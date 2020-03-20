Grants
The Beta Delta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma recently awarded the Shaw-Lewis Grant to Justyna Szalc, an exceptional children teacher at Jamestown Middle School.
DKG is a professional international organization for key women educators, with more than 60 chapters in North Carolina.
The grant will be used to support an educational garden project for students in the adapted curriculum at the school at 301 Haynes Road in Jamestown.
Announcements
With school closures affecting the community, the Junior League of High Point hopes parents and students will use its free Virtual Story Time collection at www.jlhp.org/Story-Time. These videos promote children’s literacy and feature readings by league and community members.
The Virtual Story Time collection includes books such as: “Bear Snores On,” “Curious George,” “Giraffes Can’t Dance,” “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,” “The Cat in the Hat,” “The Giving Tree” and “Where the Wild Things Are.”
The videos were made in collaboration with the High Point Public Library and High Point University as part of the league’s 90th anniversary Volunteer-a-thon.
Librarians selected children’s books for league and community members to read. Students from HPU filmed and edited the videos as part of a class project.
Martin Yount, a video producer in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communications, prepared and edited the videos.
