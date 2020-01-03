Hamilton Lakes Lions Club gives books to local students

Preschooler Alex Atoyebi asks Lions Eric Lee (left) and Larry Harris for assistance in reaching the book of his choice. Lion Gordon Vermillion (far right) arranges books for members of the next class to make personal selections.

Activities

Hamilton Lakes Lions Club played Santa at Wiley Elementary School shortly before the Christmas break.

Each student at Wiley was able to select three books of his or her choice as Santa’s gift from the Lions Club. They took them home at the end of their last day of class.

The Hamilton Lakes Lions Club, one of three Lions clubs in Greensboro, focuses on vision assistance, literacy and stomping out hunger in the Greensboro area.

Lion Ron McKinney coordinated the outreach.

The High Point Jaycees set a goal to help 10 children at Christmas but received enough donations — more than $2,500 — to allow them to sponsor more than 20 children.

Club members met at a Walmart on Dec. 14 to shop. A wrapping party followed that afternoon at Victor Jones’ home.

The presents were later given to the parents to present to the children.

Announcements

The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Library, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro.

Adam Webb, a chapter member, will present “How to Start a Native Garden.”

Webb and his family moved into their Summerfield home in the summer of 2015. What started as a small butterfly garden soon turned into becoming a National Wildlife Federation backyard habitat. Webb will share how he became interested in native plants and his eventual decision to move into the world of natives. He will discuss techniques and methods tried, as well as resources and challenges involved in the process.

For information, call 336-708-1196 or visit www.ncwildflower.org.

The January Meet & Mingle for the Greensboro Newcomers Club will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at Indian Motorcycle, 201 S. Church St. in Greensboro.

Spouses, partners and friends are welcome.

Confirm attendance by Wednesday, Jan. 8; contact Kimberly Marriott at 336-880-8768 or kmarriotthasley@gmail.com.

