Activities
The Greensboro branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People recently conducted the first of three monthly meetings in the downtown Greensboro campus of Temple Emanuel, one of the oldest synagogues in North Carolina.
In recognition, the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, North Carolina state president, acknowledged the historic relationship between Jews and African Americans.
He commended Greensboro Branch President the Rev. Cardes H. Brown Jr. for arranging the first 2020 meetings at the Greene Street synagogue. Founded in 1907, Temple Emanuel’s larger campus is on Jefferson and Hobbs roads.
Open to all, the next two NAACP Greensboro monthly meetings at Temple Emanuel will be at 4:27 p.m. Feb. 16 and March 15. The address is 713 N. Greensboro St. in Greensboro.
Each quarter, the Greensboro branch rotates its monthly meeting in an area house of worship.
Announcements
The Greensboro Newcomers Club’s next Meet and Mingle will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Center for Creative Leadership, 1 Leadership Drive in Greensboro.
Members may tour the center, meet with local artists and purchase artwork on display.
The RSVP deadline is Feb. 5; contact Kimberly Marriott at 336-880-8768 or scottandkimberly@me.com.
***
All Democratic Party precincts will have their precinct meetings Feb. 15. This is a chance for all citizens to get involved in making decisions that directly affect them.
The CG1 precinct in Guilford County will hold its meeting at 10 a.m. at the Bur-Mil clubhouse, 5834 Bur-Mil Club Road in Greensboro. All those attending must be registered Democrats.
For information, contact Charles Newell Jr. at 336-392-1788 or canewell2001@yahoo.com.
***
Partnering with the city of High Point, the High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau will host a High Point Ambassadors Breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at High Point’s Gallery on Main.
The event will include guest speakers N.C. Rep. John Faircloth, Rebecca Clark with the Piedmont Triad Film Commission and Julian Brittano with Brittano Studios. They will focus on how the film industry impacts North Carolina as a whole, the Piedmont Triad and locally.
These breakfast events are held quarterly and are open to the general public to encourage engagement with the community and provide new information on all things High Point.
If interested in attending, contact Casey Hawkins at 336-884-5255 or chawkins@highpoint.org.
***
The Guilford Horticultural Society will hold its 35th Symposium, All You Need to Know, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 7 at the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Gardens, 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
Speakers and vendors will be brought together in a botanic garden setting.
The day also brings fellow gardeners together for a “delicious lunch and fabulous door prizes.”
The cost is $50 for society members and $55 for non-members.
For information, visit www.guilfordhorticulturalsociety.org/symposium.
***
The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra has announced Caroline and Steven Tanger and Elizabeth and Kevin Phillips as the honorary co-chairpersons couples for the orchestra’s annual Name That Tune fundraiser for music education. This year, the event will showcase the music from Broadway, such as “Wicked”, “South Pacific”, “Hamilton”, “Evita”, “My Fair Lady” and more.
The event is set for 7 p.m. March 27 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
All proceeds from Name That Tune go to support the symphony’s education programs for more than 50,000 children in five counties — Alamance, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham.
General admission is $200.
For information, visit https://greensborosymphony.org/support/name-that-tune.
