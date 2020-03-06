Activities
The newly-formed Piedmont Triad Women in Pensions Group held its February meeting at Smohk’d restaurant in Greensboro, attended by employee benefit plan sponsors, advisers, auditors, attorneys and consultants who addressed issues affecting their industry.
To learn more about the group or issues it discusses, email Starla Hughes at shughes@smccpa.com or Veronica Bray at veronica@retirementplanadvisorsearch.
***
Greensboro Beautiful’s Winter Wipeout resulted in 400 bags of trash.
About 276 volunteers cleaned 38 sites such as parks, streams, neighborhoods, streets and other public areas. The total volunteer hours was 578.
Announcements
Now in its 26th year, the Oyster Roast in High Point, a fundraising event for Family Service of the Piedmont, will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. March 6.
Presented by the Lenny Peters Foundation and Bethany Medical Center, the outdoor, casual event will feature music by Punch, along with oysters and a dinner buffet with southern sides and desserts served by Pepper Moon Catering. The Pearls of the Oyster Roast pre-party, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, will celebrate top sponsors.
Proceeds from the event will go to High Point programs of Family Service, such as the Carpenter House domestic violence shelter and Hope House advocacy center for abused children. About 450 people attended last year’s event, raising net proceeds of more than $227,000.
Tickets are $75. To make a purchase, call 336-801-1154 or visit www.fspcares.org.
***
North Carolina Triad Jobs with Justice and the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad will celebrate International Working Women’s Day from 3 to 5 p.m. March 8 at Higher Ground Ministries, 107 W. Whittington St. in Greensboro.
Cindy Sheehan, a California anti-war activist and leader of the March on the Pentagon, is the keynote speaker.
Other speakers include Jocelyn Bryant, president of the Triad Central Labor Council; Viola Fuller, executive vice president of the Greensboro NAACP; Virginia Bynum of the AARP 354; and representatives from the League of Women Voters and Planned Parenthood.
For information, call 919-272-2758.
***
The T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society will lead a Sunday Afternoon Walk on March 8 at the Iron Ore Belt Access section of Haw River State Park, 6068 N. Church St. in Greensboro. From the access parking lot, members will walk the short connector trail to the Great Blue Heron Loop Trail.
Participants should meet near the Sears Plaza Sign at the back of the parking lot of Whole Foods facing Friendly Avenue at 1:45 p.m. to carpool to the park, or at 2:30 p.m. at the Iron Ore Belt Access parking lot.
The society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. March 12 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro. Melanie Stadler, a conservation biologist and Ph.D. student at UNCG, will talk about what makes each sea turtle species unique, why sea turtles are important indicators of our oceans’ health, the threats sea turtles face and what we can do to help them survive.
Also, the society will lead a “Creek Week” nature walk at 10 a.m. March 28 at the Audubon Natural Area. Meet at the entrance of the ANA on Tankersley Drive behind Moses Cone Hospital; members can park by driving over the curb onto the gravel parking area.
For information about these events, visit www.tgpearsonaudubon.org.
***
The High Point Newcomers Club will meet at 10 a.m. March 10 at Community Bible Church, 4125 Johnson St. in High Point.
Don Bullard will share stories of his travels across the United States.
The club will be accepting cans of food for the West End Ministries.
For information, visit www.hpnewcomers.com.
***
Dennis Dyer will talk about flawed engravings that become U.S. stamps at the next Greensboro Stamp Club meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 10 at the Lindley Park Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive in Greensboro. There are no dues or obligations.
For information, contact Hank Gutman at 336-294-0326 or hgutman@att.net.
***
Gayle Fripp, a Guilford County historian, will speak at the next Greensboro History Museum Guild meeting at March 16 at the museum, 130 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
The meeting begins with refreshments and social time at 10 a.m. Fripp will speak at 10:30 a.m. and a business meeting follows at 11:30 a.m.
For information, call 336-373-2043.
***
Janice Wassel will speak about the Republic of Korea at the next English Speaking Union Greensboro Branch meeting on March 17 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Wassel has participated in government panels, provided consulting and spoken to groups from government officials to academics on issues addressing aging.
Social, dinner and program begins at 5:45 p.m. Reservations are required; call 336-288-2017.
Also, the branch is offering four individual scholarship awards, valued at $575 each, to a high school teacher in Guilford County and the four adjoining counties to attend a program/workshop this summer. For information, call 336-294-9177.
***
The Short Story Writers Round Table group has announced its upcoming meetings which are set for 2 to 4 p.m. March 28, April 25, May 23 and June 27. Meetings will take place at Deep Roots Market, 600 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
Authors will be asked to write a short story of any genre in advance of the meeting and email it to fellow members for review.
Writers will receive helpful critiques and constructive ideas at the meetings.
For information, contact Roger Pike at 336-887-8001.
***
synerG Young Professionals is hosting the sixth annual Lead Your City Summit from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 19 at UNCG’s Elliott University Center.
This year the summit, suitable for young professionals, will focus on leadership through storytelling. Development objectives of the summit include understanding the role of stories in everyday life and identifying one’s own story in order to use it for authentic leadership and effectiveness.
Morgan Radford, Greensboro native and network correspondent for NBC and MSNBC, will be the keynote speaker.
Tickets are $45 and may sell out prior to March 13.
For information, visit synerg.org.
***
The R. Allen Fuqua Foundation will host an event/fundraiser that will feature “some of the best a cappella singing groups in the Triad.”
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. April 11 at Deep River Church of Christ, 2067 Deep River Road in High Point.
The foundation, a nonprofit created in memory of Richard Allen Fuqua, seeks to improve the quality of life for individuals with autism by providing financial resources for nutritional, educational and recreational opportunities. Allen, who loved a cappella gospel music, was diagnosed with autism at the age of 5 and died in 2016 at the age of 14.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 17 and younger and can be purchased at the door the day of the event. Also, donations would be greatly appreciated.
For information, call 919-672-6811 or email rallenfuquafndn@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.