Activities
The Greensboro Newcomers Club held its annual spring tea and the general meeting to induct officers for the coming year May 23 at the O.Henry Hotel in Greensboro.
Members of the newly elected GNC board are: President Barb Engel, Secretary Sue Anne Wade and Vice President Judy Barber. Patty Gusler has concluded her second term as president.
Barbara Partlow, one of the club’s newest members, won for best hat.
The Junior League of High Point partnered with Forward High Point and their “Rock the Point” concert series to host Trucks, Taps & Tunes on April 27 in downtown High Point.
This family-friendly event took place at an outdoor venue just outside High Point Rockers Stadium. Eventgoers could choose from a variety of local food trucks and local breweries, and enjoyed entertainment including live music and a kid zone. Music was provided by Nashville’s Casey Clark and local talent Joey Whitaker.
A portion of the proceeds went directly to support the Junior League of High Point’s programs and community projects. Current community impact efforts focus on supporting women, children and education in High Point.
For information, visit www.jlhp.org.
The Alamance Democratic Party held its 38th annual Party Celebration and Dinner with more than 150 attendees, the largest in its history.
A number of Democrats were recognized for their services to the community and state over the past year. Particularly notable was the Native American Caucus’ recognition of Elliott Lynch, who previously ran for state representative for the 64th District.
Erica McAdoo and Bob Byrd, who will run in 2020 for State House District 63 and county commissioner, respectively, provided music for the event. The invited speaker was Gene Nichol, a Boyd Tinsley distinguished professor at the UNC-Chapel Hill.
The theme was “Turn Alamance Blue.”
Awards
JROTC Cadets of Year were recognized at a recent Summit Rotary Club meeting. Each was chosen by his or her commanding officer to receive the award.
The Cadets of the Year are: Chelsea Achury, Dudley High School; Teyanni Ashley and Stephanie Esquilin Ortiz, Page High School; Terry Duling, Northeast Guilford High School; Gerardo Arreguin Gasca and Sam Jackson, Grimsley High School; Dianne Keller, Oak Ridge Military Academy; Htet Lin, High Point Central High School; Jaylynn Scott, Smith High School; Billy Williams and Ryan Baxley, Ragsdale High School; and Hunter Williams, Southeast Guilford High School.
Scholarships
The Class of 2019 McKnight Scholars were recognized at a recent Summit Rotary Club meeting. As juniors, each McKnight student received a $1,500 scholarship and the opportunity to be involved in an ongoing mentoring program to better prepare them for college.
Scholars are:
- Andrews: Lee and Mary Kate Williamson Scholarship, So Meh
- Dudley: Worth B. Hull Scholarship, Shakayla Alston
- Eastern Guilford: Thelma Mae Lloyd Scholarship, Kyara Garcia
- Grimsley: Carey A. Campbell Scholarship, Darien Kenner; Wilma Kay Johnson and Lacy Starr Scholarship, Robert Dalton
- High Point Central: Sam and Betty Strawn Scholarship, Starlynn Mendez
- Northeast Guilford: Glenn H. Campbell Scholarship, Skyler Green
- Northern Guilford: Dave and Helen Harling Scholarship, May Rule
- Northwest Guilford: Anne B. Murr Scholarship, Eun Seo
- Page: Alex and Catherine Campbell Harrill Scholarship, Stephanie Esquilia-Ortiz
- Ragsdale: Michael and Teresa Hull Scholarship, Devon Waterman
- Smith: Sidney I. Campbell Scholarship, Amea Smith
- Southeast Guilford: Arden and Kay Alverson Scholarship, Cameron Garrison
- Southern Guilford: Richard E. and Susan M. Rose Scholarship, Ashlynne Graves
- Southwest Guilford: Cindi and Lindsay Hewitt and Hope McWethy Scholarship, Aasiyah Robinson
- Western Guilford: Wonderful Works Group Scholarship, Montserrat Robledo
Beta Epsilon Boulé of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity has selected Thaddeus Jackson II of High Point as a Boulé Scholar for 2019.
The Boulé Scholar Program provides a $10,000, four-year scholarship to high achieving African American males in their final year of high school.
Jackson has been admitted to UNC-Chapel Hill and plans to study business.
The Boulé Scholars Program is a uniform social action program of Beta Epsilon Boulé and the Grand Boulé of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity as a comprehensive effort to address the low academic performance of black male youth and concomitantly the existing gap between black male youth and their peers and other ethnic groups. It aims to raise the level of educational expectations and performance of black male students by cultivating and celebrating their academic excellence from elementary school to college and graduate and professional school levels. Boulé Scholars are envisioned as meriting the same level of prestige, or higher, as that associated with students selected as Rhodes Scholars.
Jackson is one of more than 50 Boulé Scholars across the nation.
For information, call 404-529-9919.
Announcements
Vic Wright is the guest speaker of the Greensboro Stamp Club meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at Lindley Park Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive in Greensboro.
There are no dues or obligations. Each month, members offer a program about a stamp-related subject of interest to the club, its members and visitors.
For information, contact Hank Gutman at 336-294-0326 or hgutman@att.net.
Triad Daylily Fans Club will hold its second annual Daylily Flower and Design Show from 1 to 5 p.m. June 22 at Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 2005 New Garden Road in Greensboro.
This sanctioned flower show and plant sale, free and open to the public, displays the colorful diversity of daylillies. Competitors enter their named daylilies in the show atop bloom scapes (stalks).
Entries will be accepted from 8 to 10 a.m.
For information, call 336-456-4509.
The Piedmont Triad Area Council of American Business Women’s Association Greensboro will hold a quarter auction from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 22 at the Kernersville Senior Enrichment Center, 130 E. Mountain St. in Kernersville.
The cost is $5 per paddle and $10 for a roll of quarters.
There will be snacks and beverages. Retail therapy will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For information, contact Laura Hodgin at 336-314-1288 or hodginll@aol.com.