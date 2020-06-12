Announcements
The High Point Farmers Market will partner with the Alexander Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Saturday, June 13, to mark Flag Day, which is celebrated each year on June 14. Representatives will be at the market from 9 a.m. to noon distributing free American flags and providing information about their organization. At 10 a.m., High Point Mayor Jay Wagner and Councilman Wesley Hudson will read a proclamation in honor of Flag Day in the city of High Point.
The market is at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until Oct. 31.
***
Recently, the Rotary Club of High Point held its annual Kem B. Ellis Rotary Read-A-Thon.
Usually, 15-18 members of the club visit a kindergarten or first grade classroom to read to the students. This year, however, since the coronavirus closed all of the schools, the fundraiser was held a little differently for students of Montlieu Academy of Technology.
“We had 16 readers join a Zoom call,” said Dave McCoy, executive secretary of the Rotary Club. “We had a three-hour marathon reading session that was recorded. All of that footage will be edited into 15-minute, bite-sized segments, which will be distributed to students by the school.”
The club partnered with the High Point Library for this event, raising $1,200. The donations were used to buy books for the students, as well as to help stock the school’s media center.
“When the schools were shut down, I wasn’t sure how we were going to pull this off,” said Jessica McKnight, a reader and member of the club. “The Zoom reading session went well, and we still raised donations to buy books for the kids. The readers were a mix of Rotarians and community leaders. It was wonderful to see everyone work together to make this great.”
For information about the club, contact hprotary@northstate.net or visit highpointrotary.org.
Activities
The Rotary Club of High Point recently donated $10,100 to the Salvation Army Designs To Fight Hunger program.
John Anderson, an architect in the club, started the program a few years ago. He designs a different sculpture every year. This sculpture is then built in mid-November using nonperishable food items such as canned or boxed goods. This year’s sculpture will be a Christmas tree, but larger than the one built a previous year.
Once the display is ready to be taken down, all proceeds and food items go to the Salvation Army, and are used to stock its food program. Funds and food for the donation are partly from sponsors, and Rotary International matches every financial donation.
For information about the club, contact hprotary@northstate.net or visit highpointrotary.org.
