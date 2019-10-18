Achievers
Dahlia Ashford, Pearlie Bryan, Malinda Carmon, Gwendolyn Parker and Tammy Williams were inducted into Guilford County Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction at the North/South Carolina Cluster held Oct. 12 in Wendell.
The organization advances the standards, ideals and general welfare of the community through service by encouraging, promoting and extending activities that will be conducive to the betterment and ultimate welfare of all people; sponsors a youth organization known as Top Teens of Americas which provides opportunities for the wholesome development of a their potential and promotes education, social, spiritual, moral cultural and economic development; to assist in the promotion of wholesome and meaningful living of senior citizens; to improve the status of women; and to develop, promote and support activities designed to preserve the physical beauty in communities.
Activities
Gate City Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority recently visited Gateway Gardens in Greensboro to begin its 2019-2020 sorority year.
The chapter was chartered April 24, 1976, in Greensboro. The sorority’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for women and their families in the United States and globally through community service and civil and social action.
The sorority offers a variety of programs designed to equip women and their families with the tools needed to enhance the quality of life for themselves and those in their communities. Through programs such as Operation BigBookBag, Project CRADLE Care, Women’s Health Initiative and the annual Youth Symposium, the organization helps women and young people cope with societal challenges and in making choices and decisions they face on a daily basis.
For information, visit www.sgrho1922.org.
***
The Greensboro Civitan Club began its 99th year Oct. 4 with the installation of its 2019-2020 officers and directors, presided by Civitan International past-president Joe Parker.
The club, chartered Sept. 3, 1921, annually sponsors two signature events: the Best Citizen’s Luncheon, honoring outstanding high school seniors from 22 local high schools, and a Christmas celebration for the students at the Herbin-Metz Education Center (formerly McIver Education Center). In addition, the club provides support to several charitable organizations including the Boys & Girls Homes of N.C., Civitan Research Center, Big Brother/Big Sisters and a host of other local charities. The club also provides scholarships.
Announcements
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 will hold its inaugural car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19 at American Legion Post 53 at 729 Creek Ridge Road in Greensboro.
The entry fee is $20 for cars, trucks and motorcycles. The afternoon will include door prizes, giveaways, food and music.
Trophies will be awarded for best car, best truck, best motorcycle and an overall “Commander’s Choice” trophy will be presented.
For information, call 336-706-1638 or email hodgists@bellsouth.net.
***
Laine Roberts, waste management educator for the city of Greensboro, will speak about recycling and waste reduction in the city from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs Office, 222 S. Swing Road, Unit 4 in Greensboro.
The Westridge Gardeners Garden Club is sponsoring the presentation. The event is free and open to the public.
Call 336-282-4940 and leave a message to confirm your attendance.
***
Art and craft artisans are invited to participate in Twin City Artisans’ show and sale Dec. 5-7 at the Masonic Lodge, 4537 Country Club Road in Winston-Salem.
Booths at this indoor show are $125.
Those interested should send five digital images of the work they would like to exhibit to sansuglass@yahoo.com; images must be representative of the work they intend to sell.
Once the images are reviewed and approved, artisans will receive an application.
For information, call 336-655-6371.
***
The Kiwanis Club of High Point’s annual Chicken Feed will be from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at First Baptist Church, 405 N. Main St. in High Point.
Plates are $12 and feature port-a-pit barbecue chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll, dessert and drink.
Diners may eat in or take out. Business delivery is available for orders of 10 or more plates. Proceeds support club projects that benefit children.
Purchase tickets in advance from any Kiwanian or at www.kiwanishighpoint.org.
***
The Heart of the Triad Choral Society will hold a chili cook-off from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Kernersville Moravian Church Fellowship Hall, 504 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
Tickets for this all-you-can eat event are $10 for ages 11 and older and $5 for ages 10 and younger.
There will be door prizes and live music.
For information, visit www.heartofthetriadmusic.com.
***
The Triad Daylily Fans and Garden Club will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at Earth Fare, 2965 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
Attendees will discuss favorite daylilies to grow in the Triad.
For information, call 336-456-4509 or visit https://triadnc.weebly.com. Also, visit https://arcg.is/1mC0DC to see the Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden daylily garden map.
***
The Jamestown Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Jamestown Rotary Club and the Jamestown Business Association, will begin at 3 p.m. Dec. 1 on Main Street in Jamestown.
The float entry deadline is Nov. 8.
For information, call 336-882-9622, Ext. 227 or email kevin.bottomley@ymcagreensboro.org.
***
Greensboro Beautiful needs volunteers to help plant 160 trees from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 2 at Kings Forest Park, 1501 Larchmont Drive in Greensboro.
Volunteers will be placed on teams to plant, mulch and water trees with the help of a knowledgeable planting supervisor.
Volunteers should bring a shovel and a five-gallon bucket.
The Kings Forest Neighborhood suffered massive losses to its tree canopy last year from a tornado.
To sign up, visit https://form.jotform.com/92813265361962.
For information, call 336-373-2199.
***
The November Meet and Mingle for the Greensboro Newcomers Club will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 10 in a member’s home.
For information and to confirm attendance by Nov. 7, email Kimberly Marriott at scottandkimberly@me.com.
Also, the club’s general meeting will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 31 at The Mad Platter, 2921 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
A charge of $4 covers the studio fee, plus additional payment required.
For information, visit www.greensboronewcomersclub.com.
Grants
The Piedmont Bird Club is accepting applications through Dec. 6 for its Minigrant Program, which offers an opportunity for individuals, nonprofits, educators and youth to do a project that supports the appreciation and conservation of birds in the Piedmont.
Types of projects might include:
- Sustainable plantings for wildlife in a public area
- Bird boxes for a neighborhood park or school
- Restoration of nesting boxes
- Educational materials
- Projects for youth to help them learn about birds and conservation
Past recipients have included local beautification and conservation groups, schools, churches, youth groups and college students.
Grants for amounts up to $250 will be awarded in January for projects to be completed by Aug. 1, 2020. Projects can be conducted in the late winter, spring or summer.
For information, visit www.piedmontbirdclub.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.