Awards
Greensboro Beautiful presented its 2019 awards at its Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon on Aug. 22:
- Special Recognition went to David Craft and Christina Larson for their work on the Greensboro Oaks Project to help plant and replace white oak trees lost to storms in 2018.
- Volunteer Service Award went to Susie Crow for her volunteer service in a number of areas at Greensboro Beautiful’s garden events for many years, and for assisting with new volunteer recruitment for these events.
- Youth Service Award went to Natalie Henn for her volunteer service at Greensboro Beautiful’s litter cleanups and Holiday Greenery Festival.
- Ecology Award went to Vance Arnold for his work to monitor the stream by the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, and to ensure that litter is removed on a regular basis.
- Outstanding Board Member Award went to John Wagner for his service and leadership in many areas of Greensboro Beautiful since joining its board of directors.
- Outstanding Single Project Award went to Rotary Club of Greensboro, Carousel Plaza Gardens (recognized were Ray Covington, Rotary Club of Greensboro; Linda Taft, Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs; Gary Brown; and John Futrell, Common Ground Natural Landscape Creations).
Announcements
Greensboro Beautiful’s Big Sweep Fall Litter Cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21.
Volunteers may suggest a site needing cleanup, pick their own cleanup site or choose a cleanup site from the nonprofit’s online map.
Greensboro Beautiful will provide bags, gloves and safety supplies.
All collected litter may be brought to the parking lot of the City Beautiful offices, 1001 Fourth St., between 11 a.m. and noon. City trucks will be available for collection and disposal.
Pizza and bottled water will be provided to all volunteers until noon.
To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/92136651921961.
***
The Alamance Community and Pleasant Garden Lions Clubs will host a car show cruise-in from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Southeast Guilford High School, 4530 SE School Road in Greensboro.
Proceeds will be donated to Camp Dogwood, a summer destination for the visually impaired.
Admission is free; participants are asked to donate $10. There will be gift prize drawings. Food and ice cream trucks will be on-site. The rain date is Sept. 28.
***
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will hold a furniture sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at 301 W. Green St. in High Point.
Admission is free.
A preview sale will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20. Admission is $10.
For information, call 336-841-5400.
***
Greensboro Tarheel Chorus will present its annual a cappella concert Sept. 28 with a unique twist. Attendees will receive bingo-style game cards that challenge them to match song lyrics they hear early in the program to win prizes.
Joining in GTC’s roster of four-part harmony singers will be Winston-Salem’s Triad Harmony Express.
Both choruses are members of the International Barbershop Harmony Society. Their combined men’s and women’s voices will put more than 40 singers on stage performing numerous ballads, show tunes and famous love songs in classic harmony.
Performances begin at 3 p.m. at Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive in Greensboro.
Admission is $15. Youth ages 17 and younger will be admitted free with a paying adult.
Purchase tickets online at http://brownpapertickets.com or at the door.
For information, visit www.greensborobarbershop.com.
***
The Marine Corps League Detachment 260’s 12th annual Marine Corps League Charity Golf Tournament will be Oct. 4 at Grandover Resort & Spa, 1000 Club Road in Greensboro.
Registration and warm up begins at 9:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.
Proceeds benefit causes such as Marine Families in Need, Partners Ending Homelessness, Toys for Tots and more.
Detachment 260 of the Marine Corps League was founded in 1972, and its nickname is “The Fighting 260”, because the detachment has members who have served in every conflict since WWII.
The league hopes that at least 128 golfers will participate.
For information, call Commandant Jim Hayes at 202-285-4141 or visit www.mcl260.info.
***
Big Brothers Big Sisters will hold its Little Moments Luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at the High Point Country Club, 800 Country Club Drive in High Point. The organization will celebrate 40 years of service and award its Match of the Year.
To attend, visit www.bbbscp.org.
***
The Greensboro Symphony Guild will hold its fall gala, A Notable Night in Venice, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at The Proximity Hotel, 704 Green Valley Road in Greensboro.
There will be music, Italian food and wines, raffles, and more.
Last year, the guild debuted A Notable Night in Paris as the chosen “host city.”
The second annual event is coordinated by co-chairpersons Debbie McGee and Dave Osborne.
Pam and Dennis Stearns will serve as the event’s honorary chairpersons; Carolyn Woodruff and Dwight Ensley will share the duties of master of ceremonies.
To purchase tickets, visit gsoguild.org.
***
The Greensboro Newcomers Club will hold a Meet and Mingle at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 4 in the private home of a club member.
Coffee will be available and members are welcome to bring a snack to share.
To confirm attendance, contact Kimberly Marriott at 336-880-8768 or scottandkimberly@me.com. Information on location will be given then.
***
Zack Matheny will speak at the next Let’s Go Seniors Tuesday Talk from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, 330 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Matheny, president/CEO of Downtown Greensboro, is a former Greensboro City Council member. He will focus on DGI, which directs a number of programs that impact investment and development in downtown Greensboro.
Tuesday talks are free and open to adults 50 and older.
For information, email letsgosrs@gmail.com.
***
United Way of Greater Greensboro’s Trunk-or-Treat, hosted by Young Leaders, will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 in the parking lot of United Way, 1500 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro.
Volunteers are needed to host and decorate trunks, greet families, organize car parking, host games and more.
For information, call 336-378-5026.
