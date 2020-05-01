Activities
In an effort to assist the Greensboro community during the pandemic, the Greensboro Junior Chamber (Jaycees) have contributed more than $50,000 to nonprofits.
More than $30,000 has been awarded to the following organizations: Out of the Garden Project, BackPack Beginnings, N.C. A&T Student Emergency Fund, Salvation Army Boys ‘N Girls Club of Greensboro, Piedmont Business Capital Small Business Fund and the Greensboro Business League.
The Jaycees also contributed $10,000 as an impact sponsor to the Future Fund, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro that provided an additional $50,000 to local organizations in need through its recent Future Fund 10 Live event. The grant projects are being managed by current Jaycee Porshe Chiles, vice president of community engagement.
For information, visit www.jaycee.org.
***
Summit Rotary Club announces its Student Improvement Awards:
- January: Nianna DeGree, grade 8, Northern Guilford Middle School, nominated by Theresa Hunter, counselor; Jermiah Rowell, grade 8, Jackson Middle School, nominated by Eric Graves, teacher.
- February: Addison Frate, junior, Piedmont Classical High School, nominated by Eric Rainey, graduation coach; Jordynn Robertson, senior, Southwest Guilford High School, nominated by Stacy Coleman, teacher.
Students are nominated based on positive progress in academics, attendance and attitude. Two of the monthly winners are chosen as Students of the Year and will receive up to $1,000 in cash and prizes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.