Activities
Each year the Edward R. Murrow Kiwanis Club distributes funds from the club’s foundation account to local organizations that support children.
Last December the distributions were more than $15,000 to 10 such organizations. The club is a group of volunteers changing the lives of children one child at a time.
For information about the club, call 336-340-8599.
Announcements
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum will host Jaki Shelton Green for a book signing reception and poetry reading tonight, Jan. 31. The reception will begin at 6 p.m. with poetry reading to follow at 7 p.m.
Green is the first African American and the third woman to serve as the state’s ambassador for poetry and spoken word.
For information, call 336-274-9199.
***
The Autism Unbound Gala: Unmasking the Possibilities is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Revolution Mill Events Center, 900 Revolution Mill Drive in Greensboro.
There will be music, bidding and heavy hors d’oeuvres.
Attendees are encouraged to wear masks.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit’s Classroom Grant Program, family activities and housing initiative.
To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.
***
All Democratic Party precincts will have organizing meetings Feb. 15.
Several Summerfield and northern Guilford County precincts (SF1, SF2, NCGR1, NCGR2) will meet at 10 a.m. at the fire station at 7400 Summerfield Road in Summerfield. This meeting is for registered Democrats.
Voters who are not sure what precinct they live in should check their voter registration card or visit https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup.
For information, contact Martha Shafer at marthashafer4nc@gmail.com.
***
The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Library, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro.
Alan Weakley, director of the UNC Herbarium, a department of the N.C. Botanical Garden, will present the program, “North Carolina’s Diverse Flora — Discoveries, Conservation and Identification.”
Weakley is an author of several books and he teaches as adjunct faculty at UNC-Chapel Hill and at the Highlands Biological Station.
For information, call 336-708-1196 or visit www.ncwildflower.org.
***
Healthy Communities Randolph County hopes to start a new walk/run program called Parkrun at Creekside Park in Archdale.
Parkrun is an international program with timed 5K Run/Walk events every Saturday at a local park. It is led by volunteers.
Six to 12 volunteers are needed to work with Creekside Park and the Parkrun organization to learn the details of putting on a Parkrun event. Parkrun provides the supplies and training.
The target date for the first Creekside Parkrun event is April 4.
Once Creekside Parkrun is underway, other volunteers will be recruited and trained to set up, direct runners/walkers and handle the finish line so that volunteers will only need to work one Saturday a month.
For information, email maryjoan.pugh@gmail.com.
***
The Triad Jewish Film Festival will move to the Well-Spring Theatre this season.
The festival, which is presented by the Greensboro Jewish Federation, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 by showing “It Must Schwing!” The Blue Note Story.
Wel-Spring, at 4100 Well Spring Drive, has recently partnered with the Greensboro Symphony and has also attracted nationally known musical entertainers.
Other movies on this year’s festival schedule include: “Fiddler, A Miracle of Miracles” (7:30 p.m. Feb. 29), “Abe” (4:30 p.m. March 1), “The Chosen” (7:30 p.m. March 5), “The Keeper” (7:30 p.m. March 7) and “Golda’s Balcony, The Film” (4:30 p.m. March 8).
For tickets, visit www.MYTJFF.com. For information, call 336-852-5433.
***
Bruce Zalkin of Littlemarz Toys & Dolls will be in Greensboro from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 2 to purchase old toys and dolls.
The venue is Courtyard by Marriott at 7811 National Service Road in Greensboro.
Admission and parking is free.
For information, call 941-302-0572.
***
Reading Connections, an adult literacy agency, is looking for volunteers who are able to work each week with adult students on reading, writing, English language, math and/or technology skills. Tutors are needed in Greensboro and High Point.
Volunteer training will be offered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 7 at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. There will be a break from 12:20 to 1:30 p.m.
The training includes an introduction to the agency, requirements for becoming a tutor or instructor, the four components of reading, working with different learning styles, lesson planning and much more.
To register, call 336-230-2223 or email info@readingconnections.org.
Awards
On Jan. 12, Guilford County Top Ladies Vickie Hughes, Gloria Jackson, Sharon Mitchell and Jacqueline White received the president’s and member of the year awards for their leadership, entrepreneurship and service to the chapter.
Hughes was selected by her peers as Guilford County “Member of the Year.” Hughes has served as Guilford County Top Teens of America Advisor for four years. She currently serves as the first vice president; community partnership chairwoman; she serves as the election committee chairwoman of Area IV and on the national level; and she holds the position as the assistant top teen adviser.
Jackson and White were honored for their entrepreneurship and leadership roles in the chapter. Jackson is the owner and director of Triad Child Development Center in High Point. She currently serves as the treasurer of the organization and status of women chairwoman. Mitchell is currently the second vice president, oversees the projects of the chapter, and serves as the chairwoman of the National Association for the Advancement of Color People. White is the co-owner of African American Art and More at Fours Season Town Centre in Greensboro. She currently serves as the financial secretary, chairwoman of National Council of Negro Women and on the area level she serves as the vendor committee chairwoman.
