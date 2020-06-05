Activities
The Henry K. Burtner American Legion Post 53 organized a food drive May 29 in conjunction with The Servant Center, a local veterans homeless and transition center.
About 1,000 pounds of food was donated along with cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items as well as $140 in monetary donations to The Servant Center.
The post plans to host future food drives on a quarterly basis. The post normally collects canned goods and nonperishable food items during its Wednesday night bingo events, which is now on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
***
The Ancient Order of Hibernians NaCara division will sponsor a paper shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 4145 Johnson Ave. in High Point.
Shamrock Shredding will do the work. The cost is $5 per box and the money will be given to local food banks. Social distancing will be observed.
For information, call 347-675-7333.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.