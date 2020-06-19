Activities

Brian Groat, a Summit Rotary Club member and the founder and owner of ClaroLux Landscape Lighting in Greensboro, gave 5% of his business’ April sales to the United Way of Greater Greensboro’s COVID-19 relief fund.

Groat launched his manufacturing company in 2004. His wife, Demetra, joined the lighting company in 2015 as the accounts and office manager.

The 19th Annual Guilford County Fall into Gardening Seminar scheduled for Sept. 17 at the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Guilford County Center has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a press release, this decision was made “with an abundance of caution and concern for attendees, speakers and others as well as possible future restrictions regarding COVID-19.” The seminar website is http://go.ncsu.edu/guilfordseminar.

