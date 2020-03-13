Achievers
Shyla Hill and Jacob Simmons were selected by their peers as the 2020 Mr. and Miss Guilford County Top Teens of America. A formal introduction to their roles was held Feb. 12-14 at the Area IV Conference in Savannah, Ga.
Shyla, daughter of Denise Hill, is an eighth-grader at Allen Jay Preparatory Academy.
Simmons, son of Timothy and Joretta Simmons, is a sophomore at the UNCG-Middle College.
In other news, Lauryn Butler, daughter of Steven and LeRonda Butler, won the first Area IV Top Teens of America Book of Authors 2020, The Guilford County Top Teens of America Chapter. Butler, a junior at Bennett Middle College, was selected as one of the authors of the first book of authors. Her poem was “Pulling the Trigger.”
Also, Brandon Ray, son of Sherri Ray, won first place in the poster contest. Brandon is an eighth-grader at Southeast Guilford Middle School.
Guilford County Top Teens falls under the umbrella of Top Ladies of Distinction. The president of the Guilford County Top Teens of America chapter is Sukianna Abderrhaman. Lisa Hickey is the adviser, Faye McRavion is the assistant adviser and Cynthia Carlton Thompson is the president of Guilford County Top Ladies of Distinction.
Activities
The American History Essay contest winners were special guests of the Rachel Caldwell chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, at its February meeting at the Starmount Country Club. Hostesses for the meeting were Karen Linnane, B. J. Pearce and Jeanne Lorenz.
The topic for this year’s history essay was “The Voyage of the Mayflower” and Eloise Barnes and Samanyu Manjunath pretended to be passengers, describing what they took on the voyage to help them in the New World. After arriving in the middle of winter, the characters told how they wish they had brought different items and especially warmer clothing.
Isabella Barnes entered the Christopher Columbus essay contest, also pretending to go on a trip, but her sailor went with Columbus on his first voyage to the Caribbean. The sailor tells the tale of the five-month trip once he is safely back in Spain.
The chapter winners were awarded a medal, a certificate and a monetary prize and Eloise learned she had tied for first place in the district. Samanyu is a student at the Academy of Lincoln, while the Barnes girls are home schooled. Spectators included the girls’ grandmothers Debra Owens and Helen Barnes and Samanyu’s mother, Sowmya Basavatti.
Many ladies wore red to the meetings in support of American Heart Month and, like other ladies across the state, also wore red every Friday for the troops who are deployed around the world. Kim Palmisano encouraged members to subscribe to the DAR “Spirit Magazine” while passing the basket netted almost $200 for two new rooms for female veterans at the new Veterans Life Center in Butner. The State Society is scheduled to raise $20,000 for the project. Books from the new DAR book club were offered for members to take home to read before Elaine Hart told the membership about reading “Washington is Burning” by Anthony S. Pitch. She said that reading about what Washington looked like before it was burned by the British in 1812 was fascinating.
***
Bel Canto Company, Greensboro’s choral ensemble, recently held its annual cabaret gala fundraiser, Amore.
Nearly 200 guests enjoyed fine wines, dinner, a silent and live auction, and a cabaret performance by members of Bel Canto Company under the direction of Artistic Director Welborn Young.
Set at the Colonnade at Revolution Mill, the sold-out event was emceed by executive director Jeffrey Carlson.
Announcements
The Southern Caswell Ruritan Club will host its annual March Ham and Egg Supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at 9614 N.C. 62 South in Burlington.
Plates are $7 and include whole slices of country ham, scrambled eggs, homemade biscuits, red-eye gravy, jams and jellies, beverage and grits.
***
Clark Goodin of Plants and Answers will talk about spring floral arrangements at the next Ingleside Garden Club meeting from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs, 222 Swing Road, #4, in Greensboro.
Goodin will discuss and demonstrate ideas for spring floral arrangements.
To RSVP for this free event, call 336-282-4940.
For information, visit www.thegreensborocouncilofgardenclubs.com.
***
Tim Vangel will speak at the next Let’s Go Seniors Tuesday Talk from 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 24 at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, 330 S. Greene St.
Vangel, a N.C. A&T alumnus, is assistant general manager of the Greensboro Grasshoppers where he oversees the facility that includes business operations, sponsorships, sales and promotions, and hiring/training staff who work during the season.
Tuesday Talks are free and open to adults 50 and older.
For information, email letsgosrs@gmail.com.
***
“The Fight for a Just Democracy: 100 Years … and Counting” is the theme of the next Lunch with the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad meeting, set for noon Tuesday, March 17, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The speaker will be Jaclyn Maffetore, a lifelong North Carolinian and staff attorney for the ACLU of North Carolina.
The program is free and includes an optional $12 buffet.
RSVPs are requested, with or without lunch, to reservations@lwvpt.org. For information, visit www.lwvpt.org.
***
The Piedmont Bird Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Library, 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m.
Scott Anderson of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will share his perspective on the future of bird conversation in North Carolina.
For information, visit www.piedmontbirdclub.org.
***
The Greensboro Symphony Guild’s annual Let’s Get Shamrocked! event is set for 7 to 10 p.m. March 21 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave.
The event will feature music by the Barrowburn Celtic Band from Raleigh. Gia’s will cater a Irish dinner. Gia Distillery will offer whiskey tastings of its products. Pig Pounder will offer a selection of its brewery favorites. Wine and non-alcoholic beverages will also be provided.
To purchase tickets, visit www.gsoguild.org.
All proceeds from this event will be used to fund the music education programs of the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra. These programs reach over 50,000 children and adults each year in Greensboro and surrounding areas.
***
The Greensboro Swinging Stars Square Dance Club will hold a free open house introduction to Western square dancing from 7:15 to 9 p.m. April 2 and 9 at the Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive in Greensboro.
Participants can expect “great fun and good exercise.”
For information, call Mike at 336-707-6295.
***
The Greensboro Newcomers Club will meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 at Starmount Country Club, 1 Sam Snead Drive in Greensboro.
The following guest authors are expected to speak: Max Carter, Larry Kelter, Steven Lindahl and Ellenor Shepherd.
The day will include a hot brunch buffet and the general meeting.
The cost is $20 for members and $25 for guests.
The RSVP deadline is April 15; email Barb Engel at barbesc@gmail.com.
Fellows
The High Point Rotary Club recently celebrated the legacy of service and generosity of the late Joe Craycroft.
At the club’s weekly meeting his five children, Joseph, Suzanne, Jeanne, Thomas and Robert, were named Paul Harris Fellows in his memory by their mother, Fran Craycroft.
The Rotary motto of “Service Above Self” was lived out by Craycroft, according to Joel Gentry, past president of the club.
“Joe lived his life to the fullest, while making a difference and leaving a legacy. He was an active Rotarian for more than 45 years and also a major donor, having become a Paul Harris Fellow, as well as a Paul Harris Society Member.”
To become a Paul Harris Fellow, or have someone else named as one, involves a donation of $1,000 to the The Rotary Foundation, while the Paul Harris Society recognizes those who make a commitment to an annual donation of $1,000 or more to the foundation.
Donations are used to fund projects such as eradicating polio, providing clean water, rebuilding homes after hurricanes and supporting educational programs that promote peace and make the world a better place.
