Activities
Brian Groat, a Summit Rotary Club member and the founder and owner of ClaroLux Landscape Lighting in Greensboro, gave 5% of his business’ April sales to the United Way of Greater Greensboro’s COVID-19 relief fund.
Groat launched his manufacturing company in 2004. His wife, Demetra, joined the lighting company in 2015 as the accounts and office manager.
Announcements
The 19th Annual Guilford County Fall into Gardening Seminar scheduled for Sept. 17 at the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Guilford County Center has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a press release, this decision was made “with an abundance of caution and concern for attendees, speakers and others as well as possible future restrictions regarding COVID-19.” The seminar website is http://go.ncsu.edu/guilfordseminar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.