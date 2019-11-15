Achievers
Two local Lions clubs have announced the winners of their local poster contest competitions.
Mula Bwe, a student at Mendenhall Middle School, won the competition sponsored by the Greensboro Host Lions Club.
Maya Morales, a student at Southeast Guilford Middle School, won the competition sponsored by the Alamance Community Lions Club.
Their posters will advance to the Lions District 31-O round of competition. One grand prize winner and 23 merit award winners will be selected in the international competition. The grand prize includes a cash award of $5,000, plus a trip for the winner and two family members to a special awards ceremony. The merit award winners will each receive a certificate and a cash award of $500.
***
Sukiana Abderrhaman and Lisa Hickey received the President’s Award on Sunday, Nov. 10, for their outstanding leadership and service in Guilford County Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction, a national professional and humanitarian organization.
Abderrhaman is the president of Top Teens of America, which falls under the umbrella of Top Ladies of Distinction. Top Teens of America provides all teens, regardless of their ethnic or socioeconomic status, the opportunity to receive extra-curricular support, career and character development training, along with meaningful community volunteer opportunities.
Abderrhaman is a junior at Southeast Guilford High School. Her guardians are her grandparents, Malinda and David Carmon.
Hickey is the Top Teens of America adviser and a system consultant-analyst at Volvo Group North America.
Announcements
Anchor of Hope Box and 83 Custom Coffee will host a holiday showcase of refugee and human-trafficking survivor-made goods from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at 83 Custom Coffee, 1212 N. Main St. in High Point.
Featuring handmade jewelry and artisanal household goods, the showcase will include affordable items made by local women and by individuals in vulnerable situations around the world. Through the dignity of fair-trade work, Anchor of Hope Box provides opportunities for their artisans to earn income and support themselves and their families.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/events/2493627284291510.
***
The James Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the Revolution, along with Rockingham County Genealogical Society, will hold a Genealogical Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Stokesdale Town Hall.
Experienced genealogists will explain how to start a family tree and how to search for information on the internet, at libraries, state records and other places. Attendees should bring at least three to four generations of names with their birth and death dates.
For information, email Kim Thompson at kimthompsondar@gmail.com.
***
The Oak Ridge Historic Preservation Commission is organizing Christmas at Maple Glade, a holiday open house at the neoclassical mansion on the Oak Ridge Military Academy campus, traditionally used as the home of the school’s headmaster. The house tour will showcase around two dozen sponsors, decorators and designers, who will be staging each room with furniture and accessories, accented with holiday decorations.
Visitors will be allowed to explore each room, with volunteer docents available to answer questions, and enjoy light refreshments.
Purchase tickets for $15 through Dec. 5 at Oak Ridge Town Hall or at oakridgenc.com, or they can be purchased at the door for $20. All proceeds benefit the preservation and maintenance of the academy’s many historic structures, including Maple Glade.
Tickets are good for any of these event dates:
- 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and Dec. 12-13
- 1 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7-8 and Dec. 14.
For information, call 336-644-7009.
The academy is located at 2309 Oak Ridge Road in Oak Ridge.
***
The Greensboro/Guilford North Carolina Retired School Personnel, the retired division of North Carolina Association of Educators, will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at First Baptist Church, 1000 Friendly Ave. in Greensboro. The speaker will be director of Blended Learning Rashad Slade, from Guilford County Schools. Any retired school employee may attend and join the organization. Information for joining will be available. Student NCAE members and advisers are invited.
An optional lunch will be provided; reservations should be made by calling Joan Bass at 336-821-4917.
Activities
Nat Greene Kiwanis members recently assisted with bicycle assembly for the 2019 Bikes for Kids program.
Bikes for Kids is a character-building program in which Guilford County Schools third-graders who attend Title 1 schools complete a program called Think Big. Work Hard. Be Kind. No Excuses.
Upon completion of the program, which includes an age appropriate essay, students with winning essays are awarded a bicycle and helmet. For information, visit www.bikesforkidsfoundation.org.
Nat Greene Kiwanis meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Starmount Forest Country Club in Greensboro. Its mission is “Improving Lives of Children in Guilford County”. For information, visit www.natgk.org.
***
The James Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the Revolution held a joint meeting Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Mayflower restaurant in Madison. The Rockingham County chapters consists of The James Hunter from Madison, The George Reynolds from Eden and The William Bethell from Reidsville.
The N.C. State Regent Carol Weiss spoke about her State Regent Project which is partly focused on the renovation of the Conductors room in the NSDAR Constitution Hall in Washington. The project is also focused on The Veterans Life Center in Butner. The VLC is trying to improve the lives of veterans who are experiencing reintegration problems by providing temporary housing and services with the goal of achieving self-reliance in two years. Weiss would like all N.C. chapters to assist in raising $20,000 to pay for two rooms in the VLC.
To help raise these funds, the James Hunter Chapter will sell wreaths from Wreaths Across America. For information, email Kim Thompson at kimthompsondar@gmail.com.
