 Mayor Fitness Challenge at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at Randolph Community College’s LRC Auditorium. A raffle will take place to award a grand prize wellness basket. All attendees will receive a free gift.
Participants will begin logging their steps Oct. 7. The final day to log steps is Nov. 17.
A closing awards ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave. in Asheboro.
As part of the challenge, the following walks will be held:
- Oct. 5, Creekside Park, Archdale;
- Oct. 12, Ramseur Rail Trails section of the Deep River State Trail, Ramseur;
- Oct. 19, Bicentennial Park, Asheboro;
- Oct. 26, Presnell Park, Seagrove;
- Nov. 2, Freedom Park, Liberty;
- Nov. 9, Randleman Greenway on the Deep River State Trail, Randleman.
All walks begin at 9 a.m.
Hikes are planned as well:
- Oct. 13, Franklinville Rail Trail to the historic Faith Rock;
- Oct. 20, Gold Mines in the Birkhead Wilderness in the Uwharrie Forest;
- Oct. 27, Ridge’s Mountain Nature Preserve maintained by the N.C. Zoo;
- Nov. 3, Mount Shepherd Retreat Center to the highest point in Randolph County;
- Nov. 10, Longarm Ridge Trail at Camp Caraway.
All hikes will meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmer’s Market, 134 S. Church St. to car caravan to the site of the hike.
For information, contact Dr. Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com. Also, visit www.healthycommunitiesa3.com for more information.
The League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad will present the panel discussion, “Who Benefits from the War on Immigrants? Follow the Money,” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at College Park Baptist Church, 1601 Walker Ave. in Greensboro.
The league will share how companies and individuals across the United States are allegedly profiting from contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Panelists are Felicia Arrigia, Appalachian State University; Alissa Ellis, American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina; and P. Whitney Vanderwerff, independent researcher and moderator.
For information, visit www.lwvpt.org.
Cyndy Hummel, editor of the Carolina Butterfly Society newsletter, will be the guest speaker of the next Triad Daylily Fans Club meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at Earth Fare, 2965 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
Hummel raises butterflies. She will discuss their habitats, care and feeding. For information, call 336-456-4509.
The High Point Market Authority, in partnership with the American Society of Interior Designers, has set the schedule for its educational seminar series for Fall Market, Oct. 19-23. The Design Viewpoints Series will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 19-21 at the High Point Theatre. Topics include: Cultivating Industry Relationships to Build Your Brand, Oct. 19; Translating Your Brand to Online Retail, Oct. 20; and The Business of Customization, Oct. 21.
Sessions are free and open to all interior designers, retailers and other market attendees with a valid Fall Market pass.
For information, call 336-869-1000 or visit www.highpointmarket.org/events/design-viewpoints-series.
