Scholarships
Each year, the Kappa Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity in Greensboro provides at least seven scholarships valued at $1,000 each to deserving African American males in Guilford County Schools through its Educational Foundation.
Applicants must be a graduating senior and must enroll in a four-year college or university immediately upon graduating from high school. In addition, the applicants must have a minimum 3.0 GPA (weighted) and submit a two-page, double-spaced typed essay.
This year, the prompt was inspired by a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.’s book, “Strength to Love.”
Those receiving scholarships included: Travis Leach Jr., Southwest Guilford High School, East Carolina University; Aaron Graham, Greensboro Day School, UNCG; Joshua White, Northwest Guilford High School, N.C. A&T; Trevor Marsh, Ragsdale High School, UNC-Charlotte; Jacquez Johnson, Thomasville High School, Appalachian State University; John Cooper, Guilford Technical Community College — Middle College, UNCG; and Ronald Gilliard Jr., Dudley High School, UNC-Chapel Hill.
The recipients were honored May 5 with a luncheon sponsored by the Kappa Lambda chapter. The scholarship award recipients were recognized with a certificate at the event to commemorate this achievement. The scholarship money will be sent directly to the recipients’ college or university for the fall 2019 semester.
For information, visit greensboroalphas.org.
Achievers
During the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra’s 2018-2019 season, the Greensboro Symphony Guild raised $155,908 for Greensboro’s music education.
Outgoing guild president Laura Green made the announcement during a May 15 event.
Vanessa Skenes is president of the Greensboro Symphony Guild for the 2019-2020 calendar year.
Retired soloist and choral director JoAnna Bright, an active guild member, has been named the chairwoman for the guild’s 42nd annual Symphony Debutante Ball, which will be Dec. 28. Rebecca Schlosser, a guild member for more than 30 years, has been chosen as the honorary chairwoman for the event. Craig Siler will be the event’s master of ceremonies.
For information, visit https://gsoguild.org.
***
Gibsonville’s Friend O’ Rose Garden Club has announced that the winner for June’s Yard of the Month is Bill and Cindy Bulla of 414 Brown Park Lane.
Their “charming home is adored with perfectly pruned and trimmed shrubbery, with hints of color from Gerbera daisies, ice plants and chrysanthemums. The lush green grass is perfectly edged along the sidewalks and borders.”
Activities
Before the school year ended, Furnitureland Rotary Club celebrated Shirlee Carda Scholarship day for Fairview Elementary School’s fifth-graders.
Shirlee Carda Scholars receive a backpack of school supplies and a clothes-shopping spree to prepare them to enter middle school next year. The club’s 2019 Shirlee Carda Scholarship winners were: Kimberly Alonzo, Sbye Aye, Daniela Contreras, Dazya Crowder, Nevaeh Ervin, Diana Escalante, Anthony Fabian, Michael Moore, Charles Pearson, Angel Fryer, Bently Whitaker and Jonathan Yanez.
This is the 22nd year of the program, which has grown from awarding five scholarships in 1998 to 12. In addition, the club provides a kickoff assembly for all fifth-graders at the beginning of the school year, at which time club members give students Shirlee Carda T-shirts. The club provides all fifth-graders with a year-end party.
Over the years the club has provided 196 scholarships worth $50,000. Total donations to this project, including the opening assembly and year-end party, amount to $60,000.
Jennifer Campbell organizes the clothing shoppers; Linda Faircloth purchases the backpacks and school supplies.
***
Furnitureland Rotary Club held its Community Grants Day on Monday,, June 10, donating $27,195 to various community charities using the proceeds of its annual auction, which was held in March.
Recipients of the grants were: HPU Panthers club, $945; Cover the City Project, $125; Reading Connections, $125; Community Clinic, $250; Boys & Girls Club, $500; Crop Hunger Walk, $500; Feeding Lisa’s Kids, $500; Greater High Point Food Alliance, $500; LEAP, $500; TAG, $500; Boys & Girls Home of North Carolina, $750; Communities in Schools, $750; Heroes Center, $750; Salvation Army, $750; YMCA High Point — Carl Chavis, $750; High Point Community Against Violence, $1,000; and Mobile Meals High Point, $18,000.
Announcements
Greensboro members of the American Guild of Organists will present a concert at 4 p.m. June 16 at Guilford Park Presbyterian Church, 2100 Fernwood Drive in Greensboro.
Performing will be organists, instrumentalists and bell choir for this initial concert of the AGO Summer Recital Series.
The second recital will be July 14. There is no admission but a offering will be taken.
***
The Greensboro Scottish Country Dance Society will take its customary summer break after the Tuesday evening dance session June 18. The society will resume weekly sessions with an Open House on Sept. 17 at the Guilford Grange in Greensboro.
Many of the society’s dancers will appear at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games and the concurrent Thistle School of Scottish Dance the second week of July at Grandfather Mountain and in Banner Elk.
For details, visit www.gmhg.org and www.thistleschool.com.
***
The members of Alpha Rho Chapter of Eta Phi Beta Sorority closed out the 2018-2019 sorority year June 8.
Alpha Rho welcomed Toni N. Jarrell who was inducted into the sorority May 25. After the meeting, the members enjoyed a cookout with family and friends.
Newly elected officers for the 2019-2020 sorority year were sworn in and are as follows: Chapter president, Joan Miller; first vice president, Georgia Shepard; second vice president, Patricia Posey; recording secretary, Katie Hall; financial secretary, Georgia Shepard; treasurer, Brenda McLean; chaplain, Janice Whitted; journalist, Marissa Benton-Brown; keeper of peace, Rhonda Blue; guard, Fran Whitcomb; historian, Joan Miller; membership intake coordinator, Katie Hall; and assistant membership intake coordinator, Patricia Posey.
Alpha Rho is preparing for the 23rd Biennial Regional Conference to be held July 10-12 in Raleigh.
For information, contact Joan Miller at 336-370-6112 or jmiller4550@yahoo.com or visit http://etaphibeta-alpharho.org.