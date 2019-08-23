Activities
The High Point Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority kicked off its 70th year by doing the first of its pledged 70 community service projects. The group collected personal care items that will be donated to the LOVE (Ladies of Value and Excellence) chapter at Allen Jay Prep Academy.
The mentoring group for girls in sixth through eighth grades was founded by past chapter President Melissa Nelson.
The group meets the first Saturday of the month at High Point University.
Announcements
The Greensboro Newcomers Club will hold a Meet & Mingle at 4 p.m. Sept. 5 for a tour of Revolution Mill in Greensboro. After the tour, participants will visit the Bearded Goat. To attend, call 336-880-8768 or email scottandkimberly@me.com.
Also, the club will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at All-A-Flutter butterfly farm, 7850-B Clinard Farm Road in High Point. Registration is not required, but members and guests are asked to arrive at 9:45 a.m. Visitors should not wear perfumes, scented lotions or insect repellent.
For information, email greensboroncnewcomersclub@gmail.com or visit www.greensboronewcomersclub.com.
***
Health Communities A3 has planned a hike in the Birkhead Mountain Wilderness in the southwestern corner of Randolph County for Sunday, Aug. 25.
Participants will hike to the Cooper Mountain Cemetery, where a local veteran of the Revolutionary War is buried.
Hikers should meet to carpool at 1:30 p.m. at the Farmers Market at 134 S. Church St. in Asheboro.
The hike will start at 2 p.m. at the Robbins Branch Trailhead, 5527 Lassiter Mill Road in Asheboro.
For information about this free hike, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com.
If it is raining at the time of the event, the hike will be cancelled/postponed.
***
Historic Körner’s Folly will host the sixth annual Home Grown Arts Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, on the North Lawn, 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville. The event will feature a variety of handmade pieces — from crafts to fine art — that will be available for purchase from more than 40 local artisans and members of the Kernersville Arts and Crafts Guild. This year, the festival will also include local food trucks and cold treats.
During the festival, the Körner Family Revue Puppet Show will perform at 10:30 a.m. in Cupid’s Park Theatre. Puppet Show Only tickets are available for $2, which does not include a self-guided tour of the house.
For information, call 336-996-7922.
***
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point will host its second annual Tee-Off for Tomorrow golf tournament Sept. 19 at the High Point Country Club at Willow Creek, 916 Abbotts Creek Church Road in High Point.
The event begins with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
The golf tournament is open to sponsors and teams.
For information, call 336-881-5444 or visit http://bit.ly/TEEOFFGOLF. Teams that register by Aug. 30 will receive a discount. All proceeds benefit the programs of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club.
***
The Triad Chapter of the N.C. Native Plant Society will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Library, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro.
Marie Poteat will present “Home Place Habitat — Restoring the Farm with Native Plants.” She will discuss her experience creating a wildlife preserve after returning to her largely untended family farm in 2009.
For information, call 336-708-1196 or visit www.ncwildflower.org.
Awards
Henry K. Burtner Post 53, American Legion held its annual Salute to Heroes on Aug. 16 at the post home at 729 Creek Ridge Road in Greensboro.
The post salutes local heroes from the Guilford County Emergency Management Service, Guilford County Sheriff Office/Detention Center, Greensboro Police and Fire Departments and North Carolina Highway Patrol (Troop D).
This year’s recipients are:
- Guilford County Sheriff Deputy: Deputy Stacey L. Joseph
- Greensboro Police Department: Officer Michael Molson
- Guilford County Sheriff Detention Deputy: Senior Officer LaPorsha Davis
- Greensboro Fire Department: Capt. William D. Coker
- Guilford County EMS: Joseph Castleda
- North Carolina Highway Patrol: Trooper Brandon Jefferson
The post has recognized the local heroes for more than 50 years, according to Post Adjutant Bob Davis.
This year’s ceremony was hosted by Post Commander Peter Munos and attended by Deputy Chief Brian James of the Greensboro Police Department.