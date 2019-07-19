Announcements
The Junior League of High Point kicked off the 2019-2020 League year with its annual Leadership Retreat for board of directors and management team members.
The retreat is an opportunity for leaders within the Junior League to examine community needs and chart a course to make an impact in both the short- and long-term.
Initiatives and training programs planned for the 2019-2020 league year include Youth Empowerment Day with the High Point Rockers at BB&T Point on Aug. 11 and a spring On-Boarding Training Series designed to help women gain the skills and knowledge necessary to serve on local nonprofit boards.
In addition, the Junior League of High Point will continue many of its signature projects to promote the health and wellness of women and children in the community, including Kids in the Kitchen, Dinner with the League, and its Crock-pot Cooking Class.
Fundraisers include a Designer Showhouse during Fall Furniture Market, annual poinsettia sale and the spring fundraiser Trucks, Taps and Tunes.
To learn more about the league, email info@jlhp.org.
Members of the 2019-2020 board of directors are Sadie Leder Elder, president; Rebecca McCarter, president-elect; Amanda LeFever, executive vice president; Tracy Dixon, treasurer; Hannah Weant, secretary; Ashley Lansford, nominating/placement chairwoman; Cindy Jarrell, sustainer adviser; and board members Liz Lynch and Zafeira Paradis.
The management team, which oversees this year’s initiatives and programs, includes Carissa Osborne, assistant treasurer; Crystal Staley, communications team leader; Alison Kelly, community impact team leader; Grace Lackey, fundraising team leader; and Carter Chaney, membership team leader.
***
Greensboro Beautiful’s Christmas in July sale, a 15% discount off all holiday greenery such as wreaths, garland, light balls and poinsettias, ends July 31.
Customers may order by calling 336-373-2199 or at greensborobeautiful.org. Use the code SAVE15 to receive the discount.
Orders may be picked up at Greensboro Beautiful’s Holiday Greenery Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 8.
***
The Historic Jamestown Society will present the 17th annual Village Fair at Mendenhall Homeplace from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20 at 603 W. Main St. in Jamestown.
The fair will feature a number of exhibitors and vendors who will share their talents in various heritage-based trades, crafts and artistic endeavors such as 18th-century chair making, wood turning, wool spinning and smithing. Antique engines will bring old farm implements to life and local musicians will give live performances throughout the day. Costumed interpreters from the High Point Museum will lead free children’s activities.
Admission is free.
For information, call 336-454-3819 or visit www.mendenhallhomeplace.com.
***
The McLeansville Lions Club will hold a yard sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 20 at 1124 Mount Hope Church Road in McLeansville.
Spaces are $15; call 336-289-3170 to reserve a space.
Breakfast and lunch items will be sold.
The next yard sale will be Aug. 17.