Announcements
The Greensboro Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive in Greensboro.
The club meets at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the center.
The nonprofit educational organization was created to promote numismatics (coin collecting). The club serves as an organized tool to promote friendly relations among collectors both young and old. The club also conducts auctions where all in attendance are encouraged to buy and sell coins. Free appraisal of fair market prices can be obtained. The club also provides speakers to schools and civic groups.
For information, call 336-314-5126.
***
The Greater Greensboro Detachment 260 of the Marine Corps League will hold its annual flag raising ceremony Thursday, July 4, at the Friendly Shopping Center main entrance. The detachment will raise the flag at 8 a.m. The national anthem follows. N.C. state Rep. Jon Hardister, house majority whip, will be the guest speaker.
About 100 people are expected to attend.
For information, visit www.mcl260.info.
Awards
Guilford County Top Teens ended the year with 11 graduating seniors: Michael Crenshaw, Madison Dark, Tyler Davis, Tylivia Dewalt, Chris Harper, Aaron Pittman, V. Delano Savage, Jessica Simmons, Katonna Tate, Deborah Uzokwe and Laila Williams. The seniors received the Guilford County Top Ladies of Distinctions scholarship award.
In addition, Deborah Uzokwe the received 2019 Thelma Koger Scholarship.
The Top Teens of America Pins were awarded to Alaina Randolph (2019 Area IV Spelling Bee Champion) and Sukiana Abderrahan (Area IV corresponding secretary, 2019-2021) and Wilnedia Florveus and Uzokwe for their participation in Leadership By Design sponsored by The Color of Reason — Women’s Community Council.
The monetary winners for most community service points were first place, Delano Savage; second place, Suki Abderraham; and third place, Joya Upkins.
Other teens who were honored for community service activities were Madison Dark, Makiya Palmer, Alaina Randolph, Katonna Tate, Deborah Uzokwe, Divine Uzokwe, Laila Williams and Jamison Wilson.
Members of Guilford County Top Teens received Achievement Certificate for community service activities. Committee members were Vickie Hughes, Top Teen adviser; Lisa Hickey, assistant adviser; and Faye McRavion, assistant adviser. Laila Williams, graduating senior, serves as the president of Guilford County Teens of America and Cynthia Thompson serves as the president of Guilford County Top Ladies of Distinction.
Grants
The Junior League of High Point presented three Community Impact Grants to local nonprofits that are making a positive impact on the lives of women and children in the community.
These funds were made possible by the Junior League of High Point’s Little Black Dress Initiative and Common Threads Event which sought to raise awareness and increase knowledge around the limits poverty can place on families, while raising funds to make a positive change in our community.
“We wore the same little black dress every day for a week to raise awareness around the limits poverty can place on everyday life,” says Lauren Bott, member of the Junior League of High Point. “It was humbling but also a great honor to be a part of making an impact for several incredible, local nonprofits and the many women and children they help on a daily basis.”
Community grant recipients included The Salvation Army of High Point, Feeding Lisa’s Kids and the High Point YWCA Career Closet.
The YWCA Career Closet was also presented with more than 100 items of gently used business closing.