Announcements
The Lunch with the League of Women Voters will meet at noon Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St. in Greensboro. “Voting Issues — Working Together for the Common Good” is the meeting’s focus.
N.C. House Reps. Ashton Clemmons, Jon Hardister and Pricey Harrison are expected to attend.
The free program features an optional $12 buffet.
Registration is requested with or without lunch; 336-547-0824 or www.lwvpt.org.
***
Guilford County Sheriff Danny H. Rogers will speak at the next Let’s Go Seniors Tuesday Talk from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, 330 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Rogers previously worked as a business owner and law enforcement officer for years with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and the High Point Police Department prior to being elected. He will share his vision for a safer community.
Tuesday talks are free and open to adults 50 and older.
For information, email letsgosrs@gmail.com.
***
The Guilford County 4-H annual plant sale ends Oct. 30. All proceeds from the plant sale go to support 4-H youth programming in Guilford County.
This season the group is offering blueberry, blackberry, raspberry and goji berry bushes. In addition, they have muscadine and bunch grape vines along with peach, fig, Japanese persimmon, apple and pear trees.
For a complete list and description of varieties, visit www.guilford4h.com.
For information, call 336-641-2400.
***
Achieving Financial Security, an outreach program designed to assist underserved communities, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at the East Market Street Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1802 E. Market St. in Greensboro.
All are welcome to attend this free event, which consists of consumer information only, not sales presentations.
AFS, spearheaded by the Greensboro Chapter of the Society of Financial Service Professionals, brings together a multidisciplinary panel of experts to ensure participants are provided with comprehensive financial guidance. Event topics are focused on the needs of teenagers, young adults and their parents.
To register, contact Erica Parker at ericagreggparker@gmail.com.
***
The Junior League of High Point is selling poinsettias through Nov. 1 to support the league’s ongoing charitable work.
The potted plants, grown by the same floral supplier used by the Disney parks, are available in three sizes: small, $10; medium, $20; large, $26.
To place an order, call 336-889-5479, visit www.jlhp.org/poinsettias, scan and email completed order forms to info@jlhp.org, or mail completed order forms to JLHP, 1103 N. Main St., High Point, NC 27262.
Also, the league is partnering with Hospice of the Piedmont. Individuals who would like to support the league and brighten the day of someone battling an illness can purchase a poinsettia that will be donated to Hospice in early December.
***
The Piedmont Bird Club will go looking for unusual sparrows in northeastern Guilford County on Oct. 20.
Members will meet at 8 a.m. at the trail kiosk adjacent to the Guilford County Farm, 7315 Howertown Road in Elon.
For more, email piedmontbirdclub@gmail.com.
